Omicon fuels worst week in St Louis COVID-19 history
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis region will head into the weekend under the sobering reality that the region’s hospitals have endured their single worst week on record for hospitalizations and deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In new figures released today by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, the group reports its highest number of hospitalizations—1,432 patients—during the pandemic.
In what has been statistically the region’s worst week during the pandemic in dealing with hospitalizations, St. Louis has seen an incredible 1,302 new hospital admissions since Sunday and reported 115 deaths in that time. The 1,378 COVID-positive patients now hospitalized in Task Force hospitals is the new single-day record for the number of patients. Task Force hospitals are comprised of facilities operated by the SSM, BJC, Mercy, and St. Luke’s Hospital health systems. Another 54 patients are currently hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID.
214 patients are receiving critical care in ICU units today and 129 patients are on ventilators. The Task Force reported 17 new deaths, stopping a streak of three consecutive days of patient deaths exceeding more than 20 people. The silver lining in today’s numbers might be the 46 pediatric patients now hospitalized, the lowest number of children receiving care in more than two weeks. A majority of those pediatric patients—28 of the 46 patients—are children under the age of 11.
Here are the license plates Illinois won’t let you get in 2022
**Editor’s Warning: The following story is for mature audiences and contains potentially strong, inappropriate language.**
It won’t rank up there with much of anything in the historical record, but President Joe Biden can claim one thing that his recent predecessors cannot. His is the only last name that you apparently can’t put on an Illinois license plate.
FOX2 asked the Illinois Secretary of State office for a list of denied vanity license plates. The state told us it doesn’t keep a copy of rejected plate requests but instead has what it describes as the “Inhibit List,” a compilation of more than 7,000 phrases that won’t be put on a vanity plate.
Missouri, which declined nearly 400 requests in 201 takes language into account, along with an “unreasonable danger to the health or safety of the applicant, or other users of streets and highways, or of the public in any location where the vehicle with such a license plate may be found.”
In Illinois, state statutes allow the Secretary of State to refuse misleading plates or those which create “a connotation that is offensive to good taste and decency.” The law also lets the office revoke plates previously issued.
Looking at the list, that means candidates like these didn’t make the cut:
You can see the complete list here, but again, we’ll warn you that reader discretion is advised.
The list has grown over the years. A 2013 mention by The Chicago Tribune said it included 5,577 verboten requests.
Sotheby’s International Realty 2022 Luxury Outlook Report Reveals Return of International Buyer, Hybrid Work Model Fuels Real Estate Investment
Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the release of its 2022 Luxury Outlook report, which identifies the trends likely to shape the world’s prime housing markets in the year ahead. The comprehensive report offers insight into the high-end real estate industry as the starts-and-stops of the pandemic’s reopening fueled even stronger demand and inventory struggled to keep pace. The global report reveals that relief from the market frenzy may not happen quickly as prices are expected to rise in 2022. In addition, a shift to a hybrid work model is encouraging more buyers to invest in real estate and seek larger homes that can accommodate remote work while remaining within commuting distance.
Data from the latest Monthly Luxury Report from LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR), paints a similar picture for the luxury real estate market in Denver Mero where the demand for high-end homes continues to surge even two years after the start of the pandemic. Year over year, the number of luxury listings sold in Denver rose by 66% in 2021. Interestingly, despite the sharp rise in the number of homes sold last year, the average price remained relatively constant – hovering at about $1,600,025 for the year.
“Last year, Denver saw incredible increases in luxury real estate sales but we ended 2021 with an impressively low number of active listings,” commented Shannel Ryan, president, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, Metro Denver. “Despite dwindling inventory, showing activity is already hinting at an early start to the selling season here and in all markets across Colorado.”
