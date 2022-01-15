Connect with us

News

Man’s death in SW Denver is being investigated as a homicide

Published

50 seconds ago

on

Two suspects arrested in death of 85-year-old man in Adams County
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

A man died Thursday in southwest Denver, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

At about 2:45 a.m. Thursday officers responded to the 9400 block of West Wagon Trail Drive, in the Marston area, on a death investigation, police said. The victim, Timothy Chavez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Jets’ Braxton Berrios earns first-team All-Pro honors as a kick returner

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Jets’ Braxton Berrios earns first-team All-Pro honors as a kick returner
google news

It wasn’t all bad for Gang Green in 2021.

Jets fan favorite Braxton Berrios was named an All-Pro on Friday.

Berrios, who was selected to the Associated Press’ first team as a kick returner, finished the season with the third most kickoff return yards (852) and also led the NFL with the highest average per return (30.4 yards, minimum 20 returns).

He finished with 27 of 50 first-place votes.

“1st Team All-Pro as a Kick Returner…What an incredible honor, truly don’t have the words other than Thank you to my teammates that made this possible, couldn’t have done it without you guys!!” Berrios tweeted.

The third-year pro became the first Jets player to earn first-team All-Pro honors since former safety Jamal Adams in 2019. Berrios is the first Jets returner to earn the honor since Andre Roberts in 2018.

Berrios’ return ability directly led the Jets to points a few times during the season. His kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Jaguars in Week 16 helped spark Gang Green to a 26-21 win. He also opened the Jets game against the Eagles with a 79-yard kickoff return. Zach Wilson capped that drive off with a touchdown pass to Elijah Moore.

Berrios also grabbed two votes as a punt returner as he ranked second among punt returners with a 13.4 average (minimum 15 attempts).

The honor is perfect timing for Berrios, who is set to become a free agent. The return specialist and gadget receiver now has additional leverage on his side.

Berrios could target a contract similar to the one that Jakeem Grant got from the Dolphins when he was extended in 2019 on a four-year deal worth up to $24 million ($7 million guaranteed).

Grant is similar to Berrios as both are dynamic returners and can be utilized in the offense with creative play calls.

Berrios should demand more guarantees because when you have an All-Pro on your resume the price goes up.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Nuggets journal: Bones Hyland’s rookie growing pains starting to pay off

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Nuggets journal: Bones Hyland’s rookie growing pains starting to pay off
google news

Bones Hyland will tell you he’s the best shooter on the Nuggets.

Only a few months into his NBA career, the precocious rookie doesn’t lack for confidence. His self-assurance is evident in both his slippery dribble combinations and his shooting range. To Bones, anything within five feet of the 3-point line is fair game.

But not even the jovial rookie is immune to the potholes of the NBA, particularly this season. There’s a lot coming at Bones, from the rigors of travel, to adjusting to sophisticated defenses, to navigating unprecedented COVID protocols. Three times this season Hyland has flown commercially the day of the game only after COVID tests had cleared him in the morning. He’s had false positives, inconclusives, extended quarantines and everything in between.

And while Hyland’s COVID stresses have been challenging, his rookie bouts have not. Before Thursday’s 17-point outburst against the Blazers, which featured 14 points and four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, Hyland was in a rut.

In the seven games preceding his outbreak, Hyland was shooting only 26% from the field and under 19% from 3-point range. His production had fallen, and Nuggets coach Michael Malone thought he was pressing.

“I said listen, ‘Let’s get together after shootaround (on Thursday) and just sit down and talk,’” Malone said. “’I want to talk and talk about what I see. I want you to tell me what you’re thinking, and most importantly, how can I help you?’”

Malone told him he thought Bones was forcing the issue on offense, trying too hard to score and losing sight of his other strengths. Those begin, as anyone who’s seen Hyland sauté a defender can attest, with his speed and shiftiness. He encouraged him to play “downhill”, collapse a defense and attack the paint, which would help create a scoring chance for him or a teammate.

To Malone’s first point, Hyland was electric. His three assists on Thursday were excellent examples of drive-and-kick basketball. On the first, he penetrated the lane, drew attention and then whipped the ball to Zeke Nnaji for an open corner 3. He did it again two more times, first to Facu Campazzo and next to Markus Howard. Outside of Will Barton, Hyland is currently the Nuggets’ best option when trying to scramble a defense.

“I was so proud of him,” Malone said. “… He went out there and did all the things that we talked about. Playing basketball not only for himself, but for his teammates, getting guys involved, driving and kicking, competing on the defensive end, fighting.”

His value gets magnified when Denver’s offense grinds to a halt, as it did in the second half of Tuesday’s 25-point meltdown to the Clippers. Hyland didn’t play in the second half of that game, in large part due to his recent struggles. But, make no mistake, Hyland is an invaluable piece to the puzzle as the Nuggets fight to stay afloat in the West.

google news
Continue Reading

News

One person dies in three-vehicle crash in SE Denver on Friday

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Three people shot, one dead, in Adams County early Saturday morning
google news

Denver police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in southeast Denver on Friday that left one person dead.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending