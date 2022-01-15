Celebrities
Jersey Shore’s Snooki Claps Back at Andy Cohen For Not Considering Her for RHONJ, Calls Him “Aggressive”
On her podcast, Melissa Gorga revealed Andy Cohen is against hiring Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi for the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Melissa felt the Jersey Shore star was a good fit for the franchise.
In an interview for the Everything Iconic podcast, Snooki addressed Andy’s animosity. When asked if she was on good terms with Andy, she responded, “I always had a good time with him, and we would go on his show and stuff like that.”
“But ever since people bring up me being on the Housewives, he’s just like, ‘Not a chance! Not happening!’” she said.
Snooki didn’t understand why the Bravo host felt this way, and she wondered what she did to cause such remarks.
“I don’t want to be on the Housewives because it’s not my thing,” she said. “Like, the drama and legal s**t. I’m just here to have wine and go home.”
Snooki went on to say, “So, the show’s not for me, but he’s so aggressive about it. He’s just like, ‘No! Never!’ I’m like, ‘All right, calm down.’”
She said she’d only want to film if it was a “cameo here and there.”
Melissa revealed Andy’s message on her On Display podcast: “[Andy] gives her such a hard no. He’s just like, ‘Don’t even say it.’ Whenever I would go to him and be like ‘Hello! She’s married now, she has three kids, she lives around the block. She’s great for this, I think,’ and he just looks at me like ‘No.’ …He is just not having it.”
She also said, “He won’t even accept her for Watch What Happens Live anymore.”
Photos Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency, Shutterstock/Ron Adar, Heidi Gutman/Bravo
OWN Announces Season 5 Of “Ready To Love” Is Bringing The DMV Dating Scene To Your TVs 1/28!
Just as we prepare to bid adieu to the singles of “Ready To Love” from this season in DC, OWN has revealed the first look at the show’s next season which will stay close, with a look at dating life in the DMV/Potomac area!
Host, Tommy Miles is back following a dynamic Season 4 to help a new group of single men and women find love in the DMV area. The new cast of men and women are looking for love from Maryland, Virginia and the D.C. area. With the shift to online dating apps, swiping right, and DMs, the journey to find love has turned into a numbers game. This season, Tommy will guide the singles to find more meaningful and lasting relationships by shifting the focus from quantity to quality, and announcing that there will be only 14 singles to start the journey: seven men and seven women. Every week, the power shifts between the fellas and the ladies as they decide who just isn’t ready to love. But just like the mighty Potomac River, Tommy has twists and turns planned, including surprise blind dates to add NEW SINGLES to the mix. By the end, only the strongest couples will remain to decide whether they are genuinely Ready to Love.
Check out a first look at the season below:
What do you think? Do you think any great matches will be made?
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network debuts season five of its hit dating series “Ready to Love” Friday, January 28th at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST with a new cast and new rules on the one-hour debut. In 2021, Ready to Love was Friday night’s #1 original cable series among African-American women (18+). The show is executive produced by Will Packer, Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.
Here’s a closer look at the singles from “Ready To Love” season 5, their Instagram accounts are linked to each of their names.
Ace, 37
DaKiya, 39
Joi, 41
Precious, 34
Kina, 39
Sabrina, 36
Tiffani, 37
Clifton, 44
Demetrius, 42
Fernando, 34
Laverne, 44
Paul, 48
Tory, 39
Wiley, 32
Hmmmmm some of these picks are interesting to say the least. Is it wrong that we’re already making bets on who will be headed home first?!
Season 5 Premieres Friday, January 28th at 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Maralee Nichols Shares Postpartum Selfie 6 Weeks After Giving Birth To Tristan Thompson’s Son
Maralee Nichols showed off her post-baby body when she posted a selfie in a sports bra & leggings just 6 weeks after giving birth to Tristan Thompson’s son.
Maralee Nichols, 31, just gave birth to her son with Tristan Thompson, 30, six weeks ago, and the fitness model showed off her incredibly toned figure in a new mirror selfie. Maralee posted the new photo from the gym rocking a pair of high-waisted black leggings with white stripes down the sides styled with a super low-cut black sports bra.
The photo was taken from the side, showing off Maralee’s tiny waist and super flat stomach, as she covered her face with her phone. She accessorized her gym look with a pair of black and white sneakers and pin-straight long brown hair. She captioned the photo, “6 weeks postpartum.”
This is not the first time Maralee showed off her post-baby body, in fact, she has been hitting the gym often since giving birth. Just the other day on Jan. 7, she posted another mirror selfie from the gym, this time taken from the front. In the photo, Maralee showed her face which was done up in full glam while her long brown hair was down in waves.
In the photo, you can clearly see her rock-hard, six-pack abs and tiny waist which poked out of the top of her high-waisted hot pink leggings. The two-tone leggings featured white stripes at the knees and she styled them with a tiny cutout white sports bra that was low-cut and had two keyhole cutouts on her chest.
Maralee’s son was born on Dec. 2 and for the past year, there has been a lot of conflict regarding Tristan denying he is the father. However, a paternity test revealed he is in fact the father and he publicly made a statement on social media on Jan. 3 writing, “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”
Smokin’ On That Vaxx Pack? Oregon State Study Shows That Cannabinoids Can Protect You From COVID-19
So, Snoop Dogg, Method Man, Redman, and Curren$y should be safe?
53% of of white women’s former president suggested some WILD stuff to “protect” the American people from the scourge of COVID-19 but a new study conducted by Oregon State University shows that bomb a** weed has far more efficacy than…bleach.
According to Forbes, the research done by OSU concluded that the compounds found in marijuana can help aid in blocking the COVID cells from entering the body. We’re not doctors, we’re just telling what the study says.
The researchers found that two cannabinoid acids commonly found in hemp varietals of cannabis, cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, also known as CBDA, can bind to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. By binding to the spike protein, the compounds can prevent the virus from entering cells and causing infection, potentially offering new avenues to prevent and treat the disease.
Now, before you call your plug and request a quarter-pound of his or her finest cheeba, let’s be clear. Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center in the College of Pharmacy and Linus Pauling Institute, wants to make clear that CANNABINOIDS are the substance that blocks COVID cells, not the THC that gives you the “high” effect.
“These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans,” van Breemen noted. “They have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2. CBDA and CBGA are produced by the hemp plant as precursors to CBD and CBG, which are familiar to many consumers. However, they are different from the acids and are not contained in hemp products.”
Ok, so maybe smoking a little couldn’t hurt but don’t go thinking that hot boxing your car is a way to avoid getting vaccinated.
