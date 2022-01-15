News
Girls cross-country All-Scholastics and league All-Stars
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY ALL-SCHOLASTICS
Ella Bosselman (Holliston)
Salma Boukhtam (North Quincy)
Anna Boyd (Bishop Feehan)
Ava Bullock (Barnstable)
Catherine Callahan (Acton-Boxboro)
Miana Caraballo (Methuen)
Madelyn Germain (Norfolk Aggie)
Lily Jin (Wellesley)
Paige Joyce (Notre Dame)
Molly Kiley (Andover)
Maggie Kuchman (Holliston)
Elizabeth Latham (Acton-Boxboro)
Carmen Luisi (Holliston)
Samantha Seabury (Wakefield)
Katie Sobieraj (Oliver Ames)
Christina Sullivan (Milton)
Daphne Theiler (Sharon)
Jacqueline White (Concord-Carlisle)
ALL-SCHOLASTICS
ELLA BOSSELMAN, Holliston
The junior had a personal best of 18:34.99 as she took second at divisionals and seventh in the Div. 2 All-State race. Bosselman was a Tri-Valley League All-Star and also competes on the swim team, where she was a TVL All-Star. A member of the National Honor Society, she will captain next year’s team and has aspirations of studying medicine and compete collegiately.
SALMA BOUKHTAM, Quincy
The sophomore finished fifth in the Div. 1B race in 19:05.9 and then dropped down to 18:30.62 on the same Wrentham Developmental Center course for fifth again in the Div. 1 All-State event. An honors student in Algebra, English, World History, Spanish and Chemistry, Boukhtam is considering a major in health care and wants to run at the Div. 1 level in college.
ANNA BOYD, Bishop Feehan
The senior was third at the Bay State Invitational in 19:01, fifth in the divisional meet in 19:00, and ninth at All-States in 18:31. Boyd was 10th in the Nike Cross Country Regional race with her 19:49. An honor roll student, she also competes on the indoor and outdoor track teams for the Shamrocks.
AVA BULLOCK, Barnstable
The sophomore won all but one dual meet and captured the Cape and Island title. She set the freshman record last year at the Twilight Invitational and took the sophomore race at the Frank Mooney Invitational. Bullock was the Div. 1A champion in a personal best of 18:28 and took seventh in the Div. 1 All-State race. She enjoys playing tennis, swimming competitively and competing in triathlons.
CATHERINE CALLAHAN, Acton-Boxboro
The sophomore nabbed the silver medal in 18:26.64 in the Div. 1 All-State race, which came on the heels of her ninth-place showing in the Div. 1A race where she finished ninth in 19:06.1. She was a Dual County League All-Star.
MIANA CARABALLO, Methuen
The senior ran an 18:30.6 personal best and was fourth in the Div. 1 All-State race after placing second in the divisionals in 18:30.9 Caraballo was second in the Merrimack Valley Conference championships and named MVP. She competes in both winter and spring track and will major in nursing at UMass-Lowell.
MADELYN GERMAIN, Norfolk Aggie
The sophomore was the Div. 3A champion in 18:48 and sprinted to a second-place finish at All-States in Div. 3 with a quick time of 18:16. Germain has the school course record and finished fourth in the Frank Mooney Invitational and ninth in the Twilight Invitational. She is a two-time Mayflower League champion and a high honors student.
LILY JIN, Wellesley
Wellesley’s elite sophomore was the Div. 1B champion and followed it up with a sixth-place finish in the Div. 1 All-State race in 18:30, just four seconds off the winning pace. She was the Twilight Invitational champion and sliced her time by over a minute by season’s end. Wellesley’s team MVP, she was a Bay State Conference All-Star. Jin is a perennial honor roll student.
PAIGE JOYCE, Notre Dame
This senior dominated the Catholic Conference, going unbeaten in dual meet competition. The CC and Notre Dame MVP, Joyce ran to a stellar 10th-place finish in the Div. 1 All-State meet. She took fourth in the divisional race and was runner-up at the Bay State Invitational, and raced to a third-place performance at the Martha’s Vineyard Invitational. She is a high honors student and member of the National Honor Society and will attend the University of Richmond.
