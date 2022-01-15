Celebrities
Pamela Anderson & Husband Dan Hayhurst Go For Casual Dog Walk In Malibu – Photos
Fresh off their first anniversary, Pamela Anderson and her handsome husband Dan Hayhurst were spotted in rare photos near her Malibu, California home.
Pamela Anderson, 54, and her husband Dan Hayhurst look so happy! The Baywatch icon and her bodyguard were seen out for a casual walk near her home in Malibu, California on Friday, Jan. 14. Pamela glowed in the sunny weather as she opted to go makeup free, leaving her famous blonde locks in a loose, natural curl. She stayed cozy in a pair of tie dye sweatpants and a v-neck white t-shirt with a blush velvet scrunchie around her wrist.
Meanwhile, Dan walked next to her with their adorable golden retriever on a leash. The British Columbia native rocked a green pair of shorts that appeared to read, “Swingers Club Classic,” along with a white scoop neck t-shirt and sneakers. He finished his ensemble with a plain black baseball cap. At one point, the laces on his sneakers appeared to become undone.
The low key outing comes just two weeks ahead of the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as her ex-husband Tommy Lee. The mini-series will document the couple’s whirlwind ’90s romance, which included getting married on a beach in Mexico after knowing each other for just four days. Pamela and Tommy went on to welcome two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, 25, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 23, during their marriage, which came to an end in 1998. The series will specifically focus on their sex tape scandal, which was leaked in real life by Rand Gauthier (played by Seth Rogen).
After Tommy, Pamela wed Kid Rock in 2006, and Rick Solomon twice in 2007 and 2014, as well as Jon Peters for just 12 days in 2020 (the last union was not legal, however). The blonde bombshell seems to have found the love of her life with Dan, however, leading to a quick wedding in Dec. 2020 on her stunning Vancouver Island property.
“I’m exactly where I need to be—in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she gushed to the Daily Mail after the nuptials. “This one year together has felt like seven — like dog years. I am in love,” she also said.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Resumes Filming Following Letitia Wright’s Return To Set
Aaaaaaannd we’re back!
After a two month hiatus, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will began filming again months after an injury to star Letitia Wright slowed down production.
Letitia Wright, the actress who plays Shuri in the film series, was injured back in August of 2021 while filming a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. While the production team filmed as much as they could without the star, they eventually had to shut down while she continued to heal at her home in London.
Before Letitia’s injury many fans online were disappointed in her statements made about the vaccination. To further her point along she shared a link to a YouTube video last December which questioned whether people should get vaccinated.
She wrote on Twitter, “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled. You have every right to ask questions about what goes into your body and ask questions until you feel you are ready.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, her agent said she always planned on returning to the production even though COVID-19 vaccination are mandatory for all people on-set.
Wright made it clear that it was never her intention to make anyone upset or sway anyone’s decision but that she was just concerned about what’s in it.
Not all news was bad for Wakanda Forver cast members. Wright’s castmate, Winston Duke is reportedly receiving a pay raise for his expanded role in the new film. Duke played M’Baku in the first Black Panther movie and Avengers: Endgame. The expansion comes into play because of the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman’s long battle with colon cancer.
The cast, production staff and everyone else involved has a lot of work to do before The movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on November 11th of this year. It had already been moved once before, from July 8, 2022 so hopefully everything stays on track this time around.
Are you excited to see the movie? Let is know below!
Hailey Baldwin Rocks Crop Top & Copper Leggings For Workout Session – Photos
The wife of Justin Bieber set temperatures soaring as she gave a peek at her toned abs while hitting up the gym.
Work it! Hailey Baldwin proved worthy of her supermodel title as she stepped out in fashion for a workout session. The 25-year-old wife of Justin Bieber was spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles on January 15, and she certainly turned heads in her fitness gear. Rocking a white crop top, Hailey gave onlookers a peek at her toned abs. Her statuesque figure was complimented by the skintight, copper leggings, as she topped off the sporty look with a pair of fresh sneakers. Kendall Jenner’s BFF kept her trademark blonde locks up in a tight bun as she entered the gym, then left them long and loose upon exiting.
The gym outing comes after Hailey spilled the tea about her “spicy” bachelorette party with her pal, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently. “It’s spicy at bachelorette parties,” Hailey said during her YouTube series Who’s In My Bathroom?,, before Rosie chimed in, “I think it’s pretty kinky [at] bachelorette parties.” And Hailey completely agreed. “My bachelorette party was like penis everything,” she exclaimed with a laugh. “It was like d*** straws.”
Meanwhile, Hailey and Justin — Hollywood’s hottest couple — recently celebrated the second anniversary of their wedding, which took place at the lux Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. “Happy anniversary baby. Luv u k. To the moon,” the “Peaches” singer, 27, captioned a throwback snap of the pair from their big day, which he posted on October 1. In return, Hailey shared three adorable photographs of the young couple to commemorate the special milestone.
Although the pair are completely head over heels for each other, their relationship started off a bit uneasy. Hailey and Justin were first spotted out together in Miami in 2015 and soon afterwards took a vacation with Justin’s family to Anguilla. However, the pair called it off only a month later. They reconciled in June 2018, following Justin’s split with his on-again/off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.
With the public now cheering the beautiful couple on, the only thing left in their storybook romance is the news of a baby being on the way! Despite the couple saying they are in no rush to start a family, it won’t stop fans from hoping for a little miracle in the new year!
PHOTOS: Fans Slam RHOSLC Reunion Outfits as “Worst” in Housewives History, Jen Shah Claps Back
Earlier this week, Bravo unleashed photos from the upcoming Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.
Viewers were taken aback by the castmates’ attire, and expressed concern on social media.
One fan commented, “Was the theme ‘dress your worst’?” Another asked the question, “why Meredith whyyy.”
Someone also expressed, “It’s giving millennial prom,” while another stated, “This might be the worst in ‘Housewives’ history.”
Jen Shah clapped back at a fan who compared her purple-feathered outfit to the villain on Disney’s Emperor’s New Groove.
She retorted, “It was actually @iamcardib but I wouldn’t expect you to know that.”
Following her fraud arrest (which was discussed in a recent Hulu doc), Jen most likely took center stage during the reunion.
Meredith Marks showcased feathers in her Christian Cowen suit, which was also compared to a Cardi B outfit.
Heather Gay’s velvet dress was compared to “mother of the bride,” while Lisa Barlow’s metallic midi was also criticized.
Castmate Whitney Rose compared her own dress to the character Elphaba on “Wicked,” and tweeted, “I’m through accepting limits cause someone says they’re so.”
I’m through accepting limits cause someone says they’re so 💚❄️ #rhoslc @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/V5ZoD7Zplc
— Whitney Rose (@whitneywildrose) January 13, 2022
Despite these distracting ensembles (and the absence of Mary Cosby), Andy Cohen promised the reunion is excellent.
