Leavitt: Biological men competing in women’s sports is unacceptable

In America in 1972, female athletes scored a huge victory upon the signing of Title IX. Women and girls who longed for equal treatment under the law and worked to achieve their dreams in the world of athletics were finally protected in doing so.

In America in 2021, those dreams are being shattered and the law that was signed to protect them is being violated. Biological males are crushing females on the athletic field, destroying their records in the swimming pool, outrunning, outlifting and outcompeting at every level.

The recent controversy surrounding University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas begs the question — how did we end up here? How do we live in a country, born on equality and opportunity, where such blatant unfairness is acceptable?

The answer to these questions is simple: “conservatives” have failed to conserve our fundamental values for far too long. So-called “conservatives” have allowed the progressive left to seize every institution in our country, from higher education, to the Department of Justice, to the mainstream corporate media. The left’s control over these institutions has allowed them to penetrate their false, and actually regressive, narratives throughout society, including their illogical message that protecting girls’ sports is somehow discriminatory.

The ultimate goal of the left is to destroy America as we know it and rebuild it in their perverse worldview. In the decades since the signing of Title IX, conservative thought leaders and elected officials at every level have allowed them to wage this progressive war.

Thus, we now live in a country where equality and discrimination are only relevant if the left decides that they are; where blatant violations of federally protected women’s rights are celebrated; and where the President of the United States makes it a day-one-priority to sign an executive order forcing the federal government to violate Title IX and allow for outrageous injustices against women and girls on athletic fields.

Whether it be out of fear of political correctness or name-calling, our conservative leaders have allowed the left’s destruction to occur. Our conservative leaders have remained silent on too many important issues for far too long.

I, for one, will not be silent.

As a woman, former NCAA Division II athlete and Generation Z American, protecting the integrity, fairness and competitiveness of women’s athletics is deeply personal to me. I spent years making sacrifices and working tirelessly to achieve my athletic goals and compete at the highest level that I possibly could. It’s difficult to imagine if a man had taken my well-earned starting position of third basemen on my high school or college softball teams away from me. My heart breaks for the women and girls across America who endure that unfair hardship right now.

Now, I am a candidate for Congress. When elected, I will fight to restore fairness in female sports at the federal level. I will speak about the injustices experienced by female athletes on the House floor in an effort to combat the left’s narrative that is constantly spewed on television, social media and college campuses. I will also support legislation such as the “Protect Women’s Sports Act” that will restore Title IX to its original intent.

Most importantly, I will never ever back down from vocally and fearlessly defending the principles that make America great, including the basic, scientific fact that men and women are inherently different, but equal.

America can no longer afford weak-minded, spineless conservatives who allow the left to own these issues of such grave importance. We must elect leaders with the courage to stand up for truth, push back on the left, and win again.

Karoline Leavitt is a Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st District.