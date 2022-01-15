News
Nebraska governor’s $500M water plan in Colorado puzzles politicians, experts in both states
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ $500 million plan to take more water from the South Platte River by building a canal in northeast Colorado left politicians and experts in both states scratching their heads.
The 99-year-old South Platte River compact between the two states does outline plans for such a project, according to Anthony Schutz, an associate law professor at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. But the project was started and abandoned decades ago and the question of starting it up again might have to be decided in a costly and lengthy court battle.
Even if the canal is built, it’s unclear how much extra water it would yield to Nebraska or for what it could be used, Schutz said.
Plus, more water is already appropriated out of the South Platte — like many of Colorado’s other waterways — than the river has to give.
“I’m not sure if there’s a miscommunication here,” Schutz said.
If so, he estimated that resolving that miscommunication might make Ricketts’ proposal less attractive to Nebraska.
During a news conference Monday, Ricketts said that Colorado’s ongoing development plans and population growth will cut into the amount of water it must allow to flow into Nebraska. Those details are outlined in the 99-year-old South Platte River Compact. The governor claimed that Colorado’s plans could cut water flows into Nebraska by up to 90%, damaging its agricultural and energy industries as well as water supply to Lincoln and Omaha.
The solution, Ricketts said, is to seize land in northeast Colorado to build a canal. The move is detailed in the compact, which says Nebraska could buy the land in Colorado or even use eminent domain to acquire it.
During his news conference, Ricketts cited a list of “almost 300” water projects “announced” by Colorado, worth about $10 billion.
“If these projects were to go forward it would dramatically reduce the amount of water coming into the state of Nebraska,” Ricketts said.
But state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, said the Nebraska governor must be mistaken. That list of projects comes from a report generated by legislation Sonnenberg helped pass in 2016, the senator said. And it outlines possible water projects around the state, not work that is actively being proposed.
“I’m sure he looked at that report and said ‘Oh, look at all these places they’re going to put storage,’” Sonnenberg said. “Obviously Nebraska is a little slow in figuring this out.”
Representatives for Ricketts did not respond to a request for comment.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement, Ricketts’ plans “seem to reflect a misunderstanding of Colorado’s locally driven water planning process.”
Officials in Colorado will look to more fully understand Nebraska’s “concerns and goals, as so far those concerns and goals are quite simply hard to make sense of,” Polis continued.
The Colorado governor pledged to protect and “aggressively assert” the state’s existing water rights.
Sonnenberg said that likely means the two states will end up in court to determine whether Nebraska can use eminent domain to build the canal or whether it can take more water out of the South Platte if it’s built.
The proposal could harm Colorado’s economy and hamper future growth, Sonnenberg said.
“If (Ricketts) is successful, and that’s a big if,” Sonnenberg said, “It would be devastating to agriculture production in northeast Colorado and the very lower reaches of the South Platte.”
Currently, Colorado is meeting all its water obligations to Nebraska, said state Engineer Kevin Rein. During the irrigation season, April 1 to Oct. 15, the South Platte must flow at 120 cubic feet per second into Nebraska. That flow is measured at a water gate in Julesburg, just south of the Colorado border, Rein said.
Should flows dry below that threshold, Colorado officials must curtail water use in certain areas for water rights holders whose rights were established after 1897, Rein said. But Colorado has no additional obligation to increase flows.
During the non-irrigation season, there is no such requirement for Colorado and its officials believe the state has uninterrupted water rights for the South Platte, Rein said.
There is no set volume Colorado must allow to flow into Nebraska every year, Rein said.
Schutz, in Lincoln, said Colorado appears to be upholding its end of the bargain with Nebraska.
“If Colorado had violated the compact we would be all over them,” he said.
The issue is likely to wind up in court and could even be heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, Schutz said. But because it’s difficult to sue “in anticipation of harm,” Colorado probably won’t take action unless officials in Nebraska move forward.
Most of Colorado’s COVID patients remain unvaccinated even as omicron clouds hospitalization picture
The percentage of Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19 who are unvaccinated is less overwhelming than it was in the fall, but people who’ve had the shot still appear to have more protection against serious illness.
During the peak of the delta wave, from mid-November to late December, between 80% and 86% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 any given day were unvaccinated, according to state data. The percentage started dropping on New Year’s Eve, and hovered around 70% this week.
But it appears that those who are most seriously ill are more likely to be unvaccinated. At UCHealth, about 82% of COVID-19 patients in the intensive-care unit and 91% of those patients on ventilators were unvaccinated as of Thursday morning. No one tracks the vaccination status of all patients in ICUs or on ventilators statewide.
