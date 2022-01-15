Connect with us

News

Most Colorado mobile home owners have never heard of oversight program designed to protect them, new report shows

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Most Colorado mobile home owners have never heard of oversight program designed to protect them, new report shows
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

A year after Colorado lawmakers enshrined into law new protections for the state’s tens of thousands of mobile home owners, more than three-quarters of complaints against landlords and managers remain unresolved and more than seven in 10 park residents had never heard of the state oversight program, according to an inaugural report released this week.

The “Mobile Home Park Oversight Program Annual Report,” published Tuesday, represents the most thorough look yet at the state of Colorado’s beefed-up Mobile Home Park Act, which introduced in 2020 a dispute-resolution system for mobile home owners to file complaints as well as a centralized registration system for the state’s 718 mobile home parks.

The dispute-resolution system — modeled after a similar program in Washington state — was designed to give mobile home owners a cheaper, easier avenue to address issues in their parks without costly attorney fees.

The most common complaints to state regulators included park owners’ failure to properly maintain trees, water and sewer lines, and park common areas; owners instituting rules and regulations that allegedly go against Colorado statute; and landlords allegedly requiring residents to sign new leases or rental agreements that waive their homeowners’ rights.

But the report also noted a persistent backlog in cases that have not been resolved by state regulators.

The program received 221 complaints between May 1, 2020 — when the dispute-resolution process launched — and June 30, 2021, encompassing 546 alleged violations. Of those complaints, 49 had been resolved — or just 23%. Seventy-seven of the 546 alleged violations were resolved, meaning 86% remained open.

Christina Postolowski, who runs the state’s Mobile Home Park Oversight Program, said in an email that the state focused during its first year on getting the park registration database built, much of which had to be entered manually. This took regulators months to do, and contributed to the complaint cases stacking up.

“Getting current, accurate ownership and contact information for parks underpins the rest of the work that the program does,” Postolowski said in the email. “The structure of the program (as set up by the state legislature) relies on the division being able to quickly identify and contact park owners to investigate complaints and disseminate information on the program to resident home owner.”

Mobile home owners detailed to The Denver Post last fall their frustration over the extended wait times for addressing their concerns, ranging from snow removal and sewage issues to mold in laundry rooms or water being shut off for days without notice. Some residents still hadn’t had their issues resolved more than a year after submitting complaints to the state.

Four corporate owners — which own dozens of parks around Colorado — were responsible for a quarter of the complaints, state data from September showed. It’s part of a growing trend of hedge funds and large corporations that are buying up mobile home parks around the country, where they are known to increase rent repeatedly and remove amenities.

Postolowski acknowledged in her email that the department did not, initially, have enough staff to register parks, address park sale requirements, resolve complaints and enforce the rules. In response, the department hopes to hire two additional staff to focus just on park registration and mobile home park sales by early this year, she said.

“Those additional staff resources will help the program address the backlog in cases while working to resolve new complaints,” Postolowski wrote, noting that there were 36% more mobile home owners in the state than initial data suggested. “The demand for the program suggests the division may need additional staff beyond these two.”

Even with the delays, more than 40% of respondents to a state survey said they had a good experience when they contacted the oversight program, compared to less than 18% who reported the experience to be poor. Just over 35% said the experience was “OK.”

A nagging issue, however, is a lack of awareness about the oversight program — particularly among mobile home owners.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Grading the Week: Colorado Rockies have the answer to their recent woes — more Monfort

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Sterling Monfort, son of the Rockies’ owner, now leads pro scouting department
google news

Dick Monfort has discovered a solution to the recent woes that have plagued his Colorado Rockies: More Monfort.

It’s a bold strategy from an owner whose franchise hasn’t won a single NL West title in his near three decades of stewardship. Yet it’s one Monfort fearlessly inflicted upon the masses earlier this month with the promotion of his 30-year-old son, Sterling, to director of professional scouting.

Rockies — D+

Luckily, recently promoted Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt is here to clear up any misunderstandings.

Where some cynics might see blatant nepotism, Schmidt sees a young up-and-comer ready to climb the next rung up the ladder as supervisor of the Rockies’ pro scouting department.

“I’ve told Dick (Monfort) this for years. I’ve said, ‘If you sold the club or something, Sterling would get hired — in a heartbeat,’ ” Schmidt told The Post’s Patrick Saunders earlier this week. “There are teams out there that would hire Sterling, as a cross-checker, right now. His work ethic is second to none.”

The Grading the Week staff can’t say for certain if Schmidt was blinking in Morse code as he spoke.

What we can say is that, by all accounts, Sterling is indeed a very hard worker who is focused, affable and driven. If we’re to believe the words of Schmidt, he’s also “very qualified.”

There is, of course, the eight years Sterling has put in with the organization since 2014, first as a scout and later as the assistant director of scouting operations on the amateur side. There’s also his playing career as a first baseman for a state championship Eaton High baseball team and (we wish we were making this up) Rockies draft pick in the 47th round of the 2009 MLB amateur draft.