MOLLY KILEY, Andover
Kiley was third in the Div. 1 All-State Championships. The Merrimack Valley Conference champion was undefeated in dual meet competition. She placed second at the Frank Kelley Invitational. Kiley is a member of the National Honor Society and trains under legendary runner and coach, Fernando Braz, in the summer.
MAGGIE KUCHMAN, Holliston
Only a freshman, Kuchman was third in the Div. 2B race with a time of 19:16.7 before banging out a third-place finish in the Div. 2 All-State competition in a quick 18:11.78 to help lead Holliston to the team title. A Tri-Valley League All-Star, Kuchman was Holliston’s Cross Country Rookie of the Year. The honor roll student wants to major in pre-med in college.
ELIZABETH LATHAM, Acton-Boxboro
Latham went undefeated in dual meets and captured the league title in the tough Dual County League. The sophomore was DCL runner of the year, finishing second at the Amherst Invitational and adding a bronze medal at the Div. 1A championships. A high honors student, Latham competes on both the indoor and outdoor track teams.
CARMEN LUISI, Holliston
The best female harrier in the state, this sophomore was Div. 2B champion, Div. 2 All-State winner, and the Tri-Valley League and team MVP. She also added the Frank Kelley, Coaches and Frank Mooney Invitational titles to her resume. She is undefeated in cross country dual meet competition for two straight years. Luisi was second at the Twilight Invitational and was the Massachusetts Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
SAMANTHA SEABURY, Wakefield
This senior was the Middlesex League champion and won the Div. 2A race, and was second in the Div. 2 All-State race with a personal best of 17:55. She captured gold medals at the Bay State and Twilight Invitationals. The ML MVP was second at the Nike Cross Country Regional Meet. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Vice President of the National Art Honor Society. Seabury will major in public relations at Boston University.
KATIE SOBIERAJ, Oliver Ames
A Hockomock League All-Star, Sobieraj placed second at the league championship meet. She went on to place third in the Div. 1 state meet and eighth at the All-States. The sophomore competes in indoor and outdoor track and has already garnered four all-league nominations in her short career.
CHRISTINA SULLIVAN, Milton
A varsity harrier since her freshman year, Milton’s captain and MVP ran a personal best of 18:41 at Div. 1 All-States for 12th place. This senior was second in the Div. 1C championship and victorious at the Frank Mooney Invitational. Fourth in the Bay State Conference meet, she was a BSC All-Star. A member of the National Honor Society, Sullivan will attend the Boston College Connell School of Nursing.
DAPHNE THIELER, Sharon
The Hockomock League’s individual champion, Thieler was undefeated in dual meet competition. She captured the Div. 1C race in 18:33 before capturing the Div. 1 All-State race in 18:26. Thieler was league and team MVP for the second consecutive season. She won awards for excellence in Music Theory, Chorale Arts and Mandarin Chinese. Thieler will attend Amherst College and compete in cross country and track.
JACKIE WHITE, Concord-Carlisle
White was third in the Dual County League Championship race in her first season of cross country. This junior finished 11th against a strong Div. 1 All-State field in 18:41.53 and third in the Div. 1B race with a time of 19:00.1. A high honors student, White also competes on the indoor and outdoor track teams.
