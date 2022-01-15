Massachusetts to get $1.1 billion from Federal Government to fix 472 deteriorating bridges

The state’s coronavirus case count hit a reporting snag Friday that made it show lower case counts even as deaths and hospitalizations continued to climb.

Massachusetts health officials’ daily case count listed 12,864 positive tests, which would be a drop of around 7,000 over the previous day — but the state appended a notice saying the data is “incomplete” with “a substantial percentage of laboratory results not being reported.”

These excess tests and their results will end up in Tuesday’s report following the long weekend.

Hospitalization and death numbers didn’t appear to be affected. The state reported 64 confirmed — and three probable — deaths from the virus, way up from Thursday’s mark of 36 confirmed and the previous seven-day average of 43. The virus has killed 20,450 people in the Bay State, according to officials, who also report another 489 deaths probably from the virus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations too have been climbing during the current omicron wave. The state reported 3,223 people in the hospital, up 43 over Thursday. This is the highest mark since the initial surge in spring 2020.

There are now 460 patients in intensive care units, a decline of 24, and 278 patients are currently intubated, which is up one.

The fact that the nearly 13,000 mark would be a surprisingly low number, and is the product of a data error shows just how significant this wave of the virus, fueled by the omicron variant, has been. Daily marks shortly after the new year showed more than triple the previous pandemic high, touching marks above 30,000 positive tests a day a couple of weeks ago.

Friday’s seven-day average positive test rate continued to drop, now down to 19.9% as compared to the 22%-plus from a few days ago. The current mark remains astronomical compared to all portions of the pandemic besides the initial surge, when testing was scant. The previous high since then was just above 8% right around a year ago.

Both the number of positive tests and the level of coronavirus present in wastewater in the area suggest the wave of infections has crested and is abating. Past waves have shown that hospitalizations and deaths lag infections by a couple of weeks, and though doctors say omicron tends to be more mild — especially for people vaccinated and with a booster — both of those metrics are showing similar trends this time.