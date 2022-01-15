Connect with us

News

OBF: The heat is on Bill Belichick on freezing night in Buffalo

Published

1 min ago

on

Guregian: No need to pump the brakes on the Patriots. They’re for real.
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The weather forecast says it will be 6 degrees when the Patriots and Bills begin their Wild Card playoff game at 8:15 p.m. inside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The “feels-like” temperature for those frozen souls in the stands will be 2.

It was upgraded from 1 earlier Friday.

Shirts, sobriety and sanity are optional.

There’s been much reminiscing about the 1980s of late. Sky-high inflation. Talk of war with Russia. Astronomical gas prices. Shoulder pads. They’re all back. And all harbingers of the “Yuppie Decade.”

But think less “Big Chill” and more “Beverly Hills Cop” when it comes to the Patriots tonight. Glenn Frey helped score the soundtrack of the 1980s. “The Heat Is On” was his theme song for the BHC trilogy. It triggers a Pavlovian response for anyone who was old enough to remember when Bill Belichick was the Giants defensive coordinator.

And like so many other fragments of the 1980s that have resurfaced of late, there will be a “Beverly Hills Cop 4” sometime in the next year or two.

Tonight, the heat is on Bill Belichick. We don’t expect much fire from the frigid State Run Media throng on hand to chronicle tonight’s hostilities. That’s no real surprise. The bravest reporter since Edward R. Murrow was being bombed in London asked Belichick about his New Year’s resolution after the Patriots lost Round 2 to the Bills on Dec. 26. She was widely ridiculed for failing to follow the script.

Belichick doesn’t have Axel Foley in tonight’s script to save his backside. If the crusty Patriots coach isn’t careful, he may fall for the banana in the tailpipe. Or Josh Allen throwing for 300 yards and running for another 75.

Belichick has been cryogenically inoculated from talk of “failure” this season by too many. His reputation is perfectly preserved right next to Ted’s Head. When it comes to being vaccinated against critical analysis, Belichick has 20 million boosters throughout Patriots Nation. He’s got the Greek and Latin alphabets covered.

The Patriots spent just one year in non-playoff purgatory after the departure of Tom Brady. Most teams disappear into NFL Middle Earth or worse when their “franchise” QB exits. The Denver Broncos, for example, will be hiring their third head coach since winning Super Bowl 50 this offseason. They’ve used 11 different starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning retired ahead of the 2016 season.

Shouldn’t showing up in the postseason be good enough for these Patriots?

No.

Especially after a year in which the entire organization was given a pass for letting Brady (and Gronk) find the Fountain of Youth in Florida.

No.

Not after a season of nothing but excuses instead of results.

No.

Not when Tom Brady is winning Super Bowls in Tampa Bay.

Not for the Patriots. Not for Belichick.

I’m old enough to remember when “good enough” was never “good enough” for the Patriots. Hell, I’m also old enough to remember having to listen to the 2-14 Patriots on the radio because their home games were blacked out.

It’s not surprising the Patriots finished 10-7. That was in line with many predictions. The team’s projected win total was 9.5 games at most sportsbooks before the season. An excess of sloppy play, crucial penalties, defensive meltdowns and inexplicable mistakes prevented this team from winning the AFC East as much as any mythical wall surrounding its rookie quarterback.

Belichick leads a roster into the postseason that he has created from the first to 53rd spot fully in his image. This is Belichick’s team far more than any other Patriots team he has ever coached. There is literal Belichick DNA sprinkled across the team’s coaching staff. The presence of Brady has been fully exorcized. “Gronk” remains a four-letter word inside the walls of One Patriot Place. Alex Guerrero has gone the way of Alex Jones.

Belichick even plucked his future franchise QB from the Patriots Class AAA team in Tuscaloosa. (Don’t worry, they have another Class AAA affiliate in Athens.) The Patriots loaded up this offseason, guaranteeing $163 million for free agents like Matt Judon, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Jalen Mills, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. Thankfully, all that money wasn’t just for this season.

Belichick, unlike his mentor and former boss Bill Parcells, was allowed to shop for the groceries, hire the cook and build the kitchen.

But Chef Bill can’t burn the dessert. Not this time. He needs instead to whip up a winning recipe that could beat Bobby Flay and Sean McVay.

A first-round playoff game should not matter this much. But this one does. The Patriots have not won a postseason contest since Super Bowl 53. In the intervening 1,077 days, no team from Boston has captured a championship. The longest big-league title drought in New England since the chasm between Celtics Banner 16 and Super Bowl 36 becomes official in the next couple of weeks. Whether the Patriots manage to win Super Bowl 56 or not.

