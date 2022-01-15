Celebrities
David Beckham Kisses Daughter Harper, 10, On The Lips In Sweet New Photo
David Beckham spent some daddy and daughter time with his 10-year-old Harper Seven and smooched during a morning stroll in the park.
David Beckham’s, 46, daughter Harper Seven Beckham, 10, is definitely a daddy’s girl. The soccer player captured some adorable snaps of him and his little girl while they were out for a morning stroll. He took a selfie of him and Harper with some beautiful greenery in the background and added a heart emoji to the pic. They were bundled up for the cold as dad wore a baseball cap and jacket while Harper wore adorable grey earmuffs.
In the second pic, David and his daughter locked lips as their eyes bulged comedically at each other. Becks definitely appreciated the quality time he got to spend with his daughter. “Daddy & Princess Leia had a lovely walk this morning,” he captioned the post. How heartwarming to see that the dad of four made time to hang out with his youngest.
The athlete puts in plenty of time with his only daughter and even spent New Year’s Eve with her watching fireworks. He posted a video of the explosion in the sky as he and Harper yelled out, “Happy New Year!” Once again, they shared an adorable smooch in that video as they rang in the new year.
To celebrate her most recent birthday, he posted an adorable black-and-white throwback picture of Harper as a little girl. He held onto the toddler-version of Harper as she wrapped her arms around his neck. “Happy 10th birthday to my pretty lady ❤️ to the girl with the biggest heart and the sweetest smile ❤️ we love you so much big girl ❤️ please stop growing .. Love you,” he captioned the post.
The soccer champion shares Harper with his wife Victoria Beckham. He and the former Spice Girl also have three older sons including Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16. David also spends plenty of time with his sons. He recently sported a bold new hair color with his two middle sons. The athlete rocked platinum blonde hair along with Romeo whereas Cruz went for an even bolder look and has died his hair bubblegum pink. David clearly knows how to have fun with all four of his children.
Celebrities
Orlando Bloom Celebrates His 45th Birthday With Fiancé Katy Perry — Photos
Happy birthday, Orlando! His fiancée Katy Perry took him out to dinner at Mother Wolfe in Los Angeles for the special occasion.
Orlando Bloom is another year older. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor celebrated his 45th birthday on Thursday, January 13. The Capricorn was in good company for his birthday as he went out to dinner with his fiancée Katy Perry. They spent the evening at the restaurant Mother Wolfe in Los Angeles with some of their friends. Good times were had by all as the engaged couple was spotted settling into their seats beside their friends in the bright pink restaurant.
She also wrote a sweet message to him on his special day. “happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” she wrote on Instagram. “thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd.” She paired the post with a series of zany pictures of her husband-to-be. The first pic is an extreme close-up while the rest are adventurous snaps of him wearing military gear, exploring a crypt, in a small boat in England, arm-in-arm with her dressed up in a tux and many more. Based on this collage, it’s clear he and the “Teenage Dreams” singer have plenty of fun together.
The American Idol judge also left the birth boy a present in one of her other Instagram posts. That same day, Katy posted some thirst traps from backstage at her Las Vegas residency. She posed topless as she pushed herself up against a wall to cover her breasts by a sign that read “do not hose down.” She also showed off some of the sexy concerts she wears during her concert.
Orlando and Katy share a baby girl together named Daisy Dove Bloom. The “Roar” singer gave birth on August 27, 2020. The little one takes after both her mom and dad even at a young age. “She has kind of a combination of Orlando’s brows and my eyeballs but she now does all these like, big eyes… Everything is so new. It’s so beautiful,” Katy told Access Hollywood when Daisy was just a newborn.
Orlando also shares a kid with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Their 11-year-old son is named Flynn Bloom and even though his parents are no longer together, they put in their best effort to co-parent him and be a family unit with Katy. Miranda, in fact, is supportive of Orlando’s relationship with Katy and has even forged her own friendship with the singer.
Celebrities
Anne Hathaway Channels ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Character With Wispy Bangs & Floral Mini Dress
Anne Hathway served up some serious ‘Devil Wears Prada’ vibes on Instagram with this stylish dress — and her fans were all about it!
It’s been 15 years since Anne Hathaway, 39, starred alongside Meryl Streep, 72, as the character Andy Sachs in the iconic cult classic film, Devil Wears Prada. And although Anne’s style has evolved a lot since she starred in the role that rocketed her to A-list status, she brought it back in a major way in a series of photos posted to her Instagram on Friday, January 14 — and her fans were all for it!
In the post, which has been liked by almost 2 million people in less than 12 hours, Anne flashes her stunning smile while looking very reminiscent of her gorgeous character in the film. She was not wearing Prada, however. The outfit, including the dress, coat, and bag, are all Valentino. The boots that Anne rocked are by Giuseppe Zanotti, and her bling is all is Bulgari. That didn’t matter to her fans, who went off in the comment section, drawing sharp comparisons.
