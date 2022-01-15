Connect with us

Hailey Baldwin Rocks Crop Top & Copper Leggings For Workout Session – Photos

Hailey Baldwin
The wife of Justin Bieber set temperatures soaring as she gave a peek at her toned abs while hitting up the gym.

Work it! Hailey Baldwin proved worthy of her supermodel title as she stepped out in fashion for a workout session. The 25-year-old wife of Justin Bieber was spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles on January 15, and she certainly turned heads in her fitness gear. Rocking a white crop top, Hailey gave onlookers a peek at her toned abs. Her statuesque figure was complimented by the skintight, copper leggings, as she topped off the sporty look with a pair of fresh sneakers. Kendall Jenner’s BFF kept her trademark blonde locks up in a tight bun as she entered the gym, then left them long and loose upon exiting.

Hailey Baldwin stepped out for a fitness session in January 2022. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The gym outing comes after Hailey spilled the tea about her “spicy” bachelorette party  with her pal, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently. “It’s spicy at bachelorette parties,” Hailey said during her YouTube series Who’s In My Bathroom?,, before Rosie chimed in, “I think it’s pretty kinky [at] bachelorette parties.” And Hailey completely agreed. “My bachelorette party was like penis everything,” she exclaimed with a laugh. “It was like d*** straws.”

Meanwhile, Hailey and Justin — Hollywood’s hottest couple — recently celebrated the second anniversary of their wedding, which took place at the lux Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. “Happy anniversary baby. Luv u k. To the moon,” the “Peaches” singer, 27, captioned a throwback snap of the pair from their big day, which he posted on October 1. In return, Hailey shared three adorable photographs of the young couple to commemorate the special milestone.

Hailey Baldwin
Hailey gave a peek at her toned abs in the crop top and leggings ensemble. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Although the pair are completely head over heels for each other, their relationship started off a bit uneasy. Hailey and Justin were first spotted out together in Miami in 2015 and soon afterwards took a vacation with Justin’s family to Anguilla. However, the pair called it off only a month later. They reconciled in June 2018, following Justin’s split with his on-again/off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.

With the public now cheering the beautiful couple on, the only thing left in their storybook romance is the news of a baby being on the way! Despite the couple saying they are in no rush to start a family, it won’t stop fans from hoping for a little miracle in the new year!

 

PHOTOS: Fans Slam RHOSLC Reunion Outfits as "Worst" in Housewives History, Jen Shah Claps Back

January 15, 2022

PHOTOS: Fans Slam RHOSLC Reunion Outfits as "Worst" in Housewives History as Jen Shah Claps Back After She's Compared to Disney Villain
Earlier this week, Bravo unleashed photos from the upcoming Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.

Viewers were taken aback by the castmates’ attire, and expressed concern on social media.

One fan commented, “Was the theme ‘dress your worst’?” Another asked the question, “why Meredith whyyy.”

Someone also expressed, “It’s giving millennial prom,” while another stated, “This might be the worst in ‘Housewives’ history.”

Jen Shah clapped back at a fan who compared her purple-feathered outfit to the villain on Disney’s Emperor’s New Groove.

She retorted, “It was actually @iamcardib but I wouldn’t expect you to know that.”

Following her fraud arrest (which was discussed in a recent Hulu doc), Jen most likely took center stage during the reunion.

Meredith Marks showcased feathers in her Christian Cowen suit, which was also compared to a Cardi B outfit.

Heather Gay’s velvet dress was compared to “mother of the bride,” while Lisa Barlow’s metallic midi was also criticized.

Castmate Whitney Rose compared her own dress to the character Elphaba on “Wicked,” and tweeted, “I’m through accepting limits cause someone says they’re so.”

Despite these distracting ensembles (and the absence of Mary Cosby), Andy Cohen promised the reunion is excellent.

Cabaret Copycat? Brownstone Singer Nicci Gilbert Sues 'P-Valley' & Starz For Ripping Off Her Strip Club Play

January 15, 2022

Cabaret Copycat? Brownstone Singer Nicci Gilbert Sues 'P-Valley' & Starz For Ripping Off Her Strip Club Play
Is this strip club lane big enough for the both of them?

