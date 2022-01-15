News
Commentary: Reinventing air travel by ‘planepooling’
It’s been said that in the southeastern United States, whether your soul is headed for Heaven or Hell, it will have to change planes in Charlotte or Atlanta. Thus is the notoriety of commercial aviation’s hub-and-spoke system.
Regional flights often require you to fly through a hub — and it’s often faster to just go by automobile — and make it easier to just stay home. This may change with what we call “planepooling,” and the idea’s time may be fast approaching.
Planepooling is like carpooling in the sky. Uber’s app has offered a service called UberPool (mostly suspended during COVID). You hit the cellphone app, a car arrives, perhaps with another passenger already in the car when you get in. Perhaps the driver picks another passenger up along the way and, eventually, drops you off where you’re headed. It takes a bit longer than a regular Uber, but sharing your ride and relenting a few minutes on speed lowers your fare. Now, let’s adapt this idea to flying.
In a recent paper and an accompanying brief, we describe the “Nashville-to-Asheville Problem”: Suppose you live in the suburbs of Nashville. You need to go to Asheville, N.C., around 200 miles east of home, and have two options. First, you can fly via Atlanta — a six-hour, 20-minute trip, over four hours of which are spent in cars or airports. Plus, there’s the stress of worrying that you’ll miss one of your two flights.
Alternatively, you can drive to Asheville in four hours, 21 minutes — two hours fewer than flying. Of course, when driving, you can’t nap, read, work or play games as you can when flying. So, in 2021, the non-hub traveler must ask an odd question: “Should I drive, or do I have time to fly?”
Enter planepooling. In the late 1990s, aviation pioneers Burt Rutan and Bruce Holmes suggested shifting part of commercial aviation to small airplanes (6-to-10 seaters) flying in and out of the hundreds of underused small airports in America.
As with UberPool, our traveler taps his cellphone app, scheduling a plane to pick him up at the tiny Smyrna Airport near his home. Boarding is quick; the plane picks up passengers at two local airports in Tennessee and then flies on to Asheville. The trip takes almost exactly the time it would take to drive. The passenger never has to change planes and never worries about missed connections. If you luck out and catch a direct planepool from suburban Nashville to Asheville, the trip takes three hours less than a present-day flight.
When Rutan and Holmes proposed the idea, planepooling wasn’t feasible. Jet companies and charter plane companies have sold empty seats for years, but the process was largely manual, inconvenient and expensive. Things have changed. Ridesharing technologies and efficient new planes (some electric and climate-friendly) will make planepooling less expensive. There are more (and wealthier) potential passengers in smaller places because of outmigration from large cities and the rise of telecommuting.
COVID-19 accelerated these trends. The technology is still in progress, and policymakers must act to make planepooling economical. Existing federal aviation subsidy programs need reassessment, and local authorities should urge state and federal leaders to take a permissive view towards new aviation technologies.
Robert F. Graboyes is a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. Brent Skorup is a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.
News
GMC Canyon, America’s compact pickup
With the recent revitalization of Ford’s Ranger, General Motors and staff are strictly focused on maintaining their truck existence. With GM and truck brand GMC always producing work-grade type trucks, we have looked forward to the release of the Canyon.
On this week’s Grasso’s Garage review, it is just that, GMC’s 2022 Canyon. Wrapped in gorgeous Cayenne Red, our optioned up AT4 is really a do-it-all vehicle with tons of pep in its step. Including two motor options, our tester came with the popular 3.6-liter Direct Injection Dual Overhead Cam V6 engine, offering 308 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Canyon AT4 was ready for just about anything.
As the base price just notched over $40K, we realize that the Crew Cab, short box, model was really a looker, but one that certainly needed to be used and abused. As a daily driver, with runs to the hardware store, it’s obvious that the Canyon AT4 looks good, works hard and is multipurpose.
The AT4 package came with Black Exhaust tips, suspension leveling kit, Off-Road Rocker Protection, front skid plate, spray-on bedliner, an all-weather floor liner and 17-inch black gloss wheels riding on Goodyear Duratrac tires, for an additional $3,195.
