News

Patriots-Bills Wild Card battlegrounds: Can New England win in the trenches against Buffalo’s peaking defensive front?

Published

1 min ago

on

How Mac Jones and the Patriots offense can bully the Bills again
Win or lose, the Patriots’ Wild Card game at Buffalo will be a defining game.

The Pats successfully embarked on a new era this season by rebuilding behind a rookie quarterback, yet failed to retake the division. If they win Saturday night in Orchard Park, they’ll be remembered for passing the Bills anyway. If Buffalo triumphs, Josh Allen and Co. can claim the new era actually belongs to them, the established kings of the AFC East.

Before either team can celebrate a victory, they must win four critical matchups tonight. So leading up to kickoff, the Herald will preview one of these matchups each day before Patriots-Bills Part III.

Patriots offensive line vs. Bills defensive line

Among several key matchups, tonight’s Wild Card game will ultimately come down to a battle of the trenches.

Offensively, the Patriots dominated the line of scrimmage in their first meeting in Buffalo. The Bills simply couldn’t stop the Pats from imposing their will on them, as they ran it all over them 46 times in their 14-10 victory. The Bills responded well in the rematch, setting up a third-round winner-take-all that will be as physical as their previous meetings.

Staff picks for NFL wild-card round: Raiders vs. Bengals, Patriots vs. Bills, Steelers vs. Chiefs and more

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in the wild-card round:

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.)

Ryan McFadden (172-100 overall, 9-7 last week): Bengals

Mike Preston (172-100 overall, 9-7 last week): Bengals

Jonas Shaffer (173-99 overall, 10-6 last week): Bengals

Childs Walker (174-98 overall, 8-8 last week): Bengals

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (Saturday, 8:15 p.m.)

McFadden: Patriots

Preston: Bills

Shaffer: Patriots

Walker: Bills

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Buccaneers

Preston: Buccaneers

Shaffer: Buccaneers

Walker: Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 4:30 p.m.)

McFadden: 49ers

Preston: Cowboys

Shaffer: Cowboys

Walker: 49ers

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, 8:15 p.m.)

McFadden: Chiefs

Preston: Chiefs

Shaffer: Chiefs

Walker: Chiefs

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)

McFadden: Rams

Preston: Cardinals

Shaffer: Rams

Walker: Rams

Mamoru Hosoda’s ‘Belle’: An Anime Solution to Internet Toxicity

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Belle feels the love inside Hosoda’s virtual world

In theaters this week after a successful run in Japan and a 14-minute standing ovation at Cannes, Belle is anime director Mamoru Hosoda’s exceedingly ambitious, mostly successful metaverse take on the classic French fairy tale Beauty and The Beast. It shifts the action from a Euro-centric village and castle to a small Japanese town and a virtual-reality social network that Mark Zuckerberg could only dream of. And it left me wishing I was as optimistic about the internet as Hosoda apparently is. 

BELLE ★★★ (3/4 stars)
Directed by: Mamoru Hosoda
Written by: Mamoru Hosoda
Starring: Kaho Nakamura, Ryō Narita, Shōta Sometani, Tina Tamashiro, Lilas Ikuta, Kōji Yakusho, Takeru Satoh
Running time: 121 mins.

The Academy-Award nominated Hosoda (The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Wolf Children, Mirai) credits the Disney classic 1991 version of Beauty and The Beast as the reason he decided to stay in the anime industry during his early years as an animator working for Toei Animation. Hosoda’s Belle is the most popular figure in a virtual world called U populated by five billion active users. People in both the virtual and real worlds are dying to figure out who is the face behind the superstar. Is she a famous actress, performer, influencer, or public figure? No, the person in control of the most popular social-media profile on the planet is a 17-year-old Japanese country girl named Suzu. 

An insecure teenager, Suzu is trapped by her grief and resentment over the death of her mother, who drowned while saving someone else’s child during a riptide. Suzu has been unable to sing and write songs since her mother’s passing, but when she downloads U and creates Belle, she gains enough psychological space to sing again. Her first song becomes a viral sensation, gaining her a couple million followers over the course of a single day. 

During one of Belle’s virtual concerts she comes into contact with a hostile figure wearing a tattered cape. Referred both as the Dragon and the Beast, this mysterious user is social-media enemy number one, targeted by a group of self-righteous moderators attempting to impose their own morality on what is supposed to be a free space. Recognizing the Dragon as someone harboring trauma of his own, Suze/Belle searches for him in hopes of helping him before his identity is unveiled and he’s banished from U.

