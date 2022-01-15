January Proves Turbulent For Investors But NFT And GameFi Seems To Be Eating Good

NFTs existed prior to 2021, but it was last year that digital art exploded in the blockchain space, and digital artists shone in the NFT spotlight. While the crypto world became an exciting place to be, a new generation of NFT artists entered the world’s largest artistic movement to date.
Crypto investors are having a difficult time in January 2022, as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies continues to fluctuate wildly. Some have blamed the drop on the Federal Reserve’s recent announcement of additional rate hikes, as well as political unrest in Kazakhstan, which drastically reduced Bitcoin’s hash rate. The price of Bitcoin fell below $42,000 on January 14 as traders hoped for bullish signals.
It appears that while the crypto market continues to struggle, the NFT space is witnessing incredible surge in trading volumes and interest.
NFT & GameFi In Sweet Month
A new report has shown that NFT and GameFi transactions continued to rise despite falling crypto prices. The report by Dappradar noted that “the number of UAW connected to Ethereum NFT DApps has grown by 43% since Q3 2021,” according to the research. The money generated by NFT trading increased from $10.7 billion in Q3 2021 to $11.9 billion in the first ten days of 2022, according to the research. This rise could also be attributed to recent advancements in the NFT arena, such as the establishment of the LooksRare marketplace.
“Blockchain games continue to be widely used,” according to the report, noting that they “represent 52% of the industry’s usage.” The case for blockchain games to continue developing during 2022 has been enhanced by expanding metaverse technologies and the growing success of the play-to-earn model.
Data from Dune Analytics revealed OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace, generated approximately $2.7 billion in volume in the first half of January, on track to beat the $3.4 billion high it set in August.
OpenSea had its highest single-day volume of $261 million dollars on January 9. So far in January, OpenSea has surpassed $150 million in trade volume on a daily basis.
OpenSea daily volume on Ethereum. Source: Dune Analytics
Mason Nystrom, a senior research analyst at Messari, believes the NFT market is in a better position than recent cryptocurrency price moves suggest.
Nystrom noted that:
“The cryptomarkets are fairly correlated – the market tends to rise and fall with Bitcoin. This has made it surprisingly interesting over the recent downturn as the NFT market has continued to increase in volumes. OpenSea has recorded $2.3 billion in NFT volume in January so far, on pace to break its monthly volume record if volumes continue.”
Market Reflects Growing Interest
During this market downturn, Chinese consumers have shown a growing interest in NFTs and blockchain gaming, which aligns with recent Chinese announcements that the government will begin building its own non-crypto NFT. “China is now the country with the most extensive user base…increasing 166 percent from the numbers registered in November,” according to DappRadar’s research.
Crypto Market Cap Stands at $2 trillion. Source: TradingView
Despite the near-term volatility that NFTs may experience as a result of current market conditions, the nature of these digital assets may lead to a decoupling of prices within crypto marketplaces.
Despite the fact that the United States is currently ranked second in terms of overall traffic, the country added 175,000 new members to the NFT ecosystem, representing a 38 percent increase. This is due in part to a rise in interest among younger audiences, as Millennials and Generation Z begin to account for a larger share of traffic.
Featured Image from Unsplash | Charts by Dune Analytics, and TradingView
There was no mention of a release date for Block's system.
Jack Dorsey, announced his retirement in November as CEO of Twitter.
Co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, announced his retirement in November to focus more on his digital payments company as it grows into the crypto space. For Block Inc’s newly rebranded company to grow beyond its payment industry and into new technologies like blockchain, chief executive officer Jack Dorsey said in a tweet on Thursday.
According to Dorsey’s tweets, Block’s hardware and software teams will freely cooperate with the cryptocurrency community outside of San Francisco to design a mining system that anybody can utilize. In October, the bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for people and companies globally was being considered by Dorsey and Block, previously Square. Thomas Templeton, Block’s general manager of hardware, detailed the company’s ambitions for the mining system in a series of tweets on Thursday.
Templeton tweeted:
“We want to make mining more distributed and efficient in every way, from buying, to set up, to maintenance, to mining. We’re interested because mining goes far beyond creating new bitcoin. We see it as a long-term need for a future that is fully decentralized and permissionless.”
Bitcoin Mining Widely Accessible
There was no mention of a release date for Block’s system. Block is also working on a cryptocurrency wallet using the same open cooperation. Block aims to reduce the bottleneck caused by an inefficient mining process by making the hardware needed to mine BTC more widely accessible.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $43,027.00 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,858,831,960 USD. Bitcoin is up 0.37% in the last 24 hours.
Most of last year’s crimes were committed by the Lazarus Group.
The United States has imposed sanctions on the organization.
According to a new analysis, one of the most profitable years in the history of North Korean cybercrime was 2021, with about $400 million worth of cryptocurrencies stolen.