The more-contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 has made it a bit more difficult to interpret hospitalization numbers and vaccine effectiveness than in previous waves, said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection control and prevention at UCHealth.
During the fall wave driven by the delta variant, the number of patients who happened to test positive for COVID-19 but primarily needed care for something else was “minimal,” she said. As of this week, though, about two-thirds of COVID-positive patients at UCHealth came in for some other reason.
On a recent day, only about one-third of the 355 patients who had tested positive for the virus were receiving oxygen or a medication used for severe COVID-19, like the steroid dexamethasone or the antiviral remdesivir, Barron said. The health system is still analyzing the data to see if those patients were disproportionately likely to be unvaccinated, she said.
Barron, who works with patients who have had organ or bone marrow transplants, said that all of the people she saw recently who were vaccinated and had COVID-19 were there because of other infections or accidents.
That’s notable because people with suppressed immune systems are one of the groups that’s most vulnerable to a severe breakthrough infection — though the number of people she saw was too small to draw a scientific conclusion. The one patient who was seriously sick from the virus was unvaccinated, she said.
“It really hit home that omicron is behaving potentially differently,” she said.
The state published data differently before November, so it’s difficult to compare the current situation with the end of the third wave in winter 2020 or the fourth wave in spring 2021.
Looking at the weekly data published since January 2021, the percentage of hospitalized patients who are unvaccinated fell from 100% to around 75% at points during the delta surge. Part of that simply reflects vaccine coverage in the state: as of early January 2021, no one was two weeks out from their second shot, meaning the entire population was considered unvaccinated.
Now, more than 3.8 million of Colorado’s roughly 5.8 million people have been vaccinated — 77% of all adults in the state. That means three-quarters of the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations still are coming from the one-quarter of the population that isn’t fully vaccinated.
“More vaccinated people are testing positive, and the sheer volume of positive cases will result in increased hospital demand,” a spokesman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said. “The vaccines are working effectively at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”
Nationwide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest point since the pandemic began, according to The New York Times. Colorado hasn’t yet passed the record set in early December 2020, but the state’s hospitals are strapped, with about 92% of intensive-care beds and 93% of general beds full this week.
While it’s good news that omicron generally causes less severe disease, that doesn’t mean everyone should catch it and “get it over with,” Barron said. Some people are still becoming seriously ill, and some who have mild infections go on to develop long-COVID symptoms like persistent fatigue, she said. And the sheer number of people infected means that even if any individual’s risk of severe disease is low, hospitals could run out of room.
“I think the next two weeks are going to be a rough rise just because of numbers,” she said.
Hot chicken chain fires up fourth location near Union Station
A local hot chicken brand is blazing a new trail.
Blazing Bird, which has locations in Arvada, Englewood and Fort Collins, is opening a new restaurant at 1920 17th St. in downtown Denver near Union Station, according to signs on the property.
The restaurant first opened in February 2020 at 12368 W. 64th Ave. in Arvada, then added a second location in Fort Collins in October last year. Its third opened at 2950 S. Broadway in Englewood this past December.
Owner Artem Muradyan is a pharmacist who had always wanted to work in hospitality, and decided to bring Nashville’s hot chicken sandwich to Colorado, according to previous coverage.
Muradyan did not respond to a request for comment.
Blazing Bird serves hot chicken in sandwiches, tacos and burritos, as well as mac and cheese and fries. It has six levels of heat for its sauce.
The 2,400-square-foot restaurant near Union Station was previously home to Teriyaki Madness. The fast-casual Asian chain closed its corporate store in June last year, citing the surrounding homeless population as a driving factor.
Blazing Bird competes with several hot chicken joints in the Denver area, including Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has a location nearby at 1615 Platte St. in LoHi, Music City Hot Chicken, Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken, The Budlong Hot Chicken, Birdcall and Chicken Rebel to name a few.
Vail Resorts reports skier visits are down for start of the season
Vail Resorts reported Friday that its skier visits at its North American resorts from the beginning of the season through Jan. 2 are down 1.7% from the prior year, and down 18.3% compared to the same period in the 2019-2020 season.
Season-to-date total lift ticket revenue, including an allocated portion of season pass revenue for each applicable period, was up 25.9% compared to the prior year and down 4.6% compared to the 2019-2020 season.
Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch, in the company release, said that this season’s metrics are outpacing the prior year, as expected, due to the greater impact of COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions during the 2020-2021 season.
She also acknowledged that challenging early-season conditions that led to delayed openings and limited terrain offerings across North America hurt the company’s bottom line for the current season through Jan. 2.
Read the full story from our partner at vaildaily.com.
