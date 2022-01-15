News
Hot chicken chain fires up fourth location near Union Station
A local hot chicken brand is blazing a new trail.
Blazing Bird, which has locations in Arvada, Englewood and Fort Collins, is opening a new restaurant at 1920 17th St. in downtown Denver near Union Station, according to signs on the property.
The restaurant first opened in February 2020 at 12368 W. 64th Ave. in Arvada, then added a second location in Fort Collins in October last year. Its third opened at 2950 S. Broadway in Englewood this past December.
Owner Artem Muradyan is a pharmacist who had always wanted to work in hospitality, and decided to bring Nashville’s hot chicken sandwich to Colorado, according to previous coverage.
Muradyan did not respond to a request for comment.
Blazing Bird serves hot chicken in sandwiches, tacos and burritos, as well as mac and cheese and fries. It has six levels of heat for its sauce.
The 2,400-square-foot restaurant near Union Station was previously home to Teriyaki Madness. The fast-casual Asian chain closed its corporate store in June last year, citing the surrounding homeless population as a driving factor.
Blazing Bird competes with several hot chicken joints in the Denver area, including Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has a location nearby at 1615 Platte St. in LoHi, Music City Hot Chicken, Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken, The Budlong Hot Chicken, Birdcall and Chicken Rebel to name a few.
News
Vail Resorts reports skier visits are down for start of the season
Vail Resorts reported Friday that its skier visits at its North American resorts from the beginning of the season through Jan. 2 are down 1.7% from the prior year, and down 18.3% compared to the same period in the 2019-2020 season.
Season-to-date total lift ticket revenue, including an allocated portion of season pass revenue for each applicable period, was up 25.9% compared to the prior year and down 4.6% compared to the 2019-2020 season.
Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch, in the company release, said that this season’s metrics are outpacing the prior year, as expected, due to the greater impact of COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions during the 2020-2021 season.
She also acknowledged that challenging early-season conditions that led to delayed openings and limited terrain offerings across North America hurt the company’s bottom line for the current season through Jan. 2.
Read the full story from our partner at vaildaily.com.
News
How Discord, born from an obscure game, became a social hub for young people
By Kellen Browning, The New York Times Company
In 2015, Jason Citron, a computer programmer, was struggling to break through in the video game industry. The new multiplayer game he had created with his development studio, Hammer & Chisel, was not catching on.
So Citron engineered an abrupt about-face. He laid off his company’s game developers, turned the game’s chatting feature into its sole product and gave it a mysterious name — Discord.
“I think at the time we had maybe six users,” Citron said. “It wasn’t clear that it was going to work.”
At first, Discord was only popular with other gamers. But more than six years later, driven in part by the pandemic, it has exploded into the mainstream. While adults working from home flocked to Zoom, their children were downloading Discord to socialize with other young people through text and audio and video calls in groups known as servers.
The platform has more than 150 million active users each month — up from 56 million in 2019 — with nearly 80% logging in from outside North America. It has expanded from gamers to music aficionados, students and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
In September, Discord, which is based in San Francisco, said it was raising $500 million in funding, valuing the company at $14.7 billion, according to PitchBook, a market data provider. It more than doubled its workforce in 2021, to about 650 people.
Discord’s evolution into a mainstream tool has been an unexpected twist in Citron’s career. Citron, 37, said he grew up playing video games on Long Island, nearly failed to graduate from Full Sail University in Florida because he spent so much time playing World of Warcraft and went on his first date with his future wife at an arcade.
“So many of my best memories came from those experiences, so my whole career has been about giving other people the power to create those kinds of moments in their lives,” he said.
Before Discord, he ran a social gaming network, OpenFeint, which he sold in 2011 to a Japanese gaming company GREE for $104 million. Citron was considered by others in the gaming community to be innovative because he tried to keep gamers’ attentions through social interactions with their friends, a new strategy in the nascent mobile gaming market.
“At least he tries to put something new into the market,” said Serkan Toto, a gaming analyst in Japan, adding that Citron’s reputation was “like a geek, in a good sense.”
Now, Citron finds himself running a prominent communications platform, a shift that he described as “surprising and wonderful and humbling.”
Discord is split into servers — essentially a series of chat rooms similar to the workplace tool Slack — which facilitate casual, free-flowing conversations about gaming, music, memes and everyday life. Some servers are large and open to the public; others are invitation-only.
The service doesn’t have ads. It makes money through a subscription service that gives users access to features like custom emoji for $5 or $10 per month. Discord also began experimenting in December with allowing some users to charge for access to their server, up to $100 a month, of which the company takes a 10% cut.
