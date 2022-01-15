Hailey Baldwin Rocks Crop Top & Copper Leggings For Workout Session – Photos

The wife of Justin Bieber set temperatures soaring as she gave a peek at her toned abs while hitting up the gym.

Work it! Hailey Baldwin proved worthy of her supermodel title as she stepped out in fashion for a workout session. The 25-year-old wife of Justin Bieber was spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles on January 15, and she certainly turned heads in her fitness gear. Rocking a white crop top, Hailey gave onlookers a peek at her toned abs. Her statuesque figure was complimented by the skintight, copper leggings, as she topped off the sporty look with a pair of fresh sneakers. Kendall Jenner’s BFF kept her trademark blonde locks up in a tight bun as she entered the gym, then left them long and loose upon exiting.

The gym outing comes after Hailey spilled the tea about her “spicy” bachelorette party with her pal, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently. “It’s spicy at bachelorette parties,” Hailey said during her YouTube series Who’s In My Bathroom?,, before Rosie chimed in, “I think it’s pretty kinky [at] bachelorette parties.” And Hailey completely agreed. “My bachelorette party was like penis everything,” she exclaimed with a laugh. “It was like d*** straws.”

Meanwhile, Hailey and Justin — Hollywood’s hottest couple — recently celebrated the second anniversary of their wedding, which took place at the lux Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. “Happy anniversary baby. Luv u k. To the moon,” the “Peaches” singer, 27, captioned a throwback snap of the pair from their big day, which he posted on October 1. In return, Hailey shared three adorable photographs of the young couple to commemorate the special milestone.

Although the pair are completely head over heels for each other, their relationship started off a bit uneasy. Hailey and Justin were first spotted out together in Miami in 2015 and soon afterwards took a vacation with Justin’s family to Anguilla. However, the pair called it off only a month later. They reconciled in June 2018, following Justin’s split with his on-again/off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.

With the public now cheering the beautiful couple on, the only thing left in their storybook romance is the news of a baby being on the way! Despite the couple saying they are in no rush to start a family, it won’t stop fans from hoping for a little miracle in the new year!