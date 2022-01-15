Connect with us

News

CU Buffs add two players to 2022 recruiting class

Published

55 seconds ago

on

CU Buffs add two players to 2022 recruiting class
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Defensive end Chance Main in his home gym. Main, who played at Incarnate Word the past two seasons, is transferring to Colorado for the 2022 season. (Photo courtesy of Chance Main)

Time was running out on Chance Main’s dream of playing college football in a Power 5 conference.

Then he called his good friend Jamar Montgomery, an outside linebacker at Colorado.

“I said, ‘Jamar throw myself in front of these coaches out there,’” said Main, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound edge defender. “‘Just make them watch (the film).’ He did and sure enough (CU defensive coordinator Chris) Wilson calls me.”

On Friday, Main’s dream became reality as he officially announced that he will play for the Buffs in his final year of eligibility. Main has already signed a financial aid agreement and spent Friday driving to Boulder so he can start classes on Monday.

Main was one of two players added to CU’s 2022 recruiting class on Friday. Jason Oliver, a cornerback from Liberty High School in Bakersfield, Calif., announced his decision to come to CU. Like Main, he had previously signed and he will start classes Monday as an early enrollee.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Firefighters in Aurora break down door of burning apartment and rescue three people

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Firefighters in Aurora break down door of burning apartment and rescue three people
google news

Three people were rescued from a smoky apartment fire in Aurora on Thursday afternoon where firefighters broke through the door of a burning apartment.

At about 4:15 p.m. firefighters responded to a five-story building in the 1600 block of Havana Street, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Maplewood lawmaker charged with DUI, apologizes

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Maplewood lawmaker charged with DUI, apologizes
google news

A Minnesota lawmaker from Maplewood on Friday apologized publicly after being charged with drunken driving this week.

Rep. Tou Xiong, a Democrat serving his second term in the state House representing several east metro communities, has been charged with two misdemeanors: fourth degree driving while impaired, and having a blood alcohol concentration above .08 within two hours of being pulled over. He was booked into Anoka County jail and released the next day, court records show.

Tou Xiong, a state Representative from Maplewood, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2022, and accused of driving while impaired. (Courtesy of Anoka County Sheriff’s Office)

Further details of the incident weren’t available from authorities Friday evening.

An April 5 arraignment has been scheduled.

In a statement issued Friday, Xiong said the following:

“On the night of Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, I made a terrible mistake and want to issue an apology for my actions. After departing a community gathering, I was pulled over by law enforcement for driving under the influence. My actions are inexcusable and I sincerely apologize. I have a lot of work to do in the coming days, weeks, and months to earn back the trust of my constituents and people I’ve let down, and that will be my focus going forward.“

Xiong directed questions to his attorney, Charlie Clippert.

On Friday evening, Clippert said the gathering Xiong had attended included relatives and friends and related to the winding down of the hunting season. He declined to offer further comment.

Xiong represents District 53A, which includes portions of Maplewood, Oakdale and Woodbury.

Mara H. Gottfried contributed to this report.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Eagle boy, 10, dies after being hit by vehicle in Vail parking garage

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Three people shot, one dead, in Adams County early Saturday morning
google news

A 10-year-old Eagle boy died Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in a Vail parking garage.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending