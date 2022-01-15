Guregian: Will beating Buffalo define whether the Patriots season was a success?

The Patriots playoff exile lasted only a year. They won 10 games, three more than the previous season with Cam Newton at the helm.

And, they did it with a rookie quarterback. Not Tom Brady.

Should the season be considered a success if they proceed to lose to Buffalo, and are one and done?

It’s an interesting debate, heading into Saturday night’s Wild Card showdown with the Bills, with the Patriots sitting as an underdog.

In my view, one and done wouldn’t cut it.

After putting together a seven-game win streak, looking like they were poised to make some noise in the playoffs, then finishing the year by losing four of the last five games, including getting bumped off in the first postseason game, it would be hard to call that a success.

Yes, the Patriots found a quarterback to lead them into the future in Mac Jones. And yes, they got back to the tournament.

All good. All positive. Especially coming the second season after Brady’s departure.

But after the unprecedented amount of money spent in the offseason, after hitting their stride and finding a formula to win, then looking nothing like that team after a bye week, that wouldn’t leave the best taste.

Maybe people are satisfied with them simply getting back to the playoffs. Maybe they’re satisfied because there is a glimmer of hope for the future.

That’s fine. It depends on your perspective.

For me, not putting a checkmark in the successful season box just yet would be based on how good they looked from late October to the first week of December, and the expectations that were created from that stretch. The Patriots were the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and the leader in the division after beating Buffalo Week 13.

Falling off a cliff from that point on, finishing the collapse with a one-and-out, wouldn’t cut it on my success meter.

Others disagree.

Patriots Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison, for one, said he’d give the team a thumbs up no matter what happens against the Bills.

He considers the season a success. Period.

“Absolutely it’s a success. Because I think they surprised everybody,” Harrison said when reached Thursday. “Obviously, the way Mac has come in and handled everything, that was a big surprise. I think them bouncing back, and even getting to the playoffs, that was a big surprise. They still have a lot of room for improvement and growth, but I would say it’s definitely a success.”

He’s not alone in that view. Former offensive line coach and legend Dante Scarnecchia is in that camp, too. He doesn’t need to see the Buffalo outcome. He’s already chalked the season up in the win column.

“Absolutely a success, absolutely,” Scar told the Herald. “I think they’ve improved certain elements of their team. They got that kid out of Alabama (Christian Barmore), I think they’re still pretty good at linebacker, I think they’re good in the back end. So I think they’re not bad defensively. And they’ll always be well-coached.”

He also thought the offense was moving in the right direction with Jones, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 draft, emerging as the best from his quarterback class in the first year.

“They’re pretty good up front on offense. Hunter Henry’s a good tight end … I just think the process has to continue with the draft and free agency,” said Scarnecchia. “And this quarterback (Jones) isn’t bad now. I think he’s pretty good. You just have to get a better supporting cast around him.”

Of course, the win streak may have created false expectations for some people, present company included. But this was more about how they played during that time, not necessarily about the string of wins.

During that run, they were efficient, consistent, and didn’t beat themselves. Offense, defense, and special teams delivered from game to game.

Many of the new players brought in from free agency started to have an impact from Matthew Judon to Davon Godchaux to Henry to Kendrick Bourne. So did the top three picks from the 2021 rookie class, namely Jones, Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots were on a roll, and completely focused on the job at hand, while others in the AFC struggled to find that same consistency.

At that point, the Patriots were being billed as Super Bowl contenders, and there was no reason to believe they couldn’t make a run, even with a rookie quarterback at the helm. The real dreamers even fantasized about a championship showdown with Brady and Tampa Bay.

And while that was certainly a reach, the Patriots were playing well enough where it seemed like a slam dunk for them to at least reach the AFC Championship game, assuming they held onto that first-round bye.

But after a Week 14 bye, they somehow lost their edge, and their focus, and have been trying to get it back ever since.

And while expectations dampened, it’s hard to forget how well they could play, the level they reached, and the range of teams they could beat.

This wasn’t just a case of beating up on bad teams. It was a sign of where they were headed. At least, from my perspective.

So yes, losing to Buffalo would negate calling the year a “success.”

For me, one more win should be the bar. Beating Buffalo is the ticket to contentment on the 2021 Patriots season. After that, everything achieved beyond would be gravy.

Some prominent football folks disagree with that assessment.

That’s what makes it good fodder for debate.