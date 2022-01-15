Connect with us

Eagle boy, 10, dies after being hit by vehicle in Vail parking garage

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Three people shot, one dead, in Adams County early Saturday morning
A 10-year-old Eagle boy died Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in a Vail parking garage.

News

The tech that will invade our lives in 2022

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

The tech that will invade our lives in 2022
By Brian X. Chen, The New York Times Company

Each year, I look ahead at what’s new in consumer technology to guide you through what you might expect to buy — and what will most likely be a fad.

Many of the same “trends” appear again and again because, to put it simply, technology takes a long time to mature before most of us actually want to buy it. That applies this year as well. Some trends for 2022 that tech companies are pushing are things you will have heard of before.

A chief example is virtual reality, the technology that involves wearing goofy-looking headgear and swinging around controllers to play 3D games. That is expected to be front and center again this year, remarketed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and other techies as “the metaverse.”

Another buzzy category will be the so-called smart home, the technology to control home appliances by shouting voice commands at a speaker or tapping a button on a smartphone. The truth is, the tech industry has tried to push this kind of technology into our homes for more than a decade. This year, these products may finally begin to feel practical to own.

Another recurring technology on this list is digital health gear that tracks our fitness and helps us diagnose possible ailments. And automakers, which have long talked about electric cars, are beginning to accelerate their plans to meet a nationwide goal to phase out production of gas-powered cars by 2030.

Here are four tech trends that will invade our lives this year.

1. Welcome to the metaverse.

For more than a decade, technologists have dreamed of an era where our virtual lives play as important a role as our physical realities. In theory, we would spend lots of time interacting with our friends and colleagues in virtual space, and as a result, we would spend money there, too, on outfits and objects for our digital avatars.

“We’re in a world where people several times per day send out an image reflecting themselves,” said Matthew Ball, a venture capitalist who has written extensively about the metaverse. “The next phase takes that visual representation and dimensionalizes it. You go into an environment and express yourself through an avatar.”

That sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie. But throughout Year 2 of the pandemic, a critical mass of factors came together to make the metaverse more realistic, Ball said.

For one, the technology got better. Last year, Facebook announced that it had renamed itself Meta after shipping 10 million units of its virtual-reality headset, the Quest 2, which was a milestone.

News

Rochester man gets 10 years in fatal pawn shop arson during Minneapolis unrest

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Rochester man gets 10 years in fatal pawn shop arson during Minneapolis unrest
A federal judge sentenced a Rochester man Friday to 10 years in prison in connection with a fatal pawn shop arson during unrest over George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Montez T. Lee

According to court documents, 26-year-old Montez Terriel Lee and several others broke into the Max It Pawn Shop in Minneapolis on May 28, 2020. Surveillance footage shows him pouring an accelerant around the pawn shop and lighting the accelerant on fire. The pawn shop was destroyed. It was one of several businesses that burned following Floyd’s death.

Authorities found the body of a 30-year-old man in the rubble. A medical examiner ruled that he died in the fire.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright handed down the sentence.

News

Former Rapids defender Kortne Ford signs with Sporting Kansas City

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Former Rapids defender Kortne Ford signs with Sporting Kansas City
Kortne Ford is ready for a change of scenery. He is headed home.

On Friday, he got one, as the former University of Denver and Colorado Rapids homegrown central defender signed a one-year deal with Sporting Kansas City as a free agent, with a club option for 2023 and 2024.

Ford went from an academy kid to joining as a homegrown prospect when joined the Rapids in 2017 and in 2018 was the named Young Player of the Year at the club end-of-season banquet. He missed the next two seasons with a subsequent knee injury.

This past season, he had a remarkable return to the pitch on loan with USL Championship side San Antonio FC. He scored four times in 13 appearances and played every minute in the club’s playoff run, where it reached the conference finals. The Rapids declined his contract option, but Ford knew he still could play in MLS.

Fort return to Colorado regularly last season to see his mother, Laurie, who was fighting breast cancer at the time. She died last month after a four-year battle, and the Ford family held a celebration of life in her honor last week at Greeley Central High School and extended the invitation to all Rapids fans.

The Rapids thanked him Friday with a highlight video on the club’s social media channels, calling him “a Colorado Rapid through and through.”

