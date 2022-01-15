News
Gophers’ Eric Curry could be ready for Hawkeyes
It didn’t look good for Eric Curry when he went down with what appeared to be a left ankle injury with a minute left in Wednesday’s 71-69 loss at No. 10 Michigan State. But Gophers coach Ben Johnson said Friday the team’s starting center could play Sunday against Iowa.
Johnson said Curry’s status is day-to-day, adding, “If he can go, he can go, and we’ll kind of take it from there.”
Curry was injured when teammate Jamison Battle, falling after an attempted defensive rebound, landed on his left foot. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound center was carried off the court by trainers.
It was a big blow in a tight loss. Curry, a sixth-year senior who has started all 14 of the Gophers’ games this season, scored a team-high 19 points and added seven rebounds in 29 minutes against the Spartans, who won on a last-second lay-in.
Curry has had two entire seasons erased by knee injuries, and another cut short by a foot injury, but this one doesn’t appear serious.
“I’m pretty sure he knows it’s not too crazy, like his last few injuries,” said teammate and longtime friend Peyton Willis. “He’s still in high spirits.”
Minnesota (10-4, 1-4 Big Ten) beat Michigan in Ann Arbor on Dec. 11 but has lost three straight conference games since, falling to Illinois, Indiana and the Spartans. If the Gophers are going to make their goal of an NCAA tournament berth, they need to start winning some of these close games. They were blown out by Illinois, 76-53, but their other three Big Ten losses have been by eight points or fewer.
Iowa (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) has won five of its past six games and behind forward Keegan Murray leads the conference in scoring, averaging 86.5 points a game. Murray, the son of former Iowa forward Kenyon Murray, leads the nation in scoring, averaging 24.7 points a game.
Johnson has been using a seven-man rotation during conference play. If Curry can’t go, 6-9 forward Charlie Daniels, a rotation mainstay, will likely start at center and be backed up by 6-7 Danny Ogele. Both are seniors, but on paper it’s a considerable drop off. Curry averages 8.7 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds a game. Daniels, a senior transfer from Stephen F. Austin, averages 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds, and Ogele has played in only five games.
“(Daniels) is strong, physical, he can defend in the post. He knows our offense and knows how we want to play,” Johnson said. “He’s different from Eric, but If Eric can’t go, there’s going to be an opportunity to step up and play an additional, probably, 5 or 10 minutes.”
As for Ogele, the coach said, “If Eric’s down, it’s next guy up, and he’s that next guy. So, these next two days will be important for the whole team.”
Certainly for Curry.
“If it’s a sprain, it’s a sprain and there’s protocol,” Johnson said. “Normally, it’s one to three weeks. If it’s not a sprain and it’s something else, well, then that’s kind of up to Eric in terms of the comfort level and the pain. My biggest thing is I’m never going to put a guy out there where you can increase the injury or make it worse.
“If he’s out there, he’s out there because he feels good about it.”
Proctor football player charged with sexually assaulting teammate, authorities announce
DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County attorney’s office announced Friday that it filed charges against a 17-year-old boy as a result of the investigation into the Proctor High School football team in northeastern Minnesota.
Alec John Baney, 17, who is turning 18 on Jan. 19, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a juvenile victim on Sept. 7 following a varsity football practice at Proctor High School, St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki said in a news release. A motion to try Baney as an adult will be filed on or before the first scheduled court hearing, the news release said.
The county attorney’s office conducted a review of the report provided by the Proctor Police Department on Oct. 27 and requested additional information from the police department in early November. Additional information was received from law enforcement Jan. 5, the news release said.
According to court documents, Baney allegedly sexually penetrated a 15-year-old teammate with the handle of a toilet plunger while the victim was held down by others.
Assistant County Attorney Ben Stromberg said the length of time it takes to make a decision on charges can vary from a few hours to several months, depending on the circumstances of the case.
The Proctor Police Department received a report on Sept. 16 of a sexual assault that had occurred at Proctor High School. Based on a preliminary investigation, it was determined the alleged sexual assault occurred after the end of varsity football practice Sept. 7 at approximately 5 p.m., court documents said.
Court documents claim during the Labor Day weekend last year, a third party sent a lewd photograph to a group of Proctor football players over Snapchat using the victim’s phone and Snapchat account. This reportedly prompted a response over Snapchat that the victim was going to “get the plunger.”
After varsity football practice concluded Sept. 7, the victim was in the football locker room located across the street from Proctor High School when he was confronted by Baney holding a toilet plunger and other teammates surrounding the victim’s locker, court documents claim. The victim ran out of the locker room’s northwest exit leading to a grassy area and toward the practice football field with Baney and the other players chasing him.
According to court documents, the victim was eventually taken to the ground by one or more not-identified teammates and rolled over to his stomach. Once on his stomach, Baney allegedly pulled the victim’s pants down and assaulted him.
According to court documents, multiple witnesses said they believed Baney was joking until the moment he pulled down the victim’s pants. After the alleged assault, Baney reportedly returned to the locker room and declared “I did it,” and “I bet you guys didn’t think I was going to do it,” according to court documents.
Proctor police interviews with current Proctor football players revealed that the toilet plunger was used to touch other players with the rubber end, the court documents claim, but none of the prior incidents reported by the players involved acts of sexual assault or penetration.
According to court documents, though the incident occurred in a location that was within view of a security camera, the camera was not functioning leading up to and during the alleged assault. Investigators have not identified any individual who acknowledges seeing a recording of the assault firsthand.
“The investigation in this matter was unnecessarily complicated and delayed by the voluminous amount of social media speculation surrounding this incident as investigators were forced to devote their limited resources to responding to social media rumors,” according to the St. Louis County attorney’s office.