The expert insight and analysis of the global housing market within Sotheby’s International Realty’s 2022 Luxury Outlook report was compiled by surveying Sotheby’s International Realty agents around the world who transact in the US$10M+ price category. This information was complemented by gathering supporting data from other leading industry experts, including UBS Wealth Management; Henley & Partners, a global citizenship and residence advisory firm; the National Association of Realtors; in addition to art and luxury experts at Sotheby’s, the famed auction house, to round out luxury trends in the year to come.
Key findings featured in the report include:
• 2022 is likely to be the year of the international buyer as borders open and vaccinations and boosters roll out
• Nearly half of respondents agree that a rise in interest rates might affect the market
• In North America, millennials and Gen Xers are expected to make up the majority of luxury homebuyers in the coming year
• Between 2018-2042, nearly US$70 trillion will be passed down from older generations and millennials will continue to use their share for real estate, according to Cerulli Associates
• In the U.S., price appreciation of second homes is expected to continue even after the number of transactions slowed due to limited inventory
• The most important amenities for today’s luxury buyers are a garage with storage, first-floor full bathroom, eat-in kitchen, and deluxe primary bedroom suite
Click here to read the complete report.
To learn more about all sectors of the real estate market in Colorado and view LIV Sotheby’s International Realty’s selection of gorgeous listings, visit livsothebysrealty.com.
To prevent prolonged sports team blackouts, Colorado lawmakers seek to force mediation
Growing frustration surrounding the ongoing dispute between Altitude TV and Comcast has prompted Colorado lawmakers to draft a bill that could require Colorado regional sports networks and cable providers to submit to arbitration to avoid prolonged blackouts.
If passed, the attorney general could mandate nonbinding mediation for any renewal disputes that have lasted at least six weeks after a contract has expired. Backers of the bill, expected to be introduced on Friday, are still weighing if they would still try pass a law to avoid future blackouts if Altitude TV and Comcast come to an agreement soon, but they view the current bill as a necessary step.
“In a perfect world, we shouldn’t have to do this,” said Rep. Kyle Mullica, a Northglenn Democrat and bill sponsor. “These are adults that have a lot of resources.”
The Altitude-Comcast blackout goes back to September 2019 with Colorado subscribers missing nearly three full seasons of Avalanche, Nuggets and Rapids games on local TV broadcasts.
Mullica is sponsoring the bill with House Speaker Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat. They said they have bipartisan support for the policy idea they have been working on since the end of the last legislative session after the Nuggets made the playoffs.
Garnett said the dispute is “destroying a generation of fans” who can’t watch their home teams play. Any movement toward a resolution, he added, has been moving “at a snail’s pace,” so Coloradans expect their leaders to do something about it if the companies can’t come to an agreement.
“It’s just such a sort of a tragedy that this regional sports network fight is all centered in Colorado, and we’re the ones who are kind of catching the brunt of it,” Garnett said.
Legal teams from both parties are scheduled to meet on Feb. 23 for a settlement conference in their ongoing antitrust lawsuit. Altitude had claimed in court documents that Comcast negotiated its new contract with business tactics that “make no economic sense” in an effort to eliminate or buy the regional sports network. Last month, Altitude announced plans for a revised contract proposal in hopes of ending the TV blackout.
“It is our hope that by working through a mediator, Altitude will be able to return to Comcast without raising the price for our fans to watch their local teams,” said Matt Hutchings, COO of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, in a December news release. “We have worked diligently toward that goal.”
Altitude TV and Comcast did not immediately return requests for comment on Friday.
Mullica said he’s encouraged by the steps the parties are taking to solve the issue, but that doesn’t mean lawmakers won’t have their bill ready to go. The “squabble” between the billion-dollar corporations is affecting a middle-class fan base that wants to support its team.
“People want to enjoy their teams and be able to kind of check out a little bit from from everything that’s going on, and I think that this just shined a brighter light on how important our sports teams are to a lot of people, and it’s an outlet for people to really get away from some of the things (they’re dealing with), and especially now with us being in a pandemic,” he said.
Altitude has also not reached an agreement with DISH Network. The satellite provider did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. Altitude programming is available on DirecTV.
