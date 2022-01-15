News
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, K Justin Tucker, PR Devin Duvernay named first-team All-Pro
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, kicker Justin Tucker and punt returner Devin Duvernay were named first-team All-Pro selections Friday by the Associated Press.
Andrews, a first-time All-Pro who was named a Pro Bowl starter last month, had one of the greatest seasons for a skill player in franchise history. Despite the Ravens’ late-season instability at quarterback, he finished with 107 catches for 1,361 yards in 17 games, both team records. He led all NFL tight ends in catches and targets and finished tied for first in touchdown catches (nine).
Andrews ended the season with five consecutive games of 85-plus receiving yards, the longest such streak by a tight end in league history. He also had the NFL’s fifth-highest run-blocking grade at the position, according to Pro Football Focus.
“If you’re on offense, and you’re a great player, you’re going to make life better for the quarterback. It doesn’t really matter whoever it is,” coach John Harbaugh said last week, after Andrews was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player by local media. “I just think it’s a great, great accomplishment, the season he’s had. He’s been tremendous this year, and I’m excited for the rest of his career here in Baltimore.”
Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history and a five-time first-team All-Pro, made 35 of 37 field-goal attempts this season (an NFL-best 94.6%), including a league-record, game-winning 66-yarder against the Detroit Lions. Tucker also went 32-for-32 on extra-point attempts. A Pro Bowl starter, Tucker has made 58 straight field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“When we go out there as a group and as a team, we know one thing: We’re putting one of the best players on our team in position to make the kick,” special teams coordinator Chris Horton said last month. “Every time he goes out there, that’s what is going to happen. He’s human like everyone else, but I don’t think there’s any sign of relief. He’s earned the respect over the years of his peers and other coaches. This is just what he does. He works very hard at trying to be the best and trying to keep himself at the top of the league.”
Duvernay, a wide receiver who didn’t return punts until his rookie season in 2020, led the NFL in punt return average (13.9) among all qualifying players. He was also named a Pro Bowl starter last month. Duvernay earned an All-Pro vote at kick returner, while Nick Moore got three at long snapper.
News
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson named second-team all-pro, misses first team by one vote
Justin Jefferson was named second-team all-pro on Friday, falling one vote shy of becoming just the fourth wide receiver in Vikings history to be named to the first team.
It marks the second time in his two-year career that Jefferson has been on the second team. In voting by 50 national media members for the Associated Press, which has the NFL’s official all-pro team, Jefferson got 20 votes.
Three receivers make the first team. Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams and Davante Adams of Green Bay were unanimous choices with 50 votes. Getting the third spot was San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel with 21 votes. The only other receiver to receive a vote was Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase, who received nine votes and joined Jefferson on the second team.
The Vikings receivers in history to make first-team all-pro have been Randy Moss (three times), Cris Carter (twice) and Gene Washington (once). Jefferson had made it a goal to make the first team.
“That’s definitely what I want to do,” he said late in the regular season. “That’s one of the things I wanted to accomplish this season.”
No other Vikings player made first- or second-team all-pro. Rookie Kene Nwangwu was third at kickoff returner with seven votes, and Brian O’Neill was third at right tackle with three votes. Harrison Smith received one vote at safety.
Former University of Minnesota star De’Vondre Campbell was named first-team all-pro at linebacker for Green Bay.
News
Country star Sam Hunt booked to play Treasure Island Casino on July 8
Country star Sam Hunt will headline at outdoor show on July 8 at Treasure Island Casino and Resort.
Tickets are priced from $119 to $42.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 through Ticketmaster. Ryan Hurd will open.
While in college, the Georgia native first picked up a guitar and began playing it each day after football practice. His skills on the field earned the attention of the Kansas City Chiefs, but when they passed on him, Hunt surprised his family and friends by moving to Nashville to pursue a career in music.
He started as a songwriter, contributing to singles by Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Billy Currington and Reba McEntire. His 2014 debut album, “Montevallo,” spun off five hits: “Leave the Night On,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party,” “Break Up in a Small Town” and “Make You Miss Me.” His 2020 sophomore record “Southside” found similar success and featured his biggest-selling single to date, “Body Like a Back Road.” In September, Hunt released “23,” the first single from his impending third album.
Treasure Island’s 2021 summer concert season was its biggest to date and, for the first time, featured two sold-out shows, from Luke Bryan and Lizzo.
