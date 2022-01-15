News
Leavitt: Biological men competing in women’s sports is unacceptable
In America in 1972, female athletes scored a huge victory upon the signing of Title IX. Women and girls who longed for equal treatment under the law and worked to achieve their dreams in the world of athletics were finally protected in doing so.
In America in 2021, those dreams are being shattered and the law that was signed to protect them is being violated. Biological males are crushing females on the athletic field, destroying their records in the swimming pool, outrunning, outlifting and outcompeting at every level.
The recent controversy surrounding University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas begs the question — how did we end up here? How do we live in a country, born on equality and opportunity, where such blatant unfairness is acceptable?
The answer to these questions is simple: “conservatives” have failed to conserve our fundamental values for far too long. So-called “conservatives” have allowed the progressive left to seize every institution in our country, from higher education, to the Department of Justice, to the mainstream corporate media. The left’s control over these institutions has allowed them to penetrate their false, and actually regressive, narratives throughout society, including their illogical message that protecting girls’ sports is somehow discriminatory.
The ultimate goal of the left is to destroy America as we know it and rebuild it in their perverse worldview. In the decades since the signing of Title IX, conservative thought leaders and elected officials at every level have allowed them to wage this progressive war.
Thus, we now live in a country where equality and discrimination are only relevant if the left decides that they are; where blatant violations of federally protected women’s rights are celebrated; and where the President of the United States makes it a day-one-priority to sign an executive order forcing the federal government to violate Title IX and allow for outrageous injustices against women and girls on athletic fields.
Whether it be out of fear of political correctness or name-calling, our conservative leaders have allowed the left’s destruction to occur. Our conservative leaders have remained silent on too many important issues for far too long.
I, for one, will not be silent.
As a woman, former NCAA Division II athlete and Generation Z American, protecting the integrity, fairness and competitiveness of women’s athletics is deeply personal to me. I spent years making sacrifices and working tirelessly to achieve my athletic goals and compete at the highest level that I possibly could. It’s difficult to imagine if a man had taken my well-earned starting position of third basemen on my high school or college softball teams away from me. My heart breaks for the women and girls across America who endure that unfair hardship right now.
Now, I am a candidate for Congress. When elected, I will fight to restore fairness in female sports at the federal level. I will speak about the injustices experienced by female athletes on the House floor in an effort to combat the left’s narrative that is constantly spewed on television, social media and college campuses. I will also support legislation such as the “Protect Women’s Sports Act” that will restore Title IX to its original intent.
Most importantly, I will never ever back down from vocally and fearlessly defending the principles that make America great, including the basic, scientific fact that men and women are inherently different, but equal.
America can no longer afford weak-minded, spineless conservatives who allow the left to own these issues of such grave importance. We must elect leaders with the courage to stand up for truth, push back on the left, and win again.
Karoline Leavitt is a Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st District.
Commentary: Reinventing air travel by ‘planepooling’
It’s been said that in the southeastern United States, whether your soul is headed for Heaven or Hell, it will have to change planes in Charlotte or Atlanta. Thus is the notoriety of commercial aviation’s hub-and-spoke system.
Regional flights often require you to fly through a hub — and it’s often faster to just go by automobile — and make it easier to just stay home. This may change with what we call “planepooling,” and the idea’s time may be fast approaching.
Planepooling is like carpooling in the sky. Uber’s app has offered a service called UberPool (mostly suspended during COVID). You hit the cellphone app, a car arrives, perhaps with another passenger already in the car when you get in. Perhaps the driver picks another passenger up along the way and, eventually, drops you off where you’re headed. It takes a bit longer than a regular Uber, but sharing your ride and relenting a few minutes on speed lowers your fare. Now, let’s adapt this idea to flying.
In a recent paper and an accompanying brief, we describe the “Nashville-to-Asheville Problem”: Suppose you live in the suburbs of Nashville. You need to go to Asheville, N.C., around 200 miles east of home, and have two options. First, you can fly via Atlanta — a six-hour, 20-minute trip, over four hours of which are spent in cars or airports. Plus, there’s the stress of worrying that you’ll miss one of your two flights.
Alternatively, you can drive to Asheville in four hours, 21 minutes — two hours fewer than flying. Of course, when driving, you can’t nap, read, work or play games as you can when flying. So, in 2021, the non-hub traveler must ask an odd question: “Should I drive, or do I have time to fly?”
Enter planepooling. In the late 1990s, aviation pioneers Burt Rutan and Bruce Holmes suggested shifting part of commercial aviation to small airplanes (6-to-10 seaters) flying in and out of the hundreds of underused small airports in America.
As with UberPool, our traveler taps his cellphone app, scheduling a plane to pick him up at the tiny Smyrna Airport near his home. Boarding is quick; the plane picks up passengers at two local airports in Tennessee and then flies on to Asheville. The trip takes almost exactly the time it would take to drive. The passenger never has to change planes and never worries about missed connections. If you luck out and catch a direct planepool from suburban Nashville to Asheville, the trip takes three hours less than a present-day flight.
When Rutan and Holmes proposed the idea, planepooling wasn’t feasible. Jet companies and charter plane companies have sold empty seats for years, but the process was largely manual, inconvenient and expensive. Things have changed. Ridesharing technologies and efficient new planes (some electric and climate-friendly) will make planepooling less expensive. There are more (and wealthier) potential passengers in smaller places because of outmigration from large cities and the rise of telecommuting.
COVID-19 accelerated these trends. The technology is still in progress, and policymakers must act to make planepooling economical. Existing federal aviation subsidy programs need reassessment, and local authorities should urge state and federal leaders to take a permissive view towards new aviation technologies.
Robert F. Graboyes is a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. Brent Skorup is a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.
GMC Canyon, America’s compact pickup
With the recent revitalization of Ford’s Ranger, General Motors and staff are strictly focused on maintaining their truck existence. With GM and truck brand GMC always producing work-grade type trucks, we have looked forward to the release of the Canyon.
On this week’s Grasso’s Garage review, it is just that, GMC’s 2022 Canyon. Wrapped in gorgeous Cayenne Red, our optioned up AT4 is really a do-it-all vehicle with tons of pep in its step. Including two motor options, our tester came with the popular 3.6-liter Direct Injection Dual Overhead Cam V6 engine, offering 308 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Canyon AT4 was ready for just about anything.
As the base price just notched over $40K, we realize that the Crew Cab, short box, model was really a looker, but one that certainly needed to be used and abused. As a daily driver, with runs to the hardware store, it’s obvious that the Canyon AT4 looks good, works hard and is multipurpose.
The AT4 package came with Black Exhaust tips, suspension leveling kit, Off-Road Rocker Protection, front skid plate, spray-on bedliner, an all-weather floor liner and 17-inch black gloss wheels riding on Goodyear Duratrac tires, for an additional $3,195.
The interior offered GMC-type traditions with Jet Black leather seats that were ultra comfortable, a $995 optioned-up 8” color touch screen infotainment system with navigation and Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and in-vehicle personalization capability.
The ride and low-noise quality was really what stood out in our test. Historically in this category, it’s all about that typical “bounce around” and in this truck, we did not notice that nor the loud road noise.
We really enjoyed our Canyon tester and are happy with GMC and the additions that they have made to make the Canyon a do-it-all type vehicle. Not only is it a pickup, but one that rides like an SUV and has multiple personalities if you catch my drift. We don’t understand why they still use a key, instead of a push-button start, but some still like the idea of a turn-key start up. Nice Job GMC, as always!
Grasso’s Garage is here for you! Are you in the market for a new car? I would be happy to provide my honest input. All you have to do is email me: marc.grasso@bostonherald.com.
GMC Canyon
MSRP: $40,200
As tested: $46,700
MPG: 17 city, 24 highway, 21.1 as tested
Lucas: Biden needs to put Russia on its heels
Joe Biden should turn things around and get Ukraine to invade Russia.
Or at least threaten to.
That would show Vladimir Putin who was boss. It would also give the Russian bully a taste of his own medicine. Why should Putin do all the threatening?
While he was at it, he could also get the attention of Chinese Communist dictator Xi Jinping, another bully, by getting Taiwan to threaten to invade mainland China, and not the other way around.
They don’t actually have to launch invasions, you understand, but only make the threat and see if it works.
It would be like the classic Peter Sellers movie “The Mouse that Roared.” It is a cold War satire in which a small, fictitious country — the Duchy of Grand Fenwick — declares war on the U.S. hoping to lose in order to get foreign aid.
Why should these guys have all the fun while scaring the rest of the world? Maybe it’s time to frighten them.
If nothing else, a bully understands a punch in the nose. The whole world would be cheering because everybody loves underdogs, even when they lose.
It is something akin to rewarding the millions of illegal immigrants who invaded the U.S. from Mexico with cash, health care, food, transportation housing, jobs and schooling. They can even vote in New York.
But Biden doesn’t have it in him to stand up to tyrants, or to the Mexican drug cartels behind the border invasion. It is easier to appease them.
He’d rather punch Americans who do not agree with him around than he would adversaries who promise real harm.
Putin, with 100,000 troops amassed at the Ukraine border, is threatening to invade Ukraine unless the U.S. and NATO concede to his demands, the main demand being that Ukraine does not become a member of NATO.
That demand is apparently a non-starter even as officials from the U.S., Russia and NATO continue to meet to discuss the situation.
While no match for Russia, Ukraine has an army of 297,000 soldiers, most with combat experience. Russian has an army of 1.5 million.
Biden has promised “severe economic sanctions” of Russia invading Ukraine, but given his humiliating retreat from Afghanistan, few take him seriously.
Also, Biden got nothing in return when he dropped sanctions against Russia so it could complete the construction of its Nord Stream 2 pipeline that transports energy from Russia into Germany.
But with Biden you never know. By the close of the meetings, he is liable to invite Russia to become a member of NATO. If Bulgaria, Romania Slovenia and Slovakia can be members, why not Russia?
That way Putin would no longer be able to complain about NATO expansion because he would be part of it. Biden might even give him a deal on dues.
However, given Putin’s belligerent attitude he most likely would reject the invitation and, like Groucho (not Karl) Marx say, “I wouldn’t want to join a club that would have me as a member.”
Besides, he would have to answer to Xi Jinping, who wants to gobble up Taiwan the way Putin wants to gobble up Ukraine.
Tiny Taiwan is no match for China, even if it is separated from the mainland by the Straits of Taiwan. The population of China is 1.4 billion. The population of Taiwan is 24 million. The Chinese People’s Liberation army is 2.1 million soldiers strong. The army of Taiwan has only 165,000 troops.
So, it is absurd to think that Taiwan would invade China, just as it is also ridiculous to say the same about Ukraine and Russia. But one never knows what a stray missile carrying a nuclear weapon can do
And with half the Chinese people locking up the other half over the wild spread of the COVID virus across mainland China, some military leaders in China might take the threat seriously, which could lead to real problems.
But not to worry. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, would give the Chinese plenty of warning.
In the Sellers movie, a small group of invaders land in New York and find the city deserted because of a citywide disaster drill. The men wander into a high-tech lab and unintentionally capture a unique “Quadium” bomb that can destroy the world.
With the threat of the bomb, they win the war.
But it’s only a movie.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
