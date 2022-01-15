Connect with us

Guregian: Will beating Buffalo define whether the Patriots season was a success?

The Patriots playoff exile lasted only a year. They won 10 games, three more than the previous season with Cam Newton at the helm.

And, they did it with a rookie quarterback. Not Tom Brady.

Should the season be considered a success if they proceed to lose to Buffalo, and are one and done?

It’s an interesting debate, heading into Saturday night’s Wild Card showdown with the Bills, with the Patriots sitting as an underdog.

In my view, one and done wouldn’t cut it.

After putting together a seven-game win streak, looking like they were poised to make some noise in the playoffs, then finishing the year by losing four of the last five games, including getting bumped off in the first postseason game, it would be hard to call that a success.

Yes, the Patriots found a quarterback to lead them into the future in Mac Jones. And yes, they got back to the tournament.

All good. All positive. Especially coming the second season after Brady’s departure.

But after the unprecedented amount of money spent in the offseason, after hitting their stride and finding a formula to win, then looking nothing like that team after a bye week, that wouldn’t leave the best taste.

Maybe people are satisfied with them simply getting back to the playoffs. Maybe they’re satisfied because there is a glimmer of hope for the future.

That’s fine. It depends on your perspective.

For me, not putting a checkmark in the successful season box just yet would be based on how good they looked from late October to the first week of December, and the expectations that were created from that stretch. The Patriots were the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and the leader in the division after beating Buffalo Week 13.

Falling off a cliff from that point on, finishing the collapse with a one-and-out, wouldn’t cut it on my success meter.

Others disagree.

Patriots Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison, for one, said he’d give the team a thumbs up no matter what happens against the Bills.

He considers the season a success. Period.

“Absolutely it’s a success. Because I think they surprised everybody,” Harrison said when reached Thursday. “Obviously, the way Mac has come in and handled everything, that was a big surprise. I think them bouncing back, and even getting to the playoffs, that was a big surprise. They still have a lot of room for improvement and growth, but I would say it’s definitely a success.”

He’s not alone in that view. Former offensive line coach and legend Dante Scarnecchia is in that camp, too. He doesn’t need to see the Buffalo outcome. He’s already chalked the season up in the win column.

“Absolutely a success, absolutely,” Scar told the Herald. “I think they’ve improved certain elements of their team. They got that kid out of Alabama (Christian Barmore), I think they’re still pretty good at linebacker, I think they’re good in the back end. So I think they’re not bad defensively. And they’ll always be well-coached.”

He also thought the offense was moving in the right direction with Jones, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 draft, emerging as the best from his quarterback class in the first year.

“They’re pretty good up front on offense. Hunter Henry’s a good tight end … I just think the process has to continue with the draft and free agency,” said Scarnecchia. “And this quarterback (Jones) isn’t bad now. I think he’s pretty good. You just have to get a better supporting cast around him.”

Of course, the win streak may have created false expectations for some people, present company included. But this was more about how they played during that time, not necessarily about the string of wins.

During that run, they were efficient, consistent, and didn’t beat themselves. Offense, defense, and special teams delivered from game to game.

Many of the new players brought in from free agency started to have an impact from Matthew Judon to Davon Godchaux to Henry to Kendrick Bourne. So did the top three picks from the 2021 rookie class, namely Jones, Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots were on a roll, and completely focused on the job at hand, while others in the AFC struggled to find that same consistency.

At that point, the Patriots were being billed as Super Bowl contenders, and there was no reason to believe they couldn’t make a run, even with a rookie quarterback at the helm. The real dreamers even fantasized about a championship showdown with Brady and Tampa Bay.

And while that was certainly a reach, the Patriots were playing well enough where it seemed like a slam dunk for them to at least reach the AFC Championship game, assuming they held onto that first-round bye.

But after a Week 14 bye, they somehow lost their edge, and their focus, and have been trying to get it back ever since.

And while expectations dampened, it’s hard to forget how well they could play, the level they reached, and the range of teams they could beat.

This wasn’t just a case of beating up on bad teams. It was a sign of where they were headed. At least, from my perspective.

So yes, losing to Buffalo would negate calling the year a “success.”

For me, one more win should be the bar. Beating Buffalo is the ticket to contentment on the 2021 Patriots season. After that, everything achieved beyond would be gravy.

Some prominent football folks disagree with that assessment.

That’s what makes it good fodder for debate.

Patriots-Bills Wild Card battlegrounds: Can New England win in the trenches against Buffalo's peaking defensive front?

How Mac Jones and the Patriots offense can bully the Bills again
Win or lose, the Patriots’ Wild Card game at Buffalo will be a defining game.

The Pats successfully embarked on a new era this season by rebuilding behind a rookie quarterback, yet failed to retake the division. If they win Saturday night in Orchard Park, they’ll be remembered for passing the Bills anyway. If Buffalo triumphs, Josh Allen and Co. can claim the new era actually belongs to them, the established kings of the AFC East.

Before either team can celebrate a victory, they must win four critical matchups tonight. So leading up to kickoff, the Herald will preview one of these matchups each day before Patriots-Bills Part III.

Patriots offensive line vs. Bills defensive line

Among several key matchups, tonight’s Wild Card game will ultimately come down to a battle of the trenches.

Offensively, the Patriots dominated the line of scrimmage in their first meeting in Buffalo. The Bills simply couldn’t stop the Pats from imposing their will on them, as they ran it all over them 46 times in their 14-10 victory. The Bills responded well in the rematch, setting up a third-round winner-take-all that will be as physical as their previous meetings.

