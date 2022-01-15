Kim Kardashian Films Cute TikTok With North West, 8, As Pete Davidson Romance Heats Up — Watch

Superstars! Kim and North adorably lip sync to a song from Disney’s ‘Encanto” only a few days after Kim’s PDA-filled pizza date with Pete.

The family that lip syncs together, stays together! Kim Kardashian, 41, and daughter North West, 8, proved once again they are a talent to be reckoned with on TikTok. The amazing mother/daughter combo filmed an adorable video (below) to the social media platform on Thursday (January 13). In it, North, showing off her new braces, begins lip syncing to the song “The Family Madrigal” from the latest animated Disney flick Encanto. Standing behind North, Kim does her best to keep up with the words. Too cute!

The makeup mogul was dressed sophisticated and chic in an all-black ensemble, as she kept her trademark raven tresses long and loose. Going virtually makeup free, Kim let her natural beauty shine in the short clip. Meanwhile, North kept it casual in a white tee with her hair in braids. The eldest of Kim and Kanye West’s four children hilariously played with a plastic ear as she kept changing the earring on it to coincide with the beat of the music.

While Kim was every inch the doting mom, she has also allowed herself to enjoy time with her new beau Pete Davidison. Just two days before the TikTok lip sync, Kim and Pete were spotted on a fun-filled pizza date, where they couldn’t keep their hands off each other! They also just got back from a tropical getaway to the Bahamas over the holidays. The It couple definitely seemed happy to be travelling together, as they were photographed boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. and when they landed, photographers caught them with huge smiles on their faces ready to enjoy a little solar therapy.

The romantic trip was the first time we know the Kim and Pete to have taken an extended trip together since they were first linked back in October. After hitting it off when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, the pair have almost been inseparable, with Pete celebrating Kris Jenner’s birthday in Palm Springs and Kim going to Pete’s hometown of Staten Island for a dinner date.