Denver’s animal shelters hit with pandemic-delayed surge in adoptions, surrenders
Denver animal welfare organizations faced a surge in business during the latter half of 2021 that had been delayed by the initial waves of the pandemic, leaving workers overwhelmed as they confronted staff shortages while trying to maintain quality care for the animals.
“Normally, there’s somewhat of a slow season, and we’re just not seeing that right now,” Meghan Dillmore, shelter services manager at the Denver Animal Shelter, said last month. “Right now my team is so swamped that they are getting overtime, basically every day, just trying to get their basic cleaning done.”
With more than 310 animals in its care as of Dec. 1, the facility was essentially at capacity given the amount of staff it has, Dillmore said, due to a combination of reasons that include an atypical influx in customers and animals in recent months, staff shortages and an increase in the length of stay of animals.
The Denver Animal Shelter, a division of the city’s Department of Public Health and Environment, is an open-admissions shelter that offers a variety of services including reuniting lost pets with their owners, facilitating pet adoptions and accepting surrendered pets that owners relinquish to the shelter.
In recent months, the shelter experienced heightened numbers of both customers and pets coming to the facility, said Tracy Koss, the customer care manager. For example, the shelter had 400 more transactions in November 2021 than it had in November 2019 followed by 2,000 more transactions in December 2021 than in December 2019, Koss said.
These transactions include adoptions, pet vaccinations, issuing licenses and permits, store sales, returning lost pets to owners, euthanasia requests and citation payments. And December’s high number was partly due to donation letters, Koss said, as well as a doubling of adoptions for the month compared to December 2019.
Yet despite the recent influx in customers, the shelter was down about 10,000 transactions overall for the year, Koss said. That’s because, at the beginning of 2021, fewer customers visited than usual, indicating to Koss that people delayed coming until later in the year due to the pandemic.
“I feel like people are kind of making up time,” Koss said of the recent surge. “The business they didn’t do at the beginning of the year… we’re now seeing them coming in and doing that business now.”
The Denver Dumb Friends League, a Colorado animal welfare organization, experienced a surge in business starting in the summer of 2021, said CEO and president Apryl Steele, causing the organization to reach its capacity for the first time in a decade with more than 1,500 animals in its care.
“Everything happened at once for us,” Steele said, saying animals that likely would have trickled in month after month during a typical year all came at once in the summer. “We were begging everyone to help transfer from us.”
Although there was a boom in business in the latter half of 2021, Steele said the average number of animals the organization has received over the last three years would be fairly typical. “It’s just that it was decreased for so long (during the pandemic), and then it all happened at once,” she said.
Adoption surge didn’t hit until 2021
Despite publicity about a surge in adoptions of “pandemic pets” in 2020, adoption numbers that year were the lowest in five years based on data from 4,000 shelters, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
The Denver Animal Shelter had more than 700 more adoptions in 2021 than in 2020, Koss said. The Denver Dumb Friends League, likewise, had more adoptions in 2021 than 2020, Steele said.
“I think the reason people feel like there was an increase is because demand went through the roof. Everybody wanted a pet,” Steele said. “But in reality, the number of adoptions that happened was significantly decreased because there were fewer animals coming to us.”
Steele said she thinks fewer animals came to the Denver Dumb Friends League in 2020 because people’s lives were largely on hold, resulting in animals mostly staying in their homes with their owners. Koss agreed, saying that, in 2020, fewer animals were lost and surrendered to the shelter.
In addition to lower animal intake, fewer animals were available for adoption in 2020 because of Colorado’s COVID-related elective surgery halt that temporarily prevented animals from being spayed and neutered. Steele said the executive order that temporarily stopped elective procedures “affected veterinary medicine as well as human health care.”
“So all spay and neuter shut down for a significant period of time,” Steele said.
When the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley, a smaller shelter organization based in Littleton that offers spay and neuter services in its low-cost clinic, had to temporarily stop its clinic work due to COVID-19 restrictions, it “affected our mission where we couldn’t really service the community like we want to,” development manager Mindy Schmidt said. Now that the clinic is back to offering its services, business has been booming, Schmidt said.
Although the organization’s adoption and surrender numbers have been fairly typical, Schmidt said there have been higher numbers recently of neglected animals.
The number of animals the Denver Animal Shelter confiscated, typically due to cruelty and neglect, in 2021 was up by more than 50% from 2019, Dillmore said. It’s something the shelter team wants to look into further, she said, but attention has been prioritized on keeping up with the shelter’s increased volume, as there was a 76% increase in the number of animals the shelter had on Dec. 1, 2021, compared to Dec. 1, 2019, Dillmore said.
“Our vet team is a little bit behind trying to get their stuff done because they can’t find veterinary technicians to fill the open spot that we have,” Dillmore said.
