News

Firefighters in Aurora break down door of burning apartment and rescue three people

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Firefighters in Aurora break down door of burning apartment and rescue three people
Three people were rescued from a smoky apartment fire in Aurora on Thursday afternoon where firefighters broke through the door of a burning apartment.

At about 4:15 p.m. firefighters responded to a five-story building in the 1600 block of Havana Street, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

News

Maplewood lawmaker charged with DUI, apologizes

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Maplewood lawmaker charged with DUI, apologizes
A Minnesota lawmaker from Maplewood on Friday apologized publicly after being charged with drunken driving this week.

Rep. Tou Xiong, a Democrat serving his second term in the state House representing several east metro communities, has been charged with two misdemeanors: fourth degree driving while impaired, and having a blood alcohol concentration above .08 within two hours of being pulled over. He was booked into Anoka County jail and released the next day, court records show.

Tou Xiong, a state Representative from Maplewood, was arrested on Jan. 8, 2022, and accused of driving while impaired. (Courtesy of Anoka County Sheriff’s Office)

Further details of the incident weren’t available from authorities Friday evening.

An April 5 arraignment has been scheduled.

In a statement issued Friday, Xiong said the following:

“On the night of Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, I made a terrible mistake and want to issue an apology for my actions. After departing a community gathering, I was pulled over by law enforcement for driving under the influence. My actions are inexcusable and I sincerely apologize. I have a lot of work to do in the coming days, weeks, and months to earn back the trust of my constituents and people I’ve let down, and that will be my focus going forward.“

Xiong directed questions to his attorney, Charlie Clippert.

On Friday evening, Clippert said the gathering Xiong had attended included relatives and friends and related to the winding down of the hunting season. He declined to offer further comment.

Xiong represents District 53A, which includes portions of Maplewood, Oakdale and Woodbury.

Mara H. Gottfried contributed to this report.

News

Eagle boy, 10, dies after being hit by vehicle in Vail parking garage

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

A 10-year-old Eagle boy died Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in a Vail parking garage.

News

The tech that will invade our lives in 2022

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

The tech that will invade our lives in 2022
By Brian X. Chen, The New York Times Company

Each year, I look ahead at what’s new in consumer technology to guide you through what you might expect to buy — and what will most likely be a fad.

Many of the same “trends” appear again and again because, to put it simply, technology takes a long time to mature before most of us actually want to buy it. That applies this year as well. Some trends for 2022 that tech companies are pushing are things you will have heard of before.

A chief example is virtual reality, the technology that involves wearing goofy-looking headgear and swinging around controllers to play 3D games. That is expected to be front and center again this year, remarketed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and other techies as “the metaverse.”

Another buzzy category will be the so-called smart home, the technology to control home appliances by shouting voice commands at a speaker or tapping a button on a smartphone. The truth is, the tech industry has tried to push this kind of technology into our homes for more than a decade. This year, these products may finally begin to feel practical to own.

Another recurring technology on this list is digital health gear that tracks our fitness and helps us diagnose possible ailments. And automakers, which have long talked about electric cars, are beginning to accelerate their plans to meet a nationwide goal to phase out production of gas-powered cars by 2030.

Here are four tech trends that will invade our lives this year.

1. Welcome to the metaverse.

For more than a decade, technologists have dreamed of an era where our virtual lives play as important a role as our physical realities. In theory, we would spend lots of time interacting with our friends and colleagues in virtual space, and as a result, we would spend money there, too, on outfits and objects for our digital avatars.

“We’re in a world where people several times per day send out an image reflecting themselves,” said Matthew Ball, a venture capitalist who has written extensively about the metaverse. “The next phase takes that visual representation and dimensionalizes it. You go into an environment and express yourself through an avatar.”

That sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie. But throughout Year 2 of the pandemic, a critical mass of factors came together to make the metaverse more realistic, Ball said.

For one, the technology got better. Last year, Facebook announced that it had renamed itself Meta after shipping 10 million units of its virtual-reality headset, the Quest 2, which was a milestone.

