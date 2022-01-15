RHOC: Heather Dubrow Fires Back at Noella, Says She Was “Late” to Film & Issues Reunion Warning, Noella Responds

Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener are in a full-blown Instagram feud.

After Noella was seen shading Heather on The Real Housewives of Orange County after arriving at her home as she and husband Dr. Terry Dubrow filmed an infomercial by slamming her as a narcissist, Heather lashed out by leaking texts and accusing Noella of trashing her business and character.

But it didn’t end there.

A short time later, Noella accused Heather of making her wait in her car for 45 minutes, forcing her to wait 15 minutes for permission to use the bathroom, and disrespecting her time.

Now, in another Instagram post, Heather is clapping back at her RHOC castmate.

“Not true …. She was late … I have more texts ! See you at the reunion!!!” Heather wrote, along with a waving hand emoji.

Despite the reunion warning, Noella wasn’t scared and encouraged Heather to “keep digging.”

“Wow!! A simple [apology] would have sufficed but keep digging girl,” she wrote in an Instagram Story of her own.

She then shared a screenshot of her schedule for August 14, which confirmed she was supposed to arrive at Heather’s home at 4:00 p.m.

“Did we not learn from the podcast room? I don’t want beef with anyone but if you force me to defend myself I will,” Noella added in a caption.

She then shared a second post on her Story, which included a snippet of an August 14 text message exchange.

“Hi lovey! What’s your eta to [Heather’s]?” someone asked.

And in a series of responses, Noella told the person she was two minutes away at 3:52 p.m. and that she was “calling on the [second] gate” at 3:54 p.m.

In an additional message, Noella wrote, seemingly to Heather, “Let’s get this one out of the way. There are more important things to discuss at the reunion.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