Impact of staffing shortages
Like the Denver Animal Shelter, the Denver Dumb Friends League is also facing a staff shortage. Steele estimated about 30% of the positions at their public veterinary hospital in Yuma are open and have been for a long period of time, she said.
Staffing is also one of the biggest challenges for MaxFund Animal Adoption Center, a no-kill shelter in Denver, manager Selina Davison said. After the pandemic hit, the center’s staffing went from 32 people to 12, she said.
“We are still digging our way out of that,” Davison said.
MaxFund had a grand opening on Dec. 11 for its new cat shelter, the Meow Manor, in Denver. The new shelter is ready to house about 80 cats, executive director Kathy Gaines said, but because MaxFund doesn’t have enough staff members, plans to bring cats into the building are on hold.
“As of right now, we’re struggling to have enough veterinarians and vet techs with our main operation,” said Gaines, who hopes to get cats into the new facility before the first quarter of 2022 is over.
In addition to the unpredictable waves of business and staff shortages, Steele and the Denver Animal Shelter’s Dillmore both reported having an increased average length of stay of animals, meaning the number of days an animal is in the shelter before being adopted. For the Denver Animal Shelter, the average length of stay for animals increased by nearly four days, from 11.6 to 15.3, contributing to the shelter hitting its capacity, Dillmore said.
“The entire shelter is pulling together to just make sure that the animals are cared for on a daily basis, because my team alone can’t, can’t do it,” Dillmore said.
While it’s unknown what 2022 may bring to these animal welfare organizations, each shelter representative said community support is essential to their operations, sharing that those who adopt, foster, volunteer and donate to their organizations help them provide quality care.
“We are grateful for our community,” Steele said. “We would not be anywhere near as accessible and impactful as we are, if we didn’t have the support.”
Why police are concerned about Missouri’s new gun law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement officers from around the state want clarification on a new law that makes federal gun law “invalid.”
The Second Amendment Preservation Act, better known as SAPA, took effect at the end of August. It nullifies federal gun laws and allows police departments to be sued up to $50,000 for violating someone’s Second Amendment rights. It’s also causing confusion for law enforcement, affecting the way officers protect Missourians. Even some departments have cut ties with federal task forces because of the consequences.
“If the court can give us some clarification, we can go back to business as usual but right now, it’s caused a lot of confusion and concern,” executive board member of the Missouri Police Chiefs’ Association Chris DiGuiseppi said. “Everybody just wants the answer to this.”
One of the largest controversial bills, House Bill 85, passed by the General Assembly in the past year is causing hesitancy. The new law “prohibits state and local cooperation with federal officials that attempt to enforce any laws, rules, orders or actions that violate the Second Amendment rights of Missourians.”
“I have known chiefs that have had to resign from the drug task force boards,” DiGiuseppi said. “When you talk about a federal task force, most of that task force is made up of municipal officers or county or state police.”
DiGuiseppi, also the chairman of the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs’ Association, said law enforcement is pro-Second Amendment, but the language in the law is vague, causing issues between agencies.
“The police departments are running into those dilemmas and that is causing problems,” DiGiuseppi said. “Lawmakers I think did not have any intention of these unintended consequences. Most of those we work with are very pro-police.”
Inside the Capitol, the General Assembly just finished its first full week of the 2022 legislative session. Republicans have said they don’t see a need to revise the rule.
“I think you’re going to have to present an incredibly compelling case that what we did has had a direct impact on X, Y, or Z enforcement and we’re going to have to see that,” Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said. “You’re going to have to give us a solution that fixes the problem and doesn’t undo the other things we want to do. I haven’t seen that yet and I would be surprised if there is anything out there that will change most of our minds.”
There is concern that a change to the law might not protect Missourians’ Second Amendment Right.
“I think I disagree with some of their assessment and that’s where I’m at today,” House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, said.
Roughly 60 police chiefs have signed affidavits in court, not wanting to overturn the law, but wanting clarification.
“When we have attorneys or legal advisors and or insurance companies telling us, no you might be at risk, you could get sued, this could bring about frivolous lawsuits because of the wording when you put a stolen gun into the computer,” DiGiuseppi said. “Well, if that’s true, that hurts gun owners.”
DiGiuseppi, also the police chief of Lake St. Louis, said this new law has even caused problems with hiring new officers.
Both St. Louis City and County, along with Jackson County, tried to prevent the law from going into effect, but a judge sided with the state. The lawsuit was appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court, where it’s set to be heard next month.
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, has filed a bill to repeal parts of SAPA that prohibit police from seeking aid in federal gun enforcement. The legislation is called “Back the Blue Act.”
“My bill is the real deal, it will allow police officers to do their job, work with federal partners to stop gun violence, to catch criminals, and keep men and women in uniform safe,” Rizzo said.