There were at least seven separate assaults on investment businesses and central exchanges last year that used a range of techniques, including malware and social engineering. Chainalysis is a service that monitors crypto. An effort was made to take control of “hot” wallets, which are internet-enabled digital wallets, in order to transfer payments to accounts controlled by the DPRK.
The firm mentioned:
“In 2021, only 20% of the stolen funds were bitcoin, whereas 22% were either ERC-20 tokens or altcoins. And for the first time, ether accounted for a majority of the funds stolen at 58%.”
The new thefts show that the severely sanctioned government depends on a network of hackers to help finance its domestic projects. In order to pay for weapons and keep North Korea’s economy afloat, the Kim Jong Un leadership was charged in a previously unreleased UN report.
Expect More Such Attacks
North Koreans have been accused of stealing more than $1.3 billion from banks and businesses throughout the globe and conducting digital heists of crypto by the US Justice Department. Moreover, from 2020 to 2021, the value of hacked crypto rose by 40%.
Cyberattacks carried out by North Korea have taken advantage of a rise in the value of cryptocurrency. More massive crypto heists are expected in 2022 due to the surge in cryptocurrency values and use, which makes digital assets more appealing to criminals.
Most of last year’s crimes were committed by the Lazarus Group, a hacker collective with North Korean ties that were previously implicated in the Sony Pictures attack, according to Chainalysis. The United States has imposed sanctions on the organization.
EGLD bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $59.61.
In Elrond’s (EGLD) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about EGLD to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Elrond Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of EGLD is $200.46 with a 24-hour trading volume of $148,451,568 at the time of writing. However, EGLD has decreased nearly 1.9% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, EGLD has a circulating supply of 20,382,414 EGLD. Currently, EGLD trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, Mandala Exchange, Huobi Global, and FTX.
What is Elrond (EGLD)?
Elrond is a piece of software that aims to incentivize a distributed network of computers to run a smart contract platform with a focus on scalability and low transaction fees. It was founded in 2017 and is supported by Elrond Network, a Malta-based company dedicated to the project’s growth.
Elrond is powered by its own cryptocurrency, EGLD coin, which is used to interact with applications, send transactions, and incentivize network actors. It employs two distinct features: Adaptive State Sharding and Secure Proof-of-Stake (SPoS).
Elrond (EGLD) Price Prediction 2022
Elrond holds the 44th position on CoinGecko right now. EGLD price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
A double bottom pattern describes the change in trend and the rapid change from the previous leading price action. This pattern looks like the letter “W”. A two-touch low is considered a support level.
Currently, EGLD is in the range of $200.74. If the pattern continues, the price of EGLD might reach the resistance level of $540. If the trend reverses, then the price of EGLD may fall to $101.72.
Elrond (EGLD) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of EGLD.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of EGLD.
Resistance Level 1 – $312.04
Resistance Level 2 – $490.49
Support Level 1 – $182.17
Support Level 2 – $101.72
Support Level 3 – $59.6
The charts show that EGLD has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, EGLD might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $490.49.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the EGLD might plummet to almost $59.6, a bearish signal.
Elrond Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of EGLD is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of EGLD lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the EGLD’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, EGLD is in a bearish state. Notably, the EGLD price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of EGLD at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the EGLD is at level 37.20. This means that EGLD is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of EGLD may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Elrond Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Elrond’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Elrond. Currently, EGLD lies in the range of 20.39, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of EGLD. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of EGLD lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, EGLD’s RSI is at 37.20 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of EGLD with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Elrond.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the BTC is moving at the downward trend. But, the recent trend of ETH and EGLD moves in an upward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Elrond network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for EGLD. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Elrond in 2022 is $540. On the other hand, the bearish EGLD price prediction for 2022 is $59.61.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the EGLD ecosystem, the performance of EGLD would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $312.04 very soon. But, it might also reach $550 if the investors believe that EGLD is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Elrond?
Elrond is a blockchain protocol that seeks to provide the fastest transaction speed using sharding.
2. Where can you purchase EGLD?
EGLD has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKEx, Mandala Exchange, Huobi Global, and FTX.
3. Will EGLD reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the EGLD platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Elrond?
On November 23, 2021, EGLD reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $545.64 .
5. Is EGLD a good investment in 2022?
Elrond (EGLD) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of EGLD in the past few months, EGLD is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Elrond (EGLD) reach $550?
Elrond (EGLD) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Elrond (EGLD) will hit $550 soon.
7. What will be the EGLD price by 2023?
Elrond (EGLD) price is expected to reach $600 by 2023.
8. What will be the EGLD price by 2024?
Elrond (EGLD) price is expected to reach $660 by 2024.
9. What will be the EGLD price by 2025?
Elrond (EGLD) price is expected to reach $720 by 2025.
10. What will be the EGLD price by 2026?
Elrond (EGLD) price is expected to reach $800 by 2026.
