CU Buffs start hot but lose to No. 2 Stanford
BOULDER — The spirit was willing and the defense was stellar but it wasn’t enough to lift the Colorado women’s basketball team over No. 2 Stanford Friday night.
The Cardinal, the defending national champions, kept their poise, found their offense in the second half and pulled away for a 60-52 victory at the CU Events Center. Stanford outscored CU 36-24 in the second half.
Worse than the defeat for CU was the late-game injury to junior guard Jaylyn Sherrod. The Buffs’ energizer and team leader appeared to hurt her right knee and had to be helped off the court.
The Buffs, who shot a tepid 30% from the field, lost for the first time this season and are now 13-1. The Buffs were led by Quay Miller, who scored 16 points.
Stanford, getting balanced scoring throughout its lineup, improved to 12-3.
The Cardinal lost just twice en route to its national title last season, and one of those losses was a 77-72 overtime defeat to Colorado in Boulder last January. It marked the first time the Buffaloes had ever beat a No. 1-ranked team.
Early on, it looked like CU was going to pull off another upset and earn a milestone win for the rebuilding program. Stanford, however, was just too deep and too talented.
CU’s defense was frenetic and nasty in the first quarter. Applying constant pressure to the rattled Cardinal guards, the Buffs forced 13 turnovers — 10 of them coming off of steals — to take a 15-8 lead. Sherrod had four of those steals.
Had the Buffs been able to drain a couple of 3-pointers in the first quarter, they might have buried Stanford early. Instead, the Buffs shot 0-for-6, missing several wide-open looks.
In the second quarter, when CU’s Frida Formann finally drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the shot clock expired, CU’s lead was 28-19 with 2:09 left. But the Cardinal scored the final five points of the half to cut CU’s lead to 28-24 and grab the momentum heading into the locker room.
Stanford junior guard Haley Jones lifted her team in the third quarter, scoring eight of her team-high 11 points in the quarter.
A beautiful give-and-go from Sherrod to Peanut Tuitele, who made the foul shot to complete the 3-point play, put the Buffs ahead 41-36 late in the third. It looked as if Colorado just might hold off the Cardinal.
It was not to be.
Stanford started draining open shots and scored the next 10 points to take a 46-41 lead with 8 minutes left in the game. Colorado, out of gas, never mounted a rally.
Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel, from Colorado Spring’s Discovery Canyon High School, did an excellent job shutting down CU forward Mya Hollingshed. Hollingshed, CU’s leading scorer coming in averaging 14.6 points per game, was held to just seven points on 2-of-12 shooting.
Patriots LT Isaiah Wynn out for Wild Card playoff game at Buffalo
Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn will miss Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game after sitting out practice all week with an ankle injury.
Wynn was officially ruled out Friday, a day after the team listed him as questionable on its final injury report.
Wynn hurt his ankle in the first quarter of last weekend’s regular-season finale at Miami and did not return. Backup offensive tackle Justin Herron replaced him for the remainder of the game and didn’t allow a single pressure.
It’s unknown how the Pats will replace Wynn against the Bills, though sliding Herron in again would be the most straightforward solution. The Patriots’ could also turn to another reserve, Yodny Cajuste, who’s seen far less playing time this season. The team might weigh moving right tackle Trent Brown to Mac Jones’ blind side and replacing him with Mike Onwenu, though Brown told reporters this week he hasn’t practiced at left tackle since the spring.
Among their starting offensive linemen, Wynn was the Patriots’ worst pass protector during the regular season. He did, however, prove durable for the first time in his career, starting 15 of 16 games around a two-week bout with COVID-19. Wynn also maintained his status as an above-average run blocker.
Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower, also listed as questionable, traveled with the team Saturday.
Men’s hockey: Gophers top Alaska on night of firsts
MINNEAPOLIS — There was an insistence among the Minnesota Gophers coaches and players, despite all of the strangeness of the past five days, that it was business as usual on the rink.
But Friday turned out to be a night of important firsts for the Gophers, as they got their first win of what feels like a restart to their season.
Tristan Broz and Jackson LaCombe scored their first goals of the season, while Justen Close got the win in his first start in goal, as the Gophers skated to a 4-1 nonconference victory over Alaska at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
It came after they lost their every-night starting goalie on Sunday, they lost two players to longer-term injuries last weekend, they had COVID make a run through their locker room, and they played with an “all hands on deck” lineup.
“I like what we’ve been doing in the second half,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko. His team has won three games and two exhibition games since the holiday break. “Obviously we had a lot of stuff happen this week, but I think that’s times we’re living in. You’ve just got to deal with it and move on.”
