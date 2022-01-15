News
Djokovic’s appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court
By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa.
Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the 15-minute procedural hearing, which began just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park.
Judge David O’Callaghan ruled that lawyers representing Djokovic and the government would need to submit written arguments later Saturday, and he scheduled another hearing for Sunday morning.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke blocked the 34-year-old Serb’s visa, which was originally revoked when he landed at a Melbourne airport last week. But it was restored Monday by a judge on procedural grounds because Djokovic was not allowed to have a lawyer with him at the airport.
Deportation from Australia can lead to a three-year ban on returning to the country, although that may be waived, depending on the circumstances.
Djokovic has acknowledged that his travel declaration was incorrect because it failed to indicate that he had been in multiple countries over the two weeks before his arrival in Australia.
He has a record nine Australian Open titles, including the past three in a row, part of his overall Grand Slam haul of 20 championships. He is tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most by a man in history.
In a post on social media Wednesday that constituted his most extensive public comments yet the episode, Djokovic blamed his agent for checking the wrong box on the form, calling it “a human error and certainly not deliberate.”
In that same post, Djokovic said he went ahead with an interview and a photo shoot with a French newspaper in Serbia despite knowing he had tested positive for COVID-19 two days earlier. Djokovic has been attempting to use what he says was a positive test taken on Dec. 16 to justify a medical exemption that would allow him to skirt the vaccine requirement on the grounds that he already had COVID-19.
Hawke said he canceled the visa on “health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.” His statement added that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government “is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The main idea of the appeal of Hawke’s decision, according to the athlete’s lawyers, was that it was not based on the health risk that Djokovic might pose by not being vaccinated, but on how he might be perceived by anti-vaxxers.
Morrison himself welcomed Djokovic’s pending deportation. The episode has touched a nerve in Australia, and particularly in Victoria state, where locals went through hundreds of days of lockdowns during the worst of the pandemic and there is a vaccination rate among adults of more than 90%.
Australia faces a massive surge in virus cases driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. On Friday, the nation reported 130,000 new cases, including nearly 35,000 in Victoria state. Although many infected people aren’t getting as sick as they did in previous outbreaks, the surge is still putting severe strain on the health system, with more than 4,400 people hospitalized. It has also disrupted workplaces and supply chains.
“This pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian, but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods. … Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected,” Morrison said. “This is what the Minister is doing in taking this action today.”
His supporters in Serbia have been dismayed by the visa cancellations.
Everyone at the Australian Open — including players, their support teams and spectators — is required to be vaccinated. Djokovic is not inoculated.
His exemption was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, apparently allowing him to obtain a visa to travel. But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa when he landed in the country on Jan. 5.
Djokovic spent four nights in an immigration detention hotel before a judge overturned that decision. That ruling allowed him to move freely around Australia and he has been practicing at Melbourne Park daily.
“It’s not a good situation for anyone,” said Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and five-time runner-up at the Australian Open. “It just seems like it’s dragged on for quite a long time now.”
According to Grand Slam rules, if Djokovic is forced to pull out of the tournament before the order of play for Day 1 is announced, No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev would move into Djokovic’s spot in the bracket.
If Djokovic withdraws from the tournament after Monday’s schedule is released, he would be replaced in the field by what’s known as a “lucky loser” — a player who loses in the qualifying tournament but gets into the main draw because of another player’s exit before competition has started.
And if Djokovic plays in a match — or more — and then is told he can no longer participate in the tournament, his next opponent would simply advance to the following round and there would be no replacement.
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 14, 2022
The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Jan. 14, 2022, as of 8:10 p.m. Friday:
Breckenridge, CO — 1.7 inches at 1:06 p.m.
Castle Rock, CO — 4.5 inches at 7:31 p.m.
Conifer, CO — 4.5 inches at 3:50 p.m.
Crescent Village, CO — 4 inches at 5:36 p.m.
Crested Butte, CO — 2 inches at 4 p.m.
Englewood, CO — 1.8 inches at 6:05 p.m.
Evergreen, CO — 7.5 inches at 7:20 p.m.
Genesee, CO — 8.2 inches at 5:02 p.m.
Golden, CO — 5 inches at 5:45 p.m.
Highlands Ranch, CO — 3.3 inches at 6:07 p.m.
Ken Caryl, CO — 6.2 inches at 6:30 p.m.
Littleton, CO — 2.3 inches at 5:30 p.m.
Monument, CO — 4 inches at 5:21 p.m.
Nederland, CO — 3 inches at 5 p.m.
Rosita, CO — 1.1 inches at 5:40 p.m.
Steamboat Springs, CO — 1.9 inches at 12:45 p.m.
Wah Keeney Park, CO — 5 inches at 6:12 p.m.
Lindsay Whalen likes what Gophers women have done in New Year
It’s been a rough start to the New Year for Lindsay Whalen, who had an emergency appendectomy on Jan. 5 and had to watch her basketball team play on television for the next two games.
At least her team is playing well.
“I like where we’ve been since the New Year,” the Gophers coach said.