LEAGUE ALL-STARS
BAY STATE CONFERENCE
Lucia Werner, Camille Jordan, Jordan Liss-Reardon, Audrey Seeger (Brookline); Christina Sullivan, Norah Affanato, Katie O’Toole (Milton); Olivia Hunninghake (Needham); Vivian Kane (Newton North); Katie Soule (Walpole); Lily Jin (Wellesley); Ella Bates, Alison Glavin, Gracie Richard, Emma Doran, Emma Daley, Shea Roche (Weymouth)
MVP: Lucia Werner
BOSTON CITY LEAGUE
Katherine Keating, Neve Flynn , Maia Poremba (Boston)
CAPE AND ISLANDS
ATLANTIC: Ava Bullock, Callie DeDecko, Chloe Dibb, Alyssa Tyler, Lilly DeDecko (Barnstable); Rose Karow, Maddie Weber, Maddie Edwards, Olivia Pendleton (Dennis-Yarmouth); Adrienne Christy (Martha’s Vineyard); Molly Keigans, Sage Lach (Nauset); Claire Davies (Sandwich)
MVP: Ava Bullock
LIGHTHOUSE: Emele Conlon, Gigi Wilson (Cape Cod Academy); Elise Casso (Falmouth Academy); Rhiannon Vos, Courteney Dery (Monomoy); Emerson Pekarcik, Hannah Harrington, Viktoryia Dimitrova (Nantucket); Bailey Ford, Audrey MacKenzie (Sturgis East); Isabella Haley, Hailey Butler, Carmody Palmer, Colleen Mahoney (Sturgis West)
MVP: Bailey Ford
CATHOLIC CENTRAL LEAGUE
Casey Curran, Madison Hussey (Archbishop Williams); Erin Moran (Arlington Catholic); Anya Budzinski, Amelia Doetsch, Sydney Pilla, Colleen Simmons, Madison Valade, Norah Wright (Austin Prep); Lauren Augustyn, Elizabeth Borah, Anna Boyd, Valerie Capalbo, Morgan Kennedy, Amy Parkinson (Austin Prep); Lola Bergeron (Bishop Stang); McKenna Wech (St. Joseph); Kelsey Kwiatek (St. Mary’s)
MVP: McKenna Wech
CATHOLIC CONFERENCE
Paige Joyce, Lauren Joyce, Jasmine Lanata, Caeli Wagner (Notre Dame); Brigid Ryan, Sara Lessard, Lily King (Ursuline); Grace Ryan, Luna Murray (Malden Catholic); Eliana Estee, Lauren Bowser (Fontbonne); Nell Neary (Mount Alvernia)
DUAL COUNTY LEAGUE
Catherine Callahan, Elizabeth Latham (Acton-Boxboro); Sophie Ahearn, Rebecca Hein (Boston Latin); Jacqueline White, Samantha Evans, Lila Parker, Julienne Warner (Concord-Carlisle); Elsa Barthel, Emma Randall-Jarrar, Aoife Shovlin, Eliza Dickie (Cambridge); Emilia Arabbo, Charlotte Huck Charlotte (Lincoln-Sudbury); Lily Bulczynski (Newton South); Julia Hohenberg, Alessandra Gavris. Olivia Jackson (Weston)
GREATER BOSTON LEAGUE
Anna Casey, Iasmin DeSousa-Vieira, Rikita BK (Medford); Giselle Rodriguez (Chelsea); Charlotte Johnson, Anna Siebler, Cindy Luxama (Somerville); Rocio Gonzalez Castillo, Yasmin Riazi (Revere); Mia Kebreau (Lynn Classical)
MVP: Anna Casey, Iasmin DeSousa-Vieira
HOCKOMOCK LEAGUE
Daphne Theiler (Sharon); Katie Sobieraj, Johanna Holmes, Hannah Dupill, Braelyn Graham, Annie Reilly, Taegan Hodges (Oliver Ames); Fiona Morrison, Charlene Peng. Alexander Batla (Franklin); Anna Moore (Mansfield); Sydney Kalil (Milford); Emersyn Deponte, Colby Dunham (Taunton); Kate Buban, Meg Sherwood (King Philip); Casey Dahl (Foxboro); Kiara Cerutti (Canton)
MVP: Daphne Theiler
MAYFLOWER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
LARGE SCHOOLS: Inez Medeiros, Gabrielle Ledoux, Nya Martinez (Diman); Anna Couchon, Averie Denelle (Tri-County); Adison Hohengasser (Southeastern); Jaycee Duarte (Bristol-Plymouth)
MVP: Anna Couchon
SMALL SCHOOLS: Madelyn Germain, Amelia Germain, Lauren Barry, Jacquelyn O’Farrell (Norfolk Aggie); Samantha Goulart, Emily Santos (Bristol Aggie); Meredith Connor (Upper Cape)
MVP: Madelyn Germain
COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOLS: Ella Dunbury, Regan Mullins, Lasadia Gurley, Viviana Morales (West Bridgewater); Ayane White (Holbrook/Avon)
MVP: Ella Dunbury, West Bridgewater
MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Molly Kiley (Andover); Alyssa Romano, Miana Caraballo (Methuen); Leyla Kvaternik, Luna Prochazkova, Nicole Kroon (North Andover); Finleigh Simonds (Haverhill); Emily Burdick (Billerica); Annie Gilman (Lowell); Amelia Kelley (Chelmsford); Molly Cremin (Tewksbury); Madeline Courtemanche (Central Catholic)
RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Molly Kiley, Miana Caraballo
NORTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
ALL-CONFERENCE: Sarah DiVasta, Cailyn Buckley (Peabody); Emily Young, Mia Kasperowicz, Olivia Young (Beverly); Shea Nemeskal, Emma Eagan (Danvers); Juliet Poss (Marblehead)
RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Sarah DiVasta
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Brenna Woodbury, Alisha Caldeira, Sydney O’Donnell (Bridgewater-Raynham); Catherine Moyes, Aubrey Talbot (Brockton); Sophia Giolosa, Katherine Smith, Meredith Sylvia, Aileen Boyle (Dartmouth); Amilia Dias, Zoey Silvester (Durfee); Destiny Misay, Caitlyn Cordeiro (New Bedford)
SOUTH SHORE LEAGUE
Madisyn Hancock, Lillian Kirkpatrick, Ally Kirkpatrick, Meghan Youngquist (Middleboro); Jackie Earner, Selena Wood (Abington); Margaret Flaherty (Rockland); Monica Smith, Darcy Driscoll, Bridget Costello, Annika Paulson, Lily Almeida, Katie O’Driscoll (Norwell); Leesul Gilbert, Liz Blanchard, Maggie Brinzey (Cohasset); Phoebe Katilus, Grace Avery (East Bridgewater)
MVP: Jackie Earner, Margaret Flaherty
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
LARGE SCHOOLS: Carmen Luisi, Maggie Kuchman, Kate Currie, Ella Bosselman, Annabelle Lynch (Holliston); Avery Sawyer, Kayla Sawyer, Autumn Tumbleton, Katie Callery, Grace Joy, Bethel Flanagan (Hopkinton); Emilia Agostinelli (Ashland); Ella Kane (Medfield)
SMALL SCHOOLS: Corinne Forman, Margaret Bowles, Erica Hills, Alexandra Martinovich, Sara Hershberg, Katya Mazurenko, Nicole Cormier (Dover-Sherborn); Erin Shipos (Medway); Dalid Smid (Dedham); Skye Goba, Brooke Dennett, Sienna Pietrasiewicz, Shea Podbelski (Norton)
MVP: Shea Podbelski
News
Nashoba’s Freddy Collins blazes to record time in mile at Northeast Invitational
As Freddy Collins entered the final turn Friday night, his legs were beginning to ache, his heart racing. But for a brief moment in time, the only thing the Nashoba track star had his eye on was the finish line at the Reggie Lewis Center.
When the senior saw multiple media members tracking him down after crossing it, the reality began to set in. The Boston University commit had just recorded the fastest time set in Massachusetts this year with a stunning mark of 4:14.55 during the boys mile event at the Northeast Invitational Track Meet.
“I started to feel it with about 600 (meters) to go,” said Collins. “But I knew that the kid in front of me was starting to feel it, too. So I took the lead then, because we were starting to slow down … then with a lap to go, I still felt pretty good. Obviously, you’ve got the first 1,400 meters in your legs, but I still felt pretty good, so I went for it.”
According to Athletic.net, which compiles final results from track and field meets across the country, Collins’ mark was also the fourth-fastest time registered by a high school athlete in the nation this season for that particular race. As one could expect, Collins also set a meet record with his performance, besting the original mark set back in 2019 by Andrew Cabral of Seekonk.
Collins wasn’t the only individual making headlines as the evening progressed.
By now, most members of the Massachusetts track and field community are well aware of Hopkinton’s Kate Powers, and her shot put abilities. However, this year she has garnered national attention in the weight throw competition. Last week, the senior finished with a stunning toss of 49 feet at Bryant College, which turned out to be one of the longest throws recorded in the country this season. She then followed that up Friday with a toss of 48 feet, 1 inch, shattering the prior meet record by nearly 19 feet.
