Bitcoin

Popular Analyst Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Bullish Rally Around the Corner

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Popular Analyst Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Bullish Rally Around the Corner
Bitcoin News
  • Poppe said the market is undergoing fundamental adoption right now.
  • Long-term holders are consolidating their holdings slowly.

Bitcoin (BTC) may be poised for a huge cycle after seeing significant gains, rising adoption of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and a growing crypto sector in the previous year. Michael van de Poppe, a well-known cryptocurrency trader, believes the market is concluding its cycle, given that it has already witnessed enormous profits and expanded acceptance.

Michael said:

“We’ve seen platforms accelerating, we’ve seen the rise of NFTs, and we’ve seen the ecosystem grow even more, which means that the adoption is growing heavily to and that is something that goes exponential. So the actual big gains or most of the gains are made at the last part of the cycle.”

Long Positions Rather Than Short Ones

Like the dot-com boom, Poppe said the market is undergoing fundamental adoption right now. In addition to countries, people are moving money from one country to another using DeFi or just using a transfer or crypto to make the transfer.

Popular Analyst Predicts Bitcoin BTC Bullish Rally Around the Corner
BTC/USDT: Source: TradingView

Lastly, Poppe delved into the reasons why Bitcoin’s valuation is so low compared to its genuine value at this point. Long-term holders are consolidating their holdings slowly as the market is coming back up, which is why BTC is now trading at such a low value.

Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction

In this time frame, traders should begin to reduce their holdings or at least begin to consider doing so. According to him, a major bull run in bitcoin is expected, and traders should search for long positions rather than short ones when dealing with them. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $43,334.49 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,228,573,011 USD. Bitcoin is up 0.44% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

Top 5 Low Cap Projects on Avalanche Ecosystem

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Top 3 Most Popular Dapps on the Avalanche Network
Altcoin News
  • AVME can be used to detect and guard against malicious materials.
  • Libre DeFi has been up 5.05% in the last 24 hours.

2021 was an incredible year for the Avalanche ecosystem. AVAX’s price increased by over 2800% in the single year alone. The Avalanche ecosystem currently has 160 projects in its network due to this expansion. Let us look at the top 3 low cap Avalanche ecosystem projects.

Libre DeFi (LIBRE) 

Libre DeFi is the first Avalanche low cap project. A decentralized AMM with yield aggregation. In addition, it serves as a one-stop-shop for DeFi users to access the cross-chain economy. Not just Avalanche platform, one may also use the platform in Polygon and Binance Smart Chain.

Read More: Polygon Price Prediction

Read More: Binance Coin Price Prediction

According to CoinMarketCap, the Libre DeFi price today is $0.066761 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $86,233.48 USD. Libre DeFi has been up 5.05% in the last 24 hours.

AVME (AVME) 

Decentralized security protocol, AVME, can be used to detect and guard against malicious materials. Using two blockchain-compatible technologies helps in achieving this. AI/ML-based Sandbox nodes and virus detection systems are examples of this.

According to CoinMarketCap, the AVME price today is $0.371604 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,301.76 USD. AVME is down 0.17% in the last 24 hours.

Domani Protocol (DEXTF)

With the help of Domani Protocol’s decentralized cryptocurrency management system, anyone may invest in a wide range of assets at a cheap cost and with little hassle. Domani has been structured for DeFi to swap value more quickly without sacrificing ownership capacity.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Domani Protocol price today is $0.070552 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,244.91 USD. Domani Protocol has been down 2.25% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

Parallel Finance Founder Yubo Ruan Shares Tips To Identify Potential Crypto

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Parallel Finance Founder Yubo Ruan Shares Tips To Identify Potential Crypto
  • Ruan started his first venture capital firm, Skylight Investment.
  • Ruan founded Alisimba Technologies in China’s capital city of Beijing.

The achievements of Yubo Ruan, who is just 25, are probably beyond the imaginations of most of his contemporaries. When he was a high school student, Ruan founded Alisimba Technologies in China’s capital city of Beijing with the help of 13 innovation prizes and five patents.

Ruan started his first venture capital firm, Skylight Investment, while still in college to make investments in cutting-edge technology that had the potential to challenge the status quo. 8 Decimal Capital, his second venture capital firm, was founded in 2017 with a specific emphasis on blockchain and cryptocurrency startups.

This time around, the serial businessman is going for the decentralized banking dream with his new lending venture, Parallel Finance, to billion people. It is supported by some of the most notable venture capitalists in the industry, including Sequoia Capital, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Polychain, Pantera Capital and more. In August, the company raised $22 million in a Series A fundraising round, bringing its total capital raised to $150 million.

The Value of Arriving Early

In early 2014, Ruan was introduced to crypto. He encountered a bunch of Bitcoin and Ethereum miners while working on his first firm at Beijing’s famed Garage Café, which used to take bitcoin as a form of payment.

Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction

Read More: Etherueum Price Prediction

In the wake of that incident, he learned the value of arriving early. Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) were two of the investments he made in 2019 while overseeing the $60 million VC fund at 8 Decimal Capital, according to Ruan.

Read More: Solana Price Prediction

Read More: Polkadot Price Prediction

The early stakes have been well-rewarded. It was approximately lunchtime on Friday, and Solana, the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market value, was selling at roughly $148 per coin. Polkadot was trading at $27 per coin. Looking for long-term opportunities, he considers the founder’s qualities, fair and not too low, and the impact of the network as the three main criteria to consider for a potential investment.

Bitcoin

Cardano (ADA) Turns Out To Be the Winner of Vitalik Buterin Twitter Poll

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Charles Hoskinson Discloses Arrival Time of DEX on Cardano
  • Vitalik continued the discussion by adding a fresh set of alternatives to the poll.
  • Over 600,000 people voted, with 42 percent choosing ADA as the winner.

Cryptocurrency’s second most popular coin, Ethereum, has a strong community and following. Founder Vitalik asked the public which crypto would be a suitable alternative to Ethereum, and the response was enthusiastic. Cardano (ADA) won a Twitter vote organized by Ethereum inventor Vitalik Buterin, with 3.1 million followers. 

Read More: Ethereum Price Prediction

Read More: Cardano Price Prediction

According to an ADA whale, Cardano’s community is one of the largest in crypto, and it’s not solely motivated by profits. The Twitter account suggests that it may be time to quit resisting the trend and fully embrace it in the tweets.

However, Vitalik continued the discussion by adding a fresh set of alternatives to the poll. A good way to put things in perspective is Vitalik’s recent survey of the Ethereum community, in which he asked people to guess which currency would account for 80% of all global transactions and savings in the year 2035. Over 600,000 people voted, with 42 percent choosing ADA as the winner. Voters could select between BTC, USD, SOL, and ADA.

Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction

Read More: Solana Price Prediction

Cardano (ADA) Beats TRON Still!

Cardano’s ADA comes out on top only from just one tweet. Despite this, Vitalik tweeted the second set of options with the same explanation and received 358 thousand votes. BNB, Tron, CNY, and NEO were the choices this time. This puts TRX at roughly 184 thousand votes, although TRON received 51.3 percent of the votes. A total of 252 thousand people cast ballots for ADA in the previous poll.

Read More: Binance Coin Price Prediction

Read More: TRON Network Price Prediction

Most cryptocurrency owners, investors, and fans keep an eye on Cardano’s ADA, although Ethereum continues to be one of the most popular options.

