Celebrities
Hailey Baldwin Rocks Crop Top & Copper Leggings For Workout Session – Photos
The wife of Justin Bieber set temperatures soaring as she gave a peek at her toned abs while hitting up the gym.
Work it! Hailey Baldwin proved worthy of her supermodel title as she stepped out in fashion for a workout session. The 25-year-old wife of Justin Bieber was spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles on January 15, and she certainly turned heads in her fitness gear. Rocking a white crop top, Hailey gave onlookers a peek at her toned abs. Her statuesque figure was complimented by the skintight, copper leggings, as she topped off the sporty look with a pair of fresh sneakers. Kendall Jenner’s BFF kept her trademark blonde locks up in a tight bun as she entered the gym, then left them long and loose upon exiting.
The gym outing comes after Hailey spilled the tea about her “spicy” bachelorette party with her pal, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently. “It’s spicy at bachelorette parties,” Hailey said during her YouTube series Who’s In My Bathroom?,, before Rosie chimed in, “I think it’s pretty kinky [at] bachelorette parties.” And Hailey completely agreed. “My bachelorette party was like penis everything,” she exclaimed with a laugh. “It was like d*** straws.”
Meanwhile, Hailey and Justin — Hollywood’s hottest couple — recently celebrated the second anniversary of their wedding, which took place at the lux Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. “Happy anniversary baby. Luv u k. To the moon,” the “Peaches” singer, 27, captioned a throwback snap of the pair from their big day, which he posted on October 1. In return, Hailey shared three adorable photographs of the young couple to commemorate the special milestone.
Although the pair are completely head over heels for each other, their relationship started off a bit uneasy. Hailey and Justin were first spotted out together in Miami in 2015 and soon afterwards took a vacation with Justin’s family to Anguilla. However, the pair called it off only a month later. They reconciled in June 2018, following Justin’s split with his on-again/off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.
With the public now cheering the beautiful couple on, the only thing left in their storybook romance is the news of a baby being on the way! Despite the couple saying they are in no rush to start a family, it won’t stop fans from hoping for a little miracle in the new year!
Celebrities
PHOTOS: Fans Slam RHOSLC Reunion Outfits as “Worst” in Housewives History, Jen Shah Claps Back
Earlier this week, Bravo unleashed photos from the upcoming Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.
Viewers were taken aback by the castmates’ attire, and expressed concern on social media.
One fan commented, “Was the theme ‘dress your worst’?” Another asked the question, “why Meredith whyyy.”
Someone also expressed, “It’s giving millennial prom,” while another stated, “This might be the worst in ‘Housewives’ history.”
Jen Shah clapped back at a fan who compared her purple-feathered outfit to the villain on Disney’s Emperor’s New Groove.
She retorted, “It was actually @iamcardib but I wouldn’t expect you to know that.”
Following her fraud arrest (which was discussed in a recent Hulu doc), Jen most likely took center stage during the reunion.
Meredith Marks showcased feathers in her Christian Cowen suit, which was also compared to a Cardi B outfit.
Heather Gay’s velvet dress was compared to “mother of the bride,” while Lisa Barlow’s metallic midi was also criticized.
Castmate Whitney Rose compared her own dress to the character Elphaba on “Wicked,” and tweeted, “I’m through accepting limits cause someone says they’re so.”
I’m through accepting limits cause someone says they’re so 💚❄️ #rhoslc @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/V5ZoD7Zplc
— Whitney Rose (@whitneywildrose) January 13, 2022
Despite these distracting ensembles (and the absence of Mary Cosby), Andy Cohen promised the reunion is excellent.
Celebrities
Cabaret Copycat? Brownstone Singer Nicci Gilbert Sues ‘P-Valley’ & Starz For Ripping Off Her Strip Club Play
Is this strip club lane big enough for the both of them?
While fans can’t wait to go back down in the valley where the girls get naked, P-Valley’s drama went from the locker room to a real-life courtroom. The Wrap reports that Nicole Gilbert-Daniels filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Lionsgate Entertainment and Starz for the hit show, calling it a “veritable unauthorized 2020 knock-off” of her musical stage play “Soul Kittens Cabaret,” which came to DVD in 2011. Does she have a case?