The interior offered GMC-type traditions with Jet Black leather seats that were ultra comfortable, a $995 optioned-up 8” color touch screen infotainment system with navigation and Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and in-vehicle personalization capability.
The ride and low-noise quality was really what stood out in our test. Historically in this category, it’s all about that typical “bounce around” and in this truck, we did not notice that nor the loud road noise.
We really enjoyed our Canyon tester and are happy with GMC and the additions that they have made to make the Canyon a do-it-all type vehicle. Not only is it a pickup, but one that rides like an SUV and has multiple personalities if you catch my drift. We don’t understand why they still use a key, instead of a push-button start, but some still like the idea of a turn-key start up. Nice Job GMC, as always!
Grasso’s Garage is here for you! Are you in the market for a new car? I would be happy to provide my honest input. All you have to do is email me: marc.grasso@bostonherald.com.
GMC Canyon
MSRP: $40,200
As tested: $46,700
MPG: 17 city, 24 highway, 21.1 as tested
News
Lucas: Biden needs to put Russia on its heels
Joe Biden should turn things around and get Ukraine to invade Russia.
Or at least threaten to.
That would show Vladimir Putin who was boss. It would also give the Russian bully a taste of his own medicine. Why should Putin do all the threatening?
While he was at it, he could also get the attention of Chinese Communist dictator Xi Jinping, another bully, by getting Taiwan to threaten to invade mainland China, and not the other way around.
They don’t actually have to launch invasions, you understand, but only make the threat and see if it works.
It would be like the classic Peter Sellers movie “The Mouse that Roared.” It is a cold War satire in which a small, fictitious country — the Duchy of Grand Fenwick — declares war on the U.S. hoping to lose in order to get foreign aid.
Why should these guys have all the fun while scaring the rest of the world? Maybe it’s time to frighten them.
If nothing else, a bully understands a punch in the nose. The whole world would be cheering because everybody loves underdogs, even when they lose.
It is something akin to rewarding the millions of illegal immigrants who invaded the U.S. from Mexico with cash, health care, food, transportation housing, jobs and schooling. They can even vote in New York.
But Biden doesn’t have it in him to stand up to tyrants, or to the Mexican drug cartels behind the border invasion. It is easier to appease them.
He’d rather punch Americans who do not agree with him around than he would adversaries who promise real harm.
Putin, with 100,000 troops amassed at the Ukraine border, is threatening to invade Ukraine unless the U.S. and NATO concede to his demands, the main demand being that Ukraine does not become a member of NATO.
That demand is apparently a non-starter even as officials from the U.S., Russia and NATO continue to meet to discuss the situation.
While no match for Russia, Ukraine has an army of 297,000 soldiers, most with combat experience. Russian has an army of 1.5 million.
Biden has promised “severe economic sanctions” of Russia invading Ukraine, but given his humiliating retreat from Afghanistan, few take him seriously.
Also, Biden got nothing in return when he dropped sanctions against Russia so it could complete the construction of its Nord Stream 2 pipeline that transports energy from Russia into Germany.
But with Biden you never know. By the close of the meetings, he is liable to invite Russia to become a member of NATO. If Bulgaria, Romania Slovenia and Slovakia can be members, why not Russia?
That way Putin would no longer be able to complain about NATO expansion because he would be part of it. Biden might even give him a deal on dues.
However, given Putin’s belligerent attitude he most likely would reject the invitation and, like Groucho (not Karl) Marx say, “I wouldn’t want to join a club that would have me as a member.”
Besides, he would have to answer to Xi Jinping, who wants to gobble up Taiwan the way Putin wants to gobble up Ukraine.
Tiny Taiwan is no match for China, even if it is separated from the mainland by the Straits of Taiwan. The population of China is 1.4 billion. The population of Taiwan is 24 million. The Chinese People’s Liberation army is 2.1 million soldiers strong. The army of Taiwan has only 165,000 troops.
