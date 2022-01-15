News
Most of Colorado’s COVID patients remain unvaccinated even as omicron clouds hospitalization picture
The percentage of Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19 who are unvaccinated is less overwhelming than it was in the fall, but people who’ve had the shot still appear to have more protection against serious illness.
During the peak of the delta wave, from mid-November to late December, between 80% and 86% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 any given day were unvaccinated, according to state data. The percentage started dropping on New Year’s Eve, and hovered around 70% this week.
But it appears that those who are most seriously ill are more likely to be unvaccinated. At UCHealth, about 82% of COVID-19 patients in the intensive-care unit and 91% of those patients on ventilators were unvaccinated as of Thursday morning. No one tracks the vaccination status of all patients in ICUs or on ventilators statewide.
The more-contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 has made it a bit more difficult to interpret hospitalization numbers and vaccine effectiveness than in previous waves, said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection control and prevention at UCHealth.
During the fall wave driven by the delta variant, the number of patients who happened to test positive for COVID-19 but primarily needed care for something else was “minimal,” she said. As of this week, though, about two-thirds of COVID-positive patients at UCHealth came in for some other reason.
On a recent day, only about one-third of the 355 patients who had tested positive for the virus were receiving oxygen or a medication used for severe COVID-19, like the steroid dexamethasone or the antiviral remdesivir, Barron said. The health system is still analyzing the data to see if those patients were disproportionately likely to be unvaccinated, she said.
Barron, who works with patients who have had organ or bone marrow transplants, said that all of the people she saw recently who were vaccinated and had COVID-19 were there because of other infections or accidents.
That’s notable because people with suppressed immune systems are one of the groups that’s most vulnerable to a severe breakthrough infection — though the number of people she saw was too small to draw a scientific conclusion. The one patient who was seriously sick from the virus was unvaccinated, she said.
“It really hit home that omicron is behaving potentially differently,” she said.
The state published data differently before November, so it’s difficult to compare the current situation with the end of the third wave in winter 2020 or the fourth wave in spring 2021.
Looking at the weekly data published since January 2021, the percentage of hospitalized patients who are unvaccinated fell from 100% to around 75% at points during the delta surge. Part of that simply reflects vaccine coverage in the state: as of early January 2021, no one was two weeks out from their second shot, meaning the entire population was considered unvaccinated.
Now, more than 3.8 million of Colorado’s roughly 5.8 million people have been vaccinated — 77% of all adults in the state. That means three-quarters of the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations still are coming from the one-quarter of the population that isn’t fully vaccinated.
“More vaccinated people are testing positive, and the sheer volume of positive cases will result in increased hospital demand,” a spokesman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said. “The vaccines are working effectively at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”
Nationwide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest point since the pandemic began, according to The New York Times. Colorado hasn’t yet passed the record set in early December 2020, but the state’s hospitals are strapped, with about 92% of intensive-care beds and 93% of general beds full this week.
While it’s good news that omicron generally causes less severe disease, that doesn’t mean everyone should catch it and “get it over with,” Barron said. Some people are still becoming seriously ill, and some who have mild infections go on to develop long-COVID symptoms like persistent fatigue, she said. And the sheer number of people infected means that even if any individual’s risk of severe disease is low, hospitals could run out of room.
“I think the next two weeks are going to be a rough rise just because of numbers,” she said.
Hot chicken chain fires up fourth location near Union Station
A local hot chicken brand is blazing a new trail.
Blazing Bird, which has locations in Arvada, Englewood and Fort Collins, is opening a new restaurant at 1920 17th St. in downtown Denver near Union Station, according to signs on the property.
The restaurant first opened in February 2020 at 12368 W. 64th Ave. in Arvada, then added a second location in Fort Collins in October last year. Its third opened at 2950 S. Broadway in Englewood this past December.
Owner Artem Muradyan is a pharmacist who had always wanted to work in hospitality, and decided to bring Nashville’s hot chicken sandwich to Colorado, according to previous coverage.
Muradyan did not respond to a request for comment.
Blazing Bird serves hot chicken in sandwiches, tacos and burritos, as well as mac and cheese and fries. It has six levels of heat for its sauce.
The 2,400-square-foot restaurant near Union Station was previously home to Teriyaki Madness. The fast-casual Asian chain closed its corporate store in June last year, citing the surrounding homeless population as a driving factor.
Blazing Bird competes with several hot chicken joints in the Denver area, including Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has a location nearby at 1615 Platte St. in LoHi, Music City Hot Chicken, Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken, The Budlong Hot Chicken, Birdcall and Chicken Rebel to name a few.
Vail Resorts reports skier visits are down for start of the season
Vail Resorts reported Friday that its skier visits at its North American resorts from the beginning of the season through Jan. 2 are down 1.7% from the prior year, and down 18.3% compared to the same period in the 2019-2020 season.
Season-to-date total lift ticket revenue, including an allocated portion of season pass revenue for each applicable period, was up 25.9% compared to the prior year and down 4.6% compared to the 2019-2020 season.
Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch, in the company release, said that this season’s metrics are outpacing the prior year, as expected, due to the greater impact of COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions during the 2020-2021 season.
She also acknowledged that challenging early-season conditions that led to delayed openings and limited terrain offerings across North America hurt the company’s bottom line for the current season through Jan. 2.
Read the full story from our partner at vaildaily.com.
How Discord, born from an obscure game, became a social hub for young people
By Kellen Browning, The New York Times Company
In 2015, Jason Citron, a computer programmer, was struggling to break through in the video game industry. The new multiplayer game he had created with his development studio, Hammer & Chisel, was not catching on.
So Citron engineered an abrupt about-face. He laid off his company’s game developers, turned the game’s chatting feature into its sole product and gave it a mysterious name — Discord.