The Gophers (9-8) have won 2 of 3 games in 2022 and are 2-3 in Big Ten play heading into Saturday’s 5 p.m. tipoff against Ohio State (12-3, 4-2) at Williams Arena. Whalen watched the Gophers win at Rutgers on Jan. 6 and lose at No. 8 Maryland on Jan. 9 before returning to coach the team in a convincing, 82-66 victory at Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Watching her team from afar, she said, allowed her to take a step back and see the big picture on the Gophers.
“I really like where we’re at,” she said. “Taking a step away for a week, you have a chance to think.”
Whalen made it clear in the fall that she expected her team to contend for an NCAA tournament berth in her fourth season, and a victory over the Buckeyes — who received 31 votes in this week’s Associated Press poll — would be a nice feather in the Gophers’ cap.
So would Iowa, which is up next, Jan. 20 at the Barn. The Hawkeyes (9-4, 3-1) received 38 votes in this week’s AP poll and feature the sophomore guard Caitlin Clark, who leads the Big Ten in scoring and is tied for best in the nation with a 25.2-point average.
“One game at a time, but you’re talking about some things when you move toward postseason,” Whalen said.
The Buckeyes rank sixth nationally in scoring (83.7 points a game) and beat the Gophers, 83-59, in Columbus last season, their only meeting.
“They shoot it great, they press you the whole game, so it’s going to be a big challenge for us,” Whalen said.
But the Gophers are a deeper team than last season, with four scorers averaging double figures — led by junior guard Sara Scalia’s 15.2 points a game — and a good young post player in freshman Rose Michaeux, averaging 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in her past 10 games.
“I’m just excited. I haven’t been here to coach a game, in the Barn, for it feels like half a season,” Whalen said after a practice at Williams Arena on Friday.
Because of her illness and a COVID postponement against Northwestern on Dec. 31, the last home game Whalen coached was Dec. 15, a 99-93 victory over Ohio University.
UCLA, Chip Kelly agree to 4-year contract extension
Football coach Chip Kelly has signed a new four-year contract with UCLA.
Kelly was set to begin the final year of a five-year, $23.3 million contract, that he originally signed in November 2017, on Sunday.
“We are extremely appreciative of the entire UCLA administration for their support of our football program,” Kelly said in a press release. “We have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our players and staff. Their tireless work, and commitment to our vision has built a great foundation. We are excited to continue to build this program into something that makes the UCLA fanbase proud.”
The new contract is worth an average of $4.7 million per year, a source has told Jon Wilner of The Mercury News.
The extension comes days after two of Kelly’s coordinators had officially departed the program to take jobs with other different universities, and another coordinator had reportedly resigned from his position.
All three coordinators had been with the program since Kelly’s arrival to Westwood in 2018.
In 2021, Kelly led the Bruins to their first winning season (8-4 overall, 6-3 Pac-12) during his tenure. UCLA became bowl eligible for the first time under Kelly but was forced to back out of the Holiday Bowl, just hours before kickoff, due to COVID-19 protocols.
The program had a promising start to the season that featured a win over LSU but stumbled out of the AP Top 25 Poll and began to lean toward another .500 season in October.
The Bruins went 3-0 in the month of November, which appeared to be enough to keep Kelly in Westwood and avoid the coaching carousel chaos.
Kelly was considered a candidate for the Oregon coaching job during the final week of the early signing day period and early preparation for the bowl game. He confirmed that he did receive a phone call from the University of Oregon and had a conversation about their coaching job.
Kelly was asked on several occasions about the status of his contract status but never wanted to address his contract publicly.
If the university wanted to go in a different direction, Kelly would’ve been owed a $9 million buyout.
The athletics department reported a $18.9 million deficit for the 2019 fiscal year, according to information obtained by Wilner. UCLA could’ve avoided paying the buyout if they kept Kelly employed through Jan. 15, the final day of his fourth year. Kelly’s fifth year didn’t include a buyout.
“This new contract represents the commitment, stability and investment needed to continue the upward trajectory of our football program,” UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “Since joining UCLA, our football team’s winning percentage has increased every year, including increased momentum in recruiting and strategic use of the transfer portal.”
The extension comes as a vote of confidence in a coach who went 16-25 in his first four seasons. The decision to keep Kelly offers some stability for the program.
Kelly will have to get to work replacing three key assistants: offensive coordinator Justin Frye, who left for Ohio State to become its associate head coach for offense and offensive line coach; special teams coordinator Derek Sage, who left to become Nevada’s offensive coordinator; and defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro, who has reportedly resigned.
Aside from the new openings on the coaching staff, roster management will be a top priority this offseason and something Kelly had talked about in late November.
Most of the Bruins’ draft-eligible players have made their future intentions clear while 12 other players have already left the program for the transfer portal.
Ten high school seniors signed during the early signing period. Kelly has stated he’ll consider exploring the transfer portal to use any remaining scholarships.
UCLA had used the transfer portal to its advantage over the past two years, bringing in quarterback Ethan Garbers (Washington), running back Zach Charbonnet (Michigan) and defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (Kent State).
In December, the Bruins looked to have already landed a big commitment from highly touted quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred out of Central Florida, but it was short lived. Gabriel flipped his commitment to Oklahoma, but on Monday UCLA’s four-year starting quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, announced he was returning for his final year of eligibility.
On Friday, Charbonnet joined Thompson-Robinson in saying he was staying for his senior season.
