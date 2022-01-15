Lala Kent on How Katie Informed Her of Cheating Pics

Lala Kent learned of the alleged cheating photos of her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, with other women in Nashville from her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Katie Maloney.
While appearing on a podcast on Thursday, Lala looked back on a call she received from Katie while celebrating her daughter Ocean‘s seven-month birthday at a sushi restaurant before opening up about Randall’s money issues and revealing if he is currently in touch with any of her castmates.
“I get a phone call and my life changed,” Lala told Heather McDonald on the January 3 episode Juicy Scoop. “She said, ‘Are you alone?’ And I said, ‘Yes. What’s going on?’ She said, ‘Is Randall in Nashville?’ I said, ‘Yeah, he is.’ She goes, ‘I need to show you some pictures.’ [And] the second I saw them, that’s when my intuition and my gut started speaking to me, like, ‘Something is wrong. This is not the person that I claim I know.’ I just, something felt very off. And that was just the beginning.”
Following the release of the photos, Lala said people reached out to her with even more information about her then-partner. However, when she confronted Randall about the pics, he did his best to defuse the situation, even going as far as to suggest they needed therapy due to her allegations against him.
“When those pictures surfaced and I called him I remember that morning, he sounded pretty f-cked up and he said, ‘I didn’t even go out last night,’” Lala recalled.
Then, after bringing up the images shared online, Randall said, “Those girls followed me.”
“Then, it comes out, ‘I met them at a penthouse party.’ Then, my mind goes back to a few days earlier, where he refused to show me his room in Alabama. He would not let me see his room when we were FaceTiming. He was in the hallway with no shirt. I was like, ‘Let me see your room.’ And he would not let me see it,” Lala continued. “And chooses, after I say, ‘This was weird, why would you let me see [your] room,’ he demands we go to therapy. ‘We need a therapy session because [you’re] freaking out for no reason.’”
During the latest episode of Pump Rules, Katie and Ariana Madix were seen sitting down with Randall and attempting to convince him to invest in their idea for a sandwich shop.
“I thought it was a great idea because I think that Katie and Ariana need something that is their baby. Their men are off creating this new bar… [And] I loved the idea,” Lala said of the ladies’ business aspirations.
But when it came to Randall’s potential investment, Lala said he was only planning to take on $25,000.
“And he was going to split that with his business partner. He had found an actual wealthy person to take on the rest,” she explained.
While fans haven’t yet seen whether or not the deal actually goes through, Lala said the “wealthy person” Randall found ended up being a friend of Katie’s, and she admitted that she had “no idea” Randall was struggling financially and reportedly facing bankruptcy at that time.
“In fact, it was towards the end of the relationship that I was like, ‘There are a lot of people are trying to collect payment,’” she explained. “It became a thing where they would start saying, ‘If I don’t get paid I’m telling Lala.’ Because I’m on it. I thought that people did work, got paid, and went about their business like normal life. I had zero clue.”
As for whether or not her Pump Rules castmates are still in touch with Randall, Lala said that she doesn’t know of anyone who still speaks to him.
“I know [Tom Schwartz] still follows him. Everyone else has kind of wiped their hands,” she revealed. “It’s just a situation where I was forced to tell people, and I hate being this person, ‘You’ve gotta pick a side.’ And even if you pick his, totally fine. But just know, I don’t f-ck with you anymore.”
America’s favorite TV Dad was laid to rest after his shocking and unexpected passing. The funeral for Bob Saget celebrated his legacy, with all the people who thought of him as family.
It’s still surreal to think that the world no longer has Bob Saget in it. On Sunday, January 11, the iconic TV superstar, who delighted a generation of viewers as father knows best Danny Tanner on Full House and host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. Shortly after his passing, those who were closest to him gathered for his funeral on Friday, Jan. 14.
The service was small, with only close family and friends in attendance, and burial will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in L.A., according to TMZ. Bob’s family kept with Jewish tradition, holding the service and burial quickly after his death. The outlet also reported that Jeff Franklin, who is the creator of the show Full House, held the reception at his home for all in attendance.
Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, ⁰courage to change the things I can, ⁰and wisdom to know the difference.
Though a formal guest list was not released, members of the Full House cast were spotted the day before the funeral, reuniting at the home of Bob’s family before the service. On the Friday, John Stamos tweeted how difficult a day it would be for all of them. “Today will be the hardest day of my life,” he wrote.
It is not an exaggeration for one to say that Bob was beloved, not only by fans worldwide, but by those who got the pleasure and privilege to work with him over the years. Prior to the funeral, many celebrities and comedians came over to share their devastation over losing Bob so unexpectedly and so young. His Full House family were among the first to mourn his passing, including the Olsen Twins, who in later years really tried to distance themselves from the franchise that made them famous. In her tribute, Jodie Sweetin even joked that she would pay homage to her TV Dad in a very special way. “I’ll miss you Bob,” she wrote. “I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that.”
But it was his immediate family — wife, Kelly Rizzo and their 3 daughters — whose tributes really pulled at the heartstrings. “My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” Kelly shared in her statement to Hollywoodlife on her husband’s passing. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”
Here’s keeping Kelly, her girls, and all who loved Bob in our thoughts as they continue to grieve.
Lisa Bonet spoke of wading in a river of “uncertainty” before announcing her split from husband Jason Momoa in a joint statement on Instagram this week.
The 54-year-old “Cosby Show” veteran spoke with actress Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine on Dec. 21. She hinted at trouble in paradise.
“Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty,” Lisa said. “We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”
According to OK magazine, the couple split quietly in early 2021 and were living apart for months before announcing their amicable breakup.
“The last time that the two had been spotted was at the Tom Ford AW20 Show in February 2020. Since then, Momoa had been photographed spending large amounts of time hanging out with friends in his native Hawaii as he continued to film Aquaman 2. Bonet had reportedly not been spotted on set or in the paradise state at all.”
In their joint statement, Lisa and Jason, 42, said, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”
Lisa and Jason share 2 children, a son named Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and a daughter, Lola, 14. Lisa also has a daughter, Zoe Kravitz, 33, from her first marriage to rocker Lenny Kravitz.
Camila Cabello’s trainer, Jenna Willis, EXCLUSIVELY shared with HL what her top tip is for losing holiday weight in the new year.
The holidays have already come and gone and now that the new year is here, it’s time to get back on track. Many of us indulged over the holiday season, and if you did, do not fret, because Camila Cabello’s trainer, Jenna Willis, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, what her number one tip is for losing holiday weight.
Jenna made sure to say that the more time passes, the harder it is to motivate yourself. “The farther away we get from our goals and the more time that passes, the more challenging it feels – and the more you want that quick fix! The reason I say this is because a lot of times during the holidays we just stop. (Myself included!) We stop exercising and we eat whatever we want,” she shared.
So, once you’re stuck in a rut and feel unmotivated, she said it’s important to dive right in. “Taking that first step back can feel discouraging. So, how do we get back on track? Start small, so you don’t burn out. Build a sturdy foundation that will keep you going and pick a goal that is concise and tangible.”
Another important tip is to not get down on yourself, which Jenna explained, “A lot of people come into the new year and set a TON of goals, but they feel overwhelmed and the goals slowly disappear. Maybe it’s as simple as moving for 10 minutes a day. Create a habit of that for one month and then add on the number of minutes per day. If you take the time to be patient with yourself and change your patterns, you will lay a strong foundation for success.”
As for yo-yo diets and restricting yourself, Jenna, who just teamed up with CaPao, a delicious brand of upcycled cacaofruit snacks, to keep people motivated, said that’s a huge no. “I tell my clients crash diets and overdoing workouts can be like a bad relationship. If they seem too good to be true, they are,” she said.
“While at first, it may feel exciting since change seems to be happening, but then all of a sudden, all the pitfalls that challenged your previous relationships will sneak back in and you’ll find yourself right where you started – unhappy, unhealthy, and maybe holding a pint of ice cream,” Jenna shared.
If you’re someone who is just getting into exercising and don’t know where to start, Jenna suggested, “Find joy in moving! Don’t fear exercise – find ways to make it fun. This could be as simple as taking a walk around the block, trying to find a new activity that gets you in motion, or taking on a more skilled activity, such as golf or horseback riding.”
Jenna continued to say, “You don’t have to exercise for hours a day to reap the benefits. I promise you will see a difference in your body and feel an improvement in stress and anxiety with only 10-30 minutes of exercise a day.”