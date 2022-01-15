Connect with us

News

How Mac Jones and the Patriots offense can lead the way to an upset over the Bills

Published

39 seconds ago

on

How Mac Jones and the Patriots offense can lead the way to an upset over the Bills
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The Patriots might be headed into their Wild Card round matchup with the Bills not having the advantage at quarterback, but that doesn’t mean rookie Mac Jones can’t lead an effective offense and carry out a game plan to upset the favored Bills in Round 3.

He doesn’t necessarily have to beat Josh Allen in a passing contest. Jones just has to play a clean game within the context of the Patriots offense.

“It’s a new week. It’s a new day. We just have to try and stick to what we know and understand what they have over there,” Jones said Wednesday. “We have the utmost respect for them. I think the other times are the other times and this is a new opportunity for both teams.”

The Bills finished the regular season with the top-rated defense, and were at the forefront of most of the important statistical categories, finishing first in fewest passing yards allowed (163 per game), fewest TD passes (12), and opponent passer rating (65.3).

“They don’t have a lot of issues or anything like that. They’re pretty good all around. Really good all around,” said Jones. “They have experience, so that’s one thing. They played a lot of snaps together as a group, not only this year against us and all that, but as a whole.

“Like I said, it’s going to take 60 minutes and they have a great coach over there, too. They understand what they need to do. We just have to go out there and do what we need to do.”

Here’s how Jones and the Patriots offense can upset the Bills:

1. Go no huddle

Yes, the Patriots have played the Bills twice already, and yes, they have a pretty good handle on the offense, and what offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels likes to call for his rookie quarterback.

So it’s time to throw in a bit of a wrinkle.

Why not have Jones run the no-huddle right from the start.

It makes sense from a number of different angles. First, the Pats can’t afford to get behind. They need to start fast.

Plus, Jones has done a good job in the hurry-up late in games. So why not flip the script? Get the Bills off-balance, and get Jones in a rhythm right away.

It’s not outside of the box where McDaniels is concerned.

“We’re hard at work right now trying to put together the best plan we can, and hopefully we have a good week of practice and preparation so we can go out there and play fast and aggressive on Saturday night,” he said during the week.

2. Win in the trenches

For the offense to have a chance to put points up on the board against the Bills elite defense, the offensive line has to dominate in the trenches, much like they did in the first game. The boys up front need to be physical, punish the Bills defensive line and trigger their ground game.

In other words, Bully Ball has to be alive and well in Buffalo.

“We’re going to need to do a good job in the running game of denying penetration and trying to keep the line of scrimmage clean, so we can get the backs into the defense,” said McDaniels.

It’s been no secret all year, the run game is the lifeblood of the offense. Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden need their friends up front to pave the way.

3. Avoid long down and distances

The Bills are especially daunting and challenging for offenses, and quarterbacks in particular, by disguising their intentions on throwing downs.

Last week against the Jets, the Bills run-blitzed early on almost every first down. Former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia was at that game, and said Zach Wilson had no chance after that in long-yardage situations. If the Patriots always have to throw on second and third down, Jones will similarly be cooked.

That was one of the major factors in the second game, won by the Bills.

“Not unlike Bill (Belichick), Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier are going to disguise and take things away from you,” Scarnecchia told the Herald Thursday, “then all of a sudden you’re back there pumping your arm, and by that point, the posse’s already coming over the hill ready for the slaughter.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

OBF: The heat is on Bill Belichick on freezing night in Buffalo

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Guregian: No need to pump the brakes on the Patriots. They’re for real.
google news

The weather forecast says it will be 6 degrees when the Patriots and Bills begin their Wild Card playoff game at 8:15 p.m. inside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The “feels-like” temperature for those frozen souls in the stands will be 2.

It was upgraded from 1 earlier Friday.

Shirts, sobriety and sanity are optional.

There’s been much reminiscing about the 1980s of late. Sky-high inflation. Talk of war with Russia. Astronomical gas prices. Shoulder pads. They’re all back. And all harbingers of the “Yuppie Decade.”