Discord made more than $100 million in revenue last year, according to a person familiar with the company’s finances who was not allowed to discuss it publicly, but company officials would not say whether it was profitable.
The company’s biggest shift occurred early in the pandemic. In June 2020, Citron and his co-founder and chief technology officer, Stanislav Vishnevskiy, wrote a blog post acknowledging that Discord had moved beyond video games and was working to become more accessible to all. Months earlier, the company had changed its motto from “Chat for gamers” to “A new way to chat with your communities and friends,” a nod to its wider audience.
That transition has come with growing pains. Discord has faced the same thorny questions as other social media companies about regulating speech, safeguarding against harassment and keeping young people safe.
Discord allows people to chat using fake names, and the task of ensuring that people follow its community standards is largely left up to the organizers of individual Discord servers. That gives the platform a “Lord of the Flies” feel, with groups of young people forming online societies and deciding their own rules.
In 2017, white nationalists gathered in far-right Discord servers to plan the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Discord executives, despite being aware that white nationalists were on the platform, did not ban them until after the rally had taken place, according to New York Times reporting.
In the aftermath, the company got more serious about content moderation. Citron said about 15% of the company’s employees work on trust and safety. The company began publishing biannual transparency reports in 2019 and bars those under 13 from Discord.
In its most recent report, Discord said it had received more than 400,000 reports of misbehavior between January and June, with about one-third related to harassment, and had banned more than 470,000 accounts and 43,000 servers.
The company’s efforts have not stopped frequent problems. People interviewed for this story, including some who were 11 or 12 years old, said they knew of many underage Discord users. And an internet search for eating disorder communities on Discord, for instance, revealed dozens of servers, some explicitly encouraging people to develop eating disorders, a violation of Discord’s community guidelines.
The company said it takes “immediate action” when it encounters violations like underage users or inappropriate content.
Many say they joined Discord for more wholesome reasons, such as connecting with friends. The largest public servers, such as ones devoted to discussions of Minecraft or anime, have hundreds of thousands of members. They can be chaotic, with colorful memes, profanity and inside jokes.
Others are intended only for people who know each other in real life or share a particular interest. Some have strict rules prohibiting profanity, graphic content or discussions of politics. Server owners can deputize moderators to enforce the rules.
Clement Leveau, 21, has a powerful role on Discord: the owner of Kanye, a server hosting discussions of the eponymous artist, music, pop culture and other topics with more than 58,000 members.
Leveau, a New York City college student, wields ultimate authority, with the power to appoint moderators and imprison people who break community rules in a solitary confinement channel known as jail. He said that he tries to “let people be silly, have a place to unwind,” but that he does not tolerate hate speech or bullying. Because of the isolation caused by the pandemic, Leveau said, the bonds people have formed on Discord have become crucial.
Former Discord employees, investors and game industry observers say Citron has remained uncompromising in his vision for Discord as an independent company as it has grown.
Joost van Dreunen, a New York University professor who studies the business of video games, said staying independent would befit Citron’s tight control over the company, which has seen some high-ranking executives depart in recent years.
Regarding turnover at Discord, the company said that its rapid growth had caused some parts of its business to change “dramatically” in a short period of time, which sometimes meant the “skills and the scope of work we need with our leadership team also changed just as quickly.”
Earlier this year, Discord held deal talks with Microsoft about an acquisition that could have topped $10 billion, according to people briefed on the talks who were not authorized to speak about it publicly. The deal did not go through. (Microsoft declined to comment.)
Citron repeatedly declined to comment on conversations with other companies, saying only that Discord gets “a lot of interest.” He would not say whether he was considering taking the company public, but he said “there’s only a few ways that these kinds of things play out.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
News
“Spacing here was a problem“: Closely built homes helped Marshall firestorm spread, researchers say
SUPERIOR – Too many houses built too close together on the tinder-dry high plains between Denver and Boulder led to the record Marshall firestorm losses topping $1 billion, insurance industry researchers found this week as they sifted through ashes and charred ruins.
They were beginning an investigation, similar to work done after previous ruinous fires, including the 2012 Waldo Canyon fire west of Colorado Springs and the 2018 fire that destroyed nearly 19,000 structures in Paradise, California. Their industry Insurance Institute for Building and Home Safety is developing a science of how fires burn through communities and what can survive as climate warming intensifies.
“Spacing here was a problem, “ research engineer Faraz Hedayati said as he probed gaps less than 10 feet wide between former houses where radiant heat helped flames spread.
Another problem was proximity to native vegetation — grasslands where record high temperatures and drought had created conditions where, with human ignition and high winds, the firestorm spread rapidly from Marshall into suburban-built Superior and Louisville, research engineer Dan Gorham said.