So, it is absurd to think that Taiwan would invade China, just as it is also ridiculous to say the same about Ukraine and Russia. But one never knows what a stray missile carrying a nuclear weapon can do
And with half the Chinese people locking up the other half over the wild spread of the COVID virus across mainland China, some military leaders in China might take the threat seriously, which could lead to real problems.
But not to worry. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, would give the Chinese plenty of warning.
In the Sellers movie, a small group of invaders land in New York and find the city deserted because of a citywide disaster drill. The men wander into a high-tech lab and unintentionally capture a unique “Quadium” bomb that can destroy the world.
With the threat of the bomb, they win the war.
But it’s only a movie.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
News
Girls cross-country All-Scholastics and league All-Stars
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY ALL-SCHOLASTICS
Ella Bosselman (Holliston)
Salma Boukhtam (North Quincy)
Anna Boyd (Bishop Feehan)
Ava Bullock (Barnstable)
Catherine Callahan (Acton-Boxboro)
Miana Caraballo (Methuen)
Madelyn Germain (Norfolk Aggie)
Lily Jin (Wellesley)
Paige Joyce (Notre Dame)
Molly Kiley (Andover)
Maggie Kuchman (Holliston)
Elizabeth Latham (Acton-Boxboro)
Carmen Luisi (Holliston)
Samantha Seabury (Wakefield)
Katie Sobieraj (Oliver Ames)
Christina Sullivan (Milton)
Daphne Theiler (Sharon)
Jacqueline White (Concord-Carlisle)
ALL-SCHOLASTICS
ELLA BOSSELMAN, Holliston
The junior had a personal best of 18:34.99 as she took second at divisionals and seventh in the Div. 2 All-State race. Bosselman was a Tri-Valley League All-Star and also competes on the swim team, where she was a TVL All-Star. A member of the National Honor Society, she will captain next year’s team and has aspirations of studying medicine and compete collegiately.
SALMA BOUKHTAM, Quincy
The sophomore finished fifth in the Div. 1B race in 19:05.9 and then dropped down to 18:30.62 on the same Wrentham Developmental Center course for fifth again in the Div. 1 All-State event. An honors student in Algebra, English, World History, Spanish and Chemistry, Boukhtam is considering a major in health care and wants to run at the Div. 1 level in college.
ANNA BOYD, Bishop Feehan
The senior was third at the Bay State Invitational in 19:01, fifth in the divisional meet in 19:00, and ninth at All-States in 18:31. Boyd was 10th in the Nike Cross Country Regional race with her 19:49. An honor roll student, she also competes on the indoor and outdoor track teams for the Shamrocks.
AVA BULLOCK, Barnstable
The sophomore won all but one dual meet and captured the Cape and Island title. She set the freshman record last year at the Twilight Invitational and took the sophomore race at the Frank Mooney Invitational. Bullock was the Div. 1A champion in a personal best of 18:28 and took seventh in the Div. 1 All-State race. She enjoys playing tennis, swimming competitively and competing in triathlons.
CATHERINE CALLAHAN, Acton-Boxboro
The sophomore nabbed the silver medal in 18:26.64 in the Div. 1 All-State race, which came on the heels of her ninth-place showing in the Div. 1A race where she finished ninth in 19:06.1. She was a Dual County League All-Star.
MIANA CARABALLO, Methuen
The senior ran an 18:30.6 personal best and was fourth in the Div. 1 All-State race after placing second in the divisionals in 18:30.9 Caraballo was second in the Merrimack Valley Conference championships and named MVP. She competes in both winter and spring track and will major in nursing at UMass-Lowell.
MADELYN GERMAIN, Norfolk Aggie
The sophomore was the Div. 3A champion in 18:48 and sprinted to a second-place finish at All-States in Div. 3 with a quick time of 18:16. Germain has the school course record and finished fourth in the Frank Mooney Invitational and ninth in the Twilight Invitational. She is a two-time Mayflower League champion and a high honors student.
LILY JIN, Wellesley
Wellesley’s elite sophomore was the Div. 1B champion and followed it up with a sixth-place finish in the Div. 1 All-State race in 18:30, just four seconds off the winning pace. She was the Twilight Invitational champion and sliced her time by over a minute by season’s end. Wellesley’s team MVP, she was a Bay State Conference All-Star. Jin is a perennial honor roll student.
PAIGE JOYCE, Notre Dame
This senior dominated the Catholic Conference, going unbeaten in dual meet competition. The CC and Notre Dame MVP, Joyce ran to a stellar 10th-place finish in the Div. 1 All-State meet. She took fourth in the divisional race and was runner-up at the Bay State Invitational, and raced to a third-place performance at the Martha’s Vineyard Invitational. She is a high honors student and member of the National Honor Society and will attend the University of Richmond.
MOLLY KILEY, Andover
Kiley was third in the Div. 1 All-State Championships. The Merrimack Valley Conference champion was undefeated in dual meet competition. She placed second at the Frank Kelley Invitational. Kiley is a member of the National Honor Society and trains under legendary runner and coach, Fernando Braz, in the summer.
MAGGIE KUCHMAN, Holliston
Only a freshman, Kuchman was third in the Div. 2B race with a time of 19:16.7 before banging out a third-place finish in the Div. 2 All-State competition in a quick 18:11.78 to help lead Holliston to the team title. A Tri-Valley League All-Star, Kuchman was Holliston’s Cross Country Rookie of the Year. The honor roll student wants to major in pre-med in college.
ELIZABETH LATHAM, Acton-Boxboro
Latham went undefeated in dual meets and captured the league title in the tough Dual County League. The sophomore was DCL runner of the year, finishing second at the Amherst Invitational and adding a bronze medal at the Div. 1A championships. A high honors student, Latham competes on both the indoor and outdoor track teams.
CARMEN LUISI, Holliston
The best female harrier in the state, this sophomore was Div. 2B champion, Div. 2 All-State winner, and the Tri-Valley League and team MVP. She also added the Frank Kelley, Coaches and Frank Mooney Invitational titles to her resume. She is undefeated in cross country dual meet competition for two straight years. Luisi was second at the Twilight Invitational and was the Massachusetts Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
SAMANTHA SEABURY, Wakefield
This senior was the Middlesex League champion and won the Div. 2A race, and was second in the Div. 2 All-State race with a personal best of 17:55. She captured gold medals at the Bay State and Twilight Invitationals. The ML MVP was second at the Nike Cross Country Regional Meet. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Vice President of the National Art Honor Society. Seabury will major in public relations at Boston University.
KATIE SOBIERAJ, Oliver Ames
A Hockomock League All-Star, Sobieraj placed second at the league championship meet. She went on to place third in the Div. 1 state meet and eighth at the All-States. The sophomore competes in indoor and outdoor track and has already garnered four all-league nominations in her short career.
CHRISTINA SULLIVAN, Milton
A varsity harrier since her freshman year, Milton’s captain and MVP ran a personal best of 18:41 at Div. 1 All-States for 12th place. This senior was second in the Div. 1C championship and victorious at the Frank Mooney Invitational. Fourth in the Bay State Conference meet, she was a BSC All-Star. A member of the National Honor Society, Sullivan will attend the Boston College Connell School of Nursing.
DAPHNE THIELER, Sharon
The Hockomock League’s individual champion, Thieler was undefeated in dual meet competition. She captured the Div. 1C race in 18:33 before capturing the Div. 1 All-State race in 18:26. Thieler was league and team MVP for the second consecutive season. She won awards for excellence in Music Theory, Chorale Arts and Mandarin Chinese. Thieler will attend Amherst College and compete in cross country and track.
JACKIE WHITE, Concord-Carlisle
White was third in the Dual County League Championship race in her first season of cross country. This junior finished 11th against a strong Div. 1 All-State field in 18:41.53 and third in the Div. 1B race with a time of 19:00.1. A high honors student, White also competes on the indoor and outdoor track teams.
LEAGUE ALL-STARS
BAY STATE CONFERENCE
Lucia Werner, Camille Jordan, Jordan Liss-Reardon, Audrey Seeger (Brookline); Christina Sullivan, Norah Affanato, Katie O’Toole (Milton); Olivia Hunninghake (Needham); Vivian Kane (Newton North); Katie Soule (Walpole); Lily Jin (Wellesley); Ella Bates, Alison Glavin, Gracie Richard, Emma Doran, Emma Daley, Shea Roche (Weymouth)
MVP: Lucia Werner
BOSTON CITY LEAGUE
Katherine Keating, Neve Flynn , Maia Poremba (Boston)
CAPE AND ISLANDS
ATLANTIC: Ava Bullock, Callie DeDecko, Chloe Dibb, Alyssa Tyler, Lilly DeDecko (Barnstable); Rose Karow, Maddie Weber, Maddie Edwards, Olivia Pendleton (Dennis-Yarmouth); Adrienne Christy (Martha’s Vineyard); Molly Keigans, Sage Lach (Nauset); Claire Davies (Sandwich)
MVP: Ava Bullock
LIGHTHOUSE: Emele Conlon, Gigi Wilson (Cape Cod Academy); Elise Casso (Falmouth Academy); Rhiannon Vos, Courteney Dery (Monomoy); Emerson Pekarcik, Hannah Harrington, Viktoryia Dimitrova (Nantucket); Bailey Ford, Audrey MacKenzie (Sturgis East); Isabella Haley, Hailey Butler, Carmody Palmer, Colleen Mahoney (Sturgis West)
MVP: Bailey Ford
CATHOLIC CENTRAL LEAGUE
Casey Curran, Madison Hussey (Archbishop Williams); Erin Moran (Arlington Catholic); Anya Budzinski, Amelia Doetsch, Sydney Pilla, Colleen Simmons, Madison Valade, Norah Wright (Austin Prep); Lauren Augustyn, Elizabeth Borah, Anna Boyd, Valerie Capalbo, Morgan Kennedy, Amy Parkinson (Austin Prep); Lola Bergeron (Bishop Stang); McKenna Wech (St. Joseph); Kelsey Kwiatek (St. Mary’s)
MVP: McKenna Wech
CATHOLIC CONFERENCE
Paige Joyce, Lauren Joyce, Jasmine Lanata, Caeli Wagner (Notre Dame); Brigid Ryan, Sara Lessard, Lily King (Ursuline); Grace Ryan, Luna Murray (Malden Catholic); Eliana Estee, Lauren Bowser (Fontbonne); Nell Neary (Mount Alvernia)
DUAL COUNTY LEAGUE
Catherine Callahan, Elizabeth Latham (Acton-Boxboro); Sophie Ahearn, Rebecca Hein (Boston Latin); Jacqueline White, Samantha Evans, Lila Parker, Julienne Warner (Concord-Carlisle); Elsa Barthel, Emma Randall-Jarrar, Aoife Shovlin, Eliza Dickie (Cambridge); Emilia Arabbo, Charlotte Huck Charlotte (Lincoln-Sudbury); Lily Bulczynski (Newton South); Julia Hohenberg, Alessandra Gavris. Olivia Jackson (Weston)
GREATER BOSTON LEAGUE
Anna Casey, Iasmin DeSousa-Vieira, Rikita BK (Medford); Giselle Rodriguez (Chelsea); Charlotte Johnson, Anna Siebler, Cindy Luxama (Somerville); Rocio Gonzalez Castillo, Yasmin Riazi (Revere); Mia Kebreau (Lynn Classical)
MVP: Anna Casey, Iasmin DeSousa-Vieira
HOCKOMOCK LEAGUE
Daphne Theiler (Sharon); Katie Sobieraj, Johanna Holmes, Hannah Dupill, Braelyn Graham, Annie Reilly, Taegan Hodges (Oliver Ames); Fiona Morrison, Charlene Peng. Alexander Batla (Franklin); Anna Moore (Mansfield); Sydney Kalil (Milford); Emersyn Deponte, Colby Dunham (Taunton); Kate Buban, Meg Sherwood (King Philip); Casey Dahl (Foxboro); Kiara Cerutti (Canton)
MVP: Daphne Theiler
MAYFLOWER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
LARGE SCHOOLS: Inez Medeiros, Gabrielle Ledoux, Nya Martinez (Diman); Anna Couchon, Averie Denelle (Tri-County); Adison Hohengasser (Southeastern); Jaycee Duarte (Bristol-Plymouth)
MVP: Anna Couchon
SMALL SCHOOLS: Madelyn Germain, Amelia Germain, Lauren Barry, Jacquelyn O’Farrell (Norfolk Aggie); Samantha Goulart, Emily Santos (Bristol Aggie); Meredith Connor (Upper Cape)
MVP: Madelyn Germain
COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOLS: Ella Dunbury, Regan Mullins, Lasadia Gurley, Viviana Morales (West Bridgewater); Ayane White (Holbrook/Avon)
MVP: Ella Dunbury, West Bridgewater
MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Molly Kiley (Andover); Alyssa Romano, Miana Caraballo (Methuen); Leyla Kvaternik, Luna Prochazkova, Nicole Kroon (North Andover); Finleigh Simonds (Haverhill); Emily Burdick (Billerica); Annie Gilman (Lowell); Amelia Kelley (Chelmsford); Molly Cremin (Tewksbury); Madeline Courtemanche (Central Catholic)
RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Molly Kiley, Miana Caraballo
NORTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
ALL-CONFERENCE: Sarah DiVasta, Cailyn Buckley (Peabody); Emily Young, Mia Kasperowicz, Olivia Young (Beverly); Shea Nemeskal, Emma Eagan (Danvers); Juliet Poss (Marblehead)
RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Sarah DiVasta
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Brenna Woodbury, Alisha Caldeira, Sydney O’Donnell (Bridgewater-Raynham); Catherine Moyes, Aubrey Talbot (Brockton); Sophia Giolosa, Katherine Smith, Meredith Sylvia, Aileen Boyle (Dartmouth); Amilia Dias, Zoey Silvester (Durfee); Destiny Misay, Caitlyn Cordeiro (New Bedford)
SOUTH SHORE LEAGUE
Madisyn Hancock, Lillian Kirkpatrick, Ally Kirkpatrick, Meghan Youngquist (Middleboro); Jackie Earner, Selena Wood (Abington); Margaret Flaherty (Rockland); Monica Smith, Darcy Driscoll, Bridget Costello, Annika Paulson, Lily Almeida, Katie O’Driscoll (Norwell); Leesul Gilbert, Liz Blanchard, Maggie Brinzey (Cohasset); Phoebe Katilus, Grace Avery (East Bridgewater)
MVP: Jackie Earner, Margaret Flaherty
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
LARGE SCHOOLS: Carmen Luisi, Maggie Kuchman, Kate Currie, Ella Bosselman, Annabelle Lynch (Holliston); Avery Sawyer, Kayla Sawyer, Autumn Tumbleton, Katie Callery, Grace Joy, Bethel Flanagan (Hopkinton); Emilia Agostinelli (Ashland); Ella Kane (Medfield)
SMALL SCHOOLS: Corinne Forman, Margaret Bowles, Erica Hills, Alexandra Martinovich, Sara Hershberg, Katya Mazurenko, Nicole Cormier (Dover-Sherborn); Erin Shipos (Medway); Dalid Smid (Dedham); Skye Goba, Brooke Dennett, Sienna Pietrasiewicz, Shea Podbelski (Norton)
MVP: Shea Podbelski
Commentary: Reinventing air travel by ‘planepooling’
New York-Based Troy Couple Latest Victim of $44K Bitcoin Scam
GMC Canyon, America’s compact pickup
Lucas: Biden needs to put Russia on its heels
Girls cross-country All-Scholastics and league All-Stars
Tether Freezes $160 Million Blacklisted USDT on Ethereum Blockchain
Nashoba’s Freddy Collins blazes to record time in mile at Northeast Invitational
January Proves Turbulent For Investors But NFT And GameFi Seems To Be Eating Good
Celtics throw away a 111-99 loss in Philadelphia
Jack Dorsey Led Fintech Firm Block to Build Bitcoin Mining System
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News3 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.