Gilbert-Daniels is best known as a ’90s R&B star from the Grammy-nominated group Brownstone. She has since launched Women In Reality Film Media and became a successful producer for shows like TV One’s R&B Divas and BET Her’s From The Bottom Up. Gilbert-Daniels has reason to believe Lionsgate was inspired by her musical because her entertainment attorney Leroy Bobbit pitched a TV musical drama based on “Soul Kittens Cabaret” to Lionsgate CEO in 2014. According to the suit, Feltheimer received two copies of her script and the “SKC” DVD.
“During the Lionsgate SKC Pitch, Feltheimer expressed enthusiasm and interest in scripting ‘SKC’ as a musical drama series for Lionsgate and even stated that he loved the character named ‘Tata Burlesque,”” the court documents state. “Feltheimer further explained that he enjoyed reading scripts and would read the script over the weekend, share it with the Lionsgate team, and follow up with Bobbit.”
However, the suit claims Lionsgate ghosted them and never got back to them about developing the series. P-Valley creator Katori Hall based the Starz show on her 2015 play “P*ssy Valley,” which takes place at the Pynk in Chucalissa, Mississippi. Does this mean she’s also accusing Hall, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, of copying “Soul Kitten Cabaret” for the 2015 play? Hall, executive producer Liz Garcia, and co-producer Patrik-Ian-Polk were all listed as co-defendants who allegedly “knowingly and illegally used Plaintiff’s works to create the ‘P-Valley’ television series.”
In Gilbert-Daniels’ official statement on the lawsuit, she emphasizes that this is a continuation of WIRF Media’s mission to empower minority women creators and protect their intellectual property from exploitation. She also includes a video with dozens of direct comparisons between P-Valley and “Soul Kittens Cabaret.”
The civil suit is seeking actual damages, statutory damages, and a jury trial. While this mess gets even messier in court, fans hope this lawsuit won’t slow down the long-awaited release of P-Valley’s second season.
Celebrities
Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry
The thieves were reportedly a South American burglary crew who smashed Lori and Mossimo’s bedroom window before stealing the ‘Full House’ star’s jewelry box.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli reportedly had $1 million worth of jewelry stolen from their home in Los Angeles. A group of thieves, dressed in black and wearing masks, smashed the couple’s bedroom window and walked off with the Full House star’s box of expensive gems on January 3, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Lori and Mossimo were not home at the time; a housekeeper discovered the home had been burglarized.
Police said they were unsure if Lori and Mossimo were targeted by the criminals or if this was a random heist, per the news source. Officials are said to believe the band of thieves were from South America and may have left the U.S. shortly after the hit. The actress, 57, and fashion designer, 58, reportedly added more security since the invasion.
Lori’s reps told TMZ the Secret Admirer star was thankful no one was home or injured when the incident occurred. They said the death of Lori’s Full House co-star, Bob Saget, put things in perspective for her and she’s not concerned with the loss of something replaceable like jewelry. Losing Bob made it only more clear to Lori that family and friends are what matters most in life.
Hailey Baldwin Rocks Crop Top & Copper Leggings For Workout Session – Photos
Dolphins expected to stick with Tua Tagovailoa, no longer pursue Deshaun Watson
The Chicago Bears interview Nathaniel Hackett for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator.
PHOTOS: Fans Slam RHOSLC Reunion Outfits as “Worst” in Housewives History, Jen Shah Claps Back
Several people trapped after semi-truck overturns on I-44 near Eureka
Viewers share snow pics from across the St. Louis area
Parallel Finance Founder Yubo Ruan Shares Tips To Identify Potential Crypto
Cabaret Copycat? Brownstone Singer Nicci Gilbert Sues ‘P-Valley’ & Starz For Ripping Off Her Strip Club Play
Staff turnover may delay clearing Missouri roads of snow and ice
Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1