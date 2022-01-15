Connect with us

Celebrities

PHOTOS: Fans Slam RHOSLC Reunion Outfits as “Worst” in Housewives History, Jen Shah Claps Back

Published

1 min ago

on

PHOTOS: Fans Slam RHOSLC Reunion Outfits as “Worst” in Housewives History as Jen Shah Claps Back After She’s Compared to Disney Villain
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Earlier this week, Bravo unleashed photos from the upcoming Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.

Viewers were taken aback by the castmates’ attire, and expressed concern on social media.

One fan commented, “Was the theme ‘dress your worst’?” Another asked the question, “why Meredith whyyy.”

Someone also expressed, “It’s giving millennial prom,” while another stated, “This might be the worst in ‘Housewives’ history.”

Loading ... Loading …

Jen Shah clapped back at a fan who compared her purple-feathered outfit to the villain on Disney’s Emperor’s New Groove.

She retorted, “It was actually @iamcardib but I wouldn’t expect you to know that.”

Following her fraud arrest (which was discussed in a recent Hulu doc), Jen most likely took center stage during the reunion.

Meredith Marks showcased feathers in her Christian Cowen suit, which was also compared to a Cardi B outfit.

Heather Gay’s velvet dress was compared to “mother of the bride,” while Lisa Barlow’s metallic midi was also criticized.

Castmate Whitney Rose compared her own dress to the character Elphaba on “Wicked,” and tweeted, “I’m through accepting limits cause someone says they’re so.”

Despite these distracting ensembles (and the absence of Mary Cosby), Andy Cohen promised the reunion is excellent.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Cabaret Copycat? Brownstone Singer Nicci Gilbert Sues ‘P-Valley’ & Starz For Ripping Off Her Strip Club Play

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Cabaret Copycat? Brownstone Singer Nicci Gilbert Sues ‘P-Valley’ & Starz For Ripping Off Her Strip Club Play
google news

Is this strip club lane big enough for the both of them?

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

While fans can’t wait to go back down in the valley where the girls get naked, P-Valley’s drama went from the locker room to a real-life courtroom. The Wrap reports that Nicole Gilbert-Daniels filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Lionsgate Entertainment and Starz for the hit show, calling it a “veritable unauthorized 2020 knock-off” of her musical stage play “Soul Kittens Cabaret,” which came to DVD in 2011. Does she have a case?

Gilbert-Daniels is best known as a ’90s R&B star from the Grammy-nominated group Brownstone. She has since launched Women In Reality Film Media and became a successful producer for shows like TV One’s R&B Divas and BET Her’s From The Bottom Up. Gilbert-Daniels has reason to believe Lionsgate was inspired by her musical because her entertainment attorney Leroy Bobbit pitched a TV musical drama based on “Soul Kittens Cabaret” to Lionsgate CEO in 2014. According to the suit, Feltheimer received two copies of her script and the “SKC” DVD.

“During the Lionsgate SKC Pitch, Feltheimer expressed enthusiasm and interest in scripting ‘SKC’ as a musical drama series for Lionsgate and even stated that he loved the character named ‘Tata Burlesque,”” the court documents state. “Feltheimer further explained that he enjoyed reading scripts and would read the script over the weekend, share it with the Lionsgate team, and follow up with Bobbit.”

However, the suit claims Lionsgate ghosted them and never got back to them about developing the series. P-Valley creator Katori Hall based the Starz show on her 2015 play “P*ssy Valley,” which takes place at the Pynk in Chucalissa, Mississippi. Does this mean she’s also accusing Hall, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, of copying “Soul Kitten Cabaret” for the 2015 play? Hall, executive producer Liz Garcia, and co-producer Patrik-Ian-Polk were all listed as co-defendants who allegedly “knowingly and illegally used Plaintiff’s works to create the ‘P-Valley’ television series.”

In Gilbert-Daniels’ official statement on the lawsuit, she emphasizes that this is a continuation of WIRF Media’s mission to empower minority women creators and protect their intellectual property from exploitation. She also includes a video with dozens of direct comparisons between P-Valley and “Soul Kittens Cabaret.”

The civil suit is seeking actual damages, statutory damages, and a jury trial. While this mess gets even messier in court, fans hope this lawsuit won’t slow down the long-awaited release of P-Valley’s second season.

 

 

 

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly Robbed Of $1M Worth Of Jewelry

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Lori Loughlin
google news

The thieves were reportedly a South American burglary crew who smashed Lori and Mossimo’s bedroom window before stealing the ‘Full House’ star’s jewelry box.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli reportedly had $1 million worth of jewelry stolen from their home in Los Angeles. A group of thieves, dressed in black and wearing masks, smashed the couple’s bedroom window and walked off with the Full House star’s box of expensive gems on January 3, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Lori and Mossimo were not home at the time; a housekeeper discovered the home had been burglarized.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, seen here in 2020, reportedly had their home burglarized on January 3, 2022. (Matthew Healey/UPI/Shutterstock)

Police said they were unsure if Lori and Mossimo were targeted by the criminals or if this was a random heist, per the news source. Officials are said to believe the band of thieves were from South America and may have left the U.S. shortly after the hit. The actress, 57, and fashion designer, 58, reportedly added more security since the invasion.

Lori’s reps told TMZ the Secret Admirer star was thankful no one was home or injured when the incident occurred. They said the death of Lori’s Full House co-star, Bob Saget, put things in perspective for her and she’s not concerned with the loss of something replaceable like jewelry. Losing Bob made it only more clear to Lori that family and friends are what matters most in life.

Meanwhile, Lori and Mossimo have been enjoying their freedom since their jail sentences ended. The couple had been imprisoned after they plead guilty to several charges associated with using the services of William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, accepted to the University of Southern California. One of the scams included the parents paying $500,000 to pass their daughters off as athletic recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither competitively rowed before.During her August 2020 court appearance, Loughlin agreed to the prison sentence and to pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli was slapped with five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI in Georgia

Published

37 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Tiffany Haddish booking photo
google news

 

Tiffany Haddish was arrested on Friday (14.01.22) on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).

The 42-year-old actress was arrested in Georgia at around 4am, as she was allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle.

The police were alerted to a potential problem by a member of the public, who reported a driver who’d fallen asleep at the wheel. They subsequently came across the Hollywood star while she was pulling into a neighbourhood.

The actress was stopped and arrested for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, according to TMZ.

However, she was only in police custody for a short time and was released by 6.30am after posting a bond of $1,666.

Meanwhile, Tiffany split from her boyfriend, rap star Common, in November last year.

And he recently claimed that they decided to go their separate ways after coming to “an understanding” about putting their careers first.

The rapper said in December: “Neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do.

“We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for the people, it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed.”

See Also

However, Tiffany subsequently suggested that she didn’t agree with Common’s assessment of their break-up.

The ‘Night School’ star confessed to being “disappointed” by his comments, as he’d previously told her something different about his reasons for their split.

Tiffany – who dated Common for more than a year – said: “I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending