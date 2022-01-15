Celebrities
Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Silence On Death Of ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Clint Arlis, 34: ‘ A Tragedy’
Katilyn Bristowe is speaking out about a former potential flame Clint Arlis who was a contestant on Season 11 of ‘The Bachelorette.’
After hearing the shocking news of former Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis‘s death, Kaitlyn Bristowe spoke out on social media to share her feelings about the “tragedy” of his passing. “Alright, this is an Instagram Story I did not think I’d be doing tonight, but Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette, I’m gonna say tragically — he tragically passed at 34 years old,” the reality star said in a video late Thursday.
“I’m not sure what happened, how it happened,” she continued. “All I want to say is from knowing him on the show, even though, you know, things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show to today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person.”
The 36-year-old continued in the video, “From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family. Clint was very well respected in his world, and it is an absolute tragedy of what’s happened.” The news of Clint’s death was first heard from a family friend who coached wrestling at Clint’s alma mater. Clint’s sister also then confirmed the report of his passing on Facebook, not disclosing the cause of death but saying details of the service would be provided at a future date.
“This Instagram Story is literally to just say to anyone who knows him who might follow me that I am so sorry,” Caitlyn concluded in her video. “It’s such a huge loss, and I’m honestly just beside myself with this news.”
Clint went after Kaitlyn’s heart on the show — and even formed a bromance with fellow contestant JJ Lane — but he was eliminated during week three. Kaitlyn ended up getting engaged to Shawn Booth at the end of the season although they went their separate ways three years later. She is currently engaged to Jason Tartick, another Bachelorette star, who was a contestant on Becca Kufrin‘s season in 2018.
Tiffany Haddish Reportedly Arrested For DUI After Falling Asleep While Driving – See Mug Shot
The ‘Girls Trip’ star was pulled over at 4am in Georgia. Police reportedly believe Tiffany had smoked marijuana.
Tiffany Haddish has been arrested and is allegedly facing a DUI charge in Georgia. The Girls Trip actress, 42, was found asleep at the wheel by Peachtree City PD officers around 4am on January 14, according to TMZ. Despite reportedly being booked for driving while under the influence, Tiffany managed to smile for her mug shot, which can be seen here. HollywoodLife has contacted Tiffany’s reps for comment.
The cops were responding to a call regarding a driver who had fallen asleep when they came upon Tiffany’s vehicle turning into a nearby neighborhood street, per the outlet. After pulling the actress over, they arrested her, believing she had smoked marijuana. Tiffany then posted a $1,666 bond and left jail around 6:30 AM, having only spent a few hours in custody, according to records obtained by the news source.
This is a developing story…
Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From Her ‘Secret’ Baby Shower & Shows Off Her Growing Bump
Kylie Jenner looks like she’s about to burst in new photos from her ‘secret’ baby shower.
Kylie Jenner’s baby bump is looking bigger than ever in her recent Instagram post. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, 24, gave fans a glimpse into her exclusive baby shower. For the special occasion, Kylie rocked a tight white long-sleeved dress that hugged her baby bump. Kylie is about eight months along in her pregnancy, and these pictures prove she’s just about ready to burst. In the first picture, her friends surrounded her and put their hands on her precious bump.
The other snaps from her baby shower showed off some of the classy decorations from the occasion. In one shot, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posed by three life-size wooden giraffe statues. The party had a white theme to go with Kylie’s dress as the tables were decorated with white roses and giraffe name cards. On top of each chair rested a white blanket for every guest with their names on it. The reality TV star also had an adorable sewing table where guests could etch their own patchwork for the baby.
Present for the party was Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and her mother Mary Jo Campbell. One picture adorably captured the three generations of women together. Kylie’s baby shower photo dump also may have hinted at the sex of her baby. In a picture of gifts from the shower, a number of blue bags rested beside a stroller and bunny stuffed animal. Since blue is typically associated with boys, one might assume that she’ll be having one of her own.
Kylie has been keeping a very low profile with her pregnancy but still wanted to make it special. “Even though the public isn’t hearing much from Kylie in terms of social media, of course she still wanted to celebrate her pregnancy with her closest friends and family,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife of Kylie’s baby shower. “The last thing Kylie needs right now is anymore drama in her life because she’s very pregnant and so she’s focused on doing her best to stay relaxed and healthy.”
One of the reasons behind Kylie’s radio silence is her baby daddy Travis Scott’s involvement in the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 attendees dead. Travis is reportedly trying to find a balance between being there for Kylie and keeping a low profile following the tragedy. “Travis was there, but he was very lowkey and stayed inside of the house most of the time,” a second source HollywoodLife of Travis’ attendance at the baby shower.
Scott Disick Rocks Matching Outfit With Son Reign To Go Jewelry Shopping In Beverly Hills
Scott Disick and son Reign spent some quality father-son time together while out shopping in Beverly Hills in new photos.
Father-son bonding time! Scott Disick, 38, took son Reign, 7, for a special jewelry shopping trip in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 13 and the two rocked similar stylish looks. Scott looked sporty and relaxed but still utterly sharp in an all-black outfit with a New Balance track jacket over a black t-shirt, track pants, and trainers, pairing the look with a black baseball cap and dark shades. Reign was every bit as stylish as dad, sporting a black motorcycle shirt, camouflage pants, and a New York Yankees baseball cap.
The father-son duo were seemingly not joined by Reign’s other siblings, 12-year-old Mason and 9-year-old Penelope. The trip also seemed to be just a trip with dad as Reign’s mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, was not present, and the pair were only accompanied by Scott’s security guard as well as his assistant, Lindsay Diamond, who rocked a similar casual look of a cream-colored sweatshirt, distressed jeans, and white-and-blue Nike Air Jordans.
Despite earlier reports of Scott being “very jealous” of ex Kourtney’s whirlwind romance with now-fiancé Travis Barker, 46, the father-of-three has been lately living it up with model Bella Banos (as well as several other young models on his roster). On Dec. 22, Scott and Bella were photographed on the beach of St. Barts as Bella rocked a tiny orange bikini and the For Love & Lemons Riviera Skirt Cover-Up. The 25-year-old model and Scott lounged side-by-side in the sun, and also had a conversation while standing next to each other near their beach set-up.
In more photos from the getaway, Scott and Bella were seen strolling down the beach together in photos as Bella rocked a neon bikini and looked deep in conversation with the reality star. Meanwhile, Scott was also spotted enjoying his time in New York City before the St. Bart’s trip, where he caught a movie with Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, and her man, Pete Davidson.