No additional charges are being filed at this time. The incident remains an active investigation with the Proctor Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding the events of Sept. 7 is encouraged to contact Proctor police at 218-624-7788. The case will be handled by Assistant St. Louis County Attorneys Korey Horn and Jon Holets.
Football activities for Proctor players in grades 9-12 were canceled in September.
The incident was reported to the police department Sept. 16 at 2:05 p.m. In an interview with Fox 21, former head coach Derek Parendo claimed the incident happened while he was watching his daughter play in a soccer game in Cloquet. The Proctor soccer team’s only game in Cloquet this season was Sept. 8.
Parendo is on a paid personal leave of absence until the end of the 2021-22 school year, when his resignation will take effect.
Proctor Public Schools Superintendent John Engelking confirmed the investigation in an email to news outlets Sept. 22.
A week after the news emerged that the team was under investigation, the school district announced the rest of the program’s 2021 games were canceled. In an email to parents Sept. 29, the district said the “alleged serious misconduct” led to the decision to end the season.
Chicago Bears interview two former Dolphins for GM, coach opening
The Chicago Bears’ search for a new general manager and coach is including individuals who once held the same positions with the Miami Dolphins.
The Bears interviewed former Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland and former Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Friday, four days after firing coach Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace, the team’s former general manager.
Ireland was the Dolphins general manager from 2008-13. During his six-year tenure in Miami the Dolphins only produced one winning season, and one playoff berth (2008), and that was in the first year of his tenure. But that season former Dolphins czar Bill Parcells ran the football operations, hiring Ireland and Sparano, and making all personnel decisions.
Ireland took over full control of the Dolphins front office in 2011 when Parcells retired.
After being fired by Dolphins owner Steve Ross, Ireland spent one season as a draft consultant for the Seattle Seahawks, and in 2015 he joined New Orleans Saints as the organization’s assistant General Manager and director of college scouting, working for Sean Peyton, another Parcells protege.
Flores, who was fired on Monday, left Miami with a 24-25 record in three seasons because of conflicts he was having with Ross, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, among others.
But Flores is apparently one of this cycle’s hottest coaching candidates, also drawing interest from the New York Giants and Houston Texans coach openings.
After a seven-game losing streak that put the Dolphins into a 1-7 hole, Flores’ Dolphins rattled off seven straight wins, and won eight of their final nine games to finish 9-8.
Flores, who is respected for his defensive background, produced the franchise’s first back-to-back winning seasons since 2002-03. However, his offenses typically struggled.
During Monday’s press conference George McCaskey, the chairman of the Bears, said that the Bears would consider hiring a head coach before hiring a general manager if the head coaching candidate warranted it.
Chicago has already interviewed Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, a graduate of Hollywood’s Chaminade-Madonna Prep and the University of Miami, Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly, Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for the general manager job, and former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson as a candidate for the head coach position.
Colorado House Republicans protest mask requirements in Capitol
Colorado House Republicans, who largely don’t wear face masks at the Capitol, fought against a resolution Friday that would require masks and social distancing for members of the public in the Capitol amid a high number of omicron cases.
The heated argument that pitted them against Democrats was over House Resolution 22-1003 to allow Speaker Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat, to create safety regulations during a public health emergency, which ultimately passed on a party-line vote. While staff and the public will be required to don the masks in committee rooms, the galleries and chamber after the rules are set, lawmakers would only be “encouraged” to wear them.
GOP House Minority Leader Hugh McKean says the mask mandate cannot be extended to lawmakers because the state constitution has a provision that prohibits legislators from being prevented from doing their jobs. That means a lawmaker can’t be kicked out of the building for not wearing a mask, for example. Garnett assured Republican members that he would consult with McKean when deciding on regulations and possible changes.
Republican Rep. Stephanie Luck of Penrose began the discussion by telling House members that those like herself who don’t wear masks aren’t doing so to put others at risk, and that many of her constituents would not be comfortable coming into the Capitol wearing a mask. Although they have the option of remote testimony, that has its challenges, she added.
“People who decide not to wear a mask aren’t choosing to put other people in harm’s way,” Luck said. “They’re looking at a different set of facts. They’re looking at a different set of arguments and they’re making the best decisions for themselves and their families based off of those sets of facts.”
For Luck, that included an argument that mask-wearing reduces oxygen levels, which has been proven false — multiple studies including one by UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital published in February showed that wearing a cloth or surgical mask did not impair oxygen intake. Public health experts and scientists have repeatedly pointed to the efficacy of mask wearing to curb the spread of the virus.
Luck has also introduced HB21-1202 bill this year to allow the use off-label drugs to treat COVID-19 such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, both of which the Food and Drug Administration has warned against.
Other Republicans also argued against the measures, saying that their rights shouldn’t be infringed upon.
The arguments frustrated Rep. Kyle Mullica, a Northglenn Democrat and emergency room nurse, who talked about how in the last week while taking care of COVID-positive patients, he had to transfer patients from ambulance gurneys to the waiting room because there weren’t enough beds available.
“And listen, the science is clear,” he said. “Masks help stop the spread of this virus.” Mullica added that medical professionals have worn masks to protect patients who were getting treated for other illnesses even before the pandemic.
“… this idea that that we are infringing on somebody’s rights or that we are doing something wrong, that’s absurd. That’s false,” he added. “We were trying to put policies in place that will protect people. They’ll help stop the spread of this virus. We have a job to do in this building to do the people’s work, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Republicans attempted to introduce amendments that would have prevented the mask requirement and prohibited vaccine passports — the latter of which Garnett said were not under consideration for the regulations — but were unsuccessful.