Staff picks for NFL wild-card round: Raiders vs. Bengals, Patriots vs. Bills, Steelers vs. Chiefs and more

Staff picks for NFL wild-card round: Raiders vs. Bengals, Patriots vs. Bills, Steelers vs. Chiefs and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in the wild-card round:

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.)

Ryan McFadden (172-100 overall, 9-7 last week): Bengals

Mike Preston (172-100 overall, 9-7 last week): Bengals

Jonas Shaffer (173-99 overall, 10-6 last week): Bengals

Childs Walker (174-98 overall, 8-8 last week): Bengals

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (Saturday, 8:15 p.m.)

McFadden: Patriots

Preston: Bills

Shaffer: Patriots

Walker: Bills

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Buccaneers

Preston: Buccaneers

Shaffer: Buccaneers

Walker: Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 4:30 p.m.)

McFadden: 49ers

Preston: Cowboys

Shaffer: Cowboys

Walker: 49ers

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 8:15 p.m.)

McFadden: Chiefs

Preston: Chiefs

Shaffer: Chiefs

Walker: Chiefs

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)

McFadden: Rams

Preston: Cardinals

Shaffer: Rams

Walker: Rams

Mamoru Hosoda's 'Belle': An Anime Solution to Internet Toxicity

Mamoru Hosoda's 'Belle': An Anime Solution to Internet Toxicity
Belle feels the love inside Hosoda’s virtual world

In theaters this week after a successful run in Japan and a 14-minute standing ovation at Cannes, Belle is anime director Mamoru Hosoda’s exceedingly ambitious, mostly successful metaverse take on the classic French fairy tale Beauty and The Beast. It shifts the action from a Euro-centric village and castle to a small Japanese town and a virtual-reality social network that Mark Zuckerberg could only dream of. And it left me wishing I was as optimistic about the internet as Hosoda apparently is. 

BELLE ★★★ (3/4 stars)
Directed by: Mamoru Hosoda
Written by: Mamoru Hosoda
Starring: Kaho Nakamura, Ryō Narita, Shōta Sometani, Tina Tamashiro, Lilas Ikuta, Kōji Yakusho, Takeru Satoh
Running time: 121 mins.

The Academy-Award nominated Hosoda (The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Wolf Children, Mirai) credits the Disney classic 1991 version of Beauty and The Beast as the reason he decided to stay in the anime industry during his early years as an animator working for Toei Animation. Hosoda’s Belle is the most popular figure in a virtual world called U populated by five billion active users. People in both the virtual and real worlds are dying to figure out who is the face behind the superstar. Is she a famous actress, performer, influencer, or public figure? No, the person in control of the most popular social-media profile on the planet is a 17-year-old Japanese country girl named Suzu. 

An insecure teenager, Suzu is trapped by her grief and resentment over the death of her mother, who drowned while saving someone else’s child during a riptide. Suzu has been unable to sing and write songs since her mother’s passing, but when she downloads U and creates Belle, she gains enough psychological space to sing again. Her first song becomes a viral sensation, gaining her a couple million followers over the course of a single day. 

During one of Belle’s virtual concerts she comes into contact with a hostile figure wearing a tattered cape. Referred both as the Dragon and the Beast, this mysterious user is social-media enemy number one, targeted by a group of self-righteous moderators attempting to impose their own morality on what is supposed to be a free space. Recognizing the Dragon as someone harboring trauma of his own, Suze/Belle searches for him in hopes of helping him before his identity is unveiled and he’s banished from U.

1642240343 267 Mamoru Hosodas ‘Belle An Anime Solution to Internet
The Dragon and Belle

Belle is Hosoda’s best looking feature to date, a true international production: the gorgeous 2D animation of Studio Chizu brings to life the real world; the CG metropolis of U is designed by British-based architect Eric Wong; with backgrounds provided by one of my favorite studios working today, Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers). The score from composers Ludvig Forssell and Yuta Bando is one of the best animated soundtracks I have heard in quite a while, and Kaho Nakamura, the voice of both Suzu and Belle, delivers a vocal performance that rivals Paige O’Hara’s in the Disney version. 

Yet as much as there is to wonder at in Belle, the film is weighed down by its convoluted narrative. Hosoda wants to tell two stories here—one online, the other in the real world—and I found myself wanting to spend less time in U with Belle and more time with Suzu, who has much more personality and who interacts with more interesting characters. The two storylines come together with a third act twist that goes into some heavy territory, but even in a film that runs to two hours there isn’t enough development in either story for this merger to come together in a meaningful, satisfying way. I also could not shake the feeling that even though Hosoda makes reference to the dark side of social media—cyber bullying, misinformation, clout chasers—his version of digital life is just way too cheery. 

In interviews prior to the film’s release in Japan, Hosoda said that he was too critical of the internet in 2009’s Summer Wars, and that Belle served as an opportunity to show that the internet can be used as a tool to benefit everyone. I appreciate his optimism and agree that the internet can be used as a portal for people to escape the problems in their daily lives and to discover (or rediscover) their own strengths and passions. But the modern day internet remains plagued by toxicity and people acting in bad faith. I hope Hosoda returns to this theme—he does a much better job than most when it comes to analyzing the internet—but I also hope that he does so without pulling any punches. Because the individuals, organizations, and governments who exploit the internet daily for their own benefit and not for the benefit of others will never reform themselves on their own.

Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.