“It’s such an honor,” Powers said. “I haven’t been throwing in this event for too long, so I’m still hoping to make a lot more progress throughout the season. But it’s just really exciting, and I’m just having the best time of my life.”
As for other performances to note, the combined team of Pedro Mayol, Josh Farrell, Jack Pereira and Devan Kipyego stunned the crowd in attendance during the boys distance medley, clocking in at 10:26.76 for St. Raphael Academy (RI). The mark was also one of the fastest times registered in the United States this winter, and clinched a berth at Nationals for the Fighting Saints.
Newton South’s relay team of Ellie Jolly, Sydney DiLoreto, Nicole Woo and Christine Zong impressed during the girls sprint medley, finishing with a meet record-time of 4:12.60.
Meanwhile, Sloan Hinton, Tally Zeller, Emilia Tutun and Julie Hohenberg combined to finish at 12:39.25 during the girls distance medley for Weston, unseating another meet record in that race.
Shae Regan of Littleton broke a meet record in the girls mile, finishing at 5:05.75.
Dover-Sherborn senior Sawyer Garrett matched a meet record in the boys pole vault competition, clearing a height of 13 feet, 6 inches.
For now, hundreds of athletes will be remaining in the Boston area throughout the weekend. The Northeast Invitational Track Meet will continue on Saturday, with first events slated to start at 10 a.m. The meet will then conclude on Sunday.
News
Celtics throw away a 111-99 loss in Philadelphia
There’s nothing like a stop in Philadelphia these days to squelch the vibes of a team feeling a little too good about itself.
The Celtics coasted in on a season-high three-game winning streak and needed a AAA tow by the end of Friday night’s 111-99 loss to the Sixers — one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference and clearly a group in a more exclusive category than their visitors.
Immediately knocked to the floor by a 28-2 first-quarter run by the Sixers, the Celtics never challenged the rest of the way. Jayson Tatum (20 points) and Jaylen Brown (21) both got going offensively in the second half, but also combined for 12 turnovers — the more telling number in light of the 20 turnovers piled up by the Celtics, including eight in that mortal first quarter.
The Celtics were pressured on the perimeter by Matisse Thybulle and reluctant — especially early — to attack when Joel Embiid was patrolling the paint. Soon some of their most familiar bad habits materialized, including the urge for hero ball and isos.
“This was a tough night. I don’t think we had any nights like this where, obviously, we’ve had some nights when we’ve started slow but most of the time, we give ourselves a chance,” said Tatum. “For whatever reason, it was one of those nights where we just started slow and never (caught up). We weren’t really able to cut the lead down and give ourselves a chance. Obviously, it started with the first unit, it started with myself. We had way too many turnovers at the beginning of the game and could never really get into that lead.
“I don’t think I was being aggressive enough coming off those pick-and-rolls,” he said. “Sometimes, I didn’t even look at the basket, trying to create something out of nothing. Sometimes, it don’t hurt to be aggressive and that opens things up as well. I think, especially in the beginning of the game, that was what was wrong from my standpoint. I need to be a little more aggressive, I was being a little too passive and careless with the ball.”
Ime Udoka referred to the result as an “aberration,” in light of the Celtics’ more spirited recent play, including back-to-back wins over the Pacers. But as illustrated in this game, there’s a reason Indiana is not in position for even a play-in tournament bid.
“Credit them defensively,” said the Celtics coach. “Their size at the rim bothered us. Overall the slow start hurt us — we just weren’t sharp at both ends of the court. But I look at it as an aberration, we’ve been in a lot of close games. We didn’t score or defend at the proper level. Off night, happens in the NBA at times, but have to do a better job of being ready to play against a tough opponent. They were obviously coming off a loss, played a little harder than we did.”
But, as Udoka admits with a statement that’s as much a reflection on the coaching staff as the players, the Celtics should have been better mentally prepared against a physical, successful team.
“It’s a rival that we’ve played pretty well this year. You can’t come in expecting for it to go the way it’s gone,” he said. “They have some players back. Make them aware of who they have out there — two elite defenders. But it was a little bit different from the vibe, the feel was different from the Indiana game where we got a little frustrated early, got back to trying to do it on our own a little bit. I have to do a better job of keeping us composed in those situations. Some of the things we’ve really liked from the last few games, we have to get back to that.”
Though Embiid (25 points) was held under 30 points for the first time in nine games — he’s tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the longest 30-plus scoring streak in franchise history — the feat was of little merit from a Celtics perspective.
The Celtics cut a 20-point Sixers halftime lead to 17 (83-66) by the end of the third quarter, with Brown and Tatum each assisting on a pair of Robert Williams finishes. But after falling into that first-half hole, it took everything the Celtics had to even pull that close. And with nine minutes left, and a Saturday game at home against the conference-leading Chicago Bulls, Udoka pulled his regulars.
Tatum, especially familiar with Embiid as a summer workout partner, admits that Philadelphia’s MVP candidate is an elite challenge for a scorer.
“Somebody like Embiid is not as up to touch or hedging like (Domantas) Sabonis the last two games,” said Tatum. “So you come off the pick-and-roll, they’re chasing me over, first option depending on if we set a good screen, shoot the 3. Then he comes up a little bit or the guy gets through the screen, then you’re just reading the roller, reading the guys if they’re helping or not, kick it to the opposite corner, see the guy on the lift.
“But yeah, I mean, he’s a good shot blocker. So you play off two feet, use shot fakes. If Rob (Williams) gets behind him, you throw a lob. But every play, every time down the court presents a different problem with a different solution each and every time.”
News
Norwood girls stay perfect on season with win over Medway
NORWOOD — A litmus test for the Tri-Valley League leaders turned into an all-Mustangs affair.
Norwood (6-0) remained unbeaten on the season with a 58-42 win over Tri-Valley Small leader Medway in a battle of Herald Top 25 squads and a Mustangs versus Mustangs battle on Friday night.
Megan Olbyrs led all scorers with 23 points along with 14 rebounds while Erin Reen chipped in 13 points with six coming in the final minutes of play to keep Norwood out front for good.
The big swing came at the end of the first quarter as Norwood ended on a 10-1 run behind six first-quarter points from Tricia Wlodkowski and stifling defense that created multiple fast break opportunities. But Norwood wasn’t finished and rode the momentum wave to a 9-0 run to open the second stanza and pulled out to a 26-7 lead with just over six minutes left in the first half.
Shannon Mejia (team-high 16) snapped a 3-pointer to end the Medway bucket drought, but the damage was done.
“It took us a half to figure out the type of intensity you need to play when you play a good team,” said Medway head coach Joe Iannone. “We were all a little disappointed on how the first half went and we could go one of two ways. We could just not play the second half and lose by 50 or start fighting. I was proud — the girls fought really, really hard.”
Olbyrs came alive early in the second half and helped Norwood extend the lead to 18 with a pretty up-and-under midway through the third quarter. Reen finished off the third quarter and Medway off a pick-and-roll which she kept for herself with 1.3 left on the clock to give Norwood the comfortable 47-26 lead and the largest lead of the game.
Mejia and Anna Longval, who finished with 11, kept things in check the rest of the way for Medway (6-2) as they played tough in the fourth quarter to continue to match the strength in the paint from Norwood. Medway would get within 14 but a couple of layups that didn’t go its way ended any hopes of a comeback.
“We’ve been just really focused on defense and using our intensity on defense to create a little bit of mayhem within both teams and using that defense to be able to translate to our offense — which it did,” said Norwood head coach Amy Quinn. “We are just very lucky that Megan is so unselfish, she knows that she is going to be double- and triple-teamed in almost every game and luckily we have other people who can score.”
Girls cross-country All-Scholastics and league All-Stars
Tether Freezes $160 Million Blacklisted USDT on Ethereum Blockchain
Nashoba’s Freddy Collins blazes to record time in mile at Northeast Invitational
January Proves Turbulent For Investors But NFT And GameFi Seems To Be Eating Good
Celtics throw away a 111-99 loss in Philadelphia
Jack Dorsey Led Fintech Firm Block to Build Bitcoin Mining System
Norwood girls stay perfect on season with win over Medway
Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica
Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home
2021 Was the Most Profitable Year for North Korean Crypto Hackers!
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News3 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.