1642240343 267 Mamoru Hosodas ‘Belle An Anime Solution to Internet
The Dragon and Belle

Belle is Hosoda’s best looking feature to date, a true international production: the gorgeous 2D animation of Studio Chizu brings to life the real world; the CG metropolis of U is designed by British-based architect Eric Wong; with backgrounds provided by one of my favorite studios working today, Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers). The score from composers Ludvig Forssell and Yuta Bando is one of the best animated soundtracks I have heard in quite a while, and Kaho Nakamura, the voice of both Suzu and Belle, delivers a vocal performance that rivals Paige O’Hara’s in the Disney version. 

Yet as much as there is to wonder at in Belle, the film is weighed down by its convoluted narrative. Hosoda wants to tell two stories here—one online, the other in the real world—and I found myself wanting to spend less time in U with Belle and more time with Suzu, who has much more personality and who interacts with more interesting characters. The two storylines come together with a third act twist that goes into some heavy territory, but even in a film that runs to two hours there isn’t enough development in either story for this merger to come together in a meaningful, satisfying way. I also could not shake the feeling that even though Hosoda makes reference to the dark side of social media—cyber bullying, misinformation, clout chasers—his version of digital life is just way too cheery. 

In interviews prior to the film’s release in Japan, Hosoda said that he was too critical of the internet in 2009’s Summer Wars, and that Belle served as an opportunity to show that the internet can be used as a tool to benefit everyone. I appreciate his optimism and agree that the internet can be used as a portal for people to escape the problems in their daily lives and to discover (or rediscover) their own strengths and passions. But the modern day internet remains plagued by toxicity and people acting in bad faith. I hope Hosoda returns to this theme—he does a much better job than most when it comes to analyzing the internet—but I also hope that he does so without pulling any punches. Because the individuals, organizations, and governments who exploit the internet daily for their own benefit and not for the benefit of others will never reform themselves on their own.

Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.

Dear Abby: Woman laments mother-in-law from hell

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Dear Abby: I need some advice regarding my mother-in-law. She has hated me since the first time she met me because I’m not from the country but from “the city.” I have given her gifts for birthdays and holidays and invited her on day trips with us, but she always refuses.

She also makes up lies about me. She claims I have STDs, spend all her son’s money, etc. She even spread a rumor that I wouldn’t allow her at our wedding. She lives 46 miles away and, in the five years we have been married, has never once visited her son. I take him to visit her because he can’t get a driver’s license because of medical issues.

Our child and I aren’t even allowed in her home. We have to sit in the car. She acts like our child doesn’t exist, but she has pictures of her other two grandchildren on Facebook and drives to see them almost weekly. My husband sees nothing wrong with her behavior and says he “won’t take sides.” I don’t know what to do.

— Peeved in Pennsylvania

Dear Peeved: Please accept my sympathy for your situation. While your husband refuses to recognize there is anything wrong with his mother’s behavior, it is off the charts. I hope you realize that most men stand up for their wives and children when they are mistreated.

Because you can’t change your husband or his witch of a mother, and you made no mention of leaving the marriage, you will simply have to adjust to it. Start by planning an activity you and your child can enjoy while your husband is visiting his mom, rather than sitting for hours in the car.

Even better, arrange “other” transportation for your husband.

Dear Abby: I’m a 24-year-old woman who has been in a relationship with a man for seven years. “Ken” is 27 years older than I am. (I pursued him.) I love him, but I have always been slightly confused about my relationship with him, and he knows this. Lately, I have been feeling very guilty. My heart knows that my love for Ken isn’t enough for what he truly deserves.

He’s a good, honest man, and I enjoy our relationship. We get along great, have a lot in common and make a great team. I am comfortable with us and our life. But recently I have realized that I want to be on my own, alone, and not in a relationship. I feel a strong desire to focus on me and only me, so I can grow into the person I envision myself being. Any advice besides the obvious — my leaving the relationship?

— Wanting More in Wisconsin

Dear Wanting: You became involved with Ken while you were still very young. It appears you never gave yourself time to fully develop as an individual. You state that you are still “in a relationship” rather than a marriage, which may be a blessing considering your ambivalence.

Many women would be glad to live their life in a relationship that has all the positive qualities that yours has with Ken. I am sure you both will discover this when you move on. However, since you asked my advice, talk this through with a licensed relationship counselor before making any final decision.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.

