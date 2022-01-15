Celebrities
Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian’s Security Wouldn’t Let Him Into Her House As Pete Davidson Was There
Kanye West claimed that his oldest daughter North asked him to come into Kim Kardashian’s home when he was allegedly stopped.
Kanye West, 44, now says he couldn’t enter the home of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41. The Yeezy designer says the incident occurred because Kim’s “new boyfriend” Pete Davidson, 28, was inside the estate. “Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen,” Kanye said to Hollywood Unlocked host Jason Lee, per Entertainment Tonight.
At that point, his oldest North West, 8, wanted her father to come into the home to show him something. “But I didn’t want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back,” Kanye went on. “I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined,” he added, noting he hadn’t been informed about these new rules.
It turns out that Pete was visiting his new girlfriend Kim from New York City and present on the property. “My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined,” Kanye said to Jason. The Chicago native then asked for help from two female cousins to help navigate the awkward scenario.
“And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to. And that’s where I call my cousins. And my cousins is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things’,” he explained, also adding that he is not thrilled about North being on TikTok (she recently started an account with her mom called kimanddnorth). “Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”
Kim and Pete have been dating since meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 9. Kanye was present in the audience for the episode to support the SKIMS founder, who filed for divorce from him in Feb. 2021. The rapper has since moved on with Julia Fox.
Kanye West Threatens Pete Davidson In New Verse & Explains Why He Bought House Across From Kim Kardashian
If you’ve been following Kanye West’s career for the past couple decades, it should come as no surprise that his first verse since Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson includes a bar about just that.
Amid his budding relationship with Julia Fox and his estranged wife’s romance with the SNL cast member, Kanye is opening up about how he really feels about the situation.
In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper told a story about Kim’s security not letting him upstairs as he dropped of their eldest daughter, North West, from school. This included some anger over the fact that her boyfriend–who he didn’t name at the time–being in the house while he was kept outside.
“My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined,” West said. “And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.”
“God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” he raps.
Here, Kanye is referencing his infamous, near-fatal car crash in 2002, after which his mouth had to be wired shut. Obviously, the rest of the bar is pretty self explanatory: he’s not a fan of his soon-to-be-ex-wife’s new relationship.
Elsewhere in his verse, he also talks about buying the house across the street from Kim in an effort to be the best father possible. He opens up about that more in the Hollywood Unlocked interview.
“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house,” Kanye explained. “[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”
“You see when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to [me],” West said. “He said, ‘I’m going to stay down in Atlanta.’”
He continued, “Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that’s gonna keep me from my children. And that’s what I want everybody to know. Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t gonna gaslight me.”
Hear Kanye talk about that and a whole lot more in the interview down below:
BOSSIP Exclusive: ‘The Big Leap’ Star Ser’Darius Blain Talks Passion For Acting And Learning To Barn Dance In Cowboy Boots For ‘American Underdog’
If Ser’Darius Blain isn’t on your radar, he needs to be.
We’re huge fans of the FOX tv series “The Big Leap,” which stars Ser’Darius Blain as Reggie Sadler, the bad boy NFL star with a big heart so we were excited to see that Blain has a big supporting role in the film ‘American Underdog,’ alongside Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin, which tells the true story of Kurt Warner.
Our Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden had the chance to chop it up with Blain over Zoom, and congratulated him on his current success.
“It’s been great,” Blain told BOSSIP of his role in ‘Amerian Underdog.’ “As actors, we kind of try to do anything. I’ll be in a play on the side of the road as long as I can get to tell somebody’s story, especially when it’s something that’s inspiring and uplifting like this.”
One of our favorite parts of ‘American Underdog,’ was when Blain’s character Mike Hudnutt teaches Kurt to learn to barn dance, which is ultimately how he meets his future wife Brenda. Despite Blain’s dance skills (if you’ve seen “The Big Leap” you know he’s got them) he told us barn dancing was a skill he acquired on the job.
“Yes, I had to learn,” Blain told Bossip before revealing the barn dance scenes were choreographed by Jamal Sims. “He did ‘Aladdin,’ he also did my first movie, which is ‘Footloose,’ about eleven years ago, so I had an opportunity to kind of reconnect with him. He taught us to barn dance. Actually, it was so fun. It’s a workout, too. Man, I had no idea how hard it’d be doing that in cowboy boots. I grew profound respect for women who wear heels as well. Yeah, it was fun. It was tough. It was really fun.”
Blain also talked to us about how Will Smith and Denzel Washington were his original inspirations to become an actor.
