News

Lone Tree prepares to double in size, make room for more families

Published

49 seconds ago

on

Lone Tree offers its residents a luxurious feel with higher-end homes and easy access to Interstate 25 and points south, including Highland Ranch and Parker.

“It’s an ideal location,” says Vanessa Hamm, 8z real estate agent. “Especially for commuters.”

And Lone Tree’s plans to effectively double in size by building up to 12,000 homes on 2,200 acres south of Centennial Airport will open the community to more residents.

RidgeGate, a mixed-use, planned community, is nearly developed on the west side of I-25 and work is now starting on the east side of the highway.

The project will provide a mix of housing options from row homes and compact apartments to eco-smart, single-family homes. RidgeGate’s neighborhoods will incorporate open space, parks, and trails with shopping, dining, and business districts.

“Plans to add more starter homes should make Lone Tree more affordable,” Hamm says.

What’s available?

Now, Lone Tree’s average home price is closing in on $1 million. At the upper end, houses sell for $2.9 million. And with few homes available, they stay on the market for five or fewer days, Hamm says.

“People put their houses on the market on Thursday,” Hamm says. “Most are gone within less than 24 hours. With the bidding wars, multiple people are putting offers in and the sellers are waiting until Monday to review. That increases the days they’re officially on the market.”

Some homes never officially hit the market in a popular neighborhood like Heritage Hills because they’re exchanged in private transactions.

Available properties range from $259,000 for small houses under 1,000 square feet to $500,000 to $600,000 for 1,500-square-foot townhomes to $2.9 million for houses over 7,000 square feet.

Lone Tree homes are big and average 4,000 square feet, Hamm says.

“During the pandemic people wanted more space and many think it takes 1,000 square feet per person to live comfortably,” she says.

Who’s moving in?

Most Lone Tree homebuyers are move-up buyers looking for more space for their families.

That’s one reason RidgeGate will add two elementary schools, a middle school, and a high school.

Lone Tree, which got its name when it was a community built around a rolling golf course, is home to Park Meadows Mall. The shopping hub includes stores like Blue Nile, Altar’d State, and LoveSac, plus popular restaurants like Cheesecake Factory and Yard House.

RidgeGate will bring even more dining and shopping opportunities.

“It’s going to be something to watch,” Hamm says. “It’s going to be big.”

The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.

News

Former Hurricanes assistant to interview for Dolphins coaching job

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Former Hurricanes assistant to interview for Dolphins head coach job
The Miami Dolphins have requested to interview Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown, who is familiar with South Florida from the three seasons he spent at the University of Miami as one of Mark Richt’s assistants.

Brown, who was named the Rams’ assistant head coach last offseason — in his second season with the team — a former NFL tailback who has spent the past decade quickly working his way up the coaching ranks.

His coaching career began at the University of Georgia, where the former Bulldogs tailback was the team’s strength and conditioning coach in 2011.

He spent the next three seasons at three different colleges — Chattanooga, Marshall and Wisconsin — coaching tailbacks before returning to Georgia in 2015, a season before he’d join Richt in Miami as the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

Brown left UM to join South Carolina’s coaching staff in 2019 before leaving the college ranks to join the Rams in 2020.

The 35-year-old Brown, who spent two seasons as a player in the NFL on the Atlanta Falcons’ injured reserve list and Cleveland Browns’ practice squad in 2009, has never served as a head coach.

But insiders around the league view him as a young, rising talent, and the latest standout from the Sean McVay coaching tree, which has already produced Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor and Los Angeles Chargers’ Brandon Staley.

Brown becomes the seventh coaching candidate expected to meet with Dolphins owner Steve Ross, general manager Chris Grier and the search committee to replace Brian Flores, who was fired on Monday.

Flores, who was 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins, was let go because of the team’s offensive struggles and his troublesome relationship with Ross, Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who all painted Flores as a difficult man to work with.

The other six known candidates are three offensive coordinators — Buffalo’s Brian Daboll, San Francisco’s Dallas’ Mike McDaniel, and Dallas’ Kellen Moore — and three defensive coordinators in Arizona’s Vance Joseph, Dallas’ Dan Quinn and Buffalo’s Leslie Frazier.

Joseph, Quinn and Frazier have all been head coaches in the NFL.

Joseph, who spent the 2016 season as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator, had an 11-21 record in his two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Quinn, who also had a brief stint with the Dolphins during the Nick Saban era in 2005-06, had a 46-44 record during his six seasons with the Falcons. Frazier went 21-33-1 with the Minnesota Vikings.

All seven of the known candidates are participating in the postseason, and won’t be available to interview until early next week.

Ross has leaned towards hiring the young, up-and-comer types during his previous searches, but the failures of Joe Philbin, Adam Gase and Flores, who he hired as first-time head coaches, might encourage the real estate mogul to stray from that strategy.

Seven other teams have head coaching vacancies and most teams are jockeying for the same candidates. Therefore, the Dolphins likely will be forced to move fast. However, the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are also searching for general managers, so that could slow their coach search.

Miami also is competing for the top candidates with the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and possibly the Las Vegas Raiders, who advanced to the playoffs with interim coach Rich Bisaccia at the helm.

Flores reportedly is in the mix to coach the Giants, Bears and Texans.

News

Shake Shack will soon open its first Colorado drive-thru

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Shake Shack will soon open its first Colorado drive-thru
The barriers between you and your next ShackBurger continue to lower.

Later this month, the first Colorado Shake Shack “drive-up” pickup window opens along with the store’s latest location in Greenwood Village.

By spring, a full Shake Shack drive-thru (one of the brand’s first) also will open in Castle Rock.

The Greenwood Village drive-up window will let customers place orders online and pick them up without leaving their car. Once open in Castle Rock, the drive-thru will complete the fast-food experience with drive-up ordering and pickup.

News

Goodbye “godsend”’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Goodbye “godsend”’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home
By JOHN RABY, FATIMA HUSSEIN and JOSH BOAK, Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time in half a year, families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit — a program that was intended to be part of President Joe Biden’s legacy but has emerged instead as a flash point over who is worthy of government support.

Retiree Andy Roberts, from St. Albans, West Virginia, relied on the checks to help raise his two young grandchildren, whom he and his wife adopted because the birth parents are recovering from drug addiction.

The Robertses are now out $550 a month. That money helped pay for Girl Scouts, ballet and acting lessons and kids’ shoes, which Roberts noted are more expensive than adult shoes. The tax credit, he said, was a “godsend.”

“It’ll make you tighten up your belt, if you’ve got anything to tighten,” Roberts said about losing the payments.

The monthly tax credits were part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package — and the president had proposed extending them for another full year as part of a separate measure focused on economic and social programs.

But Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, from Roberts’ home state of West Virginia, objected to extending the credit out of concern that the money would discourage people from working and that any additional federal spending would fuel inflation that has already climbed to a nearly 40-year high.

According to IRS data, 305,000 West Virginia children benefited from the expanded credit last month.

Manchin’s opposition in the evenly split Senate derailed Biden’s social spending package and caused the expanded tax credits that were going out in the middle of every month to expire in January. This is whittling down family incomes at the precise moment when people are grappling with higher prices.

However, families only received half of their 2021 credit on a monthly basis and the other half will be received once they file their taxes in the coming months. The size of the credit will be cut in 2022, with full payments only going to families that earned enough income to owe taxes, a policy choice that will limit the benefits for the poorest households. And the credits for 2022 will come only once people file their taxes at the start of the following year.

West Virginia families interviewed by The Associated Press highlighted how their grocery and gasoline bills have risen and said they’ll need to get by with less of a financial cushion than a few months ago.