The law has resulted in agencies across the state withdrawing from joint efforts with the Breau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
- The Missouri State Highway Patrol withdrew three troopers from participation in any ATF Task Forces
- The Columbia Police department withdrew four officers from participation in an ATF Task Force
- The Johnson County Sheriff withdrew one deputy from participation in an ATF Task Force
- The O’Fallon Police department withdrew two officers with K-9s from participation in an ATF Task Force
- The Sedalia Police department withdrew two officers from participation in an ATF Task Force.
The ATF filing also says that the Highway Patrol’s Missouri Information Analysis Center will no longer provide investigative support to ATF, citing the Second Amendment Preservation Act
Executive Directors from both the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs’ Association and the Missouri Police Chiefs’ Association issued the following statement regarding their endeavor to seek clarification from the courts regarding the second amendment preservation act:
“The St. Louis Area Police Chiefs’ Association and the Missouri Police Chiefs’ Association are NOT seeking to overturn the Second Amendment Preservation Act but rather seeking clarification from the court outlined in the amicus briefs filed to ensure that law enforcement return to operating and functioning as it always has. The vague language contained within the law has caused confusion and solicited varying legal opinions which has resulted in unintended operational consequences.
We believe that the intent of the SAPA was to protect the second amendment, and gun owners, without encroaching on federal partnerships within law enforcement, imposing hiring restrictions on law enforcement, and or restricting law enforcement from protecting gun owners when their firearms are stolen. We also believe that the intent of the SAPA was to protect against new federal gun-related laws, enacted after August 28, 2021, and not apply to existing federal laws, so as not to impede local law enforcement working with federal task forces in their endeavors to protect our communities from violent and dangerous criminals. It’s important that we both protect the second amendment and support our police officers.”
St. Louis hospitals are in a crunch as COVID-19 cases reach record highs
ST. LOUIS — The omicron variant has fueled the worst week in St. Louis COVID history, and doctors are asking for more patience from patients.
On Friday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported its highest number of hospitalizations during the pandemic — 1,432 patients. The region has seen a staggering 1,302 new hospital admissions and 115 deaths since Sunday.
What is not translated into numbers is the emotional toll on patients and hospital staff. Dr. Farrin Manian, the chairman of the Department of Medicine at Mercy St. Louis, said there is a lot of anger and confrontation from patients wanting quicker care.
Many hospitals are short-staffed because of the overwhelming number of COVID patients. Manian is asking patients to understand that the hospital staff is there to support them and their families.
“To get very disrespectful impatient when things are not done the way you like them to,” said Manian. “It’s not necessarily going to help with the care of the patients because we still need the staff to do what they need to do. Sometimes, there may be disruptive behavior that could compound the problem.”
Manian said Mercy St. Louis is trying to find creative ways to address its staff shortage and may look outside the Mercy health system for workers.
‘Missouri Manhood Challenge’ bill is back for the 2022 legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Republican Representative Doug Richey has introduced the “Missouri Manhood Challenge” bill again. It was first proposed in 2021 to the state legislature and did not move forward in a House committee. But, the bill is back for another year.
The Missouri Manhood Challenge calls on young men to take an oath to help heal some of society’s ills. Some of the issues outlined in the bill are the breakdown of the family, fixation on toxic masculinity, absent fathers, teen pregnancy, school dropouts, and more.
There are plenty of people who oppose the bill. One Missourian is running a GoDaddy website called MissouriManhood.com that makes this point:
“This type of blatant waste of taxpayer dollars is both morally and fiscally reprehensible. It is unacceptable that we even consider closing underperforming schools instead of fixing them, and then suggest to fund a program with no real goals other than to have ‘vigorous manhood.’”
MissouriManhood.com
“We, the members of the Missouri House of Representatives, One Hundred First General Assembly, Second Regular Session, hereby commend exemplary men in Missouri for their commitment to an honorable, virtuous, and vigorous manhood, desiring that their sacrifices and effort in the ‘arena’ not be forgotten.
We call Missouri’s young men to engage in the ‘Missouri Manhood Challenge,’ which targets this same honorable, virtuous, and vigorous manhood.
Take up this challenge young men by:
- Rejecting the objectification of women
- Striving for future excellence upon becoming husbands and fathers
- Sacrificing for the good of others
- Developing capabilities that lead to greater self-sufficiency and familial sustenance
- Strengthening yourselves spiritually, mentally, intellectually, and physically
- Embracing the essential role you play in securing a free, vibrant society.
We are confident that you will find that this challenge is worthy of your devotion. To borrow from Alfred Lord Tennyson its fruit justifies the strength of your will ‘to strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield’ in this consequential endeavor.”
