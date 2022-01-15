Connect with us

Goodbye “godsend”’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home

Published

26 seconds ago

on

By JOHN RABY, FATIMA HUSSEIN and JOSH BOAK, Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time in half a year, families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit — a program that was intended to be part of President Joe Biden’s legacy but has emerged instead as a flash point over who is worthy of government support.

Retiree Andy Roberts, from St. Albans, West Virginia, relied on the checks to help raise his two young grandchildren, whom he and his wife adopted because the birth parents are recovering from drug addiction.

The Robertses are now out $550 a month. That money helped pay for Girl Scouts, ballet and acting lessons and kids’ shoes, which Roberts noted are more expensive than adult shoes. The tax credit, he said, was a “godsend.”

“It’ll make you tighten up your belt, if you’ve got anything to tighten,” Roberts said about losing the payments.

The monthly tax credits were part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package — and the president had proposed extending them for another full year as part of a separate measure focused on economic and social programs.

But Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, from Roberts’ home state of West Virginia, objected to extending the credit out of concern that the money would discourage people from working and that any additional federal spending would fuel inflation that has already climbed to a nearly 40-year high.

According to IRS data, 305,000 West Virginia children benefited from the expanded credit last month.

Manchin’s opposition in the evenly split Senate derailed Biden’s social spending package and caused the expanded tax credits that were going out in the middle of every month to expire in January. This is whittling down family incomes at the precise moment when people are grappling with higher prices.

However, families only received half of their 2021 credit on a monthly basis and the other half will be received once they file their taxes in the coming months. The size of the credit will be cut in 2022, with full payments only going to families that earned enough income to owe taxes, a policy choice that will limit the benefits for the poorest households. And the credits for 2022 will come only once people file their taxes at the start of the following year.

West Virginia families interviewed by The Associated Press highlighted how their grocery and gasoline bills have risen and said they’ll need to get by with less of a financial cushion than a few months ago.

Former Hurricanes assistant to interview for Dolphins head coach job

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

The Miami Dolphins have requested to interview Los Angeles Rams tailback coach Thomas Brown, who is familiar with South Florida from the three seasons he spent at the University of Miami as one of Mark Richt’s assistants.

Brown, who was named the Rams’ assistant head coach last offseason – in his second season with the team – is a former NFL tailback who has spent the past decade working his way up the coaching ranks quickly.

His coaching career began at the University of Georgia, where the former Bulldogs tailback was the team’s strength and conditioning coach in 2011.

He spent the next three seasons at three different colleges – Chattanooga, Marshall and Wisconsin – coaching tailbacks before returning to Georgia in 2015, a season before he’d join Richt in Miami as the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

Brown left UM to join South Carolina’s coaching staff in 2019, and left the college ranks to join the Rams in 2020.

The 35-year-old, who spent two seasons as a player in the NFL on the Atlanta Falcons’ injured reserve and the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad in 2009, and has never served as a head coach.

But insiders around the league view him as a young, rising talent, and the latest fruit to be picked from the Sean McVay coaching tree, which has already produced Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur, Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley.

Brown becomes the seventh coaching candidate expected to meet with Dolphins owner Steve Ross, General Manager Chris Grier, and their search committee about the vacancy created to replace Brian Flores, who was fired on Monday at the conclusion of his third season.

Flores, who delivered a 24-25 record in his three seasons, was let go because of the Dolphins’ offensive struggles this season, and his troublesome relationship with Ross, Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who all painted Flores as a difficult man to work with.

The other six known contenders are three offensive coordinators – Buffalo’s Brian Daboll, San Francisco’s Dallas’ Mike McDaniel, and Dallas’ Kellen Moore – and three defensive coordinators – Arizona’s Vance Joseph, Dallas’ Dan Quinn, and Buffalo’s Leslie Frazier.

Joseph, Quinn and Frazier have all been head coaches in the NFL.

Joseph, who spent the 2016 season as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator, had a 11-21 record in his two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Quinn, who also had a brief stint with the Dolphins during the Nick Saban era in 2005-06, produced a 46-44 record during his six seasons with the Falcons. And Frazier compiling a record of 21-33-1 with the Minnesota Vikings.

