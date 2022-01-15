News
Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home
For the first time in half a year, families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit — a program that was intended to be part of President Joe Biden’s legacy but has emerged instead as a flash point over who is worthy of government support.
Retiree Andy Roberts, from St. Albans, West Virginia, relied on the checks to help raise his two young grandchildren, whom he and his wife adopted because the birth parents are recovering from drug addiction.
The Robertses are now out $550 a month. That money helped pay for Girl Scouts, ballet and acting lessons and kids’ shoes, which Roberts noted are more expensive than adult shoes. The tax credit, he said, was a “godsend.”
“It’ll make you tighten up your belt, if you’ve got anything to tighten,” Roberts said about losing the payments.
The monthly tax credits were part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package — and the president had proposed extending them for another full year as part of a separate measure focused on economic and social programs.
But Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, from Roberts’ home state of West Virginia, objected to extending the credit out of concern that the money would discourage people from working and that any additional federal spending would fuel inflation that has already climbed to a nearly 40-year high.
According to IRS data, 305,000 West Virginia children benefited from the expanded credit last month.
Manchin’s opposition in the evenly split Senate derailed Biden’s social spending package and caused the expanded tax credits that were going out in the middle of every month to expire in January. This is whittling down family incomes at the precise moment when people are grappling with higher prices.
However, families only received half of their 2021 credit on a monthly basis and the other half will be received once they file their taxes in the coming months. The size of the credit will be cut in 2022, with full payments only going to families that earned enough income to owe taxes, a policy choice that will limit the benefits for the poorest households. And the credits for 2022 will come only once people file their taxes at the start of the following year.
News
Charlie Baker issues new orders to ease pressure on emergency rooms, hospitals
Curtailing unnecessary emergency department visits and letting qualified physician assistants practice independently are some of the new steps announced Friday by Gov. Charlie Baker to help make sure hospitals can serve those in need of acute care in the face of continuing staffing shortages.
Other measures announced by the state Department of Public Health include providing greater staffing flexibility for dialysis units and allowing foreign-trained physicians to qualify for licensure more easily.
The state’s health care system has been facing a critical staffing shortage, which has contributed to the loss of approximately 700 medical/surgical and ICU hospital beds since the beginning of 2021, according to the Baker administration.
Hospitals are also seeing many more patients than usual, the majority due to non-COVID-19-related reasons.
“Our healthcare system continues to experience significant workforce and capacity constraints due to longer than average hospital stays, separate and apart from the challenges brought on by COVID,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said in a statement.
“These additional actions by DPH will allow for flexibility to preserve our hospital capacity in the coming weeks,” she added.
Emergency departments across the state, like all other healthcare systems, are experiencing significant staff shortages and long wait times for care.
To make sure critical resources are available for those with a medical emergency, individuals shouldn’t seek emergency care for routine health care needs, COVID-19 testing or vaccination, but instead contact their primary care providers, Sudders said.
These actions are in addition to the deployment of additional Massachusetts National Guard staff recently posted at acute care hospitals.
News
Massachusetts to get $1.1 billion from Federal Government to fix 472 deteriorating bridges
Massachusetts will receive $1.1 billion in federal funding to repair and replace 455 bridges statewide over the next five years, made available through the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“The Biden-Harris Administration is thrilled to launch this program to fix thousands of bridges across the country – the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate highway system,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth, and make people’s lives better in every part of the country – across rural, suburban, urban, and tribal communities.”
The project, dubbed the Bridge Formula Program, will be administered by the Federal Highway Administration. Nationwide, states and territories will receive a total of $26.5 billion to fix some 15,000 bridges.
“This record amount of funding, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will allow states and Tribal governments to fix the bridges most in need of repair,” said Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack, who previously served as Secretary of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Massachusetts will begin receiving federal dollars this year. Bridges highlighted by the project include the Charles River Dam Bridge, which runs next to Boston’s Museum of Science, the North Washington Street Bridge connecting the North End and Charlestown, and the River Street Bridge connecting Boston and Cambridge.
States usually have to match federal funding with up to 20% state or local funding, but through the Bridge Formula Program, federal dollars can be used to fund 100% of the cost of fixing locally owned off-system bridges.
News
Massachusetts coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations continue to increase
The state’s coronavirus case count hit a reporting snag Friday that made it show lower case counts even as deaths and hospitalizations continued to climb.
Massachusetts health officials’ daily case count listed 12,864 positive tests, which would be a drop of around 7,000 over the previous day — but the state appended a notice saying the data is “incomplete” with “a substantial percentage of laboratory results not being reported.”
These excess tests and their results will end up in Tuesday’s report following the long weekend.
Hospitalization and death numbers didn’t appear to be affected. The state reported 64 confirmed — and three probable — deaths from the virus, way up from Thursday’s mark of 36 confirmed and the previous seven-day average of 43. The virus has killed 20,450 people in the Bay State, according to officials, who also report another 489 deaths probably from the virus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations too have been climbing during the current omicron wave. The state reported 3,223 people in the hospital, up 43 over Thursday. This is the highest mark since the initial surge in spring 2020.
There are now 460 patients in intensive care units, a decline of 24, and 278 patients are currently intubated, which is up one.
The fact that the nearly 13,000 mark would be a surprisingly low number, and is the product of a data error shows just how significant this wave of the virus, fueled by the omicron variant, has been. Daily marks shortly after the new year showed more than triple the previous pandemic high, touching marks above 30,000 positive tests a day a couple of weeks ago.
Friday’s seven-day average positive test rate continued to drop, now down to 19.9% as compared to the 22%-plus from a few days ago. The current mark remains astronomical compared to all portions of the pandemic besides the initial surge, when testing was scant. The previous high since then was just above 8% right around a year ago.
Both the number of positive tests and the level of coronavirus present in wastewater in the area suggest the wave of infections has crested and is abating. Past waves have shown that hospitalizations and deaths lag infections by a couple of weeks, and though doctors say omicron tends to be more mild — especially for people vaccinated and with a booster — both of those metrics are showing similar trends this time.
Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home
2021 Was the Most Profitable Year for North Korean Crypto Hackers!
Charlie Baker issues new orders to ease pressure on emergency rooms, hospitals
Massachusetts to get $1.1 billion from Federal Government to fix 472 deteriorating bridges
Massachusetts coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations continue to increase
Federal testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home
UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral
Home Showcase: Put your stamp on roomy Brookline home
Boston Public Schools students walk out, saying their schools are unsafe
Zayn Malik Debuts Long Beard After Split From Gigi Hadid — Before & After Photos
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?