But think less “Big Chill” and more “Beverly Hills Cop” when it comes to the Patriots tonight. Glenn Frey helped score the soundtrack of the 1980s. “The Heat Is On” was his theme song for the BHC trilogy. It triggers a Pavlovian response for anyone who was old enough to remember when Bill Belichick was the Giants defensive coordinator.

And like so many other fragments of the 1980s that have resurfaced of late, there will be a “Beverly Hills Cop 4” sometime in the next year or two.

Tonight, the heat is on Bill Belichick. We don’t expect much fire from the frigid State Run Media throng on hand to chronicle tonight’s hostilities. That’s no real surprise. The bravest reporter since Edward R. Murrow was being bombed in London asked Belichick about his New Year’s resolution after the Patriots lost Round 2 to the Bills on Dec. 26. She was widely ridiculed for failing to follow the script.

Belichick doesn’t have Axel Foley in tonight’s script to save his backside. If the crusty Patriots coach isn’t careful, he may fall for the banana in the tailpipe. Or Josh Allen throwing for 300 yards and running for another 75.

Belichick has been cryogenically inoculated from talk of “failure” this season by too many. His reputation is perfectly preserved right next to Ted’s Head. When it comes to being vaccinated against critical analysis, Belichick has 20 million boosters throughout Patriots Nation. He’s got the Greek and Latin alphabets covered.

The Patriots spent just one year in non-playoff purgatory after the departure of Tom Brady. Most teams disappear into NFL Middle Earth or worse when their “franchise” QB exits. The Denver Broncos, for example, will be hiring their third head coach since winning Super Bowl 50 this offseason. They’ve used 11 different starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning retired ahead of the 2016 season.

Shouldn’t showing up in the postseason be good enough for these Patriots?

No.

Especially after a year in which the entire organization was given a pass for letting Brady (and Gronk) find the Fountain of Youth in Florida.

No.

Not after a season of nothing but excuses instead of results.

No.

Not when Tom Brady is winning Super Bowls in Tampa Bay.

Not for the Patriots. Not for Belichick.

I’m old enough to remember when “good enough” was never “good enough” for the Patriots. Hell, I’m also old enough to remember having to listen to the 2-14 Patriots on the radio because their home games were blacked out.

It’s not surprising the Patriots finished 10-7. That was in line with many predictions. The team’s projected win total was 9.5 games at most sportsbooks before the season. An excess of sloppy play, crucial penalties, defensive meltdowns and inexplicable mistakes prevented this team from winning the AFC East as much as any mythical wall surrounding its rookie quarterback.

Belichick leads a roster into the postseason that he has created from the first to 53rd spot fully in his image. This is Belichick’s team far more than any other Patriots team he has ever coached. There is literal Belichick DNA sprinkled across the team’s coaching staff. The presence of Brady has been fully exorcized. “Gronk” remains a four-letter word inside the walls of One Patriot Place. Alex Guerrero has gone the way of Alex Jones.

Belichick even plucked his future franchise QB from the Patriots Class AAA team in Tuscaloosa. (Don’t worry, they have another Class AAA affiliate in Athens.) The Patriots loaded up this offseason, guaranteeing $163 million for free agents like Matt Judon, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Jalen Mills, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. Thankfully, all that money wasn’t just for this season.

Belichick, unlike his mentor and former boss Bill Parcells, was allowed to shop for the groceries, hire the cook and build the kitchen.

But Chef Bill can’t burn the dessert. Not this time. He needs instead to whip up a winning recipe that could beat Bobby Flay and Sean McVay.

A first-round playoff game should not matter this much. But this one does. The Patriots have not won a postseason contest since Super Bowl 53. In the intervening 1,077 days, no team from Boston has captured a championship. The longest big-league title drought in New England since the chasm between Celtics Banner 16 and Super Bowl 36 becomes official in the next couple of weeks. Whether the Patriots manage to win Super Bowl 56 or not.

It is neither rational nor reasonable to believe this Patriots team can gain a championship this season. It would require perfection through four games, with likely all of them on the road. It remains more not than probable.