In one of the top comments in the post, Instagram user @israelcastdio wrote, “Andy Sachs vibes” — accompanied by three smiley faces with heart eyes. Immediately following their comment, 1000’s of other commenters left their own Andy Sachs’ vibes thoughts. One user, @mxfloow, wrote, “Andrea Sachs looks so good after all of these years.” Another user, @lynduhh, commented, “It’s giving very much Andrea vibes yasss!”
Although the film would not have been the same without Anne being cast as the assistant to fashion editor, Miranda Priestly. she wasn’t the first choice that they had in mind when picking out a perfect Andy. As previously reported by HollywoodLife, during an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Anne said, “I will give you some tea: I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada. But I got it! Hang in there, never give up.”
Celebrities
Enrique Iglesias’ Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Children With Anna Kournikova
Here’s everything you need to know about Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s little ones, Lucy, Nicholas and Mary.
Enrique Iglesias is not only an internationally renowned singer but a father of three. He shares his three children with tennis player Anna Kournikova. The two first met while filming his music video for “Escape” in 2001. She played his love interest and they certainly didn’t have to fake the chemistry. “She’s beautiful, talented, great tennis player,” he told People. “It doesn’t take a good actor to kiss Anna and try to make it believable.”
While the couple allegedly broke up in 2013, they rekindled their relationship shortly after and have been together ever since. Even though the pair has been together for around 20 years, they don’t plan on getting married. Instead, they’re focused on being parents to their three wonderful kids. Here’s everything you need to know about their three little ones.
Lucy Iglesias
Lucy Iglesias is one of Enrique and Anna’s two twins. Born on December 16, 2017, the four-year-old and her brother are the couple’s oldest children. Their first-born daughter already seems to be taking after her dad as she seems to be quite the performer. The “Bailando” singer posted an adorable video of her dancing the hit nursery classic “The Wheels On The Bus” when she was two years old. She also appears to be an excellent swimmer as he posted a picture of her in the water with him wearing floaties.
Her mom Anna also loves to dote on her. She posts collage pics of her children every year for their birthdays. For her 3rd birthday picture, Lucy a blue floral set as she sat on a colorful table staring straight at her mama. For her 4th birthday pictures, her personality came out even more. In the first snap, she showed off her adventurous side as she wore a colorful tutu and tie-dye top as she climbed on a jungle gym. In the second pic, she wore a dress with tiger faces on it as she hosted a tea party.
Nicholas Iglesias
Nicholas Iglesias was born on December 16, 2017, and is Lucy’s twin brother. Nicholas may also have a potential show biz career in the future. Enrique posted an adorable video of him sitting in a boat singing his heart out when he was almost two years old. While it’s too soon to tell if he has his father’s pipes, the potential is definitely there. Enrique is also aware of Nicholas’ semblance to his mother with his blonde hair and bright blue eyes. He uploaded a picture of him and his son and dubbed him his Russian meatball as he jokingly captioned the post, “I think he’s got my genes.”
Anna has also proudly posted pictures of her mini-me for his birthday. For his 3rd birthday, she posted a photo of him beaming at the camera as he wore a cap on backward and a polo tee. For the following year, he sported an impish look as he donned a Mickey Mouse shirt in the first pic and sported a business casual look as he sat in a beanbag chair for the second.
Mary Iglesias
Mary Iglesias, also lovingly nicknamed Masha by her parents, is the baby of the family. The almost-2-year-old was born on January 30, 2020, and is still her parents’ little bundle of joy. While it’s sometimes hard for a family to adjust to a new baby, especially when there are two other little ones at home, Enrique said they welcomed her with open arms. “They actually love it,” he told People at the time. “There’s a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How are they going to react?’ And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, ‘Oh, how is everybody going to react?’”
The retired tennis player has high hopes for her youngest. Anna dressed her up in an adorable white polo shirt and skirt with a crotched hem that resembled a tennis outfit. “Wimbledon, here I come,” she captioned the post, hoping that Mary will grow to love tennis like her one day.
David Beckham Kisses Daughter Harper, 10, On The Lips In Sweet New Photo
2022 will be the year of the ‘Great Retail Reset,’ Deloitte report says
Avalanche extends home winning steak to 13 with shootout victory over Arizona
Former Colorado prep basketball stars help lead Stanford to victory over CU Buffs
Pond skating season is here, but how do you know the ice is safe?
Charlie Baker files $5 billion bond bill for workforce development, cybersecurity, public safety
CU Buffs start hot but lose to No. 2 Stanford
Patriots LT Isaiah Wynn out for Wild Card playoff game at Buffalo
Elrond Price Prediction 2022 – Will EGLD Hit $550 Soon?
Men’s hockey: Gophers top Alaska on night of firsts
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?