News
Guest commentary: Colorado deserves real progress on sentencing reform
Colorado’s criminal sentencing laws are outdated and ineffective. A pervasive lack of certainty and transparency exists regarding the amount of prison time a person will serve when sentenced by a judge. This uncertainty is unfair to everyone – victim, accused, and community. For years, Colorado has trailed other states in the successful rehabilitation of offenders coming out of state prison. Roughly half of all offenders released from state prison return to prison within three years. In fact, our recidivism rate is among the 10 worst in the country.
Recently, demands for criminal sentencing reform have been front-and-center in Colorado. Consider two cases that have captured widespread media attention.
First, the case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver who recklessly drove and then crashed his truck into traffic on I-70, killing four people and injuring others. While the court was actively moving to adjust the original sentence imposed based on the mandatory consecutive sentencing laws, Gov. Jared Polis commuted the sentence and lowered it to 10 years in state prison.
That same week, Kenneth Lee was arrested and charged with sexual assault on a child and first-degree burglary. Many questioned the timing of his prior release from state prison. Just seven years ago, a judge sentenced Lee to 23 years in prison for kidnapping and 6 years to life for sexual assault on another child.
Putting aside one’s view of these outcomes, we must recognize these two cases reflect fundamental issues in Colorado’s sentencing laws, and their inherent impact on public safety and community trust.
Thankfully, Colorado is addressing sentencing reform in a comprehensive, bipartisan manner with the input of numerous stakeholders: prosecutors, defense attorneys, law enforcement, probation officers, mental health professionals, prior offenders, victims and legislators from both parties, among others. It is overdue.
Colorado has not systematically reviewed its sentencing laws since 1985. Since then, our sentencing statutes have become inconsistent, difficult to understand and misaligned. In June 2020, Gov. Polis directed a comprehensive review of our sentencing laws to ensure that our sentencing scheme is rational, just, equitable, and consistent. That work is underway.
We serve as co-chairs of the Sentencing Reform Task Force which, along with the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, is engaging in data-driven analysis and constructive efforts to improve our sentencing laws. The task force already has conducted a thorough examination of Colorado’s misdemeanor statutes, reviewing approximately 1,000 criminal offenses and conducting a
comparative state-by-state review of misdemeanor sentencing ranges, which revealed that Colorado’s misdemeanor sentencing range was high compared with nearly every other state.
That work led to the Task Force helping to produce Senate Bill 21-271, which the Legislature passed last session. This bill, which goes into effect this March, overhauled Colorado’s misdemeanor sentencing laws. With overwhelming and bipartisan support, SB 271 adjusts the sentencing ranges for misdemeanors, eliminates redundant offenses, and reclassifies some offenses. To build more certainty into the system, SB 271 also requires all county jails to utilize a standard, consistent measure for determining time served, and eliminate the inconsistencies that varied by county.
There is much more work to do. The Task Force is examining felony sentencing, the length and purpose of probation/parole, and the amount of time offenders actually serve. Our work includes evaluating laws that produced the outcomes in the Aguilera-Mederos and Lee cases. Although Task Force members represent many different aspects of the justice system, we all recognize that successful,
lasting change comes from collaborative, united efforts to improve our justice system.
Sentencing reform requires us to move forward – not backward – and that can be a difficult process. Those who argue to protect the status quo or push for the failed practices of yesteryear are failing public safety, as reflected by our unacceptable rate of recidivism. We invite those engaged in finger-pointing to join our efforts, rather than just using egregious cases to facilitate their own political ambitions – while allowing Colorado to fail. Justice demands better.
Michael Dougherty is the district attorney for the 20th Judicial District (Boulder County). Rick Kornfeld is a criminal defense attorney in private practice in Denver, and a Member of the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, K Justin Tucker, PR Devin Duvernay named first-team All-Pro
Bitcoin Miners Show Strong Accumulation As Their Inventories Spike Up
Jersey Shore’s Snooki Claps Back at Andy Cohen For Not Considering Her for RHONJ, Calls Him “Aggressive”
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson named second-team all-pro, misses first team by one vote
Crypto Exchanges Eyeing Venturing Into Stock Trading Offering to Traders
OWN Announces Season 5 Of “Ready To Love” Is Bringing The DMV Dating Scene To Your TVs 1/28!
Country star Sam Hunt booked to play Treasure Island Casino on July 8
Maralee Nichols Shares Postpartum Selfie 6 Weeks After Giving Birth To Tristan Thompson’s Son
Guest commentary: Colorado deserves real progress on sentencing reform
Smokin’ On That Vaxx Pack? Oregon State Study Shows That Cannabinoids Can Protect You From COVID-19
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1