Still, for a franchise viewed by outsiders as insular and aloof, this week’s revelation felt a lot like business as usual at 20th and Blake. Coming off three consecutive losing seasons, a reasonable person might think it’s time to add some new blood to the upper reaches of their organization. Instead, Dick once again opted for the familiar.

All of which leaves us wondering: When can we expect Sterling to take the general manager’s chair from Schmidt?

Detroit Pistons — A

We might be in the minority, but the Grading the Week staff never wanted to see Bol Bol leave town.

So let us be the first to tip our cap to the Pistons, who put the kibosh on a trade with the Nuggets earlier this week after the 7-foot-2 center failed his physical examination.

Say what you will about Detroit’s puzzling history of reneging on deals — this was the third voided trade for the Pistons since 1994, and second since 2016 — we’re just happy to have Bol back in the warm bosom of Mile High Basketball.

Bol may be broken, but he’s our fallen star. Perhaps some day Michael Malone might let him shine.

CU football — Truant

There’s a hot, new hangout in Boulder.

It’s called the transfer portal, and CU football players are flocking to it like spring break in Cancun.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Chambers: Nazem Kadri deserves All-Star Game nod, contract extension

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Chambers: Nazem Kadri deserves All-Star Game nod, contract extension
google news

Becoming an NHL All-Star isn’t what it used to be. Today’s glitzy 3-on-3 format between four divisions is more entertaining than the regular 5-on-5 no-checking game of the past. But if Nazem Kadri isn’t representing the Avalanche in the mid-winter classic next month, something’s wrong.

Kadri, the Avs’ second-line center, entered Friday leading the team with 48 points in 30 games and atop the league with 35 assists. He plays on the No. 1 power play and penalty kill for a team that leads the Western Conference in winning percentage (.712) and should be guaranteed to make his first All-Star appearance. But the All-Star Game no longer caters to second-tier players having great seasons.

In the current 3-on-3 mini-tournament, each of the four divisions can only take 11 players — six forwards, three defensemen and two goalies. Every team must have one representative, which means the best teams won’t have more than two when the first 10 names from each division are announced.

The suits from the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department chose center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar as Colorado’s two representatives and gave Kadri a chance to make it as a “last man in” guy from fan voting.

MacKinnon, named the Central Division captain for the third consecutive time, and Makar, who leads all NHL defensemen with 16 goals, are deserving. But it should have been Kadri and Makar. MacKinnon has been there, done that. He’s produced a lot of points for the league’s top-scoring team but he’s missed 10 games.

If Kadri doesn’t win the “last man in” fan voting — which he might not because of his bad-boy reputation — something’s wrong.

“It’s silly. I don’t think every team should send a guy,” MacKinnon said of Kadri’s snub Friday. “It’s an All-Star Game, not a participation game.”

“It’s an honor, obviously, to be considered,” Kadri said before Thursday’s tentative rosters were released. “This league has so many great players, even our team. To be considered an all-star, it would definitely be a great achievement.”

At second in the league in points-per-game (1.60), Kadri is on pace to surpass his career-highs of 32 goals and 61 points from his 2016-17 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 30 games, he’s already eclipsed the goals, assists and points from 56 games last season.

What changed?

“I’m not sure man, I don’t know what’s turned around. I kind of try to approach every game the same way and sometimes you get some luck and sometimes you don’t,” he said. “I’m fortunate enough to play with a great team and great teammates that give me the opportunity to do what I can do. I’m just trying to showcase what I can do. I don’t think you can really look too much into the future. You got to take it game by game and you know, just take one step at a time.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Matt Doyle and the Gender Flipped Tongue Twister That’s Lighting Up Broadway

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Matt Doyle and the Gender Flipped Tongue Twister That’s Lighting Up Broadway
google news

Given how director Marianne Elliott flipped the genders in Stephen Sondheim’s Company for London and recast it for Broadway, it’s not surprising that Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone—its leading ladies—earn their thunderous applause. What is surprising is that a relatively unknown member of the opposite sex achieves a comparable reaction for four minutes and nine seconds of stage time.

He’s Matt Doyle, and he plays Jamie (flipped from Amy), whose wedding-day jitters are off the charts and expressed hysterically/hilariously in a rapid-fire showstopper. Although he says 17 times he’s not, the song is titled “Getting Married Today.” It’s the first time since same-sex marriage became a reality that a man gets to sing this. It’s been called “the greatest show-tune tongue-twister of all time” (by Peter Marks at The Washington Post) and few would dispute that. It has as many words as Leap Year has days: 366. (I like to think that Sondheim did that on purpose.)

So far, Doyle hasn’t stumbled at all, and, for that, he credits a lot of breath support. “I do think that being healthy and fit really matters with something like this,” the actor admits. “I make sure that I run every single day and that I’m ready and capable to do the show. The show itself is a beast, but this is such a strong ensemble. Even Patti’s in there with us, dancing all the ensemble numbers. It feels more like a sporting event than any other thing I’ve ever done.”

