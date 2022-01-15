Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Silence On Death Of ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Clint Arlis, 34: ‘ A Tragedy’

Katilyn Bristowe is speaking out about a former potential flame Clint Arlis who was a contestant on Season 11 of ‘The Bachelorette.’

After hearing the shocking news of former Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis‘s death, Kaitlyn Bristowe spoke out on social media to share her feelings about the “tragedy” of his passing. “Alright, this is an Instagram Story I did not think I’d be doing tonight, but Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette, I’m gonna say tragically — he tragically passed at 34 years old,” the reality star said in a video late Thursday.

“I’m not sure what happened, how it happened,” she continued. “All I want to say is from knowing him on the show, even though, you know, things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show to today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person.”

The 36-year-old continued in the video, “From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family. Clint was very well respected in his world, and it is an absolute tragedy of what’s happened.” The news of Clint’s death was first heard from a family friend who coached wrestling at Clint’s alma mater. Clint’s sister also then confirmed the report of his passing on Facebook, not disclosing the cause of death but saying details of the service would be provided at a future date.

“This Instagram Story is literally to just say to anyone who knows him who might follow me that I am so sorry,” Caitlyn concluded in her video. “It’s such a huge loss, and I’m honestly just beside myself with this news.”

Clint went after Kaitlyn’s heart on the show — and even formed a bromance with fellow contestant JJ Lane — but he was eliminated during week three. Kaitlyn ended up getting engaged to Shawn Booth at the end of the season although they went their separate ways three years later. She is currently engaged to Jason Tartick, another Bachelorette star, who was a contestant on Becca Kufrin‘s season in 2018.