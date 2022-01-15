PHOTOS: Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal Buy $715K Home to Renovate as Kelly Hints at New Show

Are Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd and husband, Rick Leventhal, attempting to add a new position to their resumes?

Between the Rick and Kelly UNMASKED podcast, it appears that the two are trying to make their way back onto television with a house-flipping gig aimed at catching HGTV’s eyes.

According to TMZ, Kelly and Rick just bought a Palm Springs-adjacent home for about $715K and are planning on giving it a huge haul of a makeover. Rick and Kelly told TMZ that they bought the home back in November of 2020 with an all-cash offer.

The controversial duo also told the outlet that the renovations will include redoing all of the landscaping, building a Castina on the property, gutting all the bathrooms and kitchens. They will also blow up the pool, adding a spa. Plus, adding a pickleball court in the backyard.

See some photos of the current standing of the house below.

Kelly has since taken to Twitter to add her two cents on the matter. She thanks the media for the attention and even tags HGTV in the tweet. Think the network will bite?

THANKS FOR THE NICE ARTICE @TMZ ! I can’t wait for you guys to see the completed project ! @hgtv @pietowntv https://t.co/NHWMXtl65a — Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) January 14, 2022

The couple also already own two homes, one in Newport Beach, and a Hamptons home that they rent out.

Be sure to keep a lookout for Kelly and Rick’s next TV gig if it’s actually in the cards for the two. They do love to break down politics and dissect others’ relationships, so why not walls and beams?

Until then, you can keep up with Kelly and Rick on their podcast, Rick and Kelly UNMASKED.