Broz was playing in his 18th collegiate game and had been a healthy scratch twice before the holiday break, but has seemingly been on the brink of his first goal every game in the second half.
It was the first game for the Gophers (13-8-0 overall) since Sunday’s sudden, unexpected departure of Jack LaFontaine, who had been their mainstay in goal for the past two-plus seasons, to the NHL. Close, a junior making his first career start, had 14 saves for the win.
“It was different, obviously, not having Jack back there, but we all trust Closer. He’s been here, grinding through three years of not really playing at all,” said defenseman Ben Brinkman, who assisted on three of the four goals. “We’re all excited for him. He’s a great goalie as you saw tonight.”
Blake McLaughlin and Matthew Knies added goals for the Gophers, who won their third game in a row. McLaughlin’s goal was of the highlight reel variety, and was assisted by longtime linemate Sammy Walker. The assist gave Walker 100 points for his career.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Walker of joining the program’s Century Club. “It’s a huge honor with the great players that came before me and were able to do that. To be in that category is special.”
The Gophers were without forwards Rhett Pitlick and Jaxon Nelson, both of whom are expected to miss several weeks with injuries. Defenseman Brock Faber, named to the U.S. Olympic team on Thursday, was unavailable as well on Friday. Defenseman Matt Denman dressed for the first time this season but did not get a shift. And new backup goalie Owen Bartoszkiewicz was in uniform for the first time, having officially joined the Gophers just hours before the game.
The Gophers scored twice in the first period and twice in the third, but their coach felt they sagged in the middle 20 minutes and praised the McLaughlin-Walker combo for recapturing the momentum.
“We needed that energy in the third period, because we got completely away from it in the second,” Motzko said. “That line and all our lines really got going in the third period and put pressure on them.”
With some healthy bodies back, Wild destroy Ducks in 7-3 win
It’s amazing how fast things can change in the NHL.
It felt like the sky was falling on the Wild last week as they battled through a host of adversity, namely star winger Kirill Kaprizov going down with what looked like a serious injury that had the potential to keep him out long term.
To make matters worse, the Wild were already without captain Jared Spurgeon, top center Joel Eriksson Ek, star defenseman Jonas Brodin, No. 1 goaltender Cam Talbot, and depth winger Nick Bjugstad due to injuries with veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski and wingers Jordan Greenway and Brandon Duhaime in COVID protocol.
And while the Wild are still without a number of those players, they started to get some healthy bodies back in the lineup on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center, and promptly ran the Anaheim Ducks out of the building in a 7-3 win.
All of a sudden the Wild have won three straight games as they continue their climb back up the Central Division standings. More importantly, they look every bit like the Stanley Cup contender they did earlier this season.
With nearly a week since their last game, some outsiders were worried that the Wild might look a little bit rusty against the Ducks.
Instead, they got out to a fast start thanks to a goal from winger Kevin Fiala. He accepted a cheeky pass from rookie winger Matt Boldy early in the first period, then dangled in front before putting the Wild up 1-0 with a snipe from in close.
That was the beginning of a long night for goaltender Anthony Stolarz.
With the Wild in control, Kaprizov started to put his fingerprints on the game, creating a scoring chance out of nowhere with a shot through traffic. With the puck bouncing near the goal line, veteran winger Mats Zuccarello scooped it up and found center Ryan Hartman, who buried a shot to make it 2-0 in favor of the Wild.
Though the Ducks cut the deficit to 2-1 with a goal from winger Max Comtois off the rush, Kaprizov responded with a highlight-reel sequence, winning a board battle, then dropping a no-look pass to Zuccarello, who did the rest to make it 3-1.
Neither team found the back of the net in a back-and-forth second period before absolutely lighting up the scoreboard in the final 20 minutes of play.
It started with Boldy finding the back of the net 30 seconds into the third period to make it 4-1, then continued with Zuccarello scoring off the ensuing faceoff to make it 5-1. A couple of minutes later, center Victor Rask stretched the lead to 6-1 to effectively chase Stolarz from the game.
Understandably, the Wild took their foot off the gas for a few minutes with the big lead, and the Ducks got a goal from winger Derek Grant to cut the deficit to 6-2 and a goal from rookie center Trevor Zegras to make it 6-3.
For good measure, star defenseman Matt Dumba tacked on a goal for the Wild down the stretch to finalize the score at 7-3.
Not bad for a team that appeared to be going the other direction a week ago.
