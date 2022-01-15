Celebrities
Maralee Nichols Shares Postpartum Selfie 6 Weeks After Giving Birth To Tristan Thompson’s Son
Maralee Nichols showed off her post-baby body when she posted a selfie in a sports bra & leggings just 6 weeks after giving birth to Tristan Thompson’s son.
Maralee Nichols, 31, just gave birth to her son with Tristan Thompson, 30, six weeks ago, and the fitness model showed off her incredibly toned figure in a new mirror selfie. Maralee posted the new photo from the gym rocking a pair of high-waisted black leggings with white stripes down the sides styled with a super low-cut black sports bra.
The photo was taken from the side, showing off Maralee’s tiny waist and super flat stomach, as she covered her face with her phone. She accessorized her gym look with a pair of black and white sneakers and pin-straight long brown hair. She captioned the photo, “6 weeks postpartum.”
This is not the first time Maralee showed off her post-baby body, in fact, she has been hitting the gym often since giving birth. Just the other day on Jan. 7, she posted another mirror selfie from the gym, this time taken from the front. In the photo, Maralee showed her face which was done up in full glam while her long brown hair was down in waves.
In the photo, you can clearly see her rock-hard, six-pack abs and tiny waist which poked out of the top of her high-waisted hot pink leggings. The two-tone leggings featured white stripes at the knees and she styled them with a tiny cutout white sports bra that was low-cut and had two keyhole cutouts on her chest.
Maralee’s son was born on Dec. 2 and for the past year, there has been a lot of conflict regarding Tristan denying he is the father. However, a paternity test revealed he is in fact the father and he publicly made a statement on social media on Jan. 3 writing, “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”
Smokin’ On That Vaxx Pack? Oregon State Study Shows That Cannabinoids Can Protect You From COVID-19
So, Snoop Dogg, Method Man, Redman, and Curren$y should be safe?
53% of of white women’s former president suggested some WILD stuff to “protect” the American people from the scourge of COVID-19 but a new study conducted by Oregon State University shows that bomb a** weed has far more efficacy than…bleach.
According to Forbes, the research done by OSU concluded that the compounds found in marijuana can help aid in blocking the COVID cells from entering the body. We’re not doctors, we’re just telling what the study says.
The researchers found that two cannabinoid acids commonly found in hemp varietals of cannabis, cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, also known as CBDA, can bind to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. By binding to the spike protein, the compounds can prevent the virus from entering cells and causing infection, potentially offering new avenues to prevent and treat the disease.
Now, before you call your plug and request a quarter-pound of his or her finest cheeba, let’s be clear. Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center in the College of Pharmacy and Linus Pauling Institute, wants to make clear that CANNABINOIDS are the substance that blocks COVID cells, not the THC that gives you the “high” effect.
“These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans,” van Breemen noted. “They have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2. CBDA and CBGA are produced by the hemp plant as precursors to CBD and CBG, which are familiar to many consumers. However, they are different from the acids and are not contained in hemp products.”
Ok, so maybe smoking a little couldn’t hurt but don’t go thinking that hot boxing your car is a way to avoid getting vaccinated.
Kanye West Disses Pete Davidson In Leaked Snippet From New Song: Listen
The rapper went after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new beau in an allegedly leaked sneak peak at a new song!
Kanye West is coming for Pete Davidson! An allegedly leaked sample of the 44-year-old rapper’s new song “My Life Was Never Eazy” has Ye dissing the 28-year-old comedian. In the line, Kanye went after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s new romantic partner with a vitriolic bar. “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Kanye rapped in the leaked clip.
Kanye West disses Pete Davidson on his new song “My Life Was Never Eazy”:
“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” https://t.co/5CbOXZPPkl
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 14, 2022
The very short snippet was shared on Twitter along with a photo of Yeezy and his latest partner Julia Fox. The beat is muffled, but the line can be heard loud and clear, before it cuts off and a few people can be heard chatting about the hard-hitting lyrics. Kanye did tease fans with the strange cover art for the upcoming single on his Instagram on Thursday January 13, which reportedly features The Game, via The Shade Room. HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for Kanye West for comment on the track.
Kim started dating Pete in October 2021, months after it was made public that she and Kanye were divorcing earlier that January. A source close to Kim revealed to HollywoodLife that the SKIMS founder has been hitting it off really well with the SNL star. “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” the source said.
Even though Kanye has been spending lots of time with actress Julia Fox since the pair connected on New Year’s Eve, sources close to the rapper revealed that he’s not happy about his ex’s new relationship with Pete. When Kim and Pete went to the Bahamas to kick off 2022, a source close to the rapper told HL that he was offended that they went to the same place as they did for his 40th birthday. “Kanye doesn’t understand why Kim would take Pete to Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas for their first vacation together,” the source explained. “It’s obviously a special place in his heart. But it just feels tainted now because she decided to bring Pete there. He’s trying to move on with his own life but who couldn’t help being bothered by that?”
Candiace Dillard Says Gizelle is “No One’s Friend,” Shades RHOP Cast for Using Mom Dorothy for Storyline
In the latest season of Real Housewives of Potomac, Mia Thornton asked some uncomfortable questions. During a conversation behind Candiace Dillard’s back, Mia got Dorothy (Candiace’s mom) to throw shade at son-in-law Chris
In the convo, Dorothy said Chris left his job to be a ‘househusband.’ This sparked a major storyline for the season.
In an interview with the Lip Service podcast, Candiace addressed several issues. She first spoke about the drama between Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo: “My girl…I love my girl Wen…I feel like they came at her unfairly. But I also think that she…I told someone that she thought that Gizelle was her friend. And that was her mistake. Gizelle is no one’s friend but her own.”
“She’s loyal to Robyn, yes,” Candiace continued. “But she’s also about the show and she will do whatever. And she’ll come for whomever if she thinks is going to make the show do well, which I respect. Someone once said to me you have to respect your villains. And I respect her for that.”
Candiace also revealed where her husband stands with Dorothy. “[My mother] was just at the house with us for Thanksgiving,” she said. “And at first, I was like I don’t even know if she can come to the house because they haven’t talked. She was supposed to call him, she never called him.”
“She comes to the house and she acts like everything is fine,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Excuse me, ma’am, you need to apologize to Chris.’ So she finally did. But it was like, ‘You know, I’m sorry if I said anything that was disrespectful.’ But that’s how…Black moms, Southern Black moms, that’s how they apologize.”
Candiace also explained, “Chris was always going to be fine. He’s not interested in keeping up any kind of beef with my mom. So like it’s fine.”
Candiace was disappointed that her costars used her mom to stir up controversy for the franchise: “I don’t think I was embarrassed. I was shocked. And then I was just hurt because it’s my mom. And my mom was always like, ‘We’re not gonna let the show come between us. The show is just the show and we are a family.’”
“So then for her to do this,” said Candiace. “It’s like you let the girls basically use you and use us for a storyline, for a moment cause it was talked about for the rest of the season. And it became its own thing.”
Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Bravo
