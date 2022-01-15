News
Massachusetts coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations continue to increase
The state’s coronavirus case count hit a reporting snag Friday that made it show lower case counts even as deaths and hospitalizations continued to climb.
Massachusetts health officials’ daily case count listed 12,864 positive tests, which would be a drop of around 7,000 over the previous day — but the state appended a notice saying the data is “incomplete” with “a substantial percentage of laboratory results not being reported.”
These excess tests and their results will end up in Tuesday’s report following the long weekend.
Hospitalization and death numbers didn’t appear to be affected. The state reported 64 confirmed — and three probable — deaths from the virus, way up from Thursday’s mark of 36 confirmed and the previous seven-day average of 43. The virus has killed 20,450 people in the Bay State, according to officials, who also report another 489 deaths probably from the virus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations too have been climbing during the current omicron wave. The state reported 3,223 people in the hospital, up 43 over Thursday. This is the highest mark since the initial surge in spring 2020.
There are now 460 patients in intensive care units, a decline of 24, and 278 patients are currently intubated, which is up one.
The fact that the nearly 13,000 mark would be a surprisingly low number, and is the product of a data error shows just how significant this wave of the virus, fueled by the omicron variant, has been. Daily marks shortly after the new year showed more than triple the previous pandemic high, touching marks above 30,000 positive tests a day a couple of weeks ago.
Friday’s seven-day average positive test rate continued to drop, now down to 19.9% as compared to the 22%-plus from a few days ago. The current mark remains astronomical compared to all portions of the pandemic besides the initial surge, when testing was scant. The previous high since then was just above 8% right around a year ago.
Both the number of positive tests and the level of coronavirus present in wastewater in the area suggest the wave of infections has crested and is abating. Past waves have shown that hospitalizations and deaths lag infections by a couple of weeks, and though doctors say omicron tends to be more mild — especially for people vaccinated and with a booster — both of those metrics are showing similar trends this time.
News
Federal testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home
The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday as the White House looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home.
Starting on Jan. 19, the website COVIDTests.gov will provide tests at no cost, including no shipping fee, the White House announced Friday.
As he faced criticism for low inventory and long lines for testing, President Joe Biden announced last month that the U.S. would purchase 500 million at-home tests to launch the program and on Thursday the president announced that he was doubling the order to 1 billion tests.
But Americans shouldn’t expect a rapid turn-around on the orders, and they will have to plan ahead and request the tests well before they meet federal guidelines for when to use a test.
The White House said “tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering” through the U.S. Postal Service, which reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at-home testing when experiencing COVID-19 systems including fever, cough, sore throat, respiratory symptoms and muscle aches, five days after a potential COVID-19 exposure, or as part of test-to-stay protocols in schools and workplaces.
“Certainly if you’re going to gather with family, if you’re going to a gathering where people are immunocompromised or where they’re elderly or where you have people who might be unvaccinated or poorly protected from a vaccine, that might be an opportunity you want to test,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, on Wednesday.
Officials emphasized that the federal website is just one way for people to procure COVID-19 tests. Starting on Saturday, private insurance companies will be required to cover the cost of at-home rapid tests, allowing Americans to be reimbursed for tests they purchase at pharmacies and online retailers. That covers up to eight tests per month.
The White House said the four-test limit on website orders will be applied to each residential address and will apply to the first tranche of 500 million tests. It estimates that the cost of purchasing and distributing the first block of tests at $4 billion.
Officials said they are cognizant that any launch of a website carries some risks — and memories of the disastrous roll-out during the Obama administration of Healthcare.gov are still fresh — but said they believe they are well-positioned to handle expected demand for tests.
News
UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral
Boris Johnson’s office apologized to the royal family on Friday for holding staff parties in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last year — the latest in a catalogue of allegedly lockdown-breaching gatherings that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.
Farewell parties for Johnson’s departing spin doctor and another staffer, complete with late-night drinking and dancing, took place on April 16, 2021, the night before Queen Elizabeth II sat alone at her husband’s funeral because of social distancing rules in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Johnson spokesman Jamie Davies acknowledged that news of the gatherings had caused “significant public anger.”
“It’s deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and No. 10 has apologized to the palace,” he said, using a term for the prime minister’s 10 Downing St. office.
Johnson’s former communications director James Slack — who is now deputy editor-in-chief of tabloid newspaper The Sun — apologized “unreservedly” for the “anger and hurt” caused by his farewell party.
Johnson’s office said the prime minister wasn’t in Downing Street, where he both lives and works, on April 16, and had been unaware any gatherings were planned.
But each new revelation about social events inside the prime minister’s office while most in the the U.K. were enduring lockdowns has weakened his hold on power and strengthened calls for him to resign. A scandal that began weeks ago with a report of a December 2020 Christmas party has grown to about a dozen alleged social events in 10 Downing Street and other government buildings.
The former head of the government’s COVID-19 task force, Kate Josephs, apologized on Friday for holding a drinks gathering in her office in December 2020. The Daily Mirror reported that Johnson encouraged his office staff to “let off steam” at regular after-work “wine time Fridays.” The paper said staff had a wine fridge delivered to Downing Street to hold supplies for the gatherings.
So far none of the alleged parties have been denied by Johnson’s office.
News
Home Showcase: Put your stamp on roomy Brookline home
A stately Brookline address with golf course views, ample square footage, terrific outdoor space and … newer construction?
It’s all possible and it’s at 604 Newton St., an immaculate 2014 single-family near schools, parks, shopping and highways.
We’ll call the sprawling 4,917-square-foot home open concept-ish, with the inviting, easy layout of an open floor plan that melds the living room and kitchen into the ultimate hangout space, plus separate formal dining room and sitting room. Oversized doorways and windows galore add brightness and flow to a traditional footprint that’s anything but stuffy.
Coffered 10-foot ceilings overhead, a modern fireplace ensconced between built-ins, and glass doors that open to a landscaped backyard make the oversized living room feel warm and intimate. And, if you believe that the kitchen is the most important room in the home — and we do — this one is perfection. Wrapping around an eat-in center island, the chef’s kitchen features high-end appliances, a professional-grade range, beverage storage, and custom cabinetry.
On the second floor, five bedrooms and three full baths, including a generously proportioned primary suite with custom walk-in closets and a lavish en-suite bathroom. Homework, work-work or playtime have their own spots in the home, too — the new owners will find a sixth bedroom on the main level currently used as an office, a reading nook with built-in shelving on the second level, and a playroom on the lower level.
For more information about the property, contact Jamie Genser with Coldwell Banker, 617-515-5152. Open house hours are from noon to 1:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Home Showcase:
Address: 604 Newton Street, Brookline, MA 02467
Bedrooms: 5
List Price: $2,749,000
Square feet: 4,917
Price per square foot: $559
Annual taxes: $24,745 in 2022.
Location: Close to parks, shopping, and great schools.
Built in: 2014
The Appraisal:
Pros:
Immaculate turnkey home
Large outdoor space
Cons:
Brookline taxes
Massachusetts coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations continue to increase
Federal testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home
UK leader’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral
Home Showcase: Put your stamp on roomy Brookline home
Boston Public Schools students walk out, saying their schools are unsafe
Zayn Malik Debuts Long Beard After Split From Gigi Hadid — Before & After Photos
Supply chain woes hit Massachusetts food pantries
Rumer Willis Rocks Sheer Tights To Pilates Class In LA — See Sexy New Photos
Marcus Smart a health and safety protocol scratch
White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?