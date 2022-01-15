News
Editorial: We need the truth about what’s in our food. New labeling is not going to help
Consumers have a right to know what’s in the food they buy, and the labels on grocery products convey important information. Although genetically modified food is healthy and safe, we respect that some people prefer to avoid it, and they should be able to see on a label what’s modified and what remains as nature intended.
In 2014, this page advocated for the federal government to take over the labeling of genetically modified products. Vermont had approved food-label rules applying only within that one small state, and other states, including Illinois, were considering separate labeling legislation. The food industry could have faced a hodgepodge of requirements that raised costs and only confused the public.
In 2016, Congress wisely gave the job to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and, on Jan. 1, its mandatory labeling rules took effect. If you haven’t already, you will notice new symbols and terminology to flag genetically modified products.
This should be a good day for consumers and the food industry alike.
But here’s a shocker: The Feds have managed to turn a straightforward mandate, designed to better inform the public, into a complicated decision tree that only a bureaucrat could love.
For starters, the government has replaced the commonly used term “genetically modified” and the acronyms GM or GMO. Instead, food manufacturers now are required to use “bioengineered,” or BE for short, on their labels. That would be fine, and less pejorative, if anyone apart from experts understood what it meant.
For the everyday grocery shopper, seeing “bioengineered” on a label will elicit, at best, a “huh?” At worst, the unfamiliar term could lead people away from a perfectly good product.
The USDA also bent itself into a BE pretzel trying to define why a particular product should (or should not) be called “bioengineered.”
Most of the Midwest’s economically crucial corn and soybean crop is grown from genetically modified seed. This technology has been a boon to agriculture, enabling farmers to use pesticides and herbicides more efficiently and to achieve better yields during droughts. So, if most of the corn and beans we grow are modified, wouldn’t corn or soybean oil made from those same crops need to be labeled as bioengineered?
Probably not, according to the USDA, where a hairsplitting legal team must have had the final pen on the regulations. Labels are supposed to disclose ingredients “derived from biotechnology” or “ingredients derived from a bioengineered source.” Yet refined products like oil do not require a disclosure if the bioengineered material is removed in processing. Similarly, sugar from GMO sugar beets, widely grown in the U.S., won’t need a label if the GMO part is undetectable using “common” testing methods.
There’s a loophole you could drive a tractor through.
Also, the new regulations do not apply to meat, poultry or eggs, as those products are regulated separately. Even if the second ingredient on a label is bioengineered, for instance, no disclosure is required if the first ingredient is meat.
The USDA assumed far too much in giving food companies various communication options. Food labels already are packed with required information, and we support making them simpler and more succinct. But the USDA is allowing food companies to use electronic or digital links such as QR codes that need to be scanned with smartphones. That’s bad news for the millions of Americans who don’t have smartphones at the ready in the grocery store but still deserve to know what’s in their food.
— Chicago Tribune
Leavitt: Biological men competing in women’s sports is unacceptable
In America in 1972, female athletes scored a huge victory upon the signing of Title IX. Women and girls who longed for equal treatment under the law and worked to achieve their dreams in the world of athletics were finally protected in doing so.
In America in 2021, those dreams are being shattered and the law that was signed to protect them is being violated. Biological males are crushing females on the athletic field, destroying their records in the swimming pool, outrunning, outlifting and outcompeting at every level.
The recent controversy surrounding University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas begs the question — how did we end up here? How do we live in a country, born on equality and opportunity, where such blatant unfairness is acceptable?
The answer to these questions is simple: “conservatives” have failed to conserve our fundamental values for far too long. So-called “conservatives” have allowed the progressive left to seize every institution in our country, from higher education, to the Department of Justice, to the mainstream corporate media. The left’s control over these institutions has allowed them to penetrate their false, and actually regressive, narratives throughout society, including their illogical message that protecting girls’ sports is somehow discriminatory.
The ultimate goal of the left is to destroy America as we know it and rebuild it in their perverse worldview. In the decades since the signing of Title IX, conservative thought leaders and elected officials at every level have allowed them to wage this progressive war.
Thus, we now live in a country where equality and discrimination are only relevant if the left decides that they are; where blatant violations of federally protected women’s rights are celebrated; and where the President of the United States makes it a day-one-priority to sign an executive order forcing the federal government to violate Title IX and allow for outrageous injustices against women and girls on athletic fields.
Whether it be out of fear of political correctness or name-calling, our conservative leaders have allowed the left’s destruction to occur. Our conservative leaders have remained silent on too many important issues for far too long.
I, for one, will not be silent.
As a woman, former NCAA Division II athlete and Generation Z American, protecting the integrity, fairness and competitiveness of women’s athletics is deeply personal to me. I spent years making sacrifices and working tirelessly to achieve my athletic goals and compete at the highest level that I possibly could. It’s difficult to imagine if a man had taken my well-earned starting position of third basemen on my high school or college softball teams away from me. My heart breaks for the women and girls across America who endure that unfair hardship right now.
Now, I am a candidate for Congress. When elected, I will fight to restore fairness in female sports at the federal level. I will speak about the injustices experienced by female athletes on the House floor in an effort to combat the left’s narrative that is constantly spewed on television, social media and college campuses. I will also support legislation such as the “Protect Women’s Sports Act” that will restore Title IX to its original intent.
Most importantly, I will never ever back down from vocally and fearlessly defending the principles that make America great, including the basic, scientific fact that men and women are inherently different, but equal.
America can no longer afford weak-minded, spineless conservatives who allow the left to own these issues of such grave importance. We must elect leaders with the courage to stand up for truth, push back on the left, and win again.
Karoline Leavitt is a Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st District.
Commentary: Reinventing air travel by ‘planepooling’
It’s been said that in the southeastern United States, whether your soul is headed for Heaven or Hell, it will have to change planes in Charlotte or Atlanta. Thus is the notoriety of commercial aviation’s hub-and-spoke system.
Regional flights often require you to fly through a hub — and it’s often faster to just go by automobile — and make it easier to just stay home. This may change with what we call “planepooling,” and the idea’s time may be fast approaching.
Planepooling is like carpooling in the sky. Uber’s app has offered a service called UberPool (mostly suspended during COVID). You hit the cellphone app, a car arrives, perhaps with another passenger already in the car when you get in. Perhaps the driver picks another passenger up along the way and, eventually, drops you off where you’re headed. It takes a bit longer than a regular Uber, but sharing your ride and relenting a few minutes on speed lowers your fare. Now, let’s adapt this idea to flying.
In a recent paper and an accompanying brief, we describe the “Nashville-to-Asheville Problem”: Suppose you live in the suburbs of Nashville. You need to go to Asheville, N.C., around 200 miles east of home, and have two options. First, you can fly via Atlanta — a six-hour, 20-minute trip, over four hours of which are spent in cars or airports. Plus, there’s the stress of worrying that you’ll miss one of your two flights.
Alternatively, you can drive to Asheville in four hours, 21 minutes — two hours fewer than flying. Of course, when driving, you can’t nap, read, work or play games as you can when flying. So, in 2021, the non-hub traveler must ask an odd question: “Should I drive, or do I have time to fly?”
Enter planepooling. In the late 1990s, aviation pioneers Burt Rutan and Bruce Holmes suggested shifting part of commercial aviation to small airplanes (6-to-10 seaters) flying in and out of the hundreds of underused small airports in America.
As with UberPool, our traveler taps his cellphone app, scheduling a plane to pick him up at the tiny Smyrna Airport near his home. Boarding is quick; the plane picks up passengers at two local airports in Tennessee and then flies on to Asheville. The trip takes almost exactly the time it would take to drive. The passenger never has to change planes and never worries about missed connections. If you luck out and catch a direct planepool from suburban Nashville to Asheville, the trip takes three hours less than a present-day flight.
When Rutan and Holmes proposed the idea, planepooling wasn’t feasible. Jet companies and charter plane companies have sold empty seats for years, but the process was largely manual, inconvenient and expensive. Things have changed. Ridesharing technologies and efficient new planes (some electric and climate-friendly) will make planepooling less expensive. There are more (and wealthier) potential passengers in smaller places because of outmigration from large cities and the rise of telecommuting.
COVID-19 accelerated these trends. The technology is still in progress, and policymakers must act to make planepooling economical. Existing federal aviation subsidy programs need reassessment, and local authorities should urge state and federal leaders to take a permissive view towards new aviation technologies.
Robert F. Graboyes is a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. Brent Skorup is a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.
GMC Canyon, America’s compact pickup
With the recent revitalization of Ford’s Ranger, General Motors and staff are strictly focused on maintaining their truck existence. With GM and truck brand GMC always producing work-grade type trucks, we have looked forward to the release of the Canyon.
On this week’s Grasso’s Garage review, it is just that, GMC’s 2022 Canyon. Wrapped in gorgeous Cayenne Red, our optioned up AT4 is really a do-it-all vehicle with tons of pep in its step. Including two motor options, our tester came with the popular 3.6-liter Direct Injection Dual Overhead Cam V6 engine, offering 308 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Canyon AT4 was ready for just about anything.
As the base price just notched over $40K, we realize that the Crew Cab, short box, model was really a looker, but one that certainly needed to be used and abused. As a daily driver, with runs to the hardware store, it’s obvious that the Canyon AT4 looks good, works hard and is multipurpose.
The AT4 package came with Black Exhaust tips, suspension leveling kit, Off-Road Rocker Protection, front skid plate, spray-on bedliner, an all-weather floor liner and 17-inch black gloss wheels riding on Goodyear Duratrac tires, for an additional $3,195.
The interior offered GMC-type traditions with Jet Black leather seats that were ultra comfortable, a $995 optioned-up 8” color touch screen infotainment system with navigation and Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and in-vehicle personalization capability.
The ride and low-noise quality was really what stood out in our test. Historically in this category, it’s all about that typical “bounce around” and in this truck, we did not notice that nor the loud road noise.
We really enjoyed our Canyon tester and are happy with GMC and the additions that they have made to make the Canyon a do-it-all type vehicle. Not only is it a pickup, but one that rides like an SUV and has multiple personalities if you catch my drift. We don’t understand why they still use a key, instead of a push-button start, but some still like the idea of a turn-key start up. Nice Job GMC, as always!
Grasso’s Garage is here for you! Are you in the market for a new car? I would be happy to provide my honest input. All you have to do is email me: marc.grasso@bostonherald.com.
GMC Canyon
MSRP: $40,200
As tested: $46,700
MPG: 17 city, 24 highway, 21.1 as tested