“I saw ‘Glory’ for the first time when I was, like, four years old, and I remember thinking, ‘oh, my God, I want to do that.’ I also watched ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ and ‘Hook ‘was the first movie I memorized word for word. I remember the feeling that I had when I saw ‘Hook,’ and there’s a scene where they’re sitting at dinner and they’re so poor that they have to imagine that they’re eating dinner. They use their imaginations. And I remember sitting there thinking, like, ‘Man, this would have been so fun to be in.’”
It’s actually ironic that Blain is taking on bold, confident roles like Reggie Sadler and Mike Hudnutt because he was extremely shy during childhood.
“I was so terribly shy that I don’t think my mom would have ever even believed that I would be doing what I’m doing now,” Blain tells BOSSIP. “Sometimes she sits on my couch and looks at me like, ‘I can’t believe you’re an actor.’ And I’m like, ‘Look, me either.’ But I remember the feeling that I had. It was so inspiring. It was so moving. It was motivating. I was like, Man, I want to make other people feel like how I feel right now. And that was kind of the spark.”
In addition to ‘American Underdog,’ which was released in theatres on Christmas Day, Blain also appears in the movie ‘Fortress,’ starring Bruce Wills, Chad Michael Murray and Jesse Metcalfe, which was released in December.
“I get to play a bad guy,” Blain told BOSSIP. “I’m an assassin. I got an opportunity to film that in Puerto Rico over the summer just before going to film “Big Leap.” And I’m on hold for a couple of projects, but we shall see can’t speak on it just yet. But fingers crossed. In the meantime, I’m spending time with my kid and my mom just beat cancer. So, we’re celebrating on a daily basis and just getting the opportunity to kind of write some of my own projects and be attached as a producer to those and stuff like that. That’s what’s next on the horizon for me.”
His future is definitely looking bright, with big plans to write and produce projects meant to inspire the same way he’s been inspired.
“I constantly try to write projects about the human condition, projects that represent real life people, blue collar people, people that inspired me growing up, who happen to have either extraordinary hearts or extraordinary gifts,” Blain told BOSSIP. ” That kind of coming-of-age indie drama is really where my heart is. I’d love to work with really great people like Regina King or Angela Bassett. I’m a fan of very strong women. I was raised by one, and I want to find ways to inspire people like that.”
As a producer, Blain tells us he is set on giving opportunities to those who don’t often get them.
“I know a lot of very talented people who, unfortunately, based on how they look or what their background is, they don’t get the opportunities that I think that they should,” Blain told BOSSIP. “I want to change that so I started a production company called One Blood Productions. It comes from a description in the Bible that says, all the nations were created with one blood. We’re essentially all the same inside. I want to do very inclusive casting. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella years ago with Brandy and Whitney Houston really inspired me. I love that you have this family that looks like a bag of Skittles, and nobody’s questioning it at all. It’s truly just about their talent and the storytelling. And so, I love telling colorless stories and that’s kind of some of what I’m going to be playing with as well.”
We can’t wait to see what’s next! Check out the trailer for ‘American Underdog’ below, the film is in theatres now.
Brian Austin Green ‘Genuinely Happy’ For Newly Engaged Ex Megan Fox & MGK: They Have His ‘Blessing’
Brian Austin Green wants ‘nothing but the best’ for ex-wife Megan Fox as she announces engagement to Machine Gun Kelly.
Brian Austin Green is “genuinely happy” for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s engagement. he “Bad Things” rapper and the Transformers actress revealed the big news on Jan. 12 with two Instagram videos featuring her gorgeous emerald and diamond ring.
A few sources close to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed that the actor wants “nothing but the best” for his ex-wife of 11 years. “Brian is genuinely happy for Megan and wants nothing but the best for her. He didn’t know about the proposal beforehand but he assumed that’s the direction their relationship would be taking at some point. Not that they need it, but they have Brian’s full blessing,” an insider said.
“As far as their children go, Brian thinks it’s wonderful that their kids have two wonderful set of parents who care deeply for them,” the pal continued. “Brian knows that Colson is a good father and he has no problem at all with them calling him their stepdad since that is what he will be. Brian feels that everyone wins in this situation.”
Another source close to the dad-of-three said, “Brian has no other reason to not be happy for Megan. They both have moved on and fell in love with someone else and they are only welcoming a great co-parenting relationship. Brian only hopes for the best for Megan. It’s the right route to take and he is gladly taking it.”
As fans may remember, Brian’s divorce from ex Megan Fox was finalized last month on Oct. 15. The former couple who share three sons — Noah, 9; Bodhi, 7; and Journey, 5 — began dating in 2004 and split in 2006 before getting married in 2010. They filed for divorce in 2015, but reconciled ahead of their third son’s birth in 2016. Megan and Brian announced their split in May after they married in 2010.
