Julie Bowen Says She’s ‘Retired From Dating’ But Would Make An Exception For Harry Styles
Julie Bowen is craving some ‘Watermelon Sugar’ from Harry Styles as she said she’d break her own dating rules from him.
Julie Bowen, 51 is shooting her shot with Harry Styles, 27! The Modern Family actress told her former co-star Adam DeVine that she is “very single” while he was guest-hosting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In fact, her dog Gertrude was supposedly her “retirement gift” from “dating.” “I did go on some dates, and this guy was always like, ‘You have to come to my house ’cause I had a dog,’” she explained. “And I was like, ‘I’m getting a dog. That’s the trick, man.’ Now, it’s on my terms. I’m like, ‘You can come. I have a dog. You gotta leave.’ The dog is my gatekeeper.”
Adam challenged her stance against dating by bringing up that he knew she had “a little bit of a crush.” The actress fully came clean, responding, “You’re asking me if I’d come out of [dating] retirement for Harry Styles? Oh, hell yeah. Him? Look at him!” Despite the 24-year age difference, the Happy Gilmore actress isn’t afraid to thirst on the former One Direction band member.
“He’s got that same energy that Twitch does where they’re so gorgeous and sexy, but there’s so much joy that you don’t feel dirty about what’s happening in your pants,” she said of the singer. “He’s just bringing the joy and the light and the Watermelon Sugar. You just feel good about the whole experience.” You can watch the hilarious conversation play out below.
Unfortunately for the comedic actress, the “Adore You” singer is currently dating Olivia Wilde, 27. They were first romantically linked in January 2021, months after her split from Jason Sudeikis. They have been together for around a year now and are reportedly very happy together. The one upside for Julie is that the House actress is ten years his senior so he has a thing for older women.
Harry and Olivia recently split their time between their two families who live across the pond from each other during the holidays, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s mother has reportedly taken quite a liking to the actress and Olivia’s parents are both fans of Harry. The source divulged that Harry’s mother likes that he found himself an “older woman” to have a “serious relationship” with.
RHOC: Heather Dubrow Fires Back at Noella, Says She Was “Late” to Film & Issues Reunion Warning, Noella Responds
Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener are in a full-blown Instagram feud.
After Noella was seen shading Heather on The Real Housewives of Orange County after arriving at her home as she and husband Dr. Terry Dubrow filmed an infomercial by slamming her as a narcissist, Heather lashed out by leaking texts and accusing Noella of trashing her business and character.
But it didn’t end there.
A short time later, Noella accused Heather of making her wait in her car for 45 minutes, forcing her to wait 15 minutes for permission to use the bathroom, and disrespecting her time.
Now, in another Instagram post, Heather is clapping back at her RHOC castmate.
“Not true …. She was late … I have more texts ! See you at the reunion!!!” Heather wrote, along with a waving hand emoji.
Despite the reunion warning, Noella wasn’t scared and encouraged Heather to “keep digging.”
“Wow!! A simple [apology] would have sufficed but keep digging girl,” she wrote in an Instagram Story of her own.
She then shared a screenshot of her schedule for August 14, which confirmed she was supposed to arrive at Heather’s home at 4:00 p.m.
“Did we not learn from the podcast room? I don’t want beef with anyone but if you force me to defend myself I will,” Noella added in a caption.
She then shared a second post on her Story, which included a snippet of an August 14 text message exchange.
“Hi lovey! What’s your eta to [Heather’s]?” someone asked.
And in a series of responses, Noella told the person she was two minutes away at 3:52 p.m. and that she was “calling on the [second] gate” at 3:54 p.m.
In an additional message, Noella wrote, seemingly to Heather, “Let’s get this one out of the way. There are more important things to discuss at the reunion.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Silence On Death Of ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Clint Arlis, 34: ‘ A Tragedy’
Katilyn Bristowe is speaking out about a former potential flame Clint Arlis who was a contestant on Season 11 of ‘The Bachelorette.’
After hearing the shocking news of former Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis‘s death, Kaitlyn Bristowe spoke out on social media to share her feelings about the “tragedy” of his passing. “Alright, this is an Instagram Story I did not think I’d be doing tonight, but Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette, I’m gonna say tragically — he tragically passed at 34 years old,” the reality star said in a video late Thursday.
“I’m not sure what happened, how it happened,” she continued. “All I want to say is from knowing him on the show, even though, you know, things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show to today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person.”
The 36-year-old continued in the video, “From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family. Clint was very well respected in his world, and it is an absolute tragedy of what’s happened.” The news of Clint’s death was first heard from a family friend who coached wrestling at Clint’s alma mater. Clint’s sister also then confirmed the report of his passing on Facebook, not disclosing the cause of death but saying details of the service would be provided at a future date.
“This Instagram Story is literally to just say to anyone who knows him who might follow me that I am so sorry,” Caitlyn concluded in her video. “It’s such a huge loss, and I’m honestly just beside myself with this news.”
Clint went after Kaitlyn’s heart on the show — and even formed a bromance with fellow contestant JJ Lane — but he was eliminated during week three. Kaitlyn ended up getting engaged to Shawn Booth at the end of the season although they went their separate ways three years later. She is currently engaged to Jason Tartick, another Bachelorette star, who was a contestant on Becca Kufrin‘s season in 2018.
Tiffany Haddish Reportedly Arrested For DUI After Falling Asleep While Driving – See Mug Shot
The ‘Girls Trip’ star was pulled over at 4am in Georgia. Police reportedly believe Tiffany had smoked marijuana.
Tiffany Haddish has been arrested and is allegedly facing a DUI charge in Georgia. The Girls Trip actress, 42, was found asleep at the wheel by Peachtree City PD officers around 4am on January 14, according to TMZ. Despite reportedly being booked for driving while under the influence, Tiffany managed to smile for her mug shot, which can be seen here. HollywoodLife has contacted Tiffany’s reps for comment.
The cops were responding to a call regarding a driver who had fallen asleep when they came upon Tiffany’s vehicle turning into a nearby neighborhood street, per the outlet. After pulling the actress over, they arrested her, believing she had smoked marijuana. Tiffany then posted a $1,666 bond and left jail around 6:30 AM, having only spent a few hours in custody, according to records obtained by the news source.
This is a developing story…