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

While fans can’t wait to go back down in the valley where the girls get naked, P-Valley’s drama went from the locker room to a real-life courtroom. The Wrap reports that Nicole Gilbert-Daniels filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Lionsgate Entertainment and Starz for the hit show, calling it a “veritable unauthorized 2020 knock-off” of her musical stage play “Soul Kittens Cabaret,” which came to DVD in 2011. Does she have a case?

Gilbert-Daniels is best known as a ’90s R&B star from the Grammy-nominated group Brownstone. She has since launched Women In Reality Film Media and became a successful producer for shows like TV One’s R&B Divas and BET Her’s From The Bottom Up. Gilbert-Daniels has reason to believe Lionsgate was inspired by her musical because her entertainment attorney Leroy Bobbit pitched a TV musical drama based on “Soul Kittens Cabaret” to Lionsgate CEO in 2014. According to the suit, Feltheimer received two copies of her script and the “SKC” DVD.

“During the Lionsgate SKC Pitch, Feltheimer expressed enthusiasm and interest in scripting ‘SKC’ as a musical drama series for Lionsgate and even stated that he loved the character named ‘Tata Burlesque,”” the court documents state. “Feltheimer further explained that he enjoyed reading scripts and would read the script over the weekend, share it with the Lionsgate team, and follow up with Bobbit.”

However, the suit claims Lionsgate ghosted them and never got back to them about developing the series. P-Valley creator Katori Hall based the Starz show on her 2015 play “P*ssy Valley,” which takes place at the Pynk in Chucalissa, Mississippi. Does this mean she’s also accusing Hall, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, of copying “Soul Kitten Cabaret” for the 2015 play? Hall, executive producer Liz Garcia, and co-producer Patrik-Ian-Polk were all listed as co-defendants who allegedly “knowingly and illegally used Plaintiff’s works to create the ‘P-Valley’ television series.”

In Gilbert-Daniels’ official statement on the lawsuit, she emphasizes that this is a continuation of WIRF Media’s mission to empower minority women creators and protect their intellectual property from exploitation. She also includes a video with dozens of direct comparisons between P-Valley and “Soul Kittens Cabaret.”

The civil suit is seeking actual damages, statutory damages, and a jury trial. While this mess gets even messier in court, fans hope this lawsuit won’t slow down the long-awaited release of P-Valley’s second season.

 

 

 

Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry

January 15, 2022

Lori Loughlin
The thieves were reportedly a South American burglary crew who smashed Lori and Mossimo’s bedroom window before stealing the ‘Full House’ star’s jewelry box.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli reportedly had $1 million worth of jewelry stolen from their home in Los Angeles. A group of thieves, dressed in black and wearing masks, smashed the couple’s bedroom window and walked off with the Full House star’s box of expensive gems on January 3, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Lori and Mossimo were not home at the time; a housekeeper discovered the home had been burglarized.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, seen here in 2020, reportedly had their home burglarized on January 3, 2022. (Matthew Healey/UPI/Shutterstock)

Police said they were unsure if Lori and Mossimo were targeted by the criminals or if this was a random heist, per the news source. Officials are said to believe the band of thieves were from South America and may have left the U.S. shortly after the hit. The actress, 57, and fashion designer, 58, reportedly added more security since the invasion.

Lori’s reps told TMZ the Secret Admirer star was thankful no one was home or injured when the incident occurred. They said the death of Lori’s Full House co-star, Bob Saget, put things in perspective for her and she’s not concerned with the loss of something replaceable like jewelry. Losing Bob made it only more clear to Lori that family and friends are what matters most in life.

Meanwhile, Lori and Mossimo have been enjoying their freedom since their jail sentences ended. The couple had been imprisoned after they plead guilty to several charges associated with using the services of William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, accepted to the University of Southern California. One of the scams included the parents paying $500,000 to pass their daughters off as athletic recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither competitively rowed before.During her August 2020 court appearance, Loughlin agreed to the prison sentence and to pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli was slapped with five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

 

