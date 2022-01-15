Connect with us

News

Nebraska governor’s $500M water plan in Colorado puzzles politicians, experts in both states

Published

58 seconds ago

on

Nebraska governor’s $500M water plan in Colorado puzzles politicians, experts in both states
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ $500 million plan to take more water from the South Platte River by building a canal in northeast Colorado left politicians and experts in both states scratching their heads.

The 99-year-old South Platte River compact between the two states does outline plans for such a project, according to Anthony Schutz, an associate law professor at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. But the project was started and abandoned decades ago and the question of starting it up again might have to be decided in a costly and lengthy court battle.

Even if the canal is built, it’s unclear how much extra water it would yield to Nebraska or for what it could be used, Schutz said.

Plus, more water is already appropriated out of the South Platte — like many of Colorado’s other waterways — than the river has to give.

“I’m not sure if there’s a miscommunication here,” Schutz said.

If so, he estimated that resolving that miscommunication might make Ricketts’ proposal less attractive to Nebraska.

During a news conference Monday, Ricketts said that Colorado’s ongoing development plans and population growth will cut into the amount of water it must allow to flow into Nebraska. Those details are outlined in the 99-year-old South Platte River Compact. The governor claimed that Colorado’s plans could cut water flows into Nebraska by up to 90%, damaging its agricultural and energy industries as well as water supply to Lincoln and Omaha.

The solution, Ricketts said, is to seize land in northeast Colorado to build a canal. The move is detailed in the compact, which says Nebraska could buy the land in Colorado or even use eminent domain to acquire it.

During his news conference, Ricketts cited a list of “almost 300” water projects “announced” by Colorado, worth about $10 billion.

“If these projects were to go forward it would dramatically reduce the amount of water coming into the state of Nebraska,” Ricketts said.

But state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, said the Nebraska governor must be mistaken. That list of projects comes from a report generated by legislation Sonnenberg helped pass in 2016, the senator said. And it outlines possible water projects around the state, not work that is actively being proposed.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Most of Colorado’s COVID patients remain unvaccinated even as omicron clouds hospitalization picture

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Hospitals in Colorado, across the U.S. letting COVID-infected staff members stay on the job
google news

The percentage of Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19 who are unvaccinated is less overwhelming than it was in the fall, but people who’ve had the shot still appear to have more protection against serious illness.

During the peak of the delta wave, from mid-November to late December, between 80% and 86% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 any given day were unvaccinated, according to state data. The percentage started dropping on New Year’s Eve, and hovered around 70% this week.

But it appears that those who are most seriously ill are more likely to be unvaccinated. At UCHealth, about 82% of COVID-19 patients in the intensive-care unit and 91% of those patients on ventilators were unvaccinated as of Thursday morning. No one tracks the vaccination status of all patients in ICUs or on ventilators statewide.

The more-contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 has made it a bit more difficult to interpret hospitalization numbers and vaccine effectiveness than in previous waves, said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection control and prevention at UCHealth.

During the fall wave driven by the delta variant, the number of patients who happened to test positive for COVID-19 but primarily needed care for something else was “minimal,” she said. As of this week, though, about two-thirds of COVID-positive patients at UCHealth came in for some other reason.

On a recent day, only about one-third of the 355 patients who had tested positive for the virus were receiving oxygen or a medication used for severe COVID-19, like the steroid dexamethasone or the antiviral remdesivir, Barron said. The health system is still analyzing the data to see if those patients were disproportionately likely to be unvaccinated, she said.

Barron, who works with patients who have had organ or bone marrow transplants, said that all of the people she saw recently who were vaccinated and had COVID-19 were there because of other infections or accidents.

That’s notable because people with suppressed immune systems are one of the groups that’s most vulnerable to a severe breakthrough infection — though the number of people she saw was too small to draw a scientific conclusion. The one patient who was seriously sick from the virus was unvaccinated, she said.

“It really hit home that omicron is behaving potentially differently,” she said.

The state published data differently before November, so it’s difficult to compare the current situation with the end of the third wave in winter 2020 or the fourth wave in spring 2021.

Looking at the weekly data published since January 2021, the percentage of hospitalized patients who are unvaccinated fell from 100% to around 75% at points during the delta surge. Part of that simply reflects vaccine coverage in the state: as of early January 2021, no one was two weeks out from their second shot, meaning the entire population was considered unvaccinated.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Hot chicken chain fires up fourth location near Union Station

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Hot chicken chain fires up fourth location near Union Station
google news

A local hot chicken brand is blazing a new trail.

Blazing Bird, which has locations in Arvada, Englewood and Fort Collins, is opening a new restaurant at 1920 17th St. in downtown Denver near Union Station, according to signs on the property.

The restaurant first opened in February 2020 at 12368 W. 64th Ave. in Arvada, then added a second location in Fort Collins in October last year. Its third opened at 2950 S. Broadway in Englewood this past December.

Owner Artem Muradyan is a pharmacist who had always wanted to work in hospitality, and decided to bring Nashville’s hot chicken sandwich to Colorado, according to previous coverage.

Lily O’Neill, BusinessDen

Blazing Bird is opening its fourth location near Union Station.

Muradyan did not respond to a request for comment.

Blazing Bird serves hot chicken in sandwiches, tacos and burritos, as well as mac and cheese and fries. It has six levels of heat for its sauce.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Vail Resorts reports skier visits are down for start of the season

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Vail Resorts reports skier visits are down for start of the season
google news

Vail Resorts reported Friday that its skier visits at its North American resorts from the beginning of the season through Jan. 2 are down 1.7% from the prior year, and down 18.3% compared to the same period in the 2019-2020 season.

Season-to-date total lift ticket revenue, including an allocated portion of season pass revenue for each applicable period, was up 25.9% compared to the prior year and down 4.6% compared to the 2019-2020 season.

Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch, in the company release, said that this season’s metrics are outpacing the prior year, as expected, due to the greater impact of COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions during the 2020-2021 season.

She also acknowledged that challenging early-season conditions that led to delayed openings and limited terrain offerings across North America hurt the company’s bottom line for the current season through Jan. 2.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending