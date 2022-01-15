Connect with us

Bitcoin

Crypto Miners Likely to Face Tough Conditions Ahead!

Published

1 min ago

on

Crypto Miners Likely to Face Tough Conditions Ahead!
Bitcoin News
  • The firms planning to go public face a drop in cryptocurrency values.
  • The decline in cryptocurrency prices might impact firms like Core Scientific.

Bitcoin’s recent dip in value and the wider crypto market are expected to have a negative impact on crypto miners who are scheduled to go public shortly.

The decline in cryptocurrency prices might impact firms like Core Scientific, which intends to combine with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and bitcoin miner Rhodium Enterprises, which is contemplating an IPO of over $2 billion. After hitting an all-time high in November, Bitcoin values have declined more than 30 percent and investors, and the number of miners going public has slowed.

Founder and COO of Luxor Mining, Ethan Vera, said:

“There are a number of SPACs and IPOs that will look to close in the first half of 2022, such as Core Scientific, PrimeBlock, Rhodium and Griid.”

Increasingly Competitive Market

According to him, the firms planning to go public face a drop in cryptocurrency values and an oversupply of investors interested in these companies. Neither Stronghold Digital nor Iris Energy’s stock price has risen by more than half since their Nasdaq debuts in October and November, respectively.

The shares of TeraWulf, the bitcoin miner backed by Gwyneth Paltrow and a SPAC play, have been trading sideways since their launch in December, according to TradingView data.

This year is likely to see a spike in competitiveness as the network’s hashrate continues to climb, and investors will be keeping a watch on the valuations of miners and their expansion plans. The most successful companies will be those who can stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Miners Show Strong Accumulation As Their Inventories Spike Up

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Bitcoin Miner
On-chain data shows Bitcoin miner reserve has showed a sharp spike recently, suggesting that miners are currently loading up on the crypto.

Bitcoin Miner Reserve Shoots Up; Trend Of Accumulation From Last Year Continues

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC miner reserve has shown strong uptrend recently. This seems to be a continuation of the accumulation trend from the last year.

The “miner reserve” is an indicator that tells us the total amount of Bitcoin currently stored in the wallets of miners.

When the trend in the metric is towards up, it means miner inventories are growing as they stock up on more of the coin. Such a trend can be bullish for the price of the coin as it shows miners are currently accumulating BTC.

On the other hand, a downtrend in the indicator implies miners have started to dump their Bitcoin. This kind of trend is naturally bearish for the price of the crypto as miners usually sell in big amounts.

Related Reading | Why Sovereign Nation States May Begin Acquiring Bitcoin In 2022

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the BTC miner reserve over the past couple of years:

Looks like the value of the indicator has showed sharp uptrend recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the miner reserve has been gradually moving up since May. A few days back, when the price of Bitcoin dropped down to $39k, the metric showed a huge spike up as miners bought the dip.

Related Reading | Jack Dorsey’s Block To Democratize Bitcoin Mining With Open Source Mining System

Miners have traditionally been big sellers in the market as they have had to sell some of what they mine to keep their operations running. However, as BTC’s price has risen, and their machines have gotten more advanced and efficient, miners have started selling lesser as it’s enough to sustain electricity and other mining costs.

Miners, who have originally always brought selling pressure to the market, have been shifting towards becoming hodlers for a coupe of years now. This can be quite bullish for the price of the coin in the long term.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $42k, down 0.6% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 10% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of BTC over the last few days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

BTC's price plunges down after breaking above $44k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

BTC managed to reach as high as $44.4k in its recent move up, but today the crypto has once again come back down, erasing the gains of the past couple of days.

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TraadingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Bitcoin

Crypto Exchanges Eyeing Venturing Into Stock Trading Offering to Traders

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Crypto Analyst Examines MATIC, ONE and VET Crypto
Exchange News
  • Bitstamp is considering “significant investments” in new markets.
  • Binance exchange discontinued support for stock tokens.

FTX US and Bitstamp Ltd., two cryptocurrency exchanges, are looking into providing stock trading in the United States, a move that would enable them to diversify while also entering the area of established financial institutions and popular app providers like Robinhood Markets Inc.

It’s possible FTX US may open stock and option trading in “a couple months,” President Brett Harrison said on Twitter on Tuesday. Stock screening, basic fundamentals like market size and P/E ratios, and portfolio performance monitoring are just a few of the first features intended for equities trading. It has been verified by an FTX US representative that the business is “continuing to look into” future stock and option trading integrations.

Diversifying Revenue Streams

Bitstamp is also considering “significant investments” in new markets like stocks and non-fungible tokens, as well as the benefit of retaining customers on the Bitstamp platform for trading across asset classes, Bobby Zagotta, the CEO of Bitstamp USA Inc., said in an interview. Cryptocurrency exchanges have started diversifying their income streams away from trading.

During the current market sell-off, trading activity at several of the main crypto exchanges has decreased, and some experts predict a “crypto winter” may be on the way. In order to compete with the likes of Robinhood and eToro, which both provide crypto and stock trading, crypto exchanges may want to offer equity trading as well.

Tokenized versions of equities like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc., which represent the values of the assets they monitor, are traded on certain crypto exchanges, but regulatory opposition has been met with this attempt. In October of last year, Binance Holdings Ltd., the biggest crypto exchange globally, discontinued support for stock tokens.

Bitcoin

Revolutionizing the NFTs on the Solana Blockchain – Ernest in Disguise

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Revolutionizing the NFTs on the Solana Blockchain - Ernest in Disguise
One of the most anticipated NFT projects has finally reached its scheduled launch date. With 6,000 disguises inspired by favorite Halloween costumes, movies, and characters, Ernest In Disguise released the annual Halloween collection on the 28th of November. Bear in mind, these disguises are all one-of-a-kind, with the rarest being based on some of the most well-known Halloween figures like Chucky, Jason, Venom, and others.

So what’s Ernest all about? It’s all about an extraterrestrial from the Cryzal Galaxy who discovered love and connection during his explorations on Earth and vowed to return to share these feelings with the rest of humankind during festive times.

In the wake of the team’s Marvel artist Carlos Dattoli’s success selling out two NFT projects, Ernest’s popularity has drastically risen. With over 15,000 followers on Instagram and discord, people are already clamoring for Carlos to take action on his outstanding and mind-blowing artworks in the hot NFT area. In response to popular demand and the generosity of the Ernest team, the notorious ghost face NFT will also be included in the giveaway, along with an additional $12,000 in cash. For more information, visit the Ernest team’s Instagram page.

In order to do this, the project will develop a brand that will link people all over the world via the use of non-fungible tokens. Since its inception, NFTs have been used to represent money, power, and affluence. However, the Ernest team, together with their community, is swiftly demonstrating how the NFT space is evolving towards a more community-oriented crossroads. With a variety of cash giveaways, ranging from 66 Solana at the first 25% coined to a 1000 Solana gift at 100% minted, it is evident that these guys are devoted to rewarding their loyal community.

A mysterious airdrop will deliver a spacecraft to all Ernest holders at an unannounced point after the coin’s mint, so be sure to hang onto your Ernest NFT to take advantage of this opportunity. There will be a ceiling of 100 coins per wallet, with a restriction of 10 per transaction.

In the aftermath of their first mint event on 29th November 2021, they have decided to pursue further this path and offer their community the chance to engage in the minting process. If someone purchased Ernest for 2 or 3 SOL, they’ll get a free Ernest NFT for every one possession as a thank you for the rocky road and to compensate for their earlier sale, the team has chosen to decrease the future mint price of Ernest to 1.5 SOL.

So, they’re making money, they’re selling merchandise, what else are they doing? A full-fledged comic will be produced by the Ernest team after they reach 75% of sales. Holders will be allowed to utilize their NFTs from this point forward, and they may even have the opportunity to have their own customized Ernest NFTs included in a finished comic book (to see a preview of the two-part origin story you can check it out on the Ernest In Disguise website). Overall, this is a welcome addition to the Ernest In Disguise series’ already impressive list of customizability!

This isn’t the only great thing about the Ernest NFT community! After selling out half of their supply, they’ll be launching a limited-edition merchandise line, with 10% of the minters getting their hands-on personalized Ernest merchandise. The best way to show your love for Ernest is by making your own and wearing it on an apparel item of your choice!

It’s not only the comic and the merchandise drop and the cash giveaways that they have planned for the post-mint. For the first three months, Ernest expects to take home 90% of the royalties from secondary sales. By purchasing low-priced NFTs on secondary markets, they will aggressively increase the value of those who own Ernest. Besides, there will be an airdrop of a free spacecraft NFT for everyone who has an Ernest NFT after the minting date.

Well, it is obvious that the Ernest team is all about building a prosperous community. With this in mind, the Ernest Insiders DAO is the last piece of their future ambitions. Those who own two Ernest NFTs will be able to participate in future initiatives for the project and community and gain exposure to sensitive and important information on anything trading and cryptocurrency-related. Having been in the crypto community for so long, this is another opportunity for token holders to get involved and help develop a genuinely innovative business.

Be sure to stick around, for Ernest’s quest is far from done. Ernest now has a unified group of people that support the project.

 

