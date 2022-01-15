Patriots LT Isaiah Wynn out for Wild Card playoff game at Buffalo

MINNEAPOLIS — There was an insistence among the Minnesota Gophers coaches and players, despite all of the strangeness of the past five days, that it was business as usual on the rink.

But Friday turned out to be a night of important firsts for the Gophers, as they got their first win of what feels like a restart to their season.

Tristan Broz and Jackson LaCombe scored their first goals of the season, while Justen Close got the win in his first start in goal, as the Gophers skated to a 4-1 nonconference victory over Alaska at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

It came after they lost their every-night starting goalie on Sunday, they lost two players to longer-term injuries last weekend, they had COVID make a run through their locker room, and they played with an “all hands on deck” lineup.

“I like what we’ve been doing in the second half,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko. His team has won three games and two exhibition games since the holiday break. “Obviously we had a lot of stuff happen this week, but I think that’s times we’re living in. You’ve just got to deal with it and move on.”

Broz was playing in his 18th collegiate game and had been a healthy scratch twice before the holiday break, but has seemingly been on the brink of his first goal every game in the second half.

It was the first game for the Gophers (13-8-0 overall) since Sunday’s sudden, unexpected departure of Jack LaFontaine, who had been their mainstay in goal for the past two-plus seasons, to the NHL. Close, a junior making his first career start, had 14 saves for the win.

“It was different, obviously, not having Jack back there, but we all trust Closer. He’s been here, grinding through three years of not really playing at all,” said defenseman Ben Brinkman, who assisted on three of the four goals. “We’re all excited for him. He’s a great goalie as you saw tonight.”

Blake McLaughlin and Matthew Knies added goals for the Gophers, who won their third game in a row. McLaughlin’s goal was of the highlight reel variety, and was assisted by longtime linemate Sammy Walker. The assist gave Walker 100 points for his career.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Walker of joining the program’s Century Club. “It’s a huge honor with the great players that came before me and were able to do that. To be in that category is special.”

The Gophers were without forwards Rhett Pitlick and Jaxon Nelson, both of whom are expected to miss several weeks with injuries. Defenseman Brock Faber, named to the U.S. Olympic team on Thursday, was unavailable as well on Friday. Defenseman Matt Denman dressed for the first time this season but did not get a shift. And new backup goalie Owen Bartoszkiewicz was in uniform for the first time, having officially joined the Gophers just hours before the game.

The Gophers scored twice in the first period and twice in the third, but their coach felt they sagged in the middle 20 minutes and praised the McLaughlin-Walker combo for recapturing the momentum.

“We needed that energy in the third period, because we got completely away from it in the second,” Motzko said. “That line and all our lines really got going in the third period and put pressure on them.”