“This is an ecosystem evolved to have fire. We need to learn to live with that,” Gorham said, pointing to the grasslands between Superior and Boulder. “We need to build with an understanding that this is an ecosystem that needs fire.”
Devastated homeowners stood in ash and ruins, masked to reduce their inhalation of toxic metallic fumes from burned appliances, as the industry team roved through this Sycamore development where construction took off in the 1990s. They shared accounts of what happened on Dec. 30 and embraced the idea of boosting resilience for the future.
“I definitely want to build back better. I want to know the right way,” said Jonathan Vigh, 44, an atmospheric scientist who fled with wife and two children as reddish-hued smoke from the immediately adjacent grasslands billowed toward their house. A few asphalt shingles from their roof endured, and a pear tree planted in 2015 survived, but a cedar fence apparently functioned as a wick and the destruction was total.
A neighboring house sat less than 10 feet away. And Vigh was conducting an investigation of his own, wearing a respirator and plastic white overalls, searching for a computer hard drive that contained family photos. He found it in basement foundations, hunched over it, only to see it had burned too much and that those images were lost.
He’s now wondering whether the owner of that adjacent house might be willing to sell so that greater spacing would be possible for his family in the future. “If he chooses not to rebuild, I would think about buying his property,” Vigh said.
A renewed Colorado push for “hardening,” now in suburbs as well as mountain forest developments, is gaining traction in the aftermath of this most-costly climate-induced inferno in state history. The Marshall firestorm destroyed 1,084 structures and damaged at least 149 more, including a Super Target store where wind-whipped embers found organic material on the roof.
“This could be a model re-build for us to get to a fire-safe community,” said Carole Walker, director of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association and a member of the Colorado Fire Commission tasked by Gov. Jared Polis with addressing wildfire risks.
“We will be starting from scratch.”
The question is what hardening would entail. A fire safety push for lower-density housing would collide with a push by some planners and developers toward higher-density “mixed-use” communities. Population growth in Colorado and other parts of the arid West has led some planners to encourage housing “units” clustered tightly like integrated circuits and surrounded by native vegetation that requires less water than lawns and parks.
Closer spacing and vegetation management for fire protection could clash with water conservation and other long-term objectives, said Molly Mowery, director of the Community Wildfire Planning Center, a nonprofit that guides town officials.
Looking at limits on growth opens “a huge can of worms,” Mowery said, anticipating that boosting fire resilience will require balancing climate warming preparedness measures. “There’s not going to be a solution that satisfies everything.”
The insurance industry researchers determined that the Marshall firestorm, as it spread from grasslands into houses, accelerated because flames found abundant fuel and radiant heat ignited closely-packed structures, adding to the ignitions from wind-whipped embers.
“Conflagration happens when you get that proximity,” Roy Wright, chief executive of the insurance institute, said Thursday as his team began their investigation.
Spacing closer than 12 feet favors fire, researchers have established, and gaps between homes of 50 feet or more are advisable, Wright said. “Dispersion is one way to eliminate the domino effect” and with greater spacing “you would not have had so many structures lost.”
Re-making Colorado suburbs to endure worsening fires also will require clearing buffers at least five feet wide and “impeccably” bare, Wright said, along with screens on vents and retro-fitting with non-flammable roofing, siding and vegetation. Well-watered green lawns are less likely to burn than native grasses, he said.
And the mulch that residents increasingly use to help plants endure as temperatures rise “is like spreading match sticks around your home.”
Insurance industry officials also recommended a rethinking of the “Wildland Urban Interface” concept that Colorado officials have used in mapping urban development as it increases in forests to prioritize fire protection.
“We’ve got to start imagining what we see here as probable …..,” Wright said. “We have too narrow a view of where the wildlife risk is.”
Colorado public safety officials have focused in recent years on ramping up state capabilities to rapidly suppress wildfires in forests. But now as the climate warms they face increased winter grassfires. And the aggressive forest fire suppression has led to overly dense forests primed to burn. Some members of the state fire commission are talking more about land use and improved defenses for enduring worse fires, which they see as inevitable as temperatures warm over at least the next 20 years.
Colorado and much of the West is locked in a cycle “of escalating catastrophes,” Walker said.
Insurers across the state increasingly will require vegetation-free buffers around homes, asphalt-shingle or metal roofs, screened-off vents and other defenses, Walker said.
“The science tells us that with most wildfires there’s a lot you can do to put the odds in your favor,” she said. “With the escalating fires, it will become an issue of insurance availability and affordability. …. Insurance is going to require you to make your home safer. You will likely pay a higher rate if your risk is higher.”
