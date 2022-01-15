Marcus Smart a health and safety protocol scratch

Marcus Smart missed his second straight game Friday night in Philadelphia, though only partially because of the thigh bruise he suffered Monday night in Indianapolis.

The Celtics guard also went into health and safety protocol while attempting to assess the readiness of the thigh injury, depriving the Celtics of their most important wing defender and starting point guard — likely making him a scratch for Saturday’s game in Boston against the conference-leading Bulls as well.

“It was going to be questionable with him playing anyway, depending on pain tolerance and swelling going down,” said Ime Udoka. “Now he’s in health and safety protocols. So If there’s a good time to get it, it’s while you’re injured, I guess. So that’s a positive. But no, he was going to be questionable anyway, honestly.”

The Celtics thus turned to Dennis Schroder for the second straight game as their starting point guard. He filled in nicely as a scorer behind Jaylen Brown (34 points) and Jayson Tatum (33) with a 23-point performance against Indiana.

“Obviousl,y he does a ton of things for us,” Udoka said of what happens when there is a Smart void. “Obviously leading with effort, physicality, experience out there. But we have capable backups and obviously Dennis stepped into that role last game. Payton (Pritchard) will be called upon as well as the rest of our wings. Good thing is we’ve got a little bit of practice over the last game or so with (Josh Richardson) playing some backup point. So if we want to go that route, we feel good about that as well.”

Accountability and mutual support

The Celtics carried a season-high three-game winning streak into Friday night’s game against Philadelphia, and according to Grant Williams, improved play can be traced directly to two factors — player accountability and support. The two have to go hand-in-hand, he said.

“As long as you make it easy. As long as everything stays on the court and nothing is personal,” said Williams. “As much as we get on one another we celebrate each other’s success, and that’s been a lot more recently. We see it, we see the fun that we’re having. See the joy we have when a guy makes a play, when Rob (Williams) blocks a shot, when J-Rich gets a steal, when JT makes a big shot, when JB gets downhill and gets an and-one. We’re all there for him. That’s the key to success, and in the league that’s the key to success, because the teams that go the furthest are the most together and the most consistent.”

Hard-headed

Though Williams absorbed an inadvertent head-butt from Domantas Sabonis Wednesday night, by Friday he was none the worse for wear. He seems to enjoy the physical nature of these interchanges in the paint.

“It was one of those where I had to make sure I was not concussed. I had to sit down there for a second and make sure I’m good,” he said. “It was one of those head-butts, head-to-head, because he dips his shoulder a little bit and goes to that left hand. He didn’t do it intentionally but he dipped his head and cracked me. I didn’t lose teeth or nothing like that. I’m not JB right now so I’m good.

“Domantas and guys like that over the years, you expect. Thaddeus Young, guys that use their shoulders, their upper bodies and get downhill, you expect to be hit in the head, especially at 6-foot-6,” said Williams. “I embrace that. I love physicality, it’s one of those things where it kind of helps you where I thrive. It’s not about keeping your cool unless it’s something that’s dirty. I never really get upset unless something is excessive or intentional. Plays like that, they are just trying to get downhill. Lance (Stephenson) throws his elbow or shoulder, he’s trying to make a play not doing it maliciously. Just trying to know the game and see how things are and if you feel like you’ve been disrespected or something, you speak out on it.”