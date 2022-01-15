News
Lindsay Whalen likes what Gophers women have done in New Year
It’s been a rough start to the New Year for Lindsay Whalen, who had an emergency appendectomy on Jan. 5 and had to watch her basketball team play on television for the next two games.
At least her team is playing well.
“I like where we’ve been since the New Year,” the Gophers coach said.
The Gophers (9-8) have won 2 of 3 games in 2022 and are 2-3 in Big Ten play heading into Saturday’s 5 p.m. tipoff against Ohio State (12-3, 4-2) at Williams Arena. Whalen watched the Gophers win at Rutgers on Jan. 6 and lose at No. 8 Maryland on Jan. 9 before returning to coach the team in a convincing, 82-66 victory at Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Watching her team from afar, she said, allowed her to take a step back and see the big picture on the Gophers.
“I really like where we’re at,” she said. “Taking a step away for a week, you have a chance to think.”
Whalen made it clear in the fall that she expected her team to contend for an NCAA tournament berth in her fourth season, and a victory over the Buckeyes — who received 31 votes in this week’s Associated Press poll — would be a nice feather in the Gophers’ cap.
So would Iowa, which is up next, Jan. 20 at the Barn. The Hawkeyes (9-4, 3-1) received 38 votes in this week’s AP poll and feature the sophomore guard Caitlin Clark, who leads the Big Ten in scoring and is tied for best in the nation with a 25.2-point average.
“One game at a time, but you’re talking about some things when you move toward postseason,” Whalen said.
The Buckeyes rank sixth nationally in scoring (83.7 points a game) and beat the Gophers, 83-59, in Columbus last season, their only meeting.
“They shoot it great, they press you the whole game, so it’s going to be a big challenge for us,” Whalen said.
But the Gophers are a deeper team than last season, with four scorers averaging double figures — led by junior guard Sara Scalia’s 15.2 points a game — and a good young post player in freshman Rose Michaeux, averaging 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in her past 10 games.
“I’m just excited. I haven’t been here to coach a game, in the Barn, for it feels like half a season,” Whalen said after a practice at Williams Arena on Friday.
Because of her illness and a COVID postponement against Northwestern on Dec. 31, the last home game Whalen coached was Dec. 15, a 99-93 victory over Ohio University.
UCLA, Chip Kelly agree to 4-year contract extension
Football coach Chip Kelly has signed a new four-year contract with UCLA.
Kelly was set to begin the final year of a five-year, $23.3 million contract, that he originally signed in November 2017, on Sunday.
“We are extremely appreciative of the entire UCLA administration for their support of our football program,” Kelly said in a press release. “We have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our players and staff. Their tireless work, and commitment to our vision has built a great foundation. We are excited to continue to build this program into something that makes the UCLA fanbase proud.”
The new contract is worth an average of $4.7 million per year, a source has told Jon Wilner of The Mercury News.
The extension comes days after two of Kelly’s coordinators had officially departed the program to take jobs with other different universities, and another coordinator had reportedly resigned from his position.
All three coordinators had been with the program since Kelly’s arrival to Westwood in 2018.
In 2021, Kelly led the Bruins to their first winning season (8-4 overall, 6-3 Pac-12) during his tenure. UCLA became bowl eligible for the first time under Kelly but was forced to back out of the Holiday Bowl, just hours before kickoff, due to COVID-19 protocols.
The program had a promising start to the season that featured a win over LSU but stumbled out of the AP Top 25 Poll and began to lean toward another .500 season in October.
The Bruins went 3-0 in the month of November, which appeared to be enough to keep Kelly in Westwood and avoid the coaching carousel chaos.
Kelly was considered a candidate for the Oregon coaching job during the final week of the early signing day period and early preparation for the bowl game. He confirmed that he did receive a phone call from the University of Oregon and had a conversation about their coaching job.
Kelly was asked on several occasions about the status of his contract status but never wanted to address his contract publicly.
If the university wanted to go in a different direction, Kelly would’ve been owed a $9 million buyout.
The athletics department reported a $18.9 million deficit for the 2019 fiscal year, according to information obtained by Wilner. UCLA could’ve avoided paying the buyout if they kept Kelly employed through Jan. 15, the final day of his fourth year. Kelly’s fifth year didn’t include a buyout.
“This new contract represents the commitment, stability and investment needed to continue the upward trajectory of our football program,” UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “Since joining UCLA, our football team’s winning percentage has increased every year, including increased momentum in recruiting and strategic use of the transfer portal.”
The extension comes as a vote of confidence in a coach who went 16-25 in his first four seasons. The decision to keep Kelly offers some stability for the program.
Kelly will have to get to work replacing three key assistants: offensive coordinator Justin Frye, who left for Ohio State to become its associate head coach for offense and offensive line coach; special teams coordinator Derek Sage, who left to become Nevada’s offensive coordinator; and defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro, who has reportedly resigned.
Aside from the new openings on the coaching staff, roster management will be a top priority this offseason and something Kelly had talked about in late November.
Most of the Bruins’ draft-eligible players have made their future intentions clear while 12 other players have already left the program for the transfer portal.
Ten high school seniors signed during the early signing period. Kelly has stated he’ll consider exploring the transfer portal to use any remaining scholarships.
UCLA had used the transfer portal to its advantage over the past two years, bringing in quarterback Ethan Garbers (Washington), running back Zach Charbonnet (Michigan) and defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (Kent State).
In December, the Bruins looked to have already landed a big commitment from highly touted quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred out of Central Florida, but it was short lived. Gabriel flipped his commitment to Oklahoma, but on Monday UCLA’s four-year starting quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, announced he was returning for his final year of eligibility.
On Friday, Charbonnet joined Thompson-Robinson in saying he was staying for his senior season.
CU Buffs add two players to 2022 recruiting class
Time was running out on Chance Main’s dream of playing college football in a Power 5 conference.
Then he called his good friend Jamar Montgomery, an outside linebacker at Colorado.
“I said, ‘Jamar throw myself in front of these coaches out there,’” said Main, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound edge defender. “‘Just make them watch (the film).’ He did and sure enough (CU defensive coordinator Chris) Wilson calls me.”
On Friday, Main’s dream became reality as he officially announced that he will play for the Buffs in his final year of eligibility. Main has already signed a financial aid agreement and spent Friday driving to Boulder so he can start classes on Monday.
Main was one of two players added to CU’s 2022 recruiting class on Friday. Jason Oliver, a cornerback from Liberty High School in Bakersfield, Calif., announced his decision to come to CU. Like Main, he had previously signed and he will start classes Monday as an early enrollee.
A 2018 graduate of Cherryvale (Kan.) High School, Main played the 2018 season at Independence (Kan.) Community College. He then transferred to Incarnate Word, an FCS school in San Antonio, where he played the 2019 season and the delayed 2020 season last spring.
Now, he gets a chance to play his final season with the Buffaloes.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said of his Power 5 opportunity. “A lot went into it and a long road and it’s something I always wanted to do and always dreamed of doing. I knew I could. I knew I had the size and the strength and everything to play at that Power 5 level.”
Main began his college journey at Independence, which was featured in season four of “Last Chance U” on Netflix. Main was one of the featured players that season.
“That was a very interesting experience,” he said. “Probably not your average junior college experience, but it was still a great experience.”
In 2019, Main played in 10 games at IUW, with 28 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and five pass breakups. The 2020 season was postponed due to COVID-19 and Main played in five games during the shortened 2021 spring season. He was named a team captain and had 22 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
During the spring season, Main suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder and had to get surgery. He had already decided to leave IUW but said his injury limited his transfer opportunities.
Main recently went on an official visit to Florida State, but after the Seminoles signed a different player, Main jumped at the chance to play at CU.
“I got a lot of FCS schools hitting me up, smaller Division Is, but I knew that’s not what I wanted to do,” he said. “I jumped in the portal to try to go P5 and that’s where I was going to put all my energy and effort.”
Since graduating from IUW last spring, Main said he’s been working for his father, rehabbing his shoulder and staying ready for an opportunity. Last month, he set a personal record on the bench press at 410 pounds, but he’s ready to get to CU and get back in football shape.
“I’m real excited that this all worked out and I was able to pick this up (from CU),” he said. “That way I can get in there and get back in shape and start running around a little bit.”
Main is particularly excited because he and his family spent a lot of time in Colorado during his childhood, as the mountains were often a vacation destination.
“It’s kind of a second home to me, so I feel pretty comfortable coming over here,” he said.
After a college journey that has already been memorable, Main said he’s learned to take nothing for granted. He cherishes the relationships he’s built with Montgomery and many others and the work ethic he developed at Indy and IUW. Now he’s ready to test himself at CU.
“As of right now, this is my last year so I’ve got everything to gain and nothing to lose from it,” he said. “I’m going to give it all I’ve got, for damn sure.”
Oliver, meanwhile, joins a crowded group of young cornerbacks. The 6-foot, 170-pounder is the fourth prep cornerback in CU’s 2022 class, joining Simeon Harris, Keyshon Mills and Josh Wiggins. Oliver will join Wiggins as an early enrollee.
Oliver is a three-star prospect who had 10 scholarship offers, including from Boise State, California, Colorado State, Oregon State and Utah.
CU lost both starting cornerbacks – Mekhi Blackmon and Christian Gonzalez – to the transfer portal this offseason. The Buffs signed three corners in 2021.
Firefighters in Aurora break down door of burning apartment and rescue three people
Three people were rescued from a smoky apartment fire in Aurora on Thursday afternoon where firefighters broke through the door of a burning apartment.
At about 4:15 p.m. firefighters responded to a five-story building in the 1600 block of Havana Street, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.
This afternoon after 4:15p firefighters responded to a 5-story apartment building in the 1600 blk of N. Havava St. with smoke on the 3rd floor.
Members of AFR forced the door of one unit which was filled with smoke and rescued three people inside. #AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/R9M5Bh4FSl
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) January 15, 2022
There was heavy smoke on the third-floor and firefighters broke through an apartment door, rescuing three people inside the burning residence. Two people pulled from the apartment were treated on scene and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, AFR said. The third person refused medical care.
Most damage was contained to the one apartment in the building. The incident is under investigation.