It is neither rational nor reasonable to believe this Patriots team can gain a championship this season. It would require perfection through four games, with likely all of them on the road. It remains more not than probable.

But winning in the Wild Card round should never be the stuff of fable and fantasy.

Not for New England. Not for Belichick.

Even if Brady’s only been gone for one year.

Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at bsperos1@gmail.com. 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Ask Amy: Friend worries about pandemic’s toxic effect

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
google news

Dear Amy: I am very concerned about a former co-worker.

I met “Gerry” two years ago when we were on the same project team.

Gerry was a funny person and has been very open about her mental health struggles.

After the project ended, we went our separate ways, but continued to follow each other on Instagram.

When the pandemic hit, Gerry would discuss how tough the lockdowns were, and we would share different recipes etc.

Now with the rise of the Omicron variant, I believe that she has completely spiraled into a dark rabbit hole.

On Instagram, she would constantly post photos and link the usernames of local politicians, calling them Nazis because of restrictions.

I reached out to Gerry to see if she needed someone to talk to, but I just got chewed out and called a “privileged b***h.” Additionally, there was an onslaught of insults aimed at my family, that I won’t repeat here.

It has been a few weeks since then, and I have stopped following her Instagram account. However, another mutual friend mentioned to me that Gerry’s posts are getting worse — so much worse that she was written up at work for a particularly bad one.

I am not sure if I should reach out again and offer her a friendly shoulder to cry on, or if I should cut my losses and let her sit in the mess she is creating for herself.

Your advice?

google news
Continue Reading

News

Sainted & Tainted: Special regard for great care in this climate of Covid

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Sainted & Tainted: Special regard for great care in this climate of Covid
google news

Sainted

It seems like every article written about health care personnel in the last two years talks about staff burnout and frustration. Well, in the last month alone, I have had four experiences at St John’s hospital with staff whose care was outstanding.

I’d like to commend the staff in the Emergency Room, Cardiac Special Care, the Cath Lab and the staff on Nursing Station P3. The care I received, especially from  Dr. Thomas Johnson,  Dr. Carmelo Panetta, and the nurses under the leadership of Susan Fangel, vice president, chief nursing officer, was clinically outstanding and extremely compassionate.

I never met one staff person who was “burned out” or frustrated, and, in this climate of Covid and staff shortages (and staff who I’m sure ARE feeling burned out) this deserves special recognition. Thank you to the Sainted Staff at St John’s Hospital.

Barbara MacIntyre, Roseville

 

Sainted

A huge “Sainted” to the two gals who raced over to help when they saw the difficulty my friend was having in stepping up onto the sidewalk outside of Great Clips in Vadnais Heights one recent morning.

We were headed to the salon so my friend, who recently had a stroke that severely weakened her left arm, could get her hair shampooed and cut for the first time since leaving a rehab center.

Despite my support and lifting, she wasn’t able to scale the curb.

Spotting our dilemma, the two “saints” raced toward us, offering their assistance. In a matter of seconds, my friend was whisked up onto the sidewalk, and the gals went their separate ways.

While we thanked them profusely, they deserve being sainted.

Rose Jones, Little Canada

 

Tainted

To the Minnesota Wild and the Winter Classic for not including the Minnesota Whitecaps in anything during your pregame ceremonies.

You had Gopher hockey players drop a puck, high school hockey players drop a puck, two basketball players drop a puck, one who is an alumni of the Wolves and of course the Minnesota Twins alumni. Why wasn’t any Whitecap player invited to drop a puck? Then to hear the media and their family members were offered to skate on the rink Sunday? Would have been nice to offer the Whitecaps some ice time.

Jean Anderson, North Saint Paul

 

Sainted

On Christmas Day my husband and I were alone.  We decided to have our main meal at Mongolian Barbecue in Stillwater. We requested two senior meals. We were passed a card that stated, “We hope this small gift brightens your day.” This was a gift from River Valley Christian Church of Lake Elmo. This happened to us in 2019 also from the same place, same church, and we were thankful. But for it to happen again this year, we must say how thankful we are to receive this special blessing as seniors being alone on Christmas Day.

Kathy Petersen, Oak Park Heights

google news
Continue Reading

News

More than $200 million in federal funds heading to Minnesota to replace lead water pipes

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

More than $200 million in federal funds heading to Minnesota to replace lead water pipes
google news

Minnesota cities and local water services will ramp up the removal of underground lead water pipes this year with a slice of the $15 billion in funding over the next five years provided by a bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress and President Joe Biden enacted in November.

