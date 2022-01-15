Enrique Iglesias’ Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Children With Anna Kournikova

Here’s everything you need to know about Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s little ones, Lucy, Nicholas and Mary.
Enrique Iglesias is not only an internationally renowned singer but a father of three. He shares his three children with tennis player Anna Kournikova. The two first met while filming his music video for “Escape” in 2001. She played his love interest and they certainly didn’t have to fake the chemistry. “She’s beautiful, talented, great tennis player,” he told People. “It doesn’t take a good actor to kiss Anna and try to make it believable.”
While the couple allegedly broke up in 2013, they rekindled their relationship shortly after and have been together ever since. Even though the pair has been together for around 20 years, they don’t plan on getting married. Instead, they’re focused on being parents to their three wonderful kids. Here’s everything you need to know about their three little ones.
Lucy Iglesias
Lucy Iglesias is one of Enrique and Anna’s two twins. Born on December 16, 2017, the four-year-old and her brother are the couple’s oldest children. Their first-born daughter already seems to be taking after her dad as she seems to be quite the performer. The “Bailando” singer posted an adorable video of her dancing the hit nursery classic “The Wheels On The Bus” when she was two years old. She also appears to be an excellent swimmer as he posted a picture of her in the water with him wearing floaties.
Her mom Anna also loves to dote on her. She posts collage pics of her children every year for their birthdays. For her 3rd birthday picture, Lucy a blue floral set as she sat on a colorful table staring straight at her mama. For her 4th birthday pictures, her personality came out even more. In the first snap, she showed off her adventurous side as she wore a colorful tutu and tie-dye top as she climbed on a jungle gym. In the second pic, she wore a dress with tiger faces on it as she hosted a tea party.
Nicholas Iglesias
Nicholas Iglesias was born on December 16, 2017, and is Lucy’s twin brother. Nicholas may also have a potential show biz career in the future. Enrique posted an adorable video of him sitting in a boat singing his heart out when he was almost two years old. While it’s too soon to tell if he has his father’s pipes, the potential is definitely there. Enrique is also aware of Nicholas’ semblance to his mother with his blonde hair and bright blue eyes. He uploaded a picture of him and his son and dubbed him his Russian meatball as he jokingly captioned the post, “I think he’s got my genes.”
Anna has also proudly posted pictures of her mini-me for his birthday. For his 3rd birthday, she posted a photo of him beaming at the camera as he wore a cap on backward and a polo tee. For the following year, he sported an impish look as he donned a Mickey Mouse shirt in the first pic and sported a business casual look as he sat in a beanbag chair for the second.
Mary Iglesias
Mary Iglesias, also lovingly nicknamed Masha by her parents, is the baby of the family. The almost-2-year-old was born on January 30, 2020, and is still her parents’ little bundle of joy. While it’s sometimes hard for a family to adjust to a new baby, especially when there are two other little ones at home, Enrique said they welcomed her with open arms. “They actually love it,” he told People at the time. “There’s a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How are they going to react?’ And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, ‘Oh, how is everybody going to react?’”
The retired tennis player has high hopes for her youngest. Anna dressed her up in an adorable white polo shirt and skirt with a crotched hem that resembled a tennis outfit. “Wimbledon, here I come,” she captioned the post, hoping that Mary will grow to love tennis like her one day.
Superstars! Kim and North adorably lip sync to a song from Disney’s ‘Encanto” only a few days after Kim’s PDA-filled pizza date with Pete.
The family that lip syncs together, stays together! Kim Kardashian, 41, and daughter North West, 8, proved once again they are a talent to be reckoned with on TikTok. The amazing mother/daughter combo filmed an adorable video (below) to the social media platform on Thursday (January 13). In it, North, showing off her new braces, begins lip syncing to the song “The Family Madrigal” from the latest animated Disney flick Encanto. Standing behind North, Kim does her best to keep up with the words. Too cute!
The makeup mogul was dressed sophisticated and chic in an all-black ensemble, as she kept her trademark raven tresses long and loose. Going virtually makeup free, Kim let her natural beauty shine in the short clip. Meanwhile, North kept it casual in a white tee with her hair in braids. The eldest of Kim and Kanye West’s four children hilariously played with a plastic ear as she kept changing the earring on it to coincide with the beat of the music.
While Kim was every inch the doting mom, she has also allowed herself to enjoy time with her new beau Pete Davidison. Just two days before the TikTok lip sync, Kim and Pete were spotted on a fun-filled pizza date, where they couldn’t keep their hands off each other! They also just got back from a tropical getaway to the Bahamas over the holidays. The It couple definitely seemed happy to be travelling together, as they were photographed boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. and when they landed, photographers caught them with huge smiles on their faces ready to enjoy a little solar therapy.
The romantic trip was the first time we know the Kim and Pete to have taken an extended trip together since they were first linked back in October. After hitting it off when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, the pair have almost been inseparable, with Pete celebrating Kris Jenner’s birthday in Palm Springs and Kim going to Pete’s hometown of Staten Island for a dinner date.
Tiffany Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Peachtree City, Ga. early Friday.
TMZ reports the comedic actress was arrested about 4 a.m. for suspicion of DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. Haddish posted bond at about 6:30 a.m., TMZ reports.
A concerned motorist called police to report a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel. Officers spotted a car that matched the description and pulled Haddish over, TMZ reports.
Police detected the odor of marijuana on Haddish and charged her with driving under the influence.
The arrest comes as Haddish, 42, is facing a midlife crisis after being dumped by rapper Common. She told Entertainment Tonight that her personal life is in shambles after the tragic deaths of close friends such as comedian Bob Saget.
“I’m very emotional. I’ve been crying a lot ’cause it’s – that’s my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, they were my rocks. They had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, [but] I’m sure I got them in the spiritual,” said Haddish.
On Monday, Haddish mourned the loss of Carl Craig, a movie producer and father of Tristan Thompson’s first baby mama, Jordan Craig.
Haddish wrote on Instagram:
“This one hurts a lot Carl Craig. When I 1st met you we laughed for three hours. That was in 2004 you taught me so much about this business, you protected me, pushed me, Scolded me, advised me, and congratulated me. I love you and I will keep you in my memories and heart R.I.P.”
Kanye West is revealing the real reason he bought a house across the street from ex Kim Kardashian in a new interview.
Kanye West, 44, is setting the record straight about why he decided to purchase a home across the street from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, 41. “My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house,” Kanye explained to interviewer Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked. “[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”
The “Famous” rapper continued by explaining why his own move as a kid to Chicago influenced his decision to stay as close as he can to his children. “You see when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to [me]. I’m going to stay down in Atlanta.’”
“Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that’s gonna keep me from my children. And that’s what I want everybody to know,” he added. “Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t finna gaslight me.”
Kanye, who shares four children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with Kim, reportedly purchased a $4.5 million house across the street from his estranged wife as they continue to navigate through divorce proceedings, according to Dirt. The rapper closed on the 3651 square-foot, 5-bedroom home in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills just two months after he listed his $3.7 million, 4,200 square-foot, former bachelor pad in the same gated community
Sources EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that Kanye is willing to “do anything” to get Kim back, so maybe this house purchase is seemed like just another step in his plan in trying to accomplish that, although his aforementioned interview (and continuing-to-heat-up romance with Julia Fox) argues the opposite.
The SKIMS founder, who has been dating Pete Davidson for over two months now, filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.