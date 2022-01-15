News
Former treasurer of Illinois society pleads guilty to $100k fraud scheme
BENTON, Ill. – A former treasurer of the Perry County Agricultural Society (PCAS) admitted to taking thousands of dollars from the PCAS organization.
Billy E. Harris, 48, St. Louis, was the treasurer for the PCAS from 2011 to October 2018. The organization manages all of the festivals at the Perry County Fairgrounds in Pinckneyville, Illinois, including the Perry County Fair, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
On Friday, Jan. 14, Harris pleaded guilty to defrauding the PCAS out of more than $100,000 from June 5, 2012, through Oct. 3, 2018. The money was used for his personal expenses and items bought on Amazon with electronic debits from the PCAS bank account.
Items Harris purchased included a WiFi router, Apple AirPods, a Himalayan Salt Lamp Air Purifier, Star Wars Darth Vader and Yoda personalized pet tags, a pair of Star Wars men’s sleep pants, a floating pool fountain, a CPAP tube cleaning brush, and men’s grooming products, including beard lube, according to the press release.
He also admitted to writing checks on the PCAS account payable to himself and his spouse and forging a board member’s signature for those checks.
Harris’ sentencing is set for May 5 at 1:30 p.m. He could face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a period of supervised release of up to three years, according to the press release.
Harris also could be ordered to pay full restitution to the PCAS.
The St. Louis Office of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Pinckneyville Police Department investigated the case. The Perry County State’s Attorney’s Office also assisted with the investigation.
News
Secret to the St. Louis Blues’ success with viral doppelganger fan videos
ST. LOUIS–The Blues hope their highlights on the ice are what end up getting aired on SportsCenter and social media, but the team has also learned that fun things in the audience can also get it done too. At every home game since 2007, the Blues have done a contest to see if fans in the crowd are a good lookalike for the theme for the night.
Thursday night, for example, the team welcomed the expansion Kraken for the first time, so it looked for fans in the stands who looked like famous people tied to Seattle.
The one that got the most attention recently was December 17th’s version, with a holiday theme designed to find look-a-likes for characters from holiday movies in the crowd during the game against Dallas.
The video was shared widely, on social media platforms, from TikTok to Twitter and Instagram, where it got love from Jennifer Garner.
“Why is this so fun? 🎅🏼☃️♥️🤣” the actress said.
The answer may be authenticity.
“I know people have said ‘oh they’re hiring actors. We don’t have any actors. It’s all just fans that we find that are in the arena. We never invite somebody who we know’s gonna look like a particular look-a-like or anything like that, Eric Siders, a producer for Blue Note Productions told FOX2.
Siders’ team plots out about 26 potential characters at the start of the night and scout out potential matches in the crowd. The goal is to have 12-15 ready to go when the bit starts, usually in the middle of a period to ensure that more people are in their seats and not off getting concessions or using the restroom. They don’t approach potential hits ahead of time.
“There are sometimes where we’ll go to a lookalike that we want to put up and they’re not in their seats so we have to skip that one, but there’s no warning or anything like that. All the reactions are genuine,” Siders said.
While the team says this is all in good fun, there are some rare occasions when one of the featured fans doesn’t take kindly to the bit. In the December 17 display, the audience actually booed a fan who was compared to The Grinch. But he was wearing a Dallas Stars jersey after all.
The Blues host the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night. Siders said it wouldn’t be a surprise to expect a snow theme.
News
Omicon fuels worst week in St Louis COVID-19 history
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis region will head into the weekend under the sobering reality that the region’s hospitals have endured their single worst week on record for hospitalizations and deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In new figures released today by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, the group reports its highest number of hospitalizations—1,432 patients—during the pandemic.
In what has been statistically the region’s worst week during the pandemic in dealing with hospitalizations, St. Louis has seen an incredible 1,302 new hospital admissions since Sunday and reported 115 deaths in that time. The 1,378 COVID-positive patients now hospitalized in Task Force hospitals is the new single-day record for the number of patients. Task Force hospitals are comprised of facilities operated by the SSM, BJC, Mercy, and St. Luke’s Hospital health systems. Another 54 patients are currently hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID.
214 patients are receiving critical care in ICU units today and 129 patients are on ventilators. The Task Force reported 17 new deaths, stopping a streak of three consecutive days of patient deaths exceeding more than 20 people. The silver lining in today’s numbers might be the 46 pediatric patients now hospitalized, the lowest number of children receiving care in more than two weeks. A majority of those pediatric patients—28 of the 46 patients—are children under the age of 11.
News
Here are the license plates Illinois won’t let you get in 2022
**Editor’s Warning: The following story is for mature audiences and contains potentially strong, inappropriate language.**
It won’t rank up there with much of anything in the historical record, but President Joe Biden can claim one thing that his recent predecessors cannot. His is the only last name that you apparently can’t put on an Illinois license plate.
FOX2 asked the Illinois Secretary of State office for a list of denied vanity license plates. The state told us it doesn’t keep a copy of rejected plate requests but instead has what it describes as the “Inhibit List,” a compilation of more than 7,000 phrases that won’t be put on a vanity plate.
Missouri, which declined nearly 400 requests in 201 takes language into account, along with an “unreasonable danger to the health or safety of the applicant, or other users of streets and highways, or of the public in any location where the vehicle with such a license plate may be found.”
In Illinois, state statutes allow the Secretary of State to refuse misleading plates or those which create “a connotation that is offensive to good taste and decency.” The law also lets the office revoke plates previously issued.
Looking at the list, that means candidates like these didn’t make the cut:
You can see the complete list here, but again, we’ll warn you that reader discretion is advised.
The list has grown over the years. A 2013 mention by The Chicago Tribune said it included 5,577 verboten requests.