Lead service lines deliver water to up to 10 million American households — about 7 percent of all residences served by community water services — endangering the health of residents who consume it.

Support for removing lead from drinking water has been growing since 2014, when improperly treated water damaged city pipes and released lead into the Flint, Mich., water system.

Under the new federal program, Minnesota is expected to receive $43 million a year for the next five years, Jeff Freeman, executive director of the state Public Facilities Authority, said last week. The authority administers Minnesota’s water project grants and loans.

The Minnesota Health Department estimated in 2019 that 100,000 lead service lines remain in the state, carrying drinking water to Minnesotans who may not suspect their water could be contaminated with lead. But the Natural Resources Defense Council said in July that the Health Department estimate covers only part of the state, and the council’s 2021 survey estimated Minnesota has 260,000 or more lead service lines, giving the state the 10th-highest number of lead pipes in the nation.

DEVELOPING A PLAN

St. Paul and 13 neighboring suburbs have up to 26,600 lead service lines in private property and 9,000 additional lines in public rights of way, the St. Paul Regional Water Service reported last week. It would cost an estimated $223 million to replace all those lines, plus an additional $15 million for related street improvements.

The St. Paul Regional Board of Water Commissioners voted Tuesday to develop a plan to replace all the lead water pipes in 10 years. Those pipes would be swapped for copper or polyethylene lines.

“It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to remove a serious health hazard, Commissioner Chris Tolbert said before the vote.

Federal grants administered by state agencies could cover 10 percent of the region’s pipe replacement costs, said Dave Wagner, the water service’s engineering division manager. He estimated the service would receive about $5 million a year in grants and $5 million annually in state-administered loans over the next five years for the project. Water price rates would likely have to be raised to cover part of the costs.

IMPACT ON HOMEOWNERS

Replacing private lead water pipes would cost the average St. Paul-area property owner around $6,000, water service general manager Pat Shea said. Those property owners will likely be required to replace lead water pipes and fixtures, but the water service board members said they intend to use some federal funds to help property owners with those costs.

The city of St. Paul already allows water customers to pay for lead-pipe replacement costs through property taxes over 20 years, but only 5 percent to 10 percent of property owners exercise that option.

State agencies will allow cities to decide how to spend federal funds on private subsidies, said Chad Kolstad, the Health Department’s drinking water fund manager. But laws may need to be changed to allow the subsidies.

Removing lead pipes would, however, increase home values, the Health Department reported. It cited a 2017 study that showed money invested in lead hazard reduction results in a return of $2.60 for every $1 spent.

The cost of replacing all the lead service lines across the country could range from $28 billion to $47 billion, putting the $15 billion approved so far well below that figure. But the infrastructure bill “does provide unprecedented support to states … to kick-start the process,” the Brookings Institution reported.

THE THREAT, BENEFIT

Lead can leach into water from the pipes, and there is no safe level of lead exposure, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state Health Department said children are most vulnerable to health impacts from lead exposure because of their developing brains and behaviors. “For infants and children, exposure to lead can cause significant damage to the brain, nervous system, red blood cells and kidneys,” the department said.

City water pipes are a significant contributor to lead in drinking water, but an even more important factor is lead leaching from plumbing fixtures, which generally are controlled by property owners.

The Health Department estimated the cost of removing all lead pipes and plumbing fixtures in Minnesota would be $1.5 billion to $4.12 billion over 20 years. But it said the benefits of removing lead from water include “improvements in population mental acuity and IQ (resulting in increases in lifetime productivity, earnings and taxes paid).” It projected the range of benefits at $4.24 billion to $8.47 billion over 20 years. Thus the money spent to reduce lead in drinking water would be expected to yield a return of at least twice the amount of the investment.

A LONG PROCESS

The St. Paul water service has been replacing lead pipes for more than 25 years, but only about 400 lines annually, and all of it in rights of way.

Most of the lead service lines in St. Paul were installed in homes built before 1927 and in a small percentage of homes constructed between 1942 and 1947.

The Health Department said most of the lead service lines in Minnesota are located in the Twin Cities and Duluth. It cited reports estimating 49,000 such lines in Minneapolis and 5,000 in Duluth.

But Kolstad said several other Minnesota cities have more than 1,000 lead service lines.

He said low-income and minority communities will be prioritized for funding because their residents are more likely to be exposed to sources of lead.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending