Patriots elevate 4 practice-squad players, putting Jalen Mills’ status in further doubt

The Patriots elevated four players off their practice squad Friday, including two designated as COVID-19 replacements, indicating cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Shaun Wade will be out Saturday.

Mills and Wade are the team’s only players currently on COVID-19 reserve. Both tested positive this week and missed practice, which further put their status for Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game in serious doubt.

To replenish their depth in Buffalo, the Pats called up cornerbacks D’Angelo Ross and DeVante Bausby, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale.

Bausby’s elevation is the first of his Patriots tenure. The fifth-year veteran signed to the practice squad in October, following stints in Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver and Arizona. Bausby has totaled 58 tackles over 26 career games, including six starts. He played in 10 games with the Broncos last season.

Ross played 46 defensive snaps in last week’s loss at Miami, splitting his time between nickelback and safety. Wilkerson returns after last scoring two touchdowns against the Jaguars in Week 17. He was not elevated for the regular-season finale, when Ekuale was added to the game-day roster for a fifth straight game. He’s recorded two sacks and five tackles this season.

Wade was placed on COVID-19 reserve Monday, while Mills was shelved a day later.

NFL protocols state that any player who tests positive is automatically subject to a five-day isolation period. If that player is vaccinated, he can test out of the isolation period early, provided he’s had no fever for 24 hours, shows signs of resolving symptoms or is asymptomatic and receives clearance from a team doctor. If a player is unvaccinated, he must isolate for at least five days following a positive test.

If Mills is unvaccinated, he has been ruled out, unless his positive surfaced late Monday, though he would still need to clear all of the regular protocols on Saturday and fly to Buffalo separate from the rest of the team.

Without him and Wade, the Pats’ cornerback depth versus the Bills should be down to J.C. Jackson, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, special teamer Justin Bethel, Bausby and Ross.

“We had to switch a few things up, but we still prepared the same,” Jackson said Thursday. “It was tough not having (Mills) this week, but when a guy goes down, next man up. So we’ve been preparing all week for the next guy. He’s going to be ready, whoever it is.”