All seven of the known candidates are participating in the postseason, and won’t be available to interview until early next week.

Ross has leaned towards hiring the young, up-and-comer types during his previous searches, but the failures Joe Philbin, Adam Gase and Flores, who he hired as first-time head coaches, might encourage the real estate mogul to stray from his preference.

The Dolphins have one of eight head coach vacancies, and most teams are jockeying for the same candidates, so it’s possible that Miami will be forced to move fast. However, the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are also searching for General Managers, so that domino might need to fall before they make a coaching hire.

That leaves Miami competing with the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and possibly the Las Vegas Raiders, which advance to the playoffs with interim coach Rich Bisaccia as their leader, competing for the hot candidates.

Flores is supposedly in the mix for the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Houston Texans vacancy.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews, K Justin Tucker, PR Devin Duvernay named first-team All-Pro

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, kicker Justin Tucker and punt returner Devin Duvernay were named first-team All-Pro selections Friday by the Associated Press.

Andrews, a first-time All-Pro who was named a Pro Bowl starter last month, had one of the greatest seasons for a skill player in franchise history. Despite the Ravens’ late-season instability at quarterback, he finished with 107 catches for 1,361 yards in 17 games, both team records. He led all NFL tight ends in catches and targets and finished tied for first in touchdown catches (nine).

Andrews ended the season with five consecutive games of 85-plus receiving yards, the longest such streak by a tight end in league history. He also had the NFL’s fifth-highest run-blocking grade at the position, according to Pro Football Focus.

“If you’re on offense, and you’re a great player, you’re going to make life better for the quarterback. It doesn’t really matter whoever it is,” coach John Harbaugh said last week, after Andrews was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player by local media. “I just think it’s a great, great accomplishment, the season he’s had. He’s been tremendous this year, and I’m excited for the rest of his career here in Baltimore.”

Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history and a five-time first-team All-Pro, made 35 of 37 field-goal attempts this season (an NFL-best 94.6%), including a league-record, game-winning 66-yarder against the Detroit Lions. Tucker also went 32-for-32 on extra-point attempts. A Pro Bowl starter, Tucker has made 58 straight field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“When we go out there as a group and as a team, we know one thing: We’re putting one of the best players on our team in position to make the kick,” special teams coordinator Chris Horton said last month. “Every time he goes out there, that’s what is going to happen. He’s human like everyone else, but I don’t think there’s any sign of relief. He’s earned the respect over the years of his peers and other coaches. This is just what he does. He works very hard at trying to be the best and trying to keep himself at the top of the league.”

Duvernay, a wide receiver who didn’t return punts until his rookie season in 2020, led the NFL in punt return average (13.9) among all qualifying players. He was also named a Pro Bowl starter last month. Duvernay earned an All-Pro vote at kick returner, while Nick Moore got three at long snapper.

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson named second-team all-pro, misses first team by one vote

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Justin Jefferson was named second-team all-pro on Friday, falling one vote shy of becoming just the fourth wide receiver in Vikings history to be named to the first team.

It marks the second time in his two-year career that Jefferson has been on the second team. In voting by 50 national media members for the Associated Press, which has the NFL’s official all-pro team, Jefferson got 20 votes.

Three receivers make the first team. Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams and Davante Adams of Green Bay were unanimous choices with 50 votes. Getting the third spot was San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel with 21 votes. The only other receiver to receive a vote was Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase, who received nine votes and joined Jefferson on the second team.

The Vikings receivers in history to make first-team all-pro have been Randy Moss (three times), Cris Carter (twice) and Gene Washington (once). Jefferson had made it a goal to make the first team.

“That’s definitely what I want to do,” he said late in the regular season. “That’s one of the things I wanted to accomplish this season.”

No other Vikings player made first- or second-team all-pro. Rookie Kene Nwangwu was third at kickoff returner with seven votes, and Brian O’Neill was third at right tackle with three votes. Harrison Smith received one vote at safety.

Former University of Minnesota star De’Vondre Campbell was named first-team all-pro at linebacker for Green Bay.