But winning in the Wild Card round should never be the stuff of fable and fantasy.

Not for New England. Not for Belichick.

Even if Brady’s only been gone for one year.

Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at bsperos1@gmail.com. 

google news
Continue Reading

News

Ask Amy: Friend worries about pandemic’s toxic effect

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
google news

Dear Amy: I am very concerned about a former co-worker.

I met “Gerry” two years ago when we were on the same project team.

Gerry was a funny person and has been very open about her mental health struggles.

After the project ended, we went our separate ways, but continued to follow each other on Instagram.

When the pandemic hit, Gerry would discuss how tough the lockdowns were, and we would share different recipes etc.

Now with the rise of the Omicron variant, I believe that she has completely spiraled into a dark rabbit hole.

On Instagram, she would constantly post photos and link the usernames of local politicians, calling them Nazis because of restrictions.

I reached out to Gerry to see if she needed someone to talk to, but I just got chewed out and called a “privileged b***h.” Additionally, there was an onslaught of insults aimed at my family, that I won’t repeat here.

It has been a few weeks since then, and I have stopped following her Instagram account. However, another mutual friend mentioned to me that Gerry’s posts are getting worse — so much worse that she was written up at work for a particularly bad one.

I am not sure if I should reach out again and offer her a friendly shoulder to cry on, or if I should cut my losses and let her sit in the mess she is creating for herself.

Your advice?

google news
Continue Reading

News

Sainted & Tainted: Special regard for great care in this climate of Covid

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Sainted & Tainted: Special regard for great care in this climate of Covid
google news

Sainted

It seems like every article written about health care personnel in the last two years talks about staff burnout and frustration. Well, in the last month alone, I have had four experiences at St John’s hospital with staff whose care was outstanding.

I’d like to commend the staff in the Emergency Room, Cardiac Special Care, the Cath Lab and the staff on Nursing Station P3. The care I received, especially from  Dr. Thomas Johnson,  Dr. Carmelo Panetta, and the nurses under the leadership of Susan Fangel, vice president, chief nursing officer, was clinically outstanding and extremely compassionate.

I never met one staff person who was “burned out” or frustrated, and, in this climate of Covid and staff shortages (and staff who I’m sure ARE feeling burned out) this deserves special recognition. Thank you to the Sainted Staff at St John’s Hospital.

Barbara MacIntyre, Roseville

 

Sainted

A huge “Sainted” to the two gals who raced over to help when they saw the difficulty my friend was having in stepping up onto the sidewalk outside of Great Clips in Vadnais Heights one recent morning.

We were headed to the salon so my friend, who recently had a stroke that severely weakened her left arm, could get her hair shampooed and cut for the first time since leaving a rehab center.

Despite my support and lifting, she wasn’t able to scale the curb.

Spotting our dilemma, the two “saints” raced toward us, offering their assistance. In a matter of seconds, my friend was whisked up onto the sidewalk, and the gals went their separate ways.

While we thanked them profusely, they deserve being sainted.

Rose Jones, Little Canada

 

Tainted

To the Minnesota Wild and the Winter Classic for not including the Minnesota Whitecaps in anything during your pregame ceremonies.

You had Gopher hockey players drop a puck, high school hockey players drop a puck, two basketball players drop a puck, one who is an alumni of the Wolves and of course the Minnesota Twins alumni. Why wasn’t any Whitecap player invited to drop a puck? Then to hear the media and their family members were offered to skate on the rink Sunday? Would have been nice to offer the Whitecaps some ice time.

Jean Anderson, North Saint Paul

 

Sainted

On Christmas Day my husband and I were alone.  We decided to have our main meal at Mongolian Barbecue in Stillwater. We requested two senior meals. We were passed a card that stated, “We hope this small gift brightens your day.” This was a gift from River Valley Christian Church of Lake Elmo. This happened to us in 2019 also from the same place, same church, and we were thankful. But for it to happen again this year, we must say how thankful we are to receive this special blessing as seniors being alone on Christmas Day.

Kathy Petersen, Oak Park Heights

google news
Continue Reading

Trending