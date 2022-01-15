Nashoba’s Freddy Collins blazes to record time in mile at Northeast Invitational

There’s nothing like a stop in Philadelphia these days to squelch the vibes of a team feeling a little too good about itself.

The Celtics coasted in on a season-high three-game winning streak and needed a AAA tow by the end of Friday night’s 111-99 loss to the Sixers — one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference and clearly a group in a more exclusive category than their visitors.

Immediately knocked to the floor by a 28-2 first-quarter run by the Sixers, the Celtics never challenged the rest of the way. Jayson Tatum (20 points) and Jaylen Brown (21) both got going offensively in the second half, but also combined for 12 turnovers — the more telling number in light of the 20 turnovers piled up by the Celtics, including eight in that mortal first quarter.

The Celtics were pressured on the perimeter by Matisse Thybulle and reluctant — especially early — to attack when Joel Embiid was patrolling the paint. Soon some of their most familiar bad habits materialized, including the urge for hero ball and isos.

“This was a tough night. I don’t think we had any nights like this where, obviously, we’ve had some nights when we’ve started slow but most of the time, we give ourselves a chance,” said Tatum. “For whatever reason, it was one of those nights where we just started slow and never (caught up). We weren’t really able to cut the lead down and give ourselves a chance. Obviously, it started with the first unit, it started with myself. We had way too many turnovers at the beginning of the game and could never really get into that lead.

“I don’t think I was being aggressive enough coming off those pick-and-rolls,” he said. “Sometimes, I didn’t even look at the basket, trying to create something out of nothing. Sometimes, it don’t hurt to be aggressive and that opens things up as well. I think, especially in the beginning of the game, that was what was wrong from my standpoint. I need to be a little more aggressive, I was being a little too passive and careless with the ball.”

Ime Udoka referred to the result as an “aberration,” in light of the Celtics’ more spirited recent play, including back-to-back wins over the Pacers. But as illustrated in this game, there’s a reason Indiana is not in position for even a play-in tournament bid.

“Credit them defensively,” said the Celtics coach. “Their size at the rim bothered us. Overall the slow start hurt us — we just weren’t sharp at both ends of the court. But I look at it as an aberration, we’ve been in a lot of close games. We didn’t score or defend at the proper level. Off night, happens in the NBA at times, but have to do a better job of being ready to play against a tough opponent. They were obviously coming off a loss, played a little harder than we did.”

But, as Udoka admits with a statement that’s as much a reflection on the coaching staff as the players, the Celtics should have been better mentally prepared against a physical, successful team.

“It’s a rival that we’ve played pretty well this year. You can’t come in expecting for it to go the way it’s gone,” he said. “They have some players back. Make them aware of who they have out there — two elite defenders. But it was a little bit different from the vibe, the feel was different from the Indiana game where we got a little frustrated early, got back to trying to do it on our own a little bit. I have to do a better job of keeping us composed in those situations. Some of the things we’ve really liked from the last few games, we have to get back to that.”

Though Embiid (25 points) was held under 30 points for the first time in nine games — he’s tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the longest 30-plus scoring streak in franchise history — the feat was of little merit from a Celtics perspective.

The Celtics cut a 20-point Sixers halftime lead to 17 (83-66) by the end of the third quarter, with Brown and Tatum each assisting on a pair of Robert Williams finishes. But after falling into that first-half hole, it took everything the Celtics had to even pull that close. And with nine minutes left, and a Saturday game at home against the conference-leading Chicago Bulls, Udoka pulled his regulars.

Tatum, especially familiar with Embiid as a summer workout partner, admits that Philadelphia’s MVP candidate is an elite challenge for a scorer.

“Somebody like Embiid is not as up to touch or hedging like (Domantas) Sabonis the last two games,” said Tatum. “So you come off the pick-and-roll, they’re chasing me over, first option depending on if we set a good screen, shoot the 3. Then he comes up a little bit or the guy gets through the screen, then you’re just reading the roller, reading the guys if they’re helping or not, kick it to the opposite corner, see the guy on the lift.

“But yeah, I mean, he’s a good shot blocker. So you play off two feet, use shot fakes. If Rob (Williams) gets behind him, you throw a lob. But every play, every time down the court presents a different problem with a different solution each and every time.”