What sport? Singing his big number, he says, is like skiing down a mountain slope and doing it succinctly. “There are so many key points I want to hit. What I love about Marianne’s direction is making sure every single individual thought is given a moment. That’s difficult to do with a song like this. We worked it to the bone, making sure that every thought became muscle memory for me so that I could live within the song and allow it to come out of me, versus trying to discover it in the moment. It’s trusting that it’s in my body, and then just going for the ride every single night.”

Doyle and director Elliott first crossed paths with her 2011 Tony-winning War Horse. “I was Billy Narracott, the cousin of the lead boy, Albert. I also covered Albert and did about ten performances of him, but I loved playing Billy. He was this really obnoxious, nervous kid who ended up shellshock with PTSD. At the end of the first act, he rides Joey, the famous horse, into battle, with his sword out in front of him, shaking. That’s how Marianne and I got to know each other. I told her that she will only cast me as people who are having nervous breakdowns.”

Actually, Elliott saw him as Jamie’s about-to-be groom, Paul, and had him come in to read for that part, even though Doyle emailed her his interest in Jamie. The audition changed her mind, and she gave him 24 hours to learn “Getting Married Today.”

“I went back home and just drilled the song from the end of my audition that day to about four in the morning. The next day I just spat it out at the audition. I actually learned that song in one night. After booking the role, though, I will say that I practiced it endlessly. What’s exciting about Marianne’s specificity is it really does make the song easier. That audition lasted an hour. It’s the longest audition I ever had in my life. We just kept playing and doing it in different ways. When I left the room, I felt I’d just been rehearsing for the role rather than auditioning for it.”

When rehearsals began, he had an edge—if not much of one. “The first time I sang it through, it felt as if Marianne was stopping me at every syllable and making sure I understood what triggered the next thought and the next thought and the next thought. I recognized what a challenge this was and how blessed I was to take on something this difficult. For the past two years, since I have been a part of this project, it’s been what I look forward to every night most.

“The reason I knew I was perfect for this character and related so much to him is that I was diagnosed in middle school with this horrible panic-attack disorder. Personally, I have never seen a panic attack so perfectly captured theatrically than it is in George Furth’s brilliant scene and, especially, in Sondheim’s song. It’s so rooted in the song—the way the music moves and grows, the way the language grows. The panic grows throughout it to this cacophony at the end. I think I could bring a lot of myself into that because it’s a very familiar emotion to me.” 

What Doyle doesn’t relate to is Jamie’s fear of matrimony. “I know it’s in the cards for us,” he concedes. “I love my partner very much. We’ve been together about seven years now. He’s another actor. His name is Max Clayton. He’s standing by for Hugh Jackman in The Music Man.”

Company was to open at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater on March 22, 2020, Sondheim’s 90th birthday, but it only got in nine performances before it was shut down for 19 months. 

“I felt like I was just starting to really discover it,” Doyle says with a wistful sadness that suddenly bursts into sunshine. “What’s incredible is the trauma that we all went through has made us grow more in our roles. We all reconnected through that entire experience. There’s nothing you can teach a group of actors within a normal rehearsal process. The pandemic has made us a family. We’ve become a rep company. We know each other in and out in a way we didn’t before, and, for a show like Company, that’s vital. What really brings a lot of the energy you see on stage this time to our current production is knowing we have each other’s backs.

“That’s something I need during ‘Getting Married Today.’ In the end, it is an ensemble piece. I’ve got a great set of partners up there with Etai [Benson] as Paul and Nikki [Renee] Daniels as the priest who pops out of the freezer. It’s exciting to do such a scary song and know I have the support of the cast back there behind me on backup vocals and ready to jump out of the walls.”

The scene has been enhanced by all manner of theatrical trickery. “Obviously, we started with the song—just me and the music director. Then it was me and Marianne. Then we brought the choreographer in. Then we were working on the set. Every single day that we returned to ‘Getting Married Today,’ there was some new layer we were putting on it. It felt like another hurdle I had to jump over. I couldn’t get to the next step until I’d trained enough to get there.”

Company was Doyle’s second Sondheim interaction. He was cast as Anthony in the 2017 Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd, and the night the composer came to see the show, Doyle made a point of singing “Johanna” directly into his eyes, thus ridding himself of any fears of working with him in the future. “Luckily, we did meet again because he was the final stamp of approval for me booking Company. He was very involved with this production and gave us notes right up to the end. We were devastated to lose him. He was a huge fan of the show. 

“Thank goodness, we started previews when we did because he was able to come to our first preview. He’s the best audience member there is. No one laughs harder at jokes. No one is more vocal. You can hear his laughter from anywhere in the theater. He is so generous, so kind and supportive. His biggest note to me was about his favorite line of George Furth’s: ‘I’m the next bride.’ How profound that is now, coming from a man. Something he said to me constantly—’I need to make sure that you are screaming that line up to the heavens.’”

Sondheim wasn’t casual about words, he says. “There’s always power in his lyrics. Nothing he writes lacks intention. Everything has such clarity, every note matters. That’s why he is the Shakespeare of musical theater. Everything that goes down on that page is all an actor needs.”

 

 

 

 

Matt Doyle and the Gender Flipped Tongue Twister That’s Lighting Up Broadway

google news
Continue Reading

Trending