RHOC: Heather Dubrow Fires Back at Noella, Says She Was “Late” to Film & Issues Reunion Warning, Noella Responds
Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener are in a full-blown Instagram feud.
After Noella was seen shading Heather on The Real Housewives of Orange County after arriving at her home as she and husband Dr. Terry Dubrow filmed an infomercial by slamming her as a narcissist, Heather lashed out by leaking texts and accusing Noella of trashing her business and character.
But it didn’t end there.
A short time later, Noella accused Heather of making her wait in her car for 45 minutes, forcing her to wait 15 minutes for permission to use the bathroom, and disrespecting her time.
Now, in another Instagram post, Heather is clapping back at her RHOC castmate.
“Not true …. She was late … I have more texts ! See you at the reunion!!!” Heather wrote, along with a waving hand emoji.
Despite the reunion warning, Noella wasn’t scared and encouraged Heather to “keep digging.”
“Wow!! A simple [apology] would have sufficed but keep digging girl,” she wrote in an Instagram Story of her own.
She then shared a screenshot of her schedule for August 14, which confirmed she was supposed to arrive at Heather’s home at 4:00 p.m.
“Did we not learn from the podcast room? I don’t want beef with anyone but if you force me to defend myself I will,” Noella added in a caption.
She then shared a second post on her Story, which included a snippet of an August 14 text message exchange.
“Hi lovey! What’s your eta to [Heather’s]?” someone asked.
And in a series of responses, Noella told the person she was two minutes away at 3:52 p.m. and that she was “calling on the [second] gate” at 3:54 p.m.
In an additional message, Noella wrote, seemingly to Heather, “Let’s get this one out of the way. There are more important things to discuss at the reunion.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Silence On Death Of ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Clint Arlis, 34: ‘ A Tragedy’
Katilyn Bristowe is speaking out about a former potential flame Clint Arlis who was a contestant on Season 11 of ‘The Bachelorette.’
After hearing the shocking news of former Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis‘s death, Kaitlyn Bristowe spoke out on social media to share her feelings about the “tragedy” of his passing. “Alright, this is an Instagram Story I did not think I’d be doing tonight, but Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette, I’m gonna say tragically — he tragically passed at 34 years old,” the reality star said in a video late Thursday.
“I’m not sure what happened, how it happened,” she continued. “All I want to say is from knowing him on the show, even though, you know, things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show to today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person.”
The 36-year-old continued in the video, “From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family. Clint was very well respected in his world, and it is an absolute tragedy of what’s happened.” The news of Clint’s death was first heard from a family friend who coached wrestling at Clint’s alma mater. Clint’s sister also then confirmed the report of his passing on Facebook, not disclosing the cause of death but saying details of the service would be provided at a future date.
“This Instagram Story is literally to just say to anyone who knows him who might follow me that I am so sorry,” Caitlyn concluded in her video. “It’s such a huge loss, and I’m honestly just beside myself with this news.”
Clint went after Kaitlyn’s heart on the show — and even formed a bromance with fellow contestant JJ Lane — but he was eliminated during week three. Kaitlyn ended up getting engaged to Shawn Booth at the end of the season although they went their separate ways three years later. She is currently engaged to Jason Tartick, another Bachelorette star, who was a contestant on Becca Kufrin‘s season in 2018.
Tiffany Haddish Reportedly Arrested For DUI After Falling Asleep While Driving – See Mug Shot
The ‘Girls Trip’ star was pulled over at 4am in Georgia. Police reportedly believe Tiffany had smoked marijuana.
Tiffany Haddish has been arrested and is allegedly facing a DUI charge in Georgia. The Girls Trip actress, 42, was found asleep at the wheel by Peachtree City PD officers around 4am on January 14, according to TMZ. Despite reportedly being booked for driving while under the influence, Tiffany managed to smile for her mug shot, which can be seen here. HollywoodLife has contacted Tiffany’s reps for comment.
The cops were responding to a call regarding a driver who had fallen asleep when they came upon Tiffany’s vehicle turning into a nearby neighborhood street, per the outlet. After pulling the actress over, they arrested her, believing she had smoked marijuana. Tiffany then posted a $1,666 bond and left jail around 6:30 AM, having only spent a few hours in custody, according to records obtained by the news source.
This is a developing story…
Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From Her ‘Secret’ Baby Shower & Shows Off Her Growing Bump
Kylie Jenner looks like she’s about to burst in new photos from her ‘secret’ baby shower.
Kylie Jenner’s baby bump is looking bigger than ever in her recent Instagram post. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, 24, gave fans a glimpse into her exclusive baby shower. For the special occasion, Kylie rocked a tight white long-sleeved dress that hugged her baby bump. Kylie is about eight months along in her pregnancy, and these pictures prove she’s just about ready to burst. In the first picture, her friends surrounded her and put their hands on her precious bump.
The other snaps from her baby shower showed off some of the classy decorations from the occasion. In one shot, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posed by three life-size wooden giraffe statues. The party had a white theme to go with Kylie’s dress as the tables were decorated with white roses and giraffe name cards. On top of each chair rested a white blanket for every guest with their names on it. The reality TV star also had an adorable sewing table where guests could etch their own patchwork for the baby.
Present for the party was Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and her mother Mary Jo Campbell. One picture adorably captured the three generations of women together. Kylie’s baby shower photo dump also may have hinted at the sex of her baby. In a picture of gifts from the shower, a number of blue bags rested beside a stroller and bunny stuffed animal. Since blue is typically associated with boys, one might assume that she’ll be having one of her own.
Kylie has been keeping a very low profile with her pregnancy but still wanted to make it special. “Even though the public isn’t hearing much from Kylie in terms of social media, of course she still wanted to celebrate her pregnancy with her closest friends and family,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife of Kylie’s baby shower. “The last thing Kylie needs right now is anymore drama in her life because she’s very pregnant and so she’s focused on doing her best to stay relaxed and healthy.”
One of the reasons behind Kylie’s radio silence is her baby daddy Travis Scott’s involvement in the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 attendees dead. Travis is reportedly trying to find a balance between being there for Kylie and keeping a low profile following the tragedy. “Travis was there, but he was very lowkey and stayed inside of the house most of the time,” a second source HollywoodLife of Travis’ attendance at the baby shower.
