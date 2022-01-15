News
CU Buffs add two players to 2022 recruiting class
Time was running out on Chance Main’s dream of playing college football in a Power 5 conference.
Then he called his good friend Jamar Montgomery, an outside linebacker at Colorado.
“I said, ‘Jamar throw myself in front of these coaches out there,’” said Main, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound edge defender. “‘Just make them watch (the film).’ He did and sure enough (CU defensive coordinator Chris) Wilson calls me.”
On Friday, Main’s dream became reality as he officially announced that he will play for the Buffs in his final year of eligibility. Main has already signed a financial aid agreement and spent Friday driving to Boulder so he can start classes on Monday.
Main was one of two players added to CU’s 2022 recruiting class on Friday. Jason Oliver, a cornerback from Liberty High School in Bakersfield, Calif., announced his decision to come to CU. Like Main, he had previously signed and he will start classes Monday as an early enrollee.
A 2018 graduate of Cherryvale (Kan.) High School, Main played the 2018 season at Independence (Kan.) Community College. He then transferred to Incarnate Word, an FCS school in San Antonio, where he played the 2019 season and the delayed 2020 season last spring.
Now, he gets a chance to play his final season with the Buffaloes.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said of his Power 5 opportunity. “A lot went into it and a long road and it’s something I always wanted to do and always dreamed of doing. I knew I could. I knew I had the size and the strength and everything to play at that Power 5 level.”
Main began his college journey at Independence, which was featured in season four of “Last Chance U” on Netflix. Main was one of the featured players that season.
“That was a very interesting experience,” he said. “Probably not your average junior college experience, but it was still a great experience.”
In 2019, Main played in 10 games at IUW, with 28 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and five pass breakups. The 2020 season was postponed due to COVID-19 and Main played in five games during the shortened 2021 spring season. He was named a team captain and had 22 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
During the spring season, Main suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder and had to get surgery. He had already decided to leave IUW but said his injury limited his transfer opportunities.
Main recently went on an official visit to Florida State, but after the Seminoles signed a different player, Main jumped at the chance to play at CU.
“I got a lot of FCS schools hitting me up, smaller Division Is, but I knew that’s not what I wanted to do,” he said. “I jumped in the portal to try to go P5 and that’s where I was going to put all my energy and effort.”
Since graduating from IUW last spring, Main said he’s been working for his father, rehabbing his shoulder and staying ready for an opportunity. Last month, he set a personal record on the bench press at 410 pounds, but he’s ready to get to CU and get back in football shape.
“I’m real excited that this all worked out and I was able to pick this up (from CU),” he said. “That way I can get in there and get back in shape and start running around a little bit.”
Main is particularly excited because he and his family spent a lot of time in Colorado during his childhood, as the mountains were often a vacation destination.
“It’s kind of a second home to me, so I feel pretty comfortable coming over here,” he said.
After a college journey that has already been memorable, Main said he’s learned to take nothing for granted. He cherishes the relationships he’s built with Montgomery and many others and the work ethic he developed at Indy and IUW. Now he’s ready to test himself at CU.
“As of right now, this is my last year so I’ve got everything to gain and nothing to lose from it,” he said. “I’m going to give it all I’ve got, for damn sure.”
Oliver, meanwhile, joins a crowded group of young cornerbacks. The 6-foot, 170-pounder is the fourth prep cornerback in CU’s 2022 class, joining Simeon Harris, Keyshon Mills and Josh Wiggins. Oliver will join Wiggins as an early enrollee.
Oliver is a three-star prospect who had 10 scholarship offers, including from Boise State, California, Colorado State, Oregon State and Utah.
CU lost both starting cornerbacks – Mekhi Blackmon and Christian Gonzalez – to the transfer portal this offseason. The Buffs signed three corners in 2021.
News
Firefighters in Aurora break down door of burning apartment and rescue three people
Three people were rescued from a smoky apartment fire in Aurora on Thursday afternoon where firefighters broke through the door of a burning apartment.
At about 4:15 p.m. firefighters responded to a five-story building in the 1600 block of Havana Street, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.
This afternoon after 4:15p firefighters responded to a 5-story apartment building in the 1600 blk of N. Havava St. with smoke on the 3rd floor.
Members of AFR forced the door of one unit which was filled with smoke and rescued three people inside. #AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/R9M5Bh4FSl
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) January 15, 2022
There was heavy smoke on the third-floor and firefighters broke through an apartment door, rescuing three people inside the burning residence. Two people pulled from the apartment were treated on scene and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, AFR said. The third person refused medical care.
Most damage was contained to the one apartment in the building. The incident is under investigation.
News
Maplewood lawmaker charged with DUI, apologizes
A Minnesota lawmaker from Maplewood on Friday apologized publicly after being charged with drunken driving this week.
Rep. Tou Xiong, a Democrat serving his second term in the state House representing several east metro communities, has been charged with two misdemeanors: fourth degree driving while impaired, and having a blood alcohol concentration above .08 within two hours of being pulled over. He was booked into Anoka County jail and released the next day, court records show.
Further details of the incident weren’t available from authorities Friday evening.
An April 5 arraignment has been scheduled.
In a statement issued Friday, Xiong said the following:
“On the night of Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, I made a terrible mistake and want to issue an apology for my actions. After departing a community gathering, I was pulled over by law enforcement for driving under the influence. My actions are inexcusable and I sincerely apologize. I have a lot of work to do in the coming days, weeks, and months to earn back the trust of my constituents and people I’ve let down, and that will be my focus going forward.“
Xiong directed questions to his attorney, Charlie Clippert.
On Friday evening, Clippert said the gathering Xiong had attended included relatives and friends and related to the winding down of the hunting season. He declined to offer further comment.
Xiong represents District 53A, which includes portions of Maplewood, Oakdale and Woodbury.
Mara H. Gottfried contributed to this report.
News
Eagle boy, 10, dies after being hit by vehicle in Vail parking garage
A 10-year-old Eagle boy died Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in a Vail parking garage.
The incident happened at about 6:20 p.m. in the Lionshead Parking Structure, 395 S. Frontage Road W, police said in a news release.
Emergency responders performed medical services on scene and the boy was taken to Vail Health where he was was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators. An investigation is ongoing.
CU Buffs add two players to 2022 recruiting class
Firefighters in Aurora break down door of burning apartment and rescue three people
Maplewood lawmaker charged with DUI, apologizes
Anne Hathaway Channels ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Character With Wispy Bangs & Floral Mini Dress
Eagle boy, 10, dies after being hit by vehicle in Vail parking garage
Enrique Iglesias’ Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Children With Anna Kournikova
The tech that will invade our lives in 2022
Rochester man gets 10 years in fatal pawn shop arson during Minneapolis unrest
Former Rapids defender Kortne Ford signs with Sporting Kansas City
Gophers’ Eric Curry could be ready for Hawkeyes
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?