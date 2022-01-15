Maralee Nichols Shares Postpartum Selfie 6 Weeks After Giving Birth To Tristan Thompson’s Son

Maralee Nichols showed off her post-baby body when she posted a selfie in a sports bra & leggings just 6 weeks after giving birth to Tristan Thompson’s son.

Maralee Nichols, 31, just gave birth to her son with Tristan Thompson, 30, six weeks ago, and the fitness model showed off her incredibly toned figure in a new mirror selfie. Maralee posted the new photo from the gym rocking a pair of high-waisted black leggings with white stripes down the sides styled with a super low-cut black sports bra.

The photo was taken from the side, showing off Maralee’s tiny waist and super flat stomach, as she covered her face with her phone. She accessorized her gym look with a pair of black and white sneakers and pin-straight long brown hair. She captioned the photo, “6 weeks postpartum.”

This is not the first time Maralee showed off her post-baby body, in fact, she has been hitting the gym often since giving birth. Just the other day on Jan. 7, she posted another mirror selfie from the gym, this time taken from the front. In the photo, Maralee showed her face which was done up in full glam while her long brown hair was down in waves.

In the photo, you can clearly see her rock-hard, six-pack abs and tiny waist which poked out of the top of her high-waisted hot pink leggings. The two-tone leggings featured white stripes at the knees and she styled them with a tiny cutout white sports bra that was low-cut and had two keyhole cutouts on her chest.

Maralee’s son was born on Dec. 2 and for the past year, there has been a lot of conflict regarding Tristan denying he is the father. However, a paternity test revealed he is in fact the father and he publicly made a statement on social media on Jan. 3 writing, “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”