“I think at the time we had maybe six users,” Citron said. “It wasn’t clear that it was going to work.”
At first, Discord was only popular with other gamers. But more than six years later, driven in part by the pandemic, it has exploded into the mainstream. While adults working from home flocked to Zoom, their children were downloading Discord to socialize with other young people through text and audio and video calls in groups known as servers.
The platform has more than 150 million active users each month — up from 56 million in 2019 — with nearly 80% logging in from outside North America. It has expanded from gamers to music aficionados, students and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
In September, Discord, which is based in San Francisco, said it was raising $500 million in funding, valuing the company at $14.7 billion, according to PitchBook, a market data provider. It more than doubled its workforce in 2021, to about 650 people.
Discord’s evolution into a mainstream tool has been an unexpected twist in Citron’s career. Citron, 37, said he grew up playing video games on Long Island, nearly failed to graduate from Full Sail University in Florida because he spent so much time playing World of Warcraft and went on his first date with his future wife at an arcade.
“So many of my best memories came from those experiences, so my whole career has been about giving other people the power to create those kinds of moments in their lives,” he said.
Before Discord, he ran a social gaming network, OpenFeint, which he sold in 2011 to a Japanese gaming company GREE for $104 million. Citron was considered by others in the gaming community to be innovative because he tried to keep gamers’ attentions through social interactions with their friends, a new strategy in the nascent mobile gaming market.
“At least he tries to put something new into the market,” said Serkan Toto, a gaming analyst in Japan, adding that Citron’s reputation was “like a geek, in a good sense.”
Now, Citron finds himself running a prominent communications platform, a shift that he described as “surprising and wonderful and humbling.”
Discord is split into servers — essentially a series of chat rooms similar to the workplace tool Slack — which facilitate casual, free-flowing conversations about gaming, music, memes and everyday life. Some servers are large and open to the public; others are invitation-only.
The service doesn’t have ads. It makes money through a subscription service that gives users access to features like custom emoji for $5 or $10 per month. Discord also began experimenting in December with allowing some users to charge for access to their server, up to $100 a month, of which the company takes a 10% cut.
Discord made more than $100 million in revenue last year, according to a person familiar with the company’s finances who was not allowed to discuss it publicly, but company officials would not say whether it was profitable.
The company’s biggest shift occurred early in the pandemic. In June 2020, Citron and his co-founder and chief technology officer, Stanislav Vishnevskiy, wrote a blog post acknowledging that Discord had moved beyond video games and was working to become more accessible to all. Months earlier, the company had changed its motto from “Chat for gamers” to “A new way to chat with your communities and friends,” a nod to its wider audience.
That transition has come with growing pains. Discord has faced the same thorny questions as other social media companies about regulating speech, safeguarding against harassment and keeping young people safe.
Discord allows people to chat using fake names, and the task of ensuring that people follow its community standards is largely left up to the organizers of individual Discord servers. That gives the platform a “Lord of the Flies” feel, with groups of young people forming online societies and deciding their own rules.
In 2017, white nationalists gathered in far-right Discord servers to plan the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Discord executives, despite being aware that white nationalists were on the platform, did not ban them until after the rally had taken place, according to New York Times reporting.
In the aftermath, the company got more serious about content moderation. Citron said about 15% of the company’s employees work on trust and safety. The company began publishing biannual transparency reports in 2019 and bars those under 13 from Discord.
In its most recent report, Discord said it had received more than 400,000 reports of misbehavior between January and June, with about one-third related to harassment, and had banned more than 470,000 accounts and 43,000 servers.
The company’s efforts have not stopped frequent problems. People interviewed for this story, including some who were 11 or 12 years old, said they knew of many underage Discord users. And an internet search for eating disorder communities on Discord, for instance, revealed dozens of servers, some explicitly encouraging people to develop eating disorders, a violation of Discord’s community guidelines.
The company said it takes “immediate action” when it encounters violations like underage users or inappropriate content.
Many say they joined Discord for more wholesome reasons, such as connecting with friends. The largest public servers, such as ones devoted to discussions of Minecraft or anime, have hundreds of thousands of members. They can be chaotic, with colorful memes, profanity and inside jokes.
Others are intended only for people who know each other in real life or share a particular interest. Some have strict rules prohibiting profanity, graphic content or discussions of politics. Server owners can deputize moderators to enforce the rules.
Clement Leveau, 21, has a powerful role on Discord: the owner of Kanye, a server hosting discussions of the eponymous artist, music, pop culture and other topics with more than 58,000 members.
Leveau, a New York City college student, wields ultimate authority, with the power to appoint moderators and imprison people who break community rules in a solitary confinement channel known as jail. He said that he tries to “let people be silly, have a place to unwind,” but that he does not tolerate hate speech or bullying. Because of the isolation caused by the pandemic, Leveau said, the bonds people have formed on Discord have become crucial.
Former Discord employees, investors and game industry observers say Citron has remained uncompromising in his vision for Discord as an independent company as it has grown.
Joost van Dreunen, a New York University professor who studies the business of video games, said staying independent would befit Citron’s tight control over the company, which has seen some high-ranking executives depart in recent years.
Regarding turnover at Discord, the company said that its rapid growth had caused some parts of its business to change “dramatically” in a short period of time, which sometimes meant the “skills and the scope of work we need with our leadership team also changed just as quickly.”
Earlier this year, Discord held deal talks with Microsoft about an acquisition that could have topped $10 billion, according to people briefed on the talks who were not authorized to speak about it publicly. The deal did not go through. (Microsoft declined to comment.)
Citron repeatedly declined to comment on conversations with other companies, saying only that Discord gets “a lot of interest.” He would not say whether he was considering taking the company public, but he said “there’s only a few ways that these